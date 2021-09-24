Breaking down Liberty's Friday night showdown at Syracuse

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty defensive line versus Syracuse offensive line: Liberty enjoyed success in the trenches against a depleted Syracuse offensive line in last season’s matchup. The Flames recorded three sacks and made Rex Culpepper uncomfortable in the pocket. That will need to be the case again if Liberty wants to record a second straight triumph over the Orange. Syracuse got its best interior lineman back last week against Albany, right guard Dakota Davis, and the left side of the line with tackle Matthew Bergeron and Florida transfer Chris Bleich at guard is the strongest part of the line. Davis’ absence against Rutgers was noticeable. The Scarlet Knights dominated in the trenches and posted eight tackles for a loss, six tackles, and forced two fumbles that resulted in takeaways. Liberty’s defense has recorded 10 sacks over the past two weeks against Troy and Old Dominion. The defensive line has been responsible for 7.5 of those sacks, with Kendy Charles leading the way with four sacks. He will play an important role, particularly on third down, with Henry Chibueze likely out again this week. TreShaun Clark has come to life with a pair of half sacks in each game, and Ralfs Rusins even got in on the action. Durrell Johnson, even though he hasn’t recorded a sack this season, has been able to get pressure off the edge and push the quarterback into the arms of his teammates in the middle of the line. Aakil Washington has played well in extended snaps over the past two weeks with three tackles. The depth on Liberty’s line is greater than last season, which means the Flames could find more ways to get to either Tommy DeVito or Garrett Shrader and force Syracuse to play behind the chains.