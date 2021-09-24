Breaking down Liberty's Friday night showdown at Syracuse

It took a little more than three months after Liberty announced it was transitioning to the FBS as an independent to secure its third multi-game series with an ACC program. Virginia and Wake Forest had already signed up by the time then-President Donald Trump announced the Flames’ inaugural FBS schedule, and Syracuse joined suit with a three-game slate that began in Lynchburg.
The series has proven fruitful for Liberty in its first two seasons as a full-fledged FBS member. Syracuse was the first ACC opponent to visit Williams Stadium to open the 2019 campaign, and the Flames’ 38-21 triumph in 2020 inside the Carrier Dome was their first victory over an ACC program.
The rubber match in this series likely concludes the matchups between the programs as Liberty moves forward with a more regional independent schedule. While it’s wise to never say never, it would be ideal to appreciate this matchup in what should be a rather large crowd.
Liberty at Syracuse
- Where: Carrier Dome (49,057), Syracuse, New York
- When: 8 p.m.
- TV: ACC Network
- Records: Liberty 3-0; Syracuse 2-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference
- Last time out: Liberty beat Old Dominion 45-17; Syracuse beat Albany 62-24
- Series: Tied 1-1
- Last meeting: Liberty won 38-21 on Oct. 17, 2020 in Syracuse
- Latest line: Liberty by 6.5
THE MATCHUP TO WATCH
Liberty defensive line versus Syracuse offensive line: Liberty enjoyed success in the trenches against a depleted Syracuse offensive line in last season’s matchup. The Flames recorded three sacks and made Rex Culpepper uncomfortable in the pocket. That will need to be the case again if Liberty wants to record a second straight triumph over the Orange. Syracuse got its best interior lineman back last week against Albany, right guard Dakota Davis, and the left side of the line with tackle Matthew Bergeron and Florida transfer Chris Bleich at guard is the strongest part of the line. Davis’ absence against Rutgers was noticeable. The Scarlet Knights dominated in the trenches and posted eight tackles for a loss, six tackles, and forced two fumbles that resulted in takeaways. Liberty’s defense has recorded 10 sacks over the past two weeks against Troy and Old Dominion. The defensive line has been responsible for 7.5 of those sacks, with Kendy Charles leading the way with four sacks. He will play an important role, particularly on third down, with Henry Chibueze likely out again this week. TreShaun Clark has come to life with a pair of half sacks in each game, and Ralfs Rusins even got in on the action. Durrell Johnson, even though he hasn’t recorded a sack this season, has been able to get pressure off the edge and push the quarterback into the arms of his teammates in the middle of the line. Aakil Washington has played well in extended snaps over the past two weeks with three tackles. The depth on Liberty’s line is greater than last season, which means the Flames could find more ways to get to either Tommy DeVito or Garrett Shrader and force Syracuse to play behind the chains.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES
Joshua Mack, running back: Liberty ran the ball at will against Syracuse last season. Two running backs — Shedro Louis and Peytton Pickett — each cleared the century mark. Pickett is now at Jackson State, which means Mack has the chance to shine running between the tackles this season. Louis provided the home run threat with two long touchdown runs, while Pickett picked the Orange apart with consistent gains in the zone runs. Mack provides Liberty with the opportunity to control the clock and pick up the necessary yards to keep drives alive. Mack’s right ankle was taped up in practice earlier this week, which explains his lack of carries over the past two weeks. He still has racked up 133 yards on 40 carries, and he has plenty of motivation to have a breakout performance. The Rochester native did not play against the Orange last season because of an injury after he opened the 2020 campaign with three straight 100-yard games.
- JaVon Scruggs, rover: Safety play is vital to Liberty being able to contain all of Syracuse’s offensive weapons, and that starts with Scruggs’ play at rover. The Appomattox native usually is the strongest tackler among the group, and he missed a couple of tackles trying to wrap up ODU’s Elijah Davis last week. Scruggs had 12 tackles against Syracuse last season and was all over the field primarily playing at rover and free safety. He has played both of those positions this season and ranks second on the team with 16 tackles. Scruggs is the general of the defense and needs to finish tackles this week to help the Flames secure their second straight victory in the Carrier Dome.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE ORANGE
Marlowe Wax, linebacker: The second-year freshman has been a pleasant surprise at outside linebacker through three weeks. He is one of five players with at least eight solo tackles, and his ability to get into the backfield is a key reason for the Orange’s early season success. Wax has recorded 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks through three games. When he and fellow outside linebacker Stefon Thompson are able to get off the edge, that allows the likes of Cody Roscoe to create penetration up the middle and collapse the pocket around the quarterback. Wax had a decent game against Liberty last season with two tackles and a sack.
- Tommy DeVito, quarterback: The name should ring a bell to Liberty fans. DeVito started the 2019 season opener in Lynchburg and finished with 176 yards and two interceptions on 17-of-35 passing. Syracuse coach Dino Babers has yet to announce a starting quarterback for Friday night’s game, but if it is DeVito, Liberty does have a scouting report to go off of during the contest. DeVito isn’t the running option of previous quarterbacks (and he doesn’t need to be with Sean Tucker in the backfield), so Liberty will want to get him out of the pocket and out of his comfort zone. DeVito was sacked twice in addition to his interceptions against the Flames on the steamy late August evening.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. Can Liberty protect Willis?
A staple for a Hugh Freeze offense is keeping the quarterback’s jersey clean. That certainly was the case in the season opener as Campbell didn’t come close to sacking Malik Willis. The past two weeks have been a different story. Willis was sacked five times at Troy and then was corralled three times behind the line of scrimmage against Old Dominion. Willis admitted two of those sacks shouldn’t have happened, and he’ll need to avoid those unnecessary shots against Syracuse. The Orange are averaging four sacks per game, with eight coming last weekend against FCS program Albany. Syracuse recorded two sacks against Liberty last season.
2. Has Syracuse’s offensive line improved?
A lot has changed in one season for Syracuse’s front five from a statistical standpoint. The Orange surrendered 15 sacks in the first three weeks of the 2020 season, and they have allowed seven through three games this season. Granted, the level of competition (Ohio-Rutgers-Albany) is not as great as the opening of the 2020 season against North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech, but Syracuse isn’t dealing with the issues of 2020 when a fullback had to start on the line because of injuries and COVID opt outs. Rutgers racked up six sacks in Week 2 by dominating at the line of scrimmage, something Liberty will look to duplicate.
3. Will Liberty’s running game get going?
Liberty’s running backs haven’t really found the traction they enjoyed at this same point one season ago. The Flames’ tailbacks in 2020 (Joshua Mack, Peytton Pickett, Shedro Louis and Troy Henderson) racked up 606 yards on 110 attempts, good for a 5.51 yards per carry average. This season has been different. The quartet of Mack, T.J. Green, Louis and Henderson have 361 yards on 90 carries, which comes out to a 4.01 average. This would be a good week to get the tailbacks on track. Liberty had 338 rushing yards and four touchdowns last season in the Carrier Dome. A similar performance would help Liberty win its second straight at Syracuse.
4. Who will come up with a big play?
The focus entering most games is on the superstars on offense. That means Willis for Liberty and Sean Tucker for Syracuse will get most of the attention because of their gaudy offensive statistics. Last season, however, it was a cornerback such as Chris Megginson coming up with his first career interception. The pick led to a Liberty touchdown that extended the lead to 35-14 in the third quarter. The Flames will need someone other than Willis to come up with a big play. It could be the type of play that either maintains a wave of momentum or turns the tide. Those types of contributions will help potentially offset the loud and rowdy crowd at the Carrier Dome.
5. How will the fans greet the Flames?
Speaking of the fans, no one was allowed admission into any Syracuse home games last season because of COVID-19 protocols in New York State. The Carrier Dome has produced some stellar moments with rowdy crowds over the years, and that element was definitely missing in the Flames’ 17-point triumph. Syracuse has averaged more than 31,000 fans in its first two home games against Rutgers and Albany, and that amount is expected in the finale of this three-game series. The last time Liberty played in a domed stadium with fans came in the 2015 season against Georgia State in the Georgia Dome.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Find the formula to repeat last season’s success
Liberty was playing complementary football in 2020 with the lack of depth on defense. That meant the running game was given a priority and ball control was the name of the game. It was a recipe that worked to perfection against Syracuse. The new formula for Liberty in 2021 is a deeper and stingier defense that can play up to 60 snaps with a fast-paced offense. Does Liberty go with what worked last season? Or can it utilize what has worked through three weeks and take down the Orange for a second straight season? The warp-speed look on offense could catch Syracuse off guard and lead to easy scores and forcing the Orange to play catch up.
Withstand Syracuse’s initial onslaught
Syracuse, without a doubt, will want to deliver several decisive punches early in the game. The Orange know the longer Liberty either leads or hangs around, the more confidence the Flames will play with on the road. In last season’s meeting, Syracuse led once and was tied with Liberty before the Flames rattled off three straight touchdowns to seize control. Liberty’s offense took a couple of drives to get going last season, but once it did, the Flames were able to cruise. If Liberty can get off to a faster start by scoring on its opening possession for the fourth time in four games this season, that’ll help against a potential early surge from Syracuse.
Take the fans out of the game
Speaking of the fans, the expected crowd of more than 31,000 fans will easily be the most fans Liberty will play in front of since the 2019 season. A loud and rowdy environment will certainly fuel the Syracuse sideline and give the Orange a jolt of energy they didn’t have last season playing in an empty Carrier Dome. Many fans from the Lynchburg area probably remember the vibrant crowds in the Carrier Dome when Syracuse hosted Virginia Tech when the teams were the cream of the crop in the Big East. Liberty will want to get out to an early lead and take the fans out of the game. That will take away the energy that Syracuse will want to utilize Friday night.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Flames have the ball
Quarterback Malik Willis accounted for 182 passing yards, 58 rushing yards and two touchdowns in last season’s matchup against the Orange. He is putting up better numbers this season by ranking 30th in the nation at 279.3 yards per game, and he is averaging a gaudy 8.1 yards per play. Liberty’s offense ranks in the top 45 in scoring and rushing (both at 36th at 38.0 points and 195.0 yards per game) and total offense (43rd at 433.3 yards per game), and the Flames are 64th in passing offense (238.3 yards per game). Syracuse does rank fourth nationally in total defense by allowing 225.3 yards per game, but the Orange haven’t exactly faced a murderers row of opponents in nonconference play (Ohio, Rutgers and Albany).
EDGE: Liberty
When the Orange have the ball
Sean Tucker was one of three players to find success against Liberty last season. He rushed for 111 yards on 21 carries, and was the second of three players to eclipse the century mark against the Flames. He enjoyed a stellar outing against Albany with 132 rushing yards, 121 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns. It was a nice rebound for the Orange after being held to 67 rushing yards in a loss to Rutgers. Rutgers was able to dominate the line of scrimmage, which Liberty has been able to do through three games. The Flames rank 10th in the nation in rushing defense by allowing 58 yards per game, and the unit is eighth nationally in total defense at 234 yards allowed per game.
EDGE: Liberty
Special teams
Syracuse placekicker Andre Szmyt won the 2018 Lou Groza Award and was a unanimous All-American. He has connected on 4 of 5 field goal attempts with a long of 48 this season. His lone miss came from 43 yards against Rutgers. Liberty will be without punter Aidan Alves after taking a cheap shot in the win over Old Dominion. That means either Jason Stricker or Max Morgan will be asked to handle the punting and holding duties.
EDGE: Syracuse
Intangibles
Both teams are playing with confidence entering this primetime matchup. Liberty has opened the season with three straight triumphs for the second straight year, while Syracuse has won two of its first three games. The Orange struggled to one victory in 2020 with injuries and key players opting out because of COVID, so opening 2021 with triumphs over Ohio and Albany certainly helped get Syracuse’s players feeling better about this season. Liberty, on the other hand, has kept up its winning ways from 2020, even if the first three games weren’t complete efforts from all three phases. The Flames appeared loose and ready for this Friday night showdown during the week, and they are playing with confidence that has carried over from last season. Hugh Freeze has made it perfectly clear last season’s success doesn’t carry over to this season, but last season’s triumph in the Carrier Dome doesn’t hurt.
EDGE: Liberty
The final thought
This is the first of two consecutive strong tests for the Flames. The visit to play Syracuse is followed by a trip to Birmingham to face Conference USA favorite UAB. Before Liberty looks ahead to the Blazers, it needs to take advantage of its lone game against an ACC opponent this season. Liberty enjoyed success with two victories over ACC teams last season (Syracuse and Virginia Tech), and the Flames want to continue that trend to close out the final game in this three-year series. The difference between last year and this season is there will be fans in the Carrier Dome, and there ought to be plenty of noise and rowdy nature. Liberty is 0-7 in road games against ACC teams when fans are present. That winless skid ends Friday night.
Prediction: Liberty 31, Syracuse 24