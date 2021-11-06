Breaking down Liberty's highly anticipated road game at No. 15 Ole Miss

Liberty was only three months removed from receiving a waiver to join the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks when President Donald Trump announced the Flames’ future matchups during his keynote address at the university’s 2017 commencement ceremony at Williams Stadium.
High-profile football programs were mentioned as he looked back to Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty at the time.
Brigham Young and Army were named. Trump paused and then exclaimed, “Oh no, Jerry, Ole Miss?”
That showdown with Ole Miss has finally arrived, and it is bigger than even the former commander-in-chief could have even imagined.
It has turned into a heavyweight showdown between the two quarterbacks who could be the firsts selected in the upcoming NFL Draft: Malik Willis and Matt Corral. Plus, there’s the undercard of Hugh Freeze returning to his old stomping grounds and now walking the visitor’s sideline for the first time.
There is plenty of intrigue for a game that looked daunting when it was originally scheduled more than four years ago.
Liberty at No. 15 Ole Miss
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038), Oxford, Mississippi
- When: Noon
- TV: SEC Network
- Records: Liberty 7-2. Ole Miss 6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference
- Last time out: Liberty demolished UMass 62-17; Ole Miss lost at No. 18 Auburn 31-20.
- Series: First meeting
- Latest line: Ole Miss by 9.5
- Weather Underground forecast: 53 degrees, sunny, 1 percent chance of precipitation, 70 percent humidity, 3 mph winds E, sunset at 6:01 p.m.
THE MATCHUP TO WATCH
Liberty offensive line versus Ole Miss defensive front: The offensive line took a step in the right direction last week against UMass by allowing only one sack. It ended a three-game stretch in which Middle Tennessee, Louisiana-Monroe and North Texas recorded 13 sacks. The only stretch that has been worse this season came in Games 2 through 4 in road games at Troy and Syracuse and a home matchup with Old Dominion. Those three teams recorded 14 sacks. Ole Miss brings a defensive front that has recorded 25 sacks (more than 3 per game) and has the ability to get into the backfield in a hurry. Liberty’s primary eight man rotation of Tristian Schultz and Jonathan Graham at left tackle, Jacob Bodden and Damian Bounds at left guard, Thomas Sargeant at center, Branden Schlittler at right guard and Cooper McCaw and Bryce Mathews at right tackle needs to give Malik Willis enough time to read the defense and make the proper reads. Ole Miss surrenders 245 passing yards per game, and ample time in the pocket will allow Willis to find his targets and move the ball down the field in what could be an entertaining contest.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES
Malik Willis, quarterback: Speaking of Willis, this is the type of game where he needs to play his best. Even Flames coach Hugh Freeze laid out that much when he said a Group of Five team like Liberty needs a good trigger man to ensure the offense has a chance to move the ball down the field and make the defense respect both the run and the pass. Willis has been special in his second season as a starter with 1,986 passing yards, 684 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns responsible for (21 passing and nine rushing). There will be a lot of eyes on how Willis plays against a ferocious SEC defense with scouts and general managers from NFL teams on hand.
- JaVon Scruggs, rover: This is the type of game that should bring out the best in the General of the Liberty defense. The Appomattox native is second on the team with 47 tackles and 31 solo stops, and he has been more active in defending passes this season. He has already broken up four passes, intercepted one and forced a fumble. Scruggs has the ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage, even if his one tackle for a loss says otherwise. His versatility in being able to play all three safety positions could confuse Ole Miss in presnap looks and allow Scruggs to get into the backfield or into passing lanes. Scruggs said he only played three snaps, all on special teams, in 2018 when Liberty visited Auburn, and he wants the chance to make more of an impact this go-around against an SEC team.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE REBELS
Matt Corral, quarterback: What was written about Willis applies the same to Corral. He, like Willis, is a potential high draft pick this upcoming spring, and his dual-threat nature is appealing to NFL teams. Corral is dealing with a left ankle injury that has lingered for several weeks and was only made worse last week at Auburn when a defensive lineman landed awkwardly on it and appeared to do significant damage. Corral returned but was unable to lead the Rebels to the road victory. Like Willis, Corral leads the team in both passing and rushing, and he has accounted for 25 touchdowns (15 passing and 10 rushing). He is completing 66% of his passes for 2,203 yards and has rushed for 519 yards. More importantly, he has only thrown two interceptions in making sure Ole Miss has chances to score.
- Sam Williams, defensive end: The senior has been the most disruptive force off the edge for the Rebels this season. He leads the team with 9.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks for a loss. Williams is 1.5 sacks away from tying the school record for most sacks in a season with 10. Most of the pressure applied on Liberty’s quarterbacks this season have come off the edge when the pocket collapses, and Williams’ 6-foot-4, 265-pound frame will be difficult to slow down. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Liberty go with max protection on his side with either a tight end or a running back providing help to the tackles. Slowing down Williams will be key to ensuring Liberty has a chance to both run and throw the ball. He also has 34 tackles and three forced fumbles this season.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. Can the offensive line protect Willis?
It is a number Liberty offensive coaches were happy to see in the stat sheet after the Flames’ win over UMass: one. That is the number of sacks the line allowed to the Minutemen. It reserved a disturbing trend that manifested itself over a pair of three-week periods in the season. Liberty allowed a combined 14 sacks in games against Troy, Old Dominion and Syracuse, and then surrendered 13 more in games versus Middle Tennessee, Louisiana-Monroe and North Texas. Ole Miss has racked up 25 sacks in eight games, and 12 of those sacks have come in the past three weeks against Tennessee, LSU and Auburn.
2. Will Ole Miss’ offense misfire?
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced in the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday that practice featured only two of the 11 offensive starters from the season opener. That is an astonishing number. He did add there might be a few starters who will suit up against the Flames. Even with depleted numbers, the Rebels have a wealth of depth across the board and likely won’t be struggling to score points. Ole Miss has scored 20 or more points in every game this season. The Rebels scored a season-high 61 points against the only other Group of Five opponent on the schedule, Tulane, back on Sept. 18. And Matt Corral is expected to play.
3. Who will blink first?
Both offenses are expected to drive the ball up and down the field at will. Ole Miss ranks in the top 10 in five offensive categories (total offense, rushing offense, first downs, passes intercepted and turnovers lost), and the Rebels lead the nation in fourth down conversions (24 of 34). Liberty is among the national leaders in first downs, fewest fumbles lost, passing yards per completion, scoring offense and team passing efficiency. The common denominator between the offenses is the lack of turnovers (six for Ole Miss and 10 for Liberty). The first turnover of the game, whenever it comes, could shift the momentum and give one team a decided advantage.
4. Which defense will make the first big play?
Liberty and Ole Miss have each allowed 21 points off turnovers this season, and the offenses have taken advantage when their defenses create turnovers of their own. The Rebels have scored 41 points off 14 takeaways and the Flames have tallied 27 points off 10 takeaways. Both teams don’t lose fumbles (four each for Liberty and Ole Miss), and it may come down to which quarterback blinks first in the passing attack. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has thrown only two interceptions this season, while Liberty’s defense ranks 35th in the nation with eight interceptions. If Liberty’s defense can pick off a pass or two, it will certainly help turn the tide.
5. What can Liberty do to spring the upset?
Liberty has played Power Five opponents nine times since transitioning to the FBS ranks. The Flames lost their first five games (Virginia twice, Auburn, Syracuse and Rutgers), and won twice in 2020 over ACC programs Syracuse and Virginia Tech. The wins over the Orange and Hokies featured a balanced offensive attack, takeaways on defense and strong special teams play. Liberty will need to channel that type of execution in order to record its first win over an SEC team. The Flames have put up strong rushing numbers in recent weeks, but haven’t really established the run. That could be the element that helps Liberty record the upset.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Don’t turn the ball over
Ole Miss has a penchant for turning takeaways into points this season. The Rebels have scored 41 points off 14 takeaways through eight games. Those extra possessions certainly aid an offense that boasts some gaudy numbers. Ole Miss is second in the nation in number of plays per game (79.8), third in rushing (249.9 yards per game) and fourth in total offense (531.5 yards per game). Liberty has committed 10 turnovers and those miscues have led to 10 points (three at Syracuse and seven at Louisiana-Monroe). The Flames have only one turnover in the last two games (on a punt return) and need to continue to take care of the ball to have a chance.
End drives with a kick
If Liberty is able to take care of the ball and not turn it over, each possession is going to end with a kick. Whether it be a punt, field goal or extra point, those kicks will either add points to the scoreboard or pin Ole Miss deep in its territory. Brayden Beck, who took over field goals and extra points in the season’s fifth week at UAB, is 24 of 26 on extra points and has made both of his field goal attempts from 21 and 37 yards. The punting situation is rather fluid with both Max Morgan and Aidan Alves available for the Flames. The two are both averaging more than 42 yards per punt with 13 of their 35 punts landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Embrace the moment
In 2018, Liberty was coming off a loss to Virginia that saw the Flames play arguably their hardest of the season. If not for a questionable decision to go for it on fourth down inside their own territory, the Flames were in the game with the Cavaliers. The next game was at Auburn in front of the largest crowd ever to see Liberty play on the gridiron, and the players at the time didn’t appreciate the opportunity. Those players from the 2018 team are not letting this moment pass them by. They understand these opportunities for independent programs don’t come around every season. It is their chance to savor this moment and thrive in a hostile environment.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Flames have the ball
Sure, Ole Miss has faced SEC offenses this season and should be prepared for a quarterback with the skill set of Malik Willis. Willis, however, has proven he can step up and thrive in games against power conference teams with a 2-1 record against Syracuse (twice) and Virginia Tech. The Flames average 37.4 points and 445.4 yards per game. After relying on a strong running attack last season, the air attack is averaging 260 yards per game. Willis’ ability to be efficient in the passing attack has certainly helped move the ball down the field on a consistent basis.
EDGE: Liberty
When the Rebels have the ball
Like Liberty, Ole Miss has a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who can dazzle on the field. Matt Corral has accounted for 25 touchdowns in leading an offense that is one of the most efficient in the nation. The Rebels lead the nation with 79.8 offensive plays per game and also boast the fewest interceptions thrown this season with two. It is a dynamic offense that averages 39 points and more than 530 yards per game.
EDGE: Ole Miss
Special teams
Caden Costa has been nothing but consistent kicking the ball for Ole Miss. He has converted on 8 of 10 field goal attempts with a long of 50. His misses have come from 54 and 44 yards.Costa also is 36 of 38 on extra points to lead the team with 60 points. The freshman really hasn’t been fazed by the big stage this season.
EDGE: Ole Miss
Intangibles
This is the type of game Ole Miss is used to playing on a weekly basis. But, for an underdog like Liberty, these types of games don’t come around too often and do provide an opportunity to showcase the growth of the program. Though, when it comes to understanding what to expect with crowd noise and a rowdy atmosphere, the Rebels are used to playing in these situations on a weekly basis. No extra crowd noise can simulate an SEC environment.
EDGE: Ole Miss
The final thought
The last time Liberty played an SEC program, there was very little buildup to the matchup with Auburn. In fact, it barely registered a blip on the radar in the college football universe. Now, Liberty-Ole Miss is generating press and buzz from ESPN, The Athletic, NFL scouts and general managers, and college football fans in general. Not even President Trump could have envisioned how massive this contest would be. Several players on the Liberty roster are excited for the chance to prove that 2018 game at Auburn, a 53-0 loss, wasn’t an indicator for how this game will turn out.
Prediction: No. 15 Ole Miss 35, Liberty 29