Breaking down Liberty's highly anticipated road game at No. 15 Ole Miss

Ole Miss has a penchant for turning takeaways into points this season. The Rebels have scored 41 points off 14 takeaways through eight games. Those extra possessions certainly aid an offense that boasts some gaudy numbers. Ole Miss is second in the nation in number of plays per game (79.8), third in rushing (249.9 yards per game) and fourth in total offense (531.5 yards per game). Liberty has committed 10 turnovers and those miscues have led to 10 points (three at Syracuse and seven at Louisiana-Monroe). The Flames have only one turnover in the last two games (on a punt return) and need to continue to take care of the ball to have a chance.

End drives with a kick

If Liberty is able to take care of the ball and not turn it over, each possession is going to end with a kick. Whether it be a punt, field goal or extra point, those kicks will either add points to the scoreboard or pin Ole Miss deep in its territory. Brayden Beck, who took over field goals and extra points in the season’s fifth week at UAB, is 24 of 26 on extra points and has made both of his field goal attempts from 21 and 37 yards. The punting situation is rather fluid with both Max Morgan and Aidan Alves available for the Flames. The two are both averaging more than 42 yards per punt with 13 of their 35 punts landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Embrace the moment