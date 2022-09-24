Breaking down Liberty's home game against Akron

Liberty’s tenure in the FBS ranks hasn’t featured many games where the Flames enter as the overwhelming favorite. Sure, Liberty has walked out of Williams Stadium with lopsided victories, but a few of those were projected to be closer, if you follow along with what Vegas forecasts. Typically if the game is supposed to be a blowout, it tends to be a nail-biter, or so it goes in this wild and wacky world of college football. What’s the old adage, or at least the one that has become more popular since betting has become legalized? That’s right: Good teams win, great teams cover. The Flames, for as many close calls as there have been over the years, have been that team in recent seasons that covers and makes the oddsmakers look like geniuses. Heck, people wrote last season that Liberty was one of the safest bets to make because of its track record, and it seemed to jinx the Flames for most of the second half of 2021. That hasn’t been the case this season since Liberty has either been a slim favorite or an underdog. It’s time to see how the Flames respond to being a home favorite and a team expected to win.

Akron at Liberty

Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg

Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg When: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Records: Akron 1-2, 0-0 MAC. Liberty 2-1.

Akron 1-2, 0-0 MAC. Liberty 2-1. Last time out: Akron lost at Tennessee 63-6. Liberty lost at Wake Forest 37-36.

Akron lost at Tennessee 63-6. Liberty lost at Wake Forest 37-36. Series: Akron leads 1-0

Akron leads 1-0 Last meeting: Akron defeated Liberty 49-21 on Oct. 12, 2002 at the Rubber Bowl in Akron, Ohio.

Akron defeated Liberty 49-21 on Oct. 12, 2002 at the Rubber Bowl in Akron, Ohio. Latest line: Liberty by 26.5

Liberty by 26.5 Over/Under: 53.5

53.5 Weather Underground forecast: 74 degrees, sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 41 percent humidity, 6 mph winds SSW, sunset at 7:!2 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty defensive front versus Akron offensive line: Eleven different players have started on the offensive line for Akron this season. And it isn’t because of injury. The Zips surrendered six sacks to FCS program St. Francis (Pa.) in the season opener, which prompted the benching of those five starters. Left tackle Jordan Daniels, left guard Max Banes, right guard Anthony Whigan and right tackle Nate Williams have started the past two games, while Tony Georges got the start at center against Michigan State and Alex Robarge started there against Tennessee. The line surrendered 20 tackles for a loss and nine sacks against the Power Five programs, so there is room for optimism that improvement has been made. Liberty doesn’t have exactly the overpowering defense of the Spartans or Volunteers, but the defensive line can get after the quarterback and be in the backfield in a hurry. Sure, UAB absolutely sliced and diced through the Flames’ defensive line for 154 rushing yards on nine attempts in the first quarter. But in the seven quarters that have followed, Liberty has surrendered a total of 101 rushing yards and registered seven sacks. Akron will want to establish Cam Wiley and the running attack early. Liberty’s defensive front, led by Durrell Johnson, TreShaun Clark, Kendy Charles, Dre Butler and Jay Hardy, will need to set the tone from the first snap and make the Zips a one-dimensional offense. That means what happened in the first quarter against UAB and in the second half at Southern Miss can’t repeat itself for the Flames to assert dominance and play like a heavy favorite.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

Johnathan Bennett, quarterback: By now, you’ve heard starting quarterback Kaidon Salter is a game-time decision for this matchup. That is not ideal as Salter gave the Flames a true dual-threat option at the quarterback position. If Salter can’t go, that means Bennett, a fourth-year sophomore, will make his first career start. Bennett has been waiting for this moment ever since he signed in Dec. 2018 and joined the program as a mid-year enrollee as part of Hugh Freeze’s first signing class. His freshman season was derailed by a patella tendon rupture in his left leg celebrating Brandon Robinson’s first career touchdown, and he has played behind the likes of Malik Willis, Chris Ferguson, Charlie Brewer and Salter over the last two-plus seasons. Bennett entered the season with 43 pass attempts, five touchdowns and three interceptions, and his two appearances this season haven’t gone exactly to script. He does have a rushing touchdown, but he has completed 33% of his passes and has been picked off three times. What does Bennett need to show if he does make the start? The ability to manage the game and ensure the Flames are able to move the ball and finish drives with touchdowns. His comfort level in the pocket hasn’t looked good against Southern Miss and Wake Forest, so if he can get into a rhythm and be confident throwing in the pocket, that will certainly help him make plays.

Dre Butler, defensive tackle: Freeze said during the spring that if Butler put in the effort, he will have a chance to be something special. It’s safe to say Butler has certainly proven his starting status through three weeks. Butler doesn’t rack up many numbers playing either in the three-technique or at tackle, but his ability to create pressure up the middle opens up tackle opportunities for linebackers Mike Smith Jr. and Ahmad Walker. Butler frequently plays in the heavy package and lines up over center, and he has made enough plays to make a difference. He has 11 tackles (six solo) and recovered a fumble. He doesn’t get the credit for blowing up run plays in the backfield to set up tackles for losses by the likes of Walker, TreShaun Clark, Smith and others. If Butler can help set the tone up the middle, then Liberty’s run defense will avoid giving up the big plays that plagued it in the second half at Southern Miss and in the first quarter against UAB.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE ZIPS

DJ Irons, quarterback: The Akron offense runs through the 6-foot-6 Irons, who has firmly established himself as the starter in his second season with the Zips. Irons has been able to take care of the ball through three weeks, which includes trips to Michigan State and Tennessee. He is completing better than 67% of his passes for 640 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. That is the good. The bad is the fact Irons is needed to be utilized in the plus-one run game more frequently than Zips coach Joe Moorhead wants to see. Irons is second on the team in rushing attempts with 28 and he has 48 rushing yards. Irons has gained 123 yards, but he’s been brought down for losses totaling 75 yards. Most of those lost yards are on sacks, but some of the designed runs have been stuffed behind the line of scrimmage. Irons is at his best when the Zips are able to utilize play-action, and that has been taken away over the past two weeks.

Victor Jones, defensive end: The Wyoming transfer has made an immediate impact in his first season with the Zips. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Jones leads the team with four tackles for a loss and he is one of three players with one sack. Jones, in fact, has nearly matched his 4.5 tackles for a loss from a season ago with Wyoming. He is able to get off the edge and into the backfield in a hurry, which will present a problem for a Liberty offensive line that could be without two starters because of injury. If Jones can get into the backfield and create some havoc, that will help the Zips keep things close.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Will Liberty play like an overwhelming favorite?

Liberty has either been a slim favorite (Southern Miss) or underdog (UAB and Wake Forest) in the season’s opening weeks, and each game has been decided by one possession. The Flames haven’t been a double-digit favorite since last season against UMass when they closed as a 36-point home favorite. Liberty took care of business and covered the spread with three quarterbacks combining to throw six touchdown passes. That was nearly 11 months ago. Will this team, with three nail-biters under their belts, be able to continue to play at a high level and take care of business against Akron? That will dictate how the rest of this season plays out?

2. Can Flames’ defense keep up high level of play?

The 2018 season, Liberty’s first at the FBS ranks, saw the Flames’ defense struggle on a near-weekly basis (with the exception of a game here and there). The unit began turning the corner in 2019 and has finished among the nation’s best over the past two campaigns. Even with new coordinators this season, the defense has thrived in making sure Liberty has had the opportunity to win each game. The Flames are tied for first in the nation in takeaways through three weeks and are coming off a loss in which they held Wake Forest to a measly 21 rushing yards. The unit will again be asked to set the tone against an Akron offense that averages 1.8 yards per rush and has allowed 15 sacks.

3. How will DJ Irons get going?

If there has been a bright spot for Akron in these first three weeks, it’s been quarterback DJ Irons’ ability to be accurate in the passing attack and not commit turnovers. Irons, in his second season with the Zips, has completed 67% of his passes for 650 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The 6-foot-6 Irons has been asked to do more in the past two weeks with the Zips abandoning the run because of the advantage Michigan State and Tennessee had in the trenches. The Flames have surrendered 101 rushing yards over the last seven quarters, which could mean Irons is tasked with throwing against a Liberty secondary that has five interceptions.

4. What will Dae Dae do for an encore?

Hawaii transfer Dae Dae Hunter had his best game in a Liberty uniform against Wake Forest with 93 rushing yards and an impressive 43-yard rushing touchdown. Hunter combines a physical running style with speed at the second and third levels to rip off explosive runs. He led the team with 18 rushing attempts against the Deacons and will likely be tasked with another heavy workload with Shedro Louis battling an ankle injury and T.J. Green dealing with a left-knee injury. Hunter could have some help with converted linebacker Malik Caper back to full health.

5. Will Liberty’s O-line depth show?

The Flames exclusively played six offensive linemen in the second half against Wake Forest after starting left tackle Naasir Watkins (knee) and left guard Jacob Bodden (right arm) were knocked out in the first half. That meant X’Zaveau Gadlin, Jonathan Graham, Cam Reddy, Brendan Schlittler and Cooper McCaw played 37 snaps, with John Kourtis getting an occasional snap in there. Reggie Young Jr. and Harrison Hayes are expected to play this weekend to give the Flames eight in the rotation. That depth will be needed heading into back-to-back road games at Old Dominion and UMass.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAMES

Score off takeaways

Liberty is tied for first in the nation with 11 takeaways. Nevada and Western Kentucky, the Flames’ future Conference USA opponent, also have secured 11 takeaways. The difference between the programs is the Wolf Pack and Hilltoppers have taken advantage of the takeaways. Nevada has scored 48 points off turnovers and Western Kentucky has 33. What about Liberty? The Flames have scored 13 points of their 11 takeaways. Liberty has only scored off three takeaways this season — one touchdown and two field goals off the five interceptions — and the Flames haven’t scored off their six fumble recoveries through three weeks.

Salter needs to limit mistakes

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter has delivered highlight-worthy plays in each of his three appearances this season. He’s made plays with his legs and has shown his ability to find receivers open down the field. There is a drawback to Salter’s play at times — he may force throws into tight windows and can play loose with the ball in his hands. Salter has thrown four interceptions (two each against Southern Miss and Wake Forest) and been responsible for two lost fumbles over the last two weeks. For as good as he’s been in helping the Liberty offense generate points, he needs to protect the ball so more drives can end in the end zone.

Get key players some rest

Liberty’s first three games have been decided by a combined 10 points. That means the main rotational players have been on the field for the 225 offensive snaps and 195 defensive snaps against Southern Miss, UAB and Wake Forest. Ideally, the Flames will want to build a comfortable enough lead to get the younger players who haven’t played much, if at all this season, onto the field at some point in the second half to finish out the game. Liberty has more games on its schedule where the Flames either will be considered a slight favorite or underdog, so every rep not taken in a game situation will help keep those starters fresh.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

Liberty has found balance this season. It is averaging 203 yards rushing and 221 yards passing through three games. The balance has come with a running back (what a surprise after two seasons!) leading the charge out of the backfield, which has opened up passing opportunities for whoever is taking snaps. Here is the biggest stat for the Flames: They are averaging 4.8 yards per rush and 6.8 yards per pass. That ought to help them stay ahead of the chains and avoid the second- and third-and-longs that have plagued them through the first three weeks. Here’s something to keep in mind: Akron is allowing teams to convert 42% on third downs and 88% on fourth downs, and the Zips have allowed 14 red-zone scores on 18 chances.

EDGE: Liberty

When the Zips have the ball

Akron has been forced to throw the ball frequently this season because of the opponents it has faced (Michigan State and Tennessee come to mind). The Zips just haven’t been able to move the ball against the Power Five opponents, and they needed overtime to beat FCS program St. Francis (Pa.) in the season opener. Another glaring issue for Akron is it has scored 10 first-half points through three weeks. Again, much of that has come from playing two P5 opponents. But the numbers don’t look great no matter how you break them down.

EDGE: Liberty

Special teams

Nick Brown went 2 for 4 on field goals against Wake Forest, but both misses came from 53 and 54 yards. Each miss had the distance. That should give Brown confidence going into a game in which the Flames could be in field goal range quite a bit. Akron is making a change at kicker. Cory Smigel is getting the boot after opening the season 1 for 4 with his misses coming from 30 to 49 yards. Noah Perez will handle the kicking duties and has made both of his field goals this season.

EDGE: Liberty

Intangibles

Liberty is coming off a near-upset win at Wake Forest, a victory that would have been the Flames’ second triumph over a ranked team in their FBS tenure, and has played competitively in all three games this season. Southern Miss appears to have gotten things turned around, while UAB rebounded with a nice win over Georgia Southern last weekend. Everything is clicking for the Flames. Meanwhile, Akron has had one bounce go its way (from a win-loss perspective) and the main highlight from the first three weeks is punter Noah Gettman faking out a Tennessee punt blocker to get off a clean punt.

EDGE: Liberty

The final thought

There was a ton of coach-speak this week from the Liberty camp. It didn’t matter who Akron beat or lost to, the Zips have the talent to put a scare in the Flames. And, truth be told, it isn’t exactly hyperbole. This game represents a different type of test for this season’s team compared to the first three weeks. Those games against Southern Miss, UAB and Wake Forest were toss-ups. A play goes another way, and the outcome is different. That is what Liberty had to prepare for over three weeks. Now? Liberty is supposed to beat Akron. And not just beat the Zips, overwhelm them and pour on the points. This group is getting its first taste of how to handle that type of pressure, and it will repeat itself four more times this season. Can the Flames come out with the same type of intensity as they did in the first three weeks and play up to the standard they have already set? How this team plays against Akron will reveal more about this group than the first three weeks did.

Prediction: Liberty 49, Akron 14