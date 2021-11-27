Breaking down Liberty's home game against Army

Army at Liberty

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty defensive front versus Army offensive line: Liberty’s best chance at beating the Black Knights will come by winning the battle in the trenches when Army has the ball. There will be no debating what Army’s plan of attack is going to be entering this one, and that is to establish the running game and chew up most of the clock. That is the M.O. of Army’s triple-option attack. It leads the nation in time of possession, is second in rushing yards, and boasts an offense that finishes more than half its drives with points. The best way to slow down the Black Knights’ attack is get penetration through Army’s offensive line and make plays in the backfield. That will be important for Liberty’s defensive line. It has to win those battles at the point of attack. Ralfs Rusins and Elijah James have proven they can create a push up the middle, while TreShaun Clark and Durrell Johnson can make plays off the edge. Liberty tinkered with its rotation last week against Louisiana by having Stephen Sings V playing inside more alongside Henry Chibueze on pass-rushing plays, and that allowed Aakil Washington to play outside with either Clark or Johnson. The rotation is expected to be at least 10 linemen, and there could be more utilized just to keep fresh bodies on the field. Two linemen to keep an eye on are Khristian Zachary and Kaci Seegars. The freshmen have played in three games apiece and can play in one more game while preserving their year of eligibility. Do they play in this one to have as many bodies as possible to help slow down Army? Or will they be saved for a bowl game?