Breaking down Liberty's home game against Army

Army’s inaugural visit to Williams Stadium was expected to be the first of many for the Black Knights. With Liberty and Army both playing as FBS independents, the teams had contracts signed for games well into the next decade.
Liberty is moving to Conference USA beginning with the 2023 season. Army will remain as one of four independents following this latest round of realignment.
Those future games may fall to the wayside with the Flames playing only four nonconference games after joining C-USA. It is entirely possible those games remain on the schedule, but with so many contests already scheduled, figuring out which ones to keep will be closely watched moving forward.
Though, this is a rather momentous game for Liberty. It is the first time a service academy that plays FBS football visits Lynchburg. Sure, VMI has played at Williams Stadium plenty of times before, but getting Army, Navy or Air Force to visit wasn’t going to happen until Liberty joined the FBS ranks.
And that won’t get lost whether this is the only time or first of many that Army plays inside Williams Stadium.
“After the game we’ll be sure and tell them how much we appreciate their mission, their commitment to our country. Prior to the game, I think our kids, … it’s another game that we’ve got to get prepared for to play a very good football team, regardless of whether they’re a service academy or not,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “We’ve been pretty consistent in that for the most part of our three years, and we’re going to have to be that this Saturday to compete with this team. Certainly after the game I hope that we can make them feel like we appreciate them for sure because their ultimate mission goes way beyond football.”
Army at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: Noon
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Records: Army 7-3. Liberty 7-4.
- Last time out: Army outlasted UMass 33-17. Liberty lost to No. 22 Louisiana 42-14.
- Series: Army leads 1-0
- Last meeting: Army defeated Liberty 38-14 on Sept. 8, 2018, at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.
- Latest line: Liberty by 3.5
- Weather Underground forecast: 45 degrees, partly cloudy, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 28 percent humidity, 5 mph winds W, sunset at 5:01 p.m.
THE MATCHUP TO WATCH
Liberty defensive front versus Army offensive line: Liberty’s best chance at beating the Black Knights will come by winning the battle in the trenches when Army has the ball. There will be no debating what Army’s plan of attack is going to be entering this one, and that is to establish the running game and chew up most of the clock. That is the M.O. of Army’s triple-option attack. It leads the nation in time of possession, is second in rushing yards, and boasts an offense that finishes more than half its drives with points. The best way to slow down the Black Knights’ attack is get penetration through Army’s offensive line and make plays in the backfield. That will be important for Liberty’s defensive line. It has to win those battles at the point of attack. Ralfs Rusins and Elijah James have proven they can create a push up the middle, while TreShaun Clark and Durrell Johnson can make plays off the edge. Liberty tinkered with its rotation last week against Louisiana by having Stephen Sings V playing inside more alongside Henry Chibueze on pass-rushing plays, and that allowed Aakil Washington to play outside with either Clark or Johnson. The rotation is expected to be at least 10 linemen, and there could be more utilized just to keep fresh bodies on the field. Two linemen to keep an eye on are Khristian Zachary and Kaci Seegars. The freshmen have played in three games apiece and can play in one more game while preserving their year of eligibility. Do they play in this one to have as many bodies as possible to help slow down Army? Or will they be saved for a bowl game?
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES
DeMario Douglas, wide receiver: Douglas was the highest-rated Group of Five receiver, according to Pro Football Focus, through the first six weeks of the season. He had 33 catches for 526 yards and four touchdowns, and was a reliable target for Malik Willis in the passing attack. However, Douglas suffered an ankle injury on a punt return late in the win over Middle Tennessee, and he hasn’t been right ever since. Douglas has caught 12 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown over the past four games. He hasn’t been as effective, especially with Willis not getting much time in the pocket. Wake Forest and Western Kentucky were able to sling the ball around against the Army defense. If Liberty can find similar success through the air against the Black Knights, Douglas would be the option that can turn shorter passes into big gains.
- Ralfs Rusins, nose guard: Rusins is one of only two defensive linemen on the roster who played against Army in 2018. (Defensive end Jayod Sanders is the other.) Rusins has the size and strength to get through the middle of the Army defensive line and potentially disrupt the Black Knights’ running attack. Rusins, because of his previous experience, understands the challenges that come with playing Army. He won’t be surprised by the cut blocks or the physicality. “Personally I’m ready, it’s going to be my last home game and I’m excited. I’m actually excited it’s going to be against a good opponent like Army,” he said. Rusins has recorded 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for a loss and 3.0 sacks this season.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE BLACK KNIGHTS
Christian Anderson, quarterback: There will be a time or two Army will need to be able to throw the ball against the Liberty defense in order to sustain drives. Anderson is the one who will likely be asked to sling it around if needed. He leads the team in both completions (18) and attempts (40) with 443 passing yards and four touchdowns. Anderson, though, isn’t just a passer. He is second on the team in rushing with 513 yards and has added six rushing touchdowns. When Anderson is in the game, he is a threat with both his legs and his right arm.
- Andre Carter II, outside linebacker: Carter has been the dominant force in the backfield for the Black Knights. He is tied with Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. for the national lead with 13.5 sacks. Carter has recorded at least one sack in eight of 10 games this season, with the exceptions coming against UConn and Wake Forest. Carter has racked up 34 tackles (23 solo) and 15.0 tackles for a loss. He also has recorded three quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, one blocked kick, two pass breakups and one interception.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. Can Liberty’s defense force punts and turnovers?
The Black Knights have been remarkably consistent with their drives ending in points this season. They have scored either a touchdown (49) or kicked a field goal (five) on 50.5% of their drives. Liberty needs to focus on the 41.1% of Army’s drives that have ended with giving the ball away. The Black Knights have only committed eight turnovers this season, but they have turned the ball over 10 times when they haven’t converted on fourth down. Army has had 24.3% of its drives end with punts this season (26 of 107). The Flames could turn to how Ball State played Army on Oct. 2. The Black Knights’ final eight drives ended with four punts, two interceptions and two turnovers on downs.
2. If punts can’t be forced, how about field goals?
The majority of Army’s scores have come on touchdowns that end time-consuming drives. The weak link to the offense could be a field goal unit that hasn’t gotten very many opportunities this season. Cole Talley is 4 of 6 on field goals and Quinn Maretzki made a 28-yarder on his only attempt. Talley has not attempted more than one field goal in any game this season. If Liberty does surrender some rushing yards, making a stand in the red zone and forcing Talley onto the field more than once for field goals will certainly help the Flames’ chances at their first win over the Black Knights.
3. How many defensive linemen will Liberty use?
Liberty has rotated in 10 defensive linemen throughout the season, and that number may increase if Army dominates the time of possession battle. The likes of Willam Green, Rashad Whitehead and Karsen Perkins could get on the field if the main members of the rotation need a breather. Then there are the freshmen who have one or two games remaining to hold onto their year of eligibility. Marquise Brunson, Jackson Shirer and Jonathan Slaughter can play against Army and the bowl game without going over the four-game limit. Highly touted freshmen Kaci Seegars and Khristian Zachary each have appeared in three games. Do you use them against Army, or save them for the bowl game?
4. Can the Flames protect Willis?
Army features the nation’s leader in sacks in outside linebacker Andre Carter II. He has racked up 13.5 sacks in 10 games, and only Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. has as many sacks as Carter this season. While Carter has frequently gotten pressure in the backfield, his teammates have combined for 7.5 sacks. The Black Knights’ one-man wrecking ball will need to be accounted for whenever Liberty quarterback Malik Willis drops back in the pocket. The Flames rank 129th out of 130 FBS teams in allowing 4.09 sacks per game. Liberty has surrendered 45 sacks this season. The offensive line gave up 50 sacks in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, combined.
5. How will Liberty decide to move the ball?
The Flames average more than 246 passing yards and nearly 186 rushing yards per game, and they have been effective in moving the ball throughout the campaign. Army, on the other hand, has been rather stingy in not allowing teams to move the ball much at all. The Black Knights have held every team to less than 200 rushing yards, and only four teams have eclipsed 200 passing yards. Only one team found success in both facets this season. Wake Forest racked up 458 passing yards and 180 rushing yards in running only 52 plays in a 70-56 win in West Point. Liberty will need to find success both in the air and on the ground in order to find the end zone consistently.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Finish every offensive drive with points
Liberty has experienced some troubles inside the tight red zone this season, highlighted by punting on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter last weekend against Louisiana. The Flames appeared to score on first down from the 2, but a holding call negated the score. Another holding and two sacks forced Liberty to punt facing fourth-and-goal from the Louisiana 44. Liberty will need to take advantage of those opportunities against Army. The Black Knights have allowed opponents to score on 21 of 23 trips inside the red zone, with 17 of those scores coming on touchdowns. The Flames need to score in a game that will feature fewer possessions than normal.
Hold Army to less than 4 yards on first and second downs
Army leads the nation in average time of possession at nearly 37 minutes per game, and the Black Knights’ ability to extend drives is a key reason behind it. They rank ninth nationally by converting on 48.5% of their third-down chances and are 14th in fourth-down conversion at 69.7%. The reason for that success? Those chances come with one or two yards to gain. Liberty will need to force Army into third-and-long situations, which would present passing situations. The Black Knights have attempted 81 passing attempts this season, but average 11.46 yards per attempt. Forcing incompletions on third-and-longs will be key for Liberty.
Don’t repeat 2018 plan
Liberty had the ideal plan on offense against Army in 2018. The Flames went to an up-tempo attack and had the Black Knights on their heels. Then a lost fumble inside Army territory turned the tide, and the Flames were never able to regain that confidence on offense. Liberty needs an offensive attack that will methodically move the ball down the field and find weaknesses in Army’s physical defensive attack. Wake Forest and Western Kentucky moved the ball through the air with relative ease, and there is a chance Willis and his receiving corps could find similar success. Wide receivers DeMario Douglas and CJ Daniels have been controlled in recent weeks.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Flames have the ball
Liberty’s offense has sputtered in recent weeks, but the Flames still maintain a potent unit capable of racking up yards and putting up points. Willis has accounted for more than 3,100 yards of total offense and 33 touchdowns. He has completed 63.2% of passes and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Joshua Mack. T.J. Green and Shedro Louis have combined for 1,175 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. The Flames have accounted for more than 335 yards of offense in 10 of 11 games.
EDGE: Liberty
When the Black Knights have the ball
Army has nine players who have racked up more than 100 rushing yards. It is an efficient group that keeps drives alive with the nation’s best third-down conversion rate. Army has run the ball on 88.2% of its snaps, leads the nation with 40 rushing touchdowns and ranks second to Air Force among Bowl Subdivision teams with 309.9 rushing yards per game. Slot back Tyrell Robinson leads the team with 560 rushing yards, quarterbacks Anderson and Tyhier Tyler have combined for 937 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, and B-back Jakobi Buchanan has rushed for a team-leading eight touchdowns.
EDGE: Army
Special teams
Neither team boasts a field goal kicker with more than five made field goals this season. The difference could come in the form of a kickoff return that swings momentum. Army has allowed two kickoff returns for touchdowns this season, and Liberty’s Shedro Louis has come tantalizing close to breaking off a long return this season. Louis is averaging 20.5 yards per return this season, and Army is allowing 24.1 yards on 18 kickoff returns this season.
EDGE: Liberty
Intangibles
Liberty has not lost three consecutive games since a daunting stretch in the 2018 season, its first at the FBS ranks, when it dropped three straight on the road to UMass, Virginia and Auburn. The Flames have dropped their last two games to Ole Miss and Louisiana, and they have not lost back-to-back home games since their final season at the FCS ranks to Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) and Kennesaw State. Liberty isn’t used to losing at home, and Army is 5-11 in true road games dating back to the 2018 season.
EDGE: Liberty
The final thought
Liberty’s run defense ranks 43rd nationally by giving up 105 yards per game. That is a significant improvement from the Flames’ first season in the FBS when they couldn’t get out of their way when trying to stop the run. But things have changed for Liberty in recent weeks. In the past five games, Liberty has allowed 130-plus rushing yards in each game. That came after holding four of its first six opponents to less than 100. The trend is not good with Army coming to town. Liberty has risen to the occasion in the past, but the Black Knights may be just too much for the Flames to handle, especially without much of a student section expected to be in attendance.
Prediction: Army 35, Liberty 31