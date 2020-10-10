Breaking down Liberty's home game against Louisiana-Monroe

The matchup to watch

Liberty offensive line versus depleted Louisiana-Monroe defensive line: The Flames have faced very little resistance when trying to run the ball this season. They rank fifth in the nation by averaging nearly 275 rushing yards per game. The offensive line, featuring three seniors, a junior and a sophomore, has created running lanes for Joshua Mack to rank in the top 10 in both total rushing yards (seventh with 337) and rushing yards per game (10th at 112.3). Add in quarterback Malik Willis and backup tailbacks Peytton Pickett and Shedro Louis, and Liberty has been able to control the ball for more than 33 minutes per game. That type of offensive attack will be utilized frequently against ULM, whether or not remnants of Hurricane Delta have reached Lynchburg by the time the game kicks off. The Star-News in Monroe, Louisiana, reported Friday morning defensive tackles Sir’Darrius Ellis and Demonde Harris and nose tackle Mason Husmann did not travel with the team to Lynchburg. The loss of those three linemen will undoubtedly hurt a ULM defense that has been shredded by opposing teams’ rushing attacks this season. ULM ranks 73rd out of 75 teams to play this fall in rushing defense. The Warhawks are allowing 282.8 yards per game, and opponents are averaging 5.57 yards per carry and have scored 15 rushing touchdowns in four games. ULM has moved defensive ends into the tackle position to make up for the lack of depth, and that could result in LU center Thomas Sargeant and guards Damian Bounds and Brendan Schlittler dominating at the point of attack.