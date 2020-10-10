Breaking down Liberty's home game against Louisiana-Monroe

Liberty closes out a three-game homestand by welcoming Louisiana-Monroe to Lynchburg for the first time. The Warhawks flew to Lynchburg on Friday before Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana, and the remnants of that storm will be felt in the form of consistent rain throughout this matchup.
The Flames have an opportunity to improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2008 season when they opened the campaign with six consecutive victories on the way to a 10-2 record. (And no FCS playoff appearance, by the way.) There is also the added pressure of playing for the first time since the program received a single vote in a Top 25 poll for the first time in the FBS era.
Liberty has a chance to prove it is taking the steps forward into becoming a force to be reckoned with among Group of Five programs. That is the long-term goal for this program, and winning more and more games against fellow G5 teams will only help in that move forward.
Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: Noon
- TV: ESPN2
- Records: Louisiana-Monroe 0-4, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference; Liberty 3-0
- Last time out: Louisiana-Monroe lost to Georgia Southern 35-30; Liberty beat North Alabama 28-7
- Series: First meeting
- Last meeting: N/A
- Latest line: Liberty by 17
- Weather Underground forecast: 66 degrees, cloudy, 86 percent chance of precipitation, 88 percent humidity, 5 mph winds SW, sunset at 6:47 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty offensive line versus depleted Louisiana-Monroe defensive line: The Flames have faced very little resistance when trying to run the ball this season. They rank fifth in the nation by averaging nearly 275 rushing yards per game. The offensive line, featuring three seniors, a junior and a sophomore, has created running lanes for Joshua Mack to rank in the top 10 in both total rushing yards (seventh with 337) and rushing yards per game (10th at 112.3). Add in quarterback Malik Willis and backup tailbacks Peytton Pickett and Shedro Louis, and Liberty has been able to control the ball for more than 33 minutes per game. That type of offensive attack will be utilized frequently against ULM, whether or not remnants of Hurricane Delta have reached Lynchburg by the time the game kicks off. The Star-News in Monroe, Louisiana, reported Friday morning defensive tackles Sir’Darrius Ellis and Demonde Harris and nose tackle Mason Husmann did not travel with the team to Lynchburg. The loss of those three linemen will undoubtedly hurt a ULM defense that has been shredded by opposing teams’ rushing attacks this season. ULM ranks 73rd out of 75 teams to play this fall in rushing defense. The Warhawks are allowing 282.8 yards per game, and opponents are averaging 5.57 yards per carry and have scored 15 rushing touchdowns in four games. ULM has moved defensive ends into the tackle position to make up for the lack of depth, and that could result in LU center Thomas Sargeant and guards Damian Bounds and Brendan Schlittler dominating at the point of attack.
Keep an eye on these Flames
Shedro Louis, running back: Most of the attention in the run game will be given to backs like seniors Joshua Mack and Peytton Pickett because of their ability to run between the tackles and show a burst when they get to the second level. However, this type of matchup could see Louis break off explosive runs. Louis is one of the team’s fastest players (along with fellow tailback Troy Henderson and wide receiver Kevin Shaa) and has shown he can identify the running lane, make a decisive cut and accelerate to score on the ground. His 30-yard touchdown run against Western Kentucky is the prime example. ULM is battling lack of depth on the defensive line, and Liberty’s ability to create big running lanes could be advantageous for a speedy back like Louis who is part of the three-man running back rotation used through the opening three weeks.
- TreShaun Clark, defensive end: Think Clark isn’t fired up for this one? The sophomore was ejected for targeting on a roughing the passer penalty during the second defensive series last weekend against North Alabama, and he missed the final three quarters against the Lions. He’ll be rested up and ready to attack a ULM offense that has featured quite a few more passing attempts than rushes, and that gives Clark the opportunity to get into the backfield and make plays. Clark is tied for second on the team with 2.5 tackles for a loss and is one of four defensive ends to record a sack this season. With teams likely focusing on slowing down Durrell Johnson on every down and then Stephen Sings and Jayod Sanders on third down, it could open up opportunities for Clark to make his presence felt against an offensive line that has allowed eight sacks in four games.
Keep an eye on these Warhawks
Colby Suits, quarterback: ULM has needed to throw the ball frequently this season. The Warhawks have trailed at halftime of every game and those deficits have been by multiple scores. That means carrying the offensive load has fallen on Suits’ right shoulder. He ranks fifth in the nation with 1,043 passing yards to go along with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Suits in the first and third games of the season attempted less than 30 passes and threw for less than 200 yards, and he attempted more than 50 passes and finished with more than 300 passing yards in the second and third games of the campaign. Since today’s game is the fifth game of the season, it might work out for the Flames that Suits isn’t as efficient in the passing attack. It also happens that Suits has rushed for minus-27 yards combined in the first and third games, while totaling 58 yards combined in the second and fourth games.
- Keilos Swinney, safety: Swinney has become the most valuable player in the Warhawks’ 4-2-5 defensive scheme. He plays the hybrid Buck safety, a combination linebacker/strong safety that's asked to play the run and cover, and he’s been asked to help out frequently in the run with how frequently opposing running backs get through the defensive line. Swinney has recorded 17 tackles (10 solo), one sack, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery, and those statistics easily make him the most active player on the defense. His ability to help stack the box and limit Liberty’s ability to churn out yards in chunks on the ground will help a depleted ULM defense.
Flames’ Keys to the Games
Run, run and run some more
Liberty’s best offense through three games has come through the running attack led by Joshua Mack and an experienced offensive line with three seniors. The Flames rank fifth in the nation by averaging 274.3 rushing yards per game, and Mack is 10th nationally at 112.3 rushing yards per game. The running attack will get a boost with the return of quarterback Malik Willis, who averaged 126.5 rushing yards in victories over Western Kentucky and FIU. The Warhawks are allowing 282.8 rushing yards per game, and two of their four opponents (Army and Georgia Southern) racked up more than 300 rushing yards. Liberty has rushed for more than 215 yards in its three games this season.
Wrinkle Suits’ rhythm
ULM’s Colby Suits has quietly become one of the nation’s top passing quarterbacks. He ranks fifth in the nation with 1,043 passing yards while completing 63.4% of his passes for six touchdowns and two interceptions. Twelve different players have caught at least one pass, with 6-foot-5 tight end Josh Pederson leading the way with 16 catches for 174 yards. Suits has been sacked eight times through four games, and Liberty’s defensive line is racking up three sacks per game. Disrupting Suits’ rhythm will severely limit the Warhawks’ offense.
Build early lead and keep offense rolling
Louisiana-Monroe has faced halftime deficits of 10, 17, 24 and four points so far this season, and trailing in those games has forced the Warhawks to pass the ball and abandon the run. That has prevented Josh Johnson from gaining any traction in the running game. He has 148 yards through four games after ranking 13th in the nation last season with 108.2 yards per game. If Liberty builds a big lead, that takes Johnson out of the game and will force Suits to become vulnerable to the Flames’ potent pass rush.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Liberty
ULM quarterback Colby Suits ranks fifth in the nation with 1,043 passing yards, but he has not received any help in the rushing attack. The Warhawks rank next-to-last in the nation with 50.8 rushing yards per game. Liberty, meanwhile, ranks 22nd in the nation in total offense and boasts the fifth-best rushing offense in the nation at 274.3 yards per game. LU running back Joshua Mack has rushed for at least 100 yards in all three games so far this season, and he ranks 10th in the nation by averaging 112.3 rushing yards per contest.
DEFENSE: Liberty
ULM hasn’t been able to run the ball on offense, and it hasn’t been able to stop the run either. The Warhawks are allowing 282.8 rushing yards per game. Granted, most of those yards came against run-oriented offenses Army and Georgia Southern, but ULM has allowed more than 140 yards in all four games. Army (5), Texas State (2), UTEP (4) and Georgia Southern (4) combined to score 15 rushing touchdowns and finish drives in the red zone with points 92.3% of the time. Liberty ranks fifth in the nation in red zone defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Liberty
DeMario Douglas ranks 10th in the nation by averaging 9.5 yards per kickoff return and has helped the Flames’ offense gain good field position after a defensive stop. LU punter Aidan Alves is averaging nearly 42 yards per punt, which is nearly 10 yards better than ULM’s Jared Porter. Porter has punted 18 times with only two being downed inside the 20. ULM kicker Davis Hughes is 2 of 3 on field goal attempts, but none of those attempts have come from beyond 40 yards.
INTANGIBLES: Liberty
Liberty is riding a wave of momentum on the three-game winning streak to open the season. The Flames have largely avoided the positive COVID cases that have forced other teams to cancel practices and postpone games. The consistent practice and playing time have resulted in strong play on both sides of the ball. ULM, on the other hand, has dealt with an August hurricane that displaced the team (not to mention Hurricane Delta on the way to Monroe) followed by a COVID outbreak. The Warhawks have been dealt one blow after another, and the inconsistent nature of the season has disrupted any momentum they could have gained.
The final thought
Liberty, for the second straight week, has the opportunity to flex its muscles and dominate from the opening kickoff. The Flames, in Hugh Freeze’s mind, failed the test last week by not overpowering North Alabama in the first half and needing to utilize a strong second half to pull away. Freeze was confident when he met with the media Thursday that his team had the focus and preparation needed to deliver a full 60-minute performance he has wanted to see from his group this season. While ULM appeared to be taking a step in the right direction last weekend against Georgia Southern, the Warhawks were dealt a big blow with three defensive linemen out for today’s game. With rain expected to fall throughout the game as parts of Hurricane Delta reach Lynchburg, it makes for the type of game that will play in Liberty’s hands.
Prediction: Liberty 35, Louisiana-Monroe 10
