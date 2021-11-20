Breaking down Liberty's home game against No. 22 Louisiana

Liberty was accustomed to welcoming teams ranked in the Top 25 during its time in the Football Championship Subdivision. It was customary for teams like Stony Brook, Coastal Carolina and Charleston Southern to be among the nation’s top teams during the Big South Conference days, and even a visit from a perennial power like Montana in 2015 drew a large crowd.
Those opportunities of playing ranked teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision ranks haven’t come around as often. The Flames’ Nov. 6 matchup at No. 15 Ole Miss marked the third time they have played a ranked team since moving to the top-tier subdivision.
And for the first time since moving to the FBS, Liberty will face ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks.
Louisiana is ranked 22nd in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and the Ragin’ Cajuns visit to Williams Stadium marks only the second ranked FBS team to play in Lynchburg.
No. 22 Louisiana at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: 4 p.m.
- TV: ESPNU
- Records: Louisiana 9-1, 7-0 Sun Belt Conference. Liberty 7-3.
- Last time out: Louisiana won at Troy 35-21; Liberty had an off week.
- Series: Louisiana leads 1-0
- Last meeting: Louisiana defeated Liberty 35-14 on Sept. 7, 2019, at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana
- Latest line: Liberty by 4.5
- Weather Underground forecast: 50 degrees, mostly cloudy, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 33 percent humidity, 4 mph winds S, sunset at 5:04 p.m.
THE MATCHUP TO WATCH
Liberty cornerbacks versus Louisiana wide receivers: Take a glance at Louisiana’s depth chart at wide receiver. There are five receivers listed at 6-foot-2 and taller. No receiver is shorter than 5-foot-10. You’d think those targets would be taking advantage of size mismatches and racking up yards in bunches. Think again. No receiver on the Louisiana roster averages more than 34 receiving yards per game. Nine targets have accounted for the 16 touchdown receptions. Don’t let that fool you, though. Seven players have catches of 35 yards or longer, and the run-heavy attack allows for play-action to be effective. That means Duron Lowe, Chris Megginson and Daijahn Anthony will need to be attentive and not allow any of those receivers to get behind them on any play, or it will turn into a big gain for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES
Malik Willis, quarterback: Willis continues to be the spark for the Liberty offense. He leads the team with 755 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and he is completing 66.4% of his passes for 2,159 yards and 21 scores. The signal caller knows he needs to avoid the interceptions that have come in bunches of threes this season. All nine of his interceptions have come in games against Louisiana-Monroe, Middle Tennessee and Ole Miss. Willis has proven he can rise to the occasion in the big moments, and this moment at home against a ranked team is about as big as it can get outside of playing at Ole Miss two weekends ago.
- Rashaad Harding, linebacker: No player on the Liberty roster has more snaps against the Louisiana offense than Harding. He played in three games against the Ragin’ Cajuns from 2017 to 2019, and Harding has more incentive to play them this time. The 2019 contest featured Harding suffering a torn ACL that kept him out of the 2020 campaign. Harding, in his lone season at Liberty, has emerged as the starter at middle linebacker. He is third on the team with 51 tackles and 7.0 tackles for a loss and has racked up 3.0 sacks. Harding may be the lone linebacker who won’t get fooled by all of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ shifts and motions because of the number of snaps he’s played against the offense.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE RAGIN’ CAJUNS
Levi Lewis, quarterback: Lewis has started since the end of his freshman season in 2017 and has accounted for nearly 9,400 yards of total offense, 81 total touchdowns, and has thrown 18 interceptions in 1,071 pass attempts. He doesn’t run as much as other dual-threat quarterbacks — he’s only run the ball 254 times in 53 games — with a stable of running backs able to pick up the yards on the ground. What Lewis does well is make good decisions, and that is backed up by only being picked off 1.7% of the times he delivers a pass. While his 5-foot-9 stature isn’t imposing, Lewis is able to make plays when they are needed.
- Chauncey Manac, outside linebacker: The Liberty offensive staff probably had nightmares watching the 2019 film from the Flames’ trip to Lafayette to play Louisiana. Manac was frequently in the backfield with a pair of sacks to help disrupt Buckshot Calvert and the Flames’ offensive attack. Manac hasn’t lost a step in the time between these matchups. He has 4.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries this season. Manac is one of 11 players with at least one sack this season.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. Has the Liberty offensive line improved?
Liberty’s five offensive linemen will be the focal point against Louisiana’s defensive front. The Flames surrendered a whopping nine sacks in a loss to Ole Miss, and that added to a staggering total this season. Liberty has given up 38 sacks through 10 games. That number is 12 fewer than the offensive line surrendered in the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined. The Flames spent the off week working on pass protection and making sure they were in sync, especially with Louisiana’s talented defensive line waiting on the other side. Keeping a clean pocket for Malik Willis will be essential for Liberty to be able to sustain drives and score points.
2. Can Willis avoid the interceptions?
The inability to maintain a clean pocket has contributed to Willis’ nine interceptions this season. Several picks have come when he is rolling out of the pocket and trying to throw the ball away because of the pressure. The rhythm of the RPO offense needs to be sustained in order to be at its best, and playing behind the chains and constantly needing to run around out of the pocket certainly throws that rhythm out of sync. Willis hasn’t thrown just one interception in a game nine times this season; he’s thrown three interceptions in three games (Middle Tennessee, Louisiana-Monroe and Ole Miss). If he stays away from that first pick, he tends to do a good job of protecting the ball.
3. Can the run game produce for a second straight game?
Liberty came within one yard of having two running backs reach the century mark in the same game since the 2020 regular-season finale. Joshua Mack was effective running between the tackles and churning out 5 yards per attempt. Shedro Louis showed the same type of burst he displayed in last season’s breakout performance at Syracuse. If those two, and T.J. Green, can generate similar success on the ground, it will certainly help in pass protection. Flames coach Hugh Freeze said his group generally protects better in the pass game when the running game is flowing, and getting that started against Louisiana will help keep the ball away from the Cajuns.
4. Can Liberty stop Louisiana’s running attack?
The Flames didn’t do much to stop the Ragin’ Cajuns’ ground attack in 2019. Louisiana had 407 rushing yards in a dominating victory. Liberty, though, has improved significantly against the run and enters this matchup allowing less than 135 rushing yards per game. Louisiana, unlike other teams, can rotate in up to three running backs who have proven they can pick up yards and finish at the goal line. Liberty has been able to take away an opponent’s run game this season, and doing so against the Ragin’ Cajuns will force quarterback Levi Lewis to become more of a passer. Louisiana had 77 rushing yards in the opener at Texas and Lewis was sacked four times.
5. Will Liberty extend its home winning streak?
Liberty has won a program-record 15 straight games at home. It is the nation’s four longest home winning streak. And the Flames have scored at least 40 points in eight straight home games. A raucous student section has helped create a home-field advantage that is essential in college football, but those students may not be in town for this matchup against only the second Top 25 team to visit Williams Stadium. Many students are leaving Lynchburg for Thanksgiving break, and Freeze is preparing to play in a quieter Williams Stadium. Liberty will have to play like it did last season in front of 1,000 fans when it won all six home games.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Don’t let drives crumble near the goal line
Liberty has been fairly efficient when the ball has gotten inside the opponent’s 30-yard line this season. The Flames have scored on 51 of 63 trips, which includes the short finishes at the goal line and the explosive plays on deep throws. The 12 stops are more concerning. In those instances, Liberty’s offense flames out, and it results in field goal attempts or trying to get to the line to gain on fourth down. Liberty has missed four field goals, turned it over on downs four times and committed four turnovers (three interceptions and one lost fumble). The Flames scored on 2 of 5 trips inside the 30 at Ole Miss, and can’t repeat that against No. 22 Louisiana.
Don’t let the Cajuns hang around
Louisiana is 5-0 in games decided by eight points or less this season. Those triumphs have come against FCS program Nicholls and Sun Belt Conference opponents Georgia Southern, South Alabama, Arkansas State and Georgia State. Only once in those games did the Ragin’ Cajuns have to score a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, which came on Montrell Johnson’s touchdown run against Georgia State. In fact, Louisiana has been outscored 34-17 in the fourth quarter of those games. But the overwhelming theme is the Ragin’ Cajuns have come up with stops when needed and shown they are able to win those close games.
Do what you did at Ole Miss (minus the turnovers)
Liberty’s plan of attack worked nearly to perfection against Ole Miss on Nov. 6. The Flames rushed for 284 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. They held onto possession for 39 minutes, 35 seconds, and limited the Rebels to a season-low 55 plays on offense. It was the perfect recipe to spring the upset victory. Except for the interceptions. Liberty is 1-2 in games this season in which Willis throws an interception, and in those three games he has been picked off three times to account for his nine interceptions. Liberty will likely have a similar approach to facing Louisiana by trying to keep its offense off the field. Not turning it over will help.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Flames have the ball
Liberty boasts an offense that ranks in the top 50 in total offense (25th), scoring (23rd), rushing (33rd), passing (49th) and third-down conversions (21st). The rushing attack got back on track against Ole Miss with a season-high 284 yards, led by Shedro Louis’ 101 yards and Joshua Mack’s 98 yards. A balanced rushing attack will allow Malik Willis more opportunities on designed runs and create a cleaner pocket for him. He leads the team with 755 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and he is completing 66.4% of his passes for 2,159 yards and 21 scores.
EDGE: Liberty
When the Ragin’ Cajuns have the ball
A staple of Louisiana’s offense is having multiple running backs who are able to produce at any given time. Chris Smith, Montrell Johnson and Emani Bailey have each rushed for more than 300 yards and they have combined for 21 rushing touchdowns. Each running back averages more than 5.5 yards per carry, with Bailey nearly averaging 7 yards per tote on his limited carries. Johnson (99) and Smith (74) have the ability to break off long runs, as well.
EDGE: Louisiana
Special teams
DeMario Douglas averages 7.6 yards per punt return, but he’s had several big returns that have helped flip field position. He had a 72-yard punt return touchdown at North Texas, and Douglas is likely itching to break off a big return after not getting a chance to return a punt against Ole Miss.
EDGE: Liberty
Intangibles
Liberty has won 15 straight at Williams Stadium and been dominant in the last eight games played at home. The Flames have scored at least 40 points in those eight games. The winning streak started after a 24-0 loss to No. 22 Syracuse to open the 2019 season, and this is the first game in which Liberty is hosting a ranked FBS team since that matchup with the Orange. The home-field advantage will factor into this one.
EDGE: Liberty
The final thought
The first ranked FBS team to ever visit Lynchburg came in the 2019 season opener. Syracuse was ranked 22nd in the AP poll, but many vividly remember Flames coach Hugh Freeze coaching from a hospital bed in the press box following back surgery for a staph infection. The image of Freeze in the hospital bed is about the only thing worthwhile to come out of the Flames’ first home game against a ranked FBS team. They lost 24-0 and squandered two scoring chances in the first quarter. This Liberty team is considerably better than the 2019 squad and actually has a victory over a Top 25 on its resume in the time between the meetings. Plus, the Flames have improved tremendously on defense since facing Louisiana the week after the Orange in 2019.
Prediction: Liberty 31, No. 22 Louisiana 24