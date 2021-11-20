Breaking down Liberty's home game against No. 22 Louisiana

Don’t let the Cajuns hang around

Louisiana is 5-0 in games decided by eight points or less this season. Those triumphs have come against FCS program Nicholls and Sun Belt Conference opponents Georgia Southern, South Alabama, Arkansas State and Georgia State. Only once in those games did the Ragin’ Cajuns have to score a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, which came on Montrell Johnson’s touchdown run against Georgia State. In fact, Louisiana has been outscored 34-17 in the fourth quarter of those games. But the overwhelming theme is the Ragin’ Cajuns have come up with stops when needed and shown they are able to win those close games.

Do what you did at Ole Miss (minus the turnovers)

Liberty’s plan of attack worked nearly to perfection against Ole Miss on Nov. 6. The Flames rushed for 284 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. They held onto possession for 39 minutes, 35 seconds, and limited the Rebels to a season-low 55 plays on offense. It was the perfect recipe to spring the upset victory. Except for the interceptions. Liberty is 1-2 in games this season in which Willis throws an interception, and in those three games he has been picked off three times to account for his nine interceptions. Liberty will likely have a similar approach to facing Louisiana by trying to keep its offense off the field. Not turning it over will help.