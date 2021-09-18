Breaking down Liberty's home game against Old Dominion

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty’s boundary receivers versus Old Dominion cornerback Tre Hawkins III: Hawkins, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College, has certainly made a splash in his first season with the Monarchs. The 6-foot-3 cornerback has the size to match up with the taller Liberty receivers on the boundary, and he is not afraid to stick his nose in at the line of scrimmage. Hawkins recorded three tackles for a loss against Wake Forest and added another half tackle for a loss against Hampton. Nine of his 11 tackles have been solo stops thanks to his ability to complete stops on receptions. The Flames will need to take advantage of Hawkins’ aggressiveness. Noah Frith (more on him later) and Kevin Shaa have the speed to run by Hawkins, and some bigger targets like Johnny Huntley could get position on inside routes. Liberty will need to keep an eye on Hawkins and try to exploit those chances he takes when he wants to get stops in the backfield.