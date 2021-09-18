Breaking down Liberty's home game against Old Dominion

There are 25 players from Liberty and Old Dominion that took the field Sept. 1, 2018, when the Flames made their FBS debut. Nineteen of them were wearing the home red uniforms, and six were sporting the Monarchs’ white colors.
This is a series both former coaches — Turner Gill and Bobby Wilder — wanted to see develop into a rivalry. The two programs are among the newest in the FBS, and they are the only two Group of Five programs in Virginia. It makes sense for the teams to square off on a frequent basis.
Four years removed from that matchup, the Flames and Monarchs meet for the third time on the gridiron. If this is to become a rivalry, more than 25 total players need to remember what it means for the in-state programs to clash.
Old Dominion at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: 6 p.m.
- Online: ESPN3
- Records: Old Dominion 1-1, 0-0 Conference USA; Liberty 2-0
- Last time out: Old Dominion beat Hampton 47-7; Liberty beat Troy 21-13
- Series: Tied 1-1
- Last meeting: Liberty won 52-10 on Sept. 1, 2018, in Lynchburg
- Latest line: Liberty by 27
- Weather Underground forecast: 83 degrees, partly cloudy, 6 percent chance of precipitation, 62 percent humidity, 2 mph winds ESE, sunset at 7:21 p.m.
THE MATCHUP TO WATCH
Liberty’s boundary receivers versus Old Dominion cornerback Tre Hawkins III: Hawkins, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College, has certainly made a splash in his first season with the Monarchs. The 6-foot-3 cornerback has the size to match up with the taller Liberty receivers on the boundary, and he is not afraid to stick his nose in at the line of scrimmage. Hawkins recorded three tackles for a loss against Wake Forest and added another half tackle for a loss against Hampton. Nine of his 11 tackles have been solo stops thanks to his ability to complete stops on receptions. The Flames will need to take advantage of Hawkins’ aggressiveness. Noah Frith (more on him later) and Kevin Shaa have the speed to run by Hawkins, and some bigger targets like Johnny Huntley could get position on inside routes. Liberty will need to keep an eye on Hawkins and try to exploit those chances he takes when he wants to get stops in the backfield.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES
Noah Frith, wide receiver: Big things were expected of Frith this season. He entered the campaign as the unquestioned top receiver on the outside following CJ Yarbrough’s departure from the program, and his 6-foot-4 stature is ideal on the boundary in this offensive scheme. However, a broken bone in his right hand prevented him from playing in the season opener, and he was targeted only once in the Flames’ triumph at Troy. (Granted, that target did result in a defensive pass interference that allowed Liberty to pick up a first down.) Hugh Freeze hinted Frith will likely get more targets moving forward, and that could come as early as this weekend. Teams will be game planning to slow down slot receivers DJ Stubbs and DeMario Douglas, which ought to provide more one-on-one matchups for the likes of Frith, CJ Daniels and Kevin Shaa.
- TreShaun Clark, defensive end: Clark has been quiet for his standards through the first two weeks. The Danville native has three tackles and a half sack, with the half sack coming against Troy. Clark is arguably one of the most important lineman on that side of the ball for the Flames with his ability to line up on the edge on first and second downs and then shift inside to tackle on passing downs. He will need to be more involved in stopping the Monarchs’ inside zone runs, and then get into the backfield on obvious passing situations.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE MONARCHS
Blake Watson, running back: Watson did not play against Hampton after picking up 55 yards on 15 carries against Wake Forest. If Elijah Davis is unable to go, Watson will see an increased workload to help ODU’s run-heavy attack keep churning along. The Monarchs rushed for a program single-game record 358 yards against the Pirates, and Watson will be needed to help produce at a similar level if the Monarchs have any chance of pulling out the upset. The 5-foot-9, 193-pound Watson is getting more of an opportunity in the backfield this season after being the primary kick returner in 2019. In that campaign, he was a Conference USA honorable mention selection at the position. He is a threat out of the backfield with 13 receptions in 2019.
- Jordan Young, linebacker: Young is one of those six ODU players who suited up in the 2018 matchup with Liberty. He had seven tackles in that matchup. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Young has been a model of consistency at linebacker for ODU with 37 starts in 38 career games, and it is no surprise to see him leading the team in tackles through two games this season. He has 15 total tackles, with four solo stops coming against Wake Forest. Young is the leader of the defense and Liberty will have to account for him on every play.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. Can Liberty contain ODU’s Mack?
Old Dominion quarterback D.J. Mack Jr. played for UCF in 2018 and ’19 before transferring to ODU. He started three of his 19 games for the Knights, and one of those starts was the 2018 AAC championship game in which he set the league’s championship game record with four rushing touchdowns to go with 348 passing yards. Mack hasn’t found success through the air in his first starts with ODU, but he got loose for three touchdowns on the ground against Hampton. If Liberty can keep Mack in the pocket and force him to throw the ball, that could be to the Flames’ advantage. Mack has completed 42% of his passes with one TD and two interceptions.
2. Will Liberty’s Mack get on track?
Joshua Mack got going in the second half against Campbell and led Liberty with 66 rushing yards on 19 carries. However, he wasn’t featured much in the attack against Troy and was limited to 20 yards on eight attempts. When Mack is able to get into a rhythm and pick up yards in chunks, the Liberty offense is significantly better. It takes the pressure off Malik Willis to use his feet on a frequent basis and helps the Flames establish the line of scrimmage. T.J. Green and Shedro Louis give Liberty two dynamic options out of the backfield, but Mack’s ability to run between the tackles allows the passing attack to have more chances for one-on-one looks.
3. What will Liberty’s offensive line look like?
Liberty has four linemen on the two-deep who are battling injuries — left guard Damian Bounds (high ankle sprain), tackle Jonathan Graham (right knee/ankle) and right tackles Cooper McCaw (unspecified) and Bryce Mathews (knee). The Flames are hurting in the trenches, but have three starters (left tackle Tristan Schultz, center Thomas Sargeant and right guard Brendan Schlittler) and another player with starting experience (left guard Jacob Bodden), so the cupboard isn’t bare. Hugh Freeze has hinted younger players, like Chase Mitchell, Harrison Hayes and Andrew Adair, could see significant playing time if the veterans are unable to go.
4. Can ODU keep Willis in the pocket?
ODU safety Harrell Blackmon certainly turned some heads earlier in the week when the Norfolk media asked him about Willis: “He’s a good guy once he’s out of the pocket, but I don’t think he can pass the ball that good.” Willis has completed 68% of his passes for 371 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions this season, and that comes after he completed 64% of his passes for 2,260 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2020. Most NFL Draft analysts rave about Willis’ athleticism, and most agree he needs to improve the touch on his passes. While ODU wants to keep Willis in the pocket, he has shown in glimpses this season he can make those passes.
5. Is Davis playing for ODU?
A key to ODU’s success running the ball through the season’s first two games has been Elijah Davis. The Heritage High star has rushed for 129 yards in the first quarter this season, and his ability to establish the line of scrimmage has allowed the Monarchs to spread the wealth around in the running attack. Davis, though, was injured in the victory over Hampton and ODU coach Ricky Rahne did not provide any details on Davis’ status for the matchup with the Flames. If Davis is unable to go, the Monarchs will need to find another tailback who can establish the line of scrimmage and ignite the ODU offense in the opening 15 minutes.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Establish both lines of scrimmage
Wake Forest’s dominating effort in Week 1 gave Liberty the blueprint to beating Old Dominion. The Monarchs ran the ball well in the first half, but couldn’t stop the Demon Deacons and then abandoned the run in the second half. Liberty may give up some rushing yards in the first half, but being able to get to Mack could begin making ODU one-dimensional. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has made running the ball a priority and the Flames are 16-0 when outrushing their opponent. The Flames’ offensive line, however makeshift it is, still has enough starters available to generate an attack that averages more than 204 rushing yards this season.
Get outside receivers involved
Slot receivers DeMario Douglas and DJ Stubbs have accounted for half of the team’s receptions and nearly 50% of the receiving yards through the first two games. The two dynamic playmakers have become focal points in the offense with a pair of outside receivers (Noah Frith and Jaivian Lofton) missing one game apiece. Frith is back, and Freeze hinted he should be in line for more than the one target he had against Troy. Frith’s return does give Liberty the opportunity to spread the ball around and not allow defenses to clutter the middle of the field to stop the running game and the slot receivers.
Make ODU one-dimensional
Old Dominion was at its best against Hampton when it was able to establish the run and create favorable passing situations for Mack. He completed 11 of 22 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown with the running game taking over. However, in the loss to Wake Forest, he completed 7 of 21 passes for 39 yards and two interceptions. Liberty needs to shut down ODU’s running attack and force Mack to beat it through the air. Hayden Wolff has the ability to deliver in the Monarchs’ passing attack, but if he is in the game, that means Mack hasn’t been able to find his receivers against the Liberty secondary. And that would mean Liberty has stymied ODU.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Flames have the ball
Malik Willis has been the best player on the field each of the first two weeks, and he’ll be the best player on the field again against Old Dominion. He, again, leads the team with 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and he has thrown for 371 yards and three scores. The big thing for Willis this season: no turnovers, so far. If he can keep it that way, ODU will have a hard time limiting his production. The Flames average 441 yards per game, with 204.5 yards coming on the ground and the other 236.5 coming through the air.
EDGE: Liberty
When the Monarchs have the ball
This game features the nation’s 16th-best rushing attack (ODU averages 251.5 yards per game) against the nation’s 10th-best rushing defense (Liberty allows 53.5 yards per game). What’s going to give? Likely not Liberty’s defensive front, which has been stellar through two weeks. The Flames’ ability to rotate in up to 10 linemen has allowed them to generate consistent pushes up front and not allow running games to get established. With Liberty being able to rotate in four to five interior linemen to go with the four to five edge rushers, it can play solid against both run and pass. Plus, the linebacker rotation of Rashaad Harding, Storey Jackson, Ahmad Walker, Aaron Pierre and Tyren Dupree has certainly helped in that regard.
EDGE: Liberty
Special teams
Nick Rice is one of the most accomplished placekickers in Old Dominion history, and he has a chance to become the program’s all-time leader in made field goals against Liberty. Rice is 5 for 5 on field goals this season and needs one more to break Jarod Brown’s record of 49. In fact, Rice hasn’t missed a kick this season with six made extra points. He has converted on field goals of 38, 24, 18, 23 and 33 yards.
EDGE: Old Dominion
Intangibles
Liberty is expecting a crowd larger than its season opener and the atmosphere could make it difficult on Old Dominion. The Flames have won 12 straight games at Williams Stadium, and the last five have come in impressive fashion. Liberty is averaging 49.4 points over that stretch, with the scoring coming against Group of Five and FCS programs. The dynamic offensive attack many felt was going to be on display with Freeze’s arrival has certainly shown up at home, especially with Willis at the helm.
EDGE: Liberty
The final thought
The Flames have been particularly stout against Group of Five opponents at home. They are 10-1 against those foes since the 2018 season, with the lone loss coming against North Texas early in the 2018 campaign. This matchup against Old Dominion will have the feel of a rivalry game since these are the only two G5 programs in Virginia. Plus, Liberty’s offense finally had a good week of practice. If the first two games are any indication, the explosiveness could be back in a big way to welcome ODU back to Lynchburg.