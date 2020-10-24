Breaking down Liberty's home game against Southern Miss

The matchup to watch

Liberty cornerbacks vs. Southern Miss wide receivers: Emanuel Dabney and Chris Megginson have stepped into the starting cornerback spots and more than held their own this season. It doesn’t matter if it was Western Kentucky’s fast receivers, FIU’s big targets, ULM’s strong route runners or Syracuse’s mix of speed and size. The two rose to the occasion and limited the explosive plays. Defensive coordinator Scott Symons and cornerbacks coach Rickey Hunley have spoken highly of the two in how they’ve played with sound technique and been in position for interceptions and pass breakups. Southern Miss’ corps of wide receivers, coupled with the accurate passing of senior quarterback Jack Abraham, presents the greatest challenge for Dabney and Megginson to date. Jason Brownlee (6-foot-3) and Demarcus Jones (5-foot-11) have combined for 484 yards and four touchdowns in four games, and the return of Tim Jones could make it a three-headed monster. Tim Jones (6-foot-1), who has missed two games so far, is averaging nearly 150 receiving yards and one touchdown per game. The Golden Eagles have been dealt some bad hands early in the season, and throwing the ball around the field and testing Liberty’s two cornerbacks may be Southern Miss’ best chance to record the upset victory.