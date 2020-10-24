Breaking down Liberty's home game against Southern Miss

Raise your hand if you thought Liberty was going to make it to the end of October and play all of the games on the schedule up to this point.
Any takers?
Anyone?
Bueller?
Liberty, which intentionally moved the start of its season back two weeks, is playing Southern Miss today after the Golden Eagles dealt with postponements for two straight weeks. (Florida Atlantic had 18 players test positive for COVID-19 to postpone the Oct. 10 game, and Southern Miss was going to be down to 44 to 45 scholarship players if it attempted to play Oct. 17 at Texas-El Paso.) Southern Miss isn’t alone. In state, Virginia Tech and Virginia have both had games postponed. In fact, 34 FBS games have been either postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.
JaVon Scruggs, Liberty’s do-it-all safety and Appomattox County High grad, said it best earlier this week when he simply stated it’s COVID season and nothing can be taken for granted. Liberty has taken every precaution so far to make it to this point, while the Flames have benefited from some good fortune that their opponents have been able to play each week.
Now it’s time for Liberty to keep its winning ways going and head into the open date with momentum as the toughest part of the schedule looms.
Southern Miss at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: 1 p.m.
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Records: Southern Miss 1-3, 1-1 Conference USA; Liberty 5-0
- Last time out: Southern Miss’ game at Texas-El Paso was postponed; Liberty won at Syracuse 38-21
- Series: First meeting
- Last meeting: n/a
- Latest line: Liberty by 13 1/2
- Weather Underground forecast: 77 degrees, partly cloudy, 15 percent chance of precipitation, 59 percent humidity, 6 mph winds W, sunset at 6:29 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty cornerbacks vs. Southern Miss wide receivers: Emanuel Dabney and Chris Megginson have stepped into the starting cornerback spots and more than held their own this season. It doesn’t matter if it was Western Kentucky’s fast receivers, FIU’s big targets, ULM’s strong route runners or Syracuse’s mix of speed and size. The two rose to the occasion and limited the explosive plays. Defensive coordinator Scott Symons and cornerbacks coach Rickey Hunley have spoken highly of the two in how they’ve played with sound technique and been in position for interceptions and pass breakups. Southern Miss’ corps of wide receivers, coupled with the accurate passing of senior quarterback Jack Abraham, presents the greatest challenge for Dabney and Megginson to date. Jason Brownlee (6-foot-3) and Demarcus Jones (5-foot-11) have combined for 484 yards and four touchdowns in four games, and the return of Tim Jones could make it a three-headed monster. Tim Jones (6-foot-1), who has missed two games so far, is averaging nearly 150 receiving yards and one touchdown per game. The Golden Eagles have been dealt some bad hands early in the season, and throwing the ball around the field and testing Liberty’s two cornerbacks may be Southern Miss’ best chance to record the upset victory.
Keep an eye on these Flames
DJ Stubbs, wide receiver: The status of three of the Flames’ top outside receivers remains in question heading into this matchup with Southern Miss. Noah Frith (hamstring) and CJ Yarbrough (shoulder) are going to be game-time decisions and Javian Lofton (partially torn PCL) has already been ruled out. Those three missed last week’s game at Syracuse and it was Stubbs who stepped up when quarterback Malik Willis threw the ball. Stubbs, who was a far second to Antonio Gandy-Golden in every receiving category the past two seasons, has become the Flames’ most indispensable receiver through the first half of the season. He hauled in a touchdown reception to open a second-half drive at Syracuse, and leads Liberty with 21 catches, 304 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow slot receiver DeMario Douglas called Stubbs the Flames’ most valuable player on offense. Stubbs’ importance will be displayed when Willis needs to convert and Southern Miss is looking to stop the run.
- JaVon Scruggs, rover: The Appomattox County High product began the season at strong safety (nickelback) and posted nine tackles in the first two games. Safeties coach Corey Batoon felt Scruggs wasn’t facing enough action and elected to move the junior to rover so he could be close to the action. In his place, Juawan Treadwell has played at strong safety with Marcus Haskins remaining at free safety. The move has paid dividends with Scruggs’ play at rover. He has posted 20 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one interception and one forced fumble. He has been described as the Flames’ top tackling safety, and his play around the line of scrimmage has aided in the ability to slow down opponents’ run games. “We needed to get Scruggs a little closer to the action. There wasn’t much action going on out there and was little concerned initially about him making the mental transition,” Batoon said. “He’s been able to do a really nice job with that. We feel like we’re getting closer to getting the guys in more of their natural position where they can benefit the system fits.”
Keep an eye on these Golden Eagles
Frank Gore Jr., running back: If the freshman’s name looks familiar, that’s because it is. His father, 37-year-old Frank Gore, is still chugging along in the NFL and is a starter for the New York Jets. The younger Gore is trying to make a name for himself at Southern Miss. He has rushed for 208 yards and one touchdown on 46 carries. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Gore is the only running back to appear in all four of the Golden Eagles’ games this season. He will be tasked with helping move the chains so his quarterback, Jack Abraham, does not have to face the Liberty pass rush on third-and-long situations. “I think he’s a really good back,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said of Gore.
- Ky’el Hemby, free safety: The senior has been very busy making tackles through four games, much like strong safety Malik Shorts. Hemby has posted 29 tackles (13 solo) with a pass breakup and blocked kick. His importance in this game will be making sure he doesn’t get sucked in to stop the run and then get burned deep when Willis looks for his receivers. The Golden Eagles are allowing 265.5 passing yards per game and 11 passing touchdowns. “All of their plays that they do, they have twists and spins that they do off of it. They might lure you to sleep with a stretch and then do a naked boot,” Hemby said. “So eyes will be a huge impact for us in the back end. We can’t just get sucked into the run because as soon as you get sucked into the run, that’s when a naked boot comes off of being something like that and we’re getting hit over the top. It will be things we can control, like our eyes. We’ve got to stick to our keys and do what we’re supposed to do.”
Flames’ Keys to the Games
Force Southern Miss into third-and-longs
Liberty has been stellar on defense when its opponent is facing third down and 7 yards or longer to gain. The first five opponents were limited to converting on 4 of 36 on those opportunities, and Southern Miss hasn’t been great in those situations this season. The Golden Eagles are 10 for 32 when needing to gain 7 yards or more on third down. Southern Miss wants to pick up positive yards on first down so it's facing third down and less than 6 yards to gain. Opponents are 7 for 10 on third-and-short (1 to 2 yards to gain) and 7 for 19 on third-and medium (3 to 6 yards to gain) against Liberty this season.
Keep the ground game going
Liberty racked up an eye-popping 338 rushing yards against Syracuse to mark the second time this season the Flames have eclipsed the 300-yard mark. A successful run game will be essential to keeping Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham and the rest of the Golden Eagles offense off the field. Southern Miss has been somewhat strong against the run this season, with the exception of one game against Tulane. The Green Wave rushed for 414 yards and seven touchdowns. Tulane ranks 10th in the nation in rushing, while Liberty ranks sixth.
Head into the open week with momentum
Flames coach Hugh Freeze likes to divide the season into “seasons,” giving the team goals to achieve in each specific season. The first season of the 2020 campaign comes to a close against Southern Miss, and Freeze would like nothing more than for the Flames to enter the open week with a 6-0 record and a wave of momentum heading into a daunting stretch once Liberty returns. If Liberty maintains its current level of play, a sixth win will be within grasp against a Southern Miss team that has struggled with consistency this season.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Liberty
The Flames boast one of the nation’s top rushing offenses by averaging more than 268 yards per game. It is a four-headed attack led by quarterback Malik Willis, whose 398 rushing yards are the second most by a signal caller in the nation. Running backs Joshua Mack, Peytton Pickett and Shedro Louis have eached recorded at least one 100-yard game this season. Willis, while being a running threat, also is one of the nation’s more accurate passers. He’s completed 64% of his passes, and is coming off a 16-for-20 performance at Syracuse. Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham has completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns.
DEFENSE: Liberty
Southern Miss wants to avoid third down and 7 or more yards to gain against the Liberty pass rush. The Flames have limited opponents to 4 for 36 on third-and-long situations, while they have allowed 14 of 29 conversions on third downs needing 6 yards or less to gain. Liberty defensive end Durrell Johnson has recorded five of his six sacks on third downs this season, and the pressure he creates has allowed the secondary to record four of its five interceptions on third down. Southern Miss has allowed seven sacks on third down this season.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Liberty
Liberty’s DeMario Douglas, despite muffing a punt last week at Syracuse, continues to lead the nation by averaging 17.5 yards on eight punt returns. Kicker Alex Barbir, who had not attempted a field goal at the collegiate level prior to this season, has made his last three attempts, including a career-long 42-yarder. Southern Miss has only attempted to return two punts through four games this season, and neither return has netted a single yard. In kickoff returns, Camron Harrell is tied for 16th in the nation by averaging 25 yards per return.
INTANGIBLES: Liberty
For the second week in a row, Liberty faces a team that has dealt with significant COVID-19 issues. Syracuse’s roster was depleted because of injuries, opt outs and COVID-related issues. Southern Miss, this week, will not have its interim coach Scotty Walden, who tested positive Tuesday, and that comes after the Golden Eagles missed the past two weeks because of COVID issues surrounding Florida Atlantic on Oct. 10 and within the Southern Miss program before its game at Texas-El Paso on Oct. 17. Liberty, meanwhile, has avoided those issues and is humming along.
The final thought
If there’s one thing consistent about this Liberty team under Hugh Freeze, it’s the Flames don’t look ahead, even if it’s dreaming of an off weekend to rest up and prepare for a grueling stretch to close the regular season. This matchup with Southern Miss would fall into the typical “trap game” because of the Golden Eagles’ struggles and the upcoming open week. The players throughout the week were focused on Southern Miss and making sure the Golden Eagles were not being overlooked. If Liberty delivers yet another performance similar to its first five this season, there ought to be no reason why the Flames are rolling into the open week with a 6-0 record and remaining in the discussion to be considered for Top 25 votes.
Prediction: Liberty 38, Southern Miss 17
