Breaking down Liberty's home game against UMass

Liberty returns to the friendly confines of Williams Stadium for only the fourth time this season. A grueling 10-week stretch, which concludes next weekend at Ole Miss, will feature all six road games on this season’s slate and finally lead into the Flames’ open week. The games at home are a welcome sight as the players don’t have to worry about the plane trips, the hotel stays and the bus rides to and from the stadium. This is one of those weeks where playing at home can certainly help the morale of a team that is getting worn down by the weekly grind and dealing with injuries across the board at every position.

Massachusetts at Liberty

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty offensive line versus UMass defensive front: The importance of this matchup will be chronicled throughout this pregame read, but it is worth mentioning up front. The Flames have not been able to establish a traditional run game with the tailbacks this season. Yes, Joshua Mack racked up 91 yards on the ground against Middle Tennessee. However, that is the only time a tailback has cracked the 60-yard mark in a game this season. The running game was a strength for Liberty last season to the tune of more than 250 yards on the ground per game. The offensive line, a veteran group with 171 starts among the top eight lineman, has struggled at times this season establishing running lanes and protecting the quarterback. It is a puzzling trend that many didn’t expect after Tristian Schultz, Jacob Bodden/Damian Bounds, Thomas Sargeant, Brendan Schlittler and Cooper McCaw had very few issues dominating in the trenches in 2020. No one can really point to a reason why there is a dropoff in production, but a good way to remedy those issues is to push around a UMass defensive line that varies between a three- and four-man front. Regardless of the front, the Minutemen haven’t been able to consistently stop the run or get pressure on the quarterback through seven games. They have all of seven sacks and are allowing nearly 250 yards on the ground. The offensive line needs a strong showing after only creating running lanes for 45 rushing yards and surrendering six sacks last weekend at North Texas. Sacks, yes, that’s another issue. The line surrendered 22 of those last season, which came out to two per game. Willis has been sacked 28 times through eight games. Take out the games against Campbell (zero) and UAB (one), and the group has allowed 27 games in six games. Even with Malik Willis’ scrambling ability, that is way too many.