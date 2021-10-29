Breaking down Liberty's home game against UMass

Liberty returns to the friendly confines of Williams Stadium for only the fourth time this season. A grueling 10-week stretch, which concludes next weekend at Ole Miss, will feature all six road games on this season’s slate and finally lead into the Flames’ open week. The games at home are a welcome sight as the players don’t have to worry about the plane trips, the hotel stays and the bus rides to and from the stadium. This is one of those weeks where playing at home can certainly help the morale of a team that is getting worn down by the weekly grind and dealing with injuries across the board at every position.
Massachusetts at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: Noon
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Records: Liberty 6-2. UMass 1-6.
- Last time out: Liberty won at North Texas 35-26; UMass lost at Florida State 59-3.
- Series: Liberty leads 2-1
- Last meeting: Liberty won 45-0 on Nov. 27, 2020 at Williams Stadium
- Latest line: Liberty by 36
- Weather Underground forecast: 60 degrees, mostly cloudy, 15 percent chance of precipitation, 69 percent humidity, 6 mph winds SSW, sunset at 6:22 p.m.
THE MATCHUP TO WATCH
Liberty offensive line versus UMass defensive front: The importance of this matchup will be chronicled throughout this pregame read, but it is worth mentioning up front. The Flames have not been able to establish a traditional run game with the tailbacks this season. Yes, Joshua Mack racked up 91 yards on the ground against Middle Tennessee. However, that is the only time a tailback has cracked the 60-yard mark in a game this season. The running game was a strength for Liberty last season to the tune of more than 250 yards on the ground per game. The offensive line, a veteran group with 171 starts among the top eight lineman, has struggled at times this season establishing running lanes and protecting the quarterback. It is a puzzling trend that many didn’t expect after Tristian Schultz, Jacob Bodden/Damian Bounds, Thomas Sargeant, Brendan Schlittler and Cooper McCaw had very few issues dominating in the trenches in 2020. No one can really point to a reason why there is a dropoff in production, but a good way to remedy those issues is to push around a UMass defensive line that varies between a three- and four-man front. Regardless of the front, the Minutemen haven’t been able to consistently stop the run or get pressure on the quarterback through seven games. They have all of seven sacks and are allowing nearly 250 yards on the ground. The offensive line needs a strong showing after only creating running lanes for 45 rushing yards and surrendering six sacks last weekend at North Texas. Sacks, yes, that’s another issue. The line surrendered 22 of those last season, which came out to two per game. Willis has been sacked 28 times through eight games. Take out the games against Campbell (zero) and UAB (one), and the group has allowed 27 games in six games. Even with Malik Willis’ scrambling ability, that is way too many.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES
Joshua Mack, running back: If there is one running back on the roster who can turn things around and pick up yards in a hurry, it is Mack. He had five 100-yard games in 2020 and thrived when he got plenty of touches. The super senior has especially thrived when playing the Minutemen. Mack has rushed for 304 yards and three touchdowns on 48 carries in three career games against UMass, which includes his time at Maine. A similar type of performance would help elevate a season in which Mack has totaled 315 yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries. Mack has typically been more of a workhorse in his stops at Maine and Liberty, and he even had 792 yards and seven scores as Frankie Hickson’s backup in 2019.
- Rashaad Harding, linebacker: The ULM transfer had 15 tackles (four solo) and a half sack through the first six games. Harding was even rotating with freshman Ahmad Walker for the starting job. Something got into the redshirt senior and he has been a different type of linebacker over the past two weeks. Harding has racked up 28 stops (11 solo) and 2.5 sacks in games against ULM and North Texas, and he is now second to fellow linebacker Storey Jackson for the team lead in tackles. Harding has been flying around, fitting gaps and becoming the type of linebacker the Flames envisioned when he transferred to the program. His veteran presence is needed in the linebacker corps with captain Aaron Pierre dealing with family issues.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE MINUTEMEN
Brady Olson, quarterback: The Minutemen have been known to use multiple quarterbacks this season, but Olson is the clear-cut guy in the passing attack following Tyler Lytle’s undisclosed injury he suffered in the season opener at Pittsburgh. Olson has completed 50% of his passes for 958 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. While the offense hasn’t put up the numbers needed to find the win column frequently this season. Olson has shown he is the quarterback most capable of running this uptempo, spread attack. Eighteen different players (including Olson!) have caught passes this season, which means Olson has a plethora of targets he can distribute the ball to if he finds the right mismatch.
- Josh Wallace, cornerback: The 6-foot, 189-pound Wallace has been one of the most productive cornerbacks for the Minutemen this season. The corners usually are very aggressive in their press coverage, and it has shown with Wallace’s six pass breakups. He has recorded 32 tackles (18 solo) and posted three tackles for a loss. His size will allow him to match up with either CJ Daniels or Noah Frith either on the boundary or field side, and he has the length to battle for 50-50 balls.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. How will Willis’ foot hold up?
The initial concern regarding the status of Malik Willis’ left foot dissipated Wednesday when he told the media that his foot was “fine” and his treatment for the foot was completed. Willis’ comeback after missing nearly 15 minutes of game time last weekend at North Texas helped fuel the Flames’ comeback victory. He said after putting pressure on the foot it started to feel better. “It was hurting bad. … It wasn’t no exaggeration, though,” he added. With backup quarterback Johnathan Bennett likely out after injuring his right hand in an automobile accident Sunday night, Willis will need to protect his left foot from any other setbacks against UMass.
2. Will another quarterback be used?
Bennett would have been the ideal candidate to receive more game reps if the Flames opted to rest Willis, but his right (throwing) hand was badly hurt in the accident. He sported a splint on his index finger and his other fingers were heavily bandaged during the open portion of Tuesday’s practice. True freshmen Nate Hampton and Kaidon Salter are the only quarterbacks who have traveled for every game this season, but neither have played a single snap at the college level. If the game is out of hand, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see a quarterback such as Sean Brown or Will Bowers get in the game and simply hand the ball off to a running back.
3. Can the offensive line keep a clean pocket?
A veteran offensive line, which features five starters and three backups from 2020, has been surrendering sacks at an alarming rate. The group has surrendered 28 sacks through eight games after allowing 22 in 11 games in 2020. Thirteen have come in the past three weeks against Middle Tennessee, Louisiana-Monroe and UNT, and the group allowed 14 in a three-week stretch against Troy, Old Dominion and Syracuse. With UMass only recording six sacks through seven games, this is the type of game the offensive line can build confidence and prove it can protect the quarterback against any type of pressure.
4. Will the defense get back to its early season play?
Liberty’s defense was on the field for 100 gradable snaps at North Texas, according to defensive coordinator Scott Symons, and that is a number that is far too high for a unit dealing with injuries at every position. The Flames were accustomed to playing 60 or fewer snaps on defense to open the season thanks to strong third-down defense and the ability to limit explosive plays. Liberty still ranks 21st nationally in third-down defense by allowing opponents to convert on 38 of 114 opportunities. UMass enters this game averaging less than 290 yards per game and has converted on 30% of its third-down chances (27 of 90).
5. Can Liberty put this one away early?
Liberty has gotten off to notoriously slow starts on offense this season. The Flames have scored more than 20 points in the first half only twice through eight games, and they have held double-digit halftime leads four times. Liberty has scored 14 first-half points in back-to-back road games against teams (ULM and UNT) the Flames were heavily favored to defeat. Liberty enters as a 36-point favorite against UMass and could assert its dominance like it did last season when the teams met at Williams Stadium. The Flames built a 31-point halftime lead on their way to a 45-0 triumph. A similar type of performance would help build momentum heading into Ole Miss.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Don’t let UMass build confidence
Liberty allowed Louisiana-Monroe and North Texas to build and sustain confidence in the past two weeks, which allowed the underdogs to either pull out the upset victory (ULM) or lead for most of the game (UNT). The Flames had the opportunity to deliver a knockout blow early against ULM and didn’t, and that came back to haunt them in the second half. UMass has struggled this season and was only able to beat fellow inept independent, UConn, in a matchup of winless teams. If the Minutemen are able to build confidence and hang around into the second half, that won’t bode well for the Flames in trying to establish dominance.
Dominate the line of scrimmage
The offensive numbers have looked great for Liberty this season. The same can be said for the defensive performance. What is lacking behind those numbers is the offensive line not being able to establish the line of scrimmage and push around opposing defensive lines. Liberty tailbacks Joshua Mack, T.J. Green and Shedro Louis have zero 100-yard rushing games this season, and quarterback Malik Willis has been sacked eight times. The veteran offensive line has an opportunity against an inferior UMass defensive front to win the battle in the trenches, establish the traditional run game and move the ball down the field with effortless ease.
Get rest and avoid the injury bug
Liberty is two games away from its off week. The 10-game stretch to open the season before getting a breather has certainly worn down the Flames. Injuries are beginning to add up. Those knicks and bruises that are easier to overcome in the early stages of the season tend to nag a bit more the longer as each week passes before the open week. If Liberty wants to be as close to full strength as possible for next week’s showdown at Ole Miss, being able to put away UMass early, rest the starters and keeping players healthy are vital. That means scoring early, establishing dominance and never allowing the Minutemen to gain control of the game.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Flames have the ball
Liberty ranks 46th in the nation in total offense by averaging 425.5 yards per game. The Flames still feature a robust offense after being held to 386 yards and 350 yards against Louisiana-Monroe and North Texas, respectively. UMass has been dreadful on defense this season. The Minutemen are surrendering 495.9 yards per contest. Only UConn has not reached the 450-yard mark against UMass this season.
EDGE: Liberty
When the Minutemen have the ball
UMass hasn’t necessarily figured out its identity yet. The Minutemen have racked up more than 300 yards three times this season against Boston College (335), Eastern Michigan (519) and UConn (407) thanks to racking up more than 120 rushing yards in each of those games. Heck, UMass had 112 rushing yards last week at Florida State. However, aside from the games against BC and Eastern Michigan, there really hasn’t been the balance needed to sustain any offensive execution. UMass has rushed for 50 yards or less in three games, and the passing attack has generated more than 200 yards only twice.
EDGE: Liberty
Special teams
DeMario Douglas returned his second punt for a touchdown in as many seasons in last week’s game at North Texas. Shedro Louis and Duron Lowe are one block away from springing a kickoff return for a touchdown. Those dynamic playmakers can help change the complexion of the game. Jamir Roberts and Jermaine Johnson are both averaging more than 22 yards on a combined 12 kickoff returns. The kickoff coverage team for Liberty has significantly improved in recent weeks, and new kickoff specialist Jason Stricker has delivered four touchbacks on four kickoffs.
EDGE: Liberty
Intangibles
Hugh Freeze and Walt Bell took over the Liberty and UMass programs, respectively, in the same season. Freeze is 24-8 in his third season, while Bell is 2-21 guiding the Minutemen. While Bell took over a fledgling FBS program that had been kicked out of the Mid-American Conference not that many years prior, Freeze was building a Flames program that joined the FBS ranks in 2018. Bell probably needs a couple more recruiting classes to get on track. Freeze has his group ready to roll every week.
EDGE: Liberty
The final thought
Liberty has a chance to keep its home winning streak in tact (it is currently at 14 wins in a row) and more importantly gain some momentum heading into next week’s massive showdown at Ole Miss. But before that game arrives and the storylines roll in of Hugh Freeze’s return to Ole Miss, the Flames must take care of business against a fellow FBS independent. This is the typical trap game that many coaches and media members refer to prior to a big game on the horizon, and the mettle of this Liberty team will show if the players can come out Saturday, take care of business in a workman-like approach, and get the starters some needed rest. With the 10-game stretch almost at its end, every little bit matters.