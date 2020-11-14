Breaking down Liberty's home game against Western Carolina

The matchup to watch

Liberty wide receivers versus Western Carolina secondary: Truth be told, outside of the game against Southern Miss, the Flames haven’t needed to beat teams through the air this season. The receivers are able to make plays when needed, but the offense has methodically moved the ball on the ground and haven’t needed to air it out much. This could be a matchup in which Malik Willis looks to move the ball through the air and get his receivers in favorable one-on-one matchups. That could help the likes of CJ Yarbrough and Noah Frith get back into a rhythm with the offense. Last weekend’s game at Virginia Tech marked the first time they played in the same game this season, and the two looked to be in sync with Willis. The two could have monster games and build even more confidence heading into the final three games of the season. That would only serve to help an offense that has seen other wide receivers — notably Kevin Shaa, DJ Stubbs, DeMario Douglas and CJ Daniels — thrive in expanded roles. Adding Yarbrough and Frith to that mix makes this offense all the more explosive when the Flames need to go with a tempo attack.