Breaking down Liberty's home game against Western Carolina

This matchup between No. 22 Liberty and Western Carolina embodies everything about 2020.
The Flames have navigated the coronavirus pandemic and made it to the eighth game of the season, a feat many programs across the country are struggling to accomplish. Liberty’s reward for making it this far is remaining undefeated and being ranked in both FBS Top 25 polls for the first time.
The Catamounts, on the other hand, were unable to start the season with the other programs because of its status in the FCS. The second-tier subdivision’s championship was moved to the spring by the NCAA, and the conferences elected to play in the spring while giving those teams the option of playing nonconference games this fall.
Western Carolina’s first game is today, and it comes as Liberty gets ready to play its eighth in what has been a season no coach or player has ever experienced.
One team is in game shape and has identified areas to improve. The other really has no clue what will happen or what it will look like when it steps on the field.
That’s 2020, in a nutshell.
Western Carolina at No. 22/22 Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: Noon
- TV: ESPNU
- Records: Western Carolina 0-0. Liberty 7-0
- Last time out: Western Carolina is making its 2020 debut; Liberty won at Virginia Tech 38-35
- Series: Tied 3-3
- Last meeting: Liberty beat Western Carolina 19-16 on Sept. 13, 2008, at Whitmire Stadium in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Latest line: Liberty by 32 1/2
- Weather Underground forecast: 59 degrees, partly cloudy, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 41 percent humidity, 2 mph winds SW, sunset at 5:08 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty wide receivers versus Western Carolina secondary: Truth be told, outside of the game against Southern Miss, the Flames haven’t needed to beat teams through the air this season. The receivers are able to make plays when needed, but the offense has methodically moved the ball on the ground and haven’t needed to air it out much. This could be a matchup in which Malik Willis looks to move the ball through the air and get his receivers in favorable one-on-one matchups. That could help the likes of CJ Yarbrough and Noah Frith get back into a rhythm with the offense. Last weekend’s game at Virginia Tech marked the first time they played in the same game this season, and the two looked to be in sync with Willis. The two could have monster games and build even more confidence heading into the final three games of the season. That would only serve to help an offense that has seen other wide receivers — notably Kevin Shaa, DJ Stubbs, DeMario Douglas and CJ Daniels — thrive in expanded roles. Adding Yarbrough and Frith to that mix makes this offense all the more explosive when the Flames need to go with a tempo attack.
Keep an eye on these Flames
Shedro Louis, running back/kick returner: Louis has made his mark this season in the run game. The speedy sophomore, who is a converted wide receiver, ranks 16th in the nation in yards per carry (7.92) and has displayed his breakaway ability multiple times this season. (Syracuse can vouch for it.) But where Louis may make his biggest mark in the game against Western Carolina will be as a kickoff returner. Teams have been kicking away from Louis and not giving him the opportunity to run one back this season. Western Carolina, however, hasn’t played and special teams have received the short end of the work during the altered practices leading up to this game. That could lead to better opportunities for Louis to field some kicks and find creases to either take it to the house or set up the offense in good field position. It’s a luxury the Flames haven’t had so far this season, and one Louis wants to take advantage of against the Catamounts.
- Henry Chibueze, nose guard: Lost in the hectic finish in Blacksburg was the work the interior of the Liberty defensive line put in against Virginia Tech. The Hokies weren’t able to muster much of a push up front, and Chibueze was a big reason why. Sure, Ralfs Rusins and Elijah James got the start and saw plenty of action, but Chibueze was a key cog off the bench in his ability to spell both Rusins and James and play effectively. Most Liberty fans will remember Chibueze being the cornerstone of the 2018 recruiting class, the three-star offensive lineman who chose Liberty over Virginia. Chibueze saw limited action as a true freshman and was eventually moved to the defensive line under the current coaching staff. His big, powerful body (6-foot-3, 350 pounds) is hard to move in the interior, and he’s finally gotten his conditioning to the point where he can play multiple snaps in a row.
Keep an eye on these Catamounts
Donnavan Spencer, running back: Western Carolina will break in a new starting quarterback in this game following the graduation of do-it-all signal caller Tyrie Adams. That means Spencer’s number may be called quite a bit to give the offense a chance to settle into the game and not get too far behind the chains too early. Spencer rushed for 532 yards and four touchdowns on 132 carries last season, but that was with the dual-threat Adams helping out. This game may feature more of Spencer taking the handoff and doing what he can to create some running lanes and help the Catamounts move the ball.
- Trevor Childers, linebacker: The strength of the Western Carolina defense lies in its linebacker corps, with Childers and Ty Harris leading the way. Childers was everywhere last season as the Catamounts’ move active linebacker in defending both the run and the pass. He was second on the team in tackles with 99 (44 solo), third with 7.5 tackles for a loss, and also had a sack and two pass breakups. Childers’ role will be fairly straightforward against Liberty: Be everywhere you can be on any play.
Flames’ keys to the game
Maintain the same level of focus
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said in the moments after the thrilling win over Virginia Tech that his biggest challenge would be to bring his players down from the emotional high and get them focused on FCS member Western Carolina. This is the first time this program is experiencing what it’s like to play as a top 25 team, and managing those expectations and maintaining the same level of play can be daunting for a group not used to it. The Flames need to focus and play like they have through the season’s first seven games and put the undermanned Catamounts away early.
It ain’t broke, so don’t fix it
The Flames haven’t had any issues running the ball this season. They have reached the 200-yard plateau in five of seven games this season and rank 11th in the nation at 254.6 yards per game. Three of the five starting linemen are seniors who have paved the way for the likes of Malik Willis, Joshua Mack, Peytton Pickett and Shedro Louis to pick up yards in chunks. The line was dominant last week at Virginia Tech, and the same will be expected in wearing down a Western Carolina front that isn’t in game shape yet.
Play plenty of players
It’s easier said than done, but the Flames were able to get the scout team players on the field in the fourth quarter earlier this season in a drubbing of Louisiana-Monroe. The ideal scenario for Freeze and his staff is to get the starters plenty of rest late in the game and hopefully heal some injuries in time for the Flames’ final three games. Liberty wasn’t able to do that in the first game against an FCS opponent this season (North Alabama), and the Flames want to atone for that lackluster first half with a complete game against the overmatched Catamounts.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Liberty
The Flames are one of 23 FBS teams to average more than 470 yards of total offense per game, and they rank 11th in the country in rushing yards per contest (254.6). Quarterback Malik Willis is at the center of the offense’s execution. The redshirt junior ranks 13th in the nation in total offense per game (323.7) and he needs 58 yards to become the 12th player this season to reach 2,000 yards of total offense. Willis has plenty of help in the running game with Joshua Mack, Peytton Pickett and Shedro Louis. The three running backs have combined for 1,200 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns through seven games. Willis, Mack, Pickett and Louis have each rushed for 100 yards in at least one game this season.
DEFENSE: Liberty
What has gotten lost in the Flames’ ability to move the ball and score points on offense is their defense’s growth this season. Liberty ranks in the top 16 in three major categories -- 11th in passing defense (178.6 yards per game), 15th in total defense (311.7) and 16th in third-down defense (allowing 28 conversions on 90 attempts). The Flames aren’t too shabby either in scoring defense (33rd at 23.3 points per game) and rushing defense (41st at 133.1 yards per game). Durrell Johnson is tied for sixth in the nation with six sacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Liberty
Western Carolina coach Mark Speir’s greatest fear entering this game is how his special teams units will perform. That phase of the game, according to Speir, hasn’t received enough attention for the Catamounts during their altered training camp. Liberty’s special teams group has excelled this season. DeMario Douglas ranks seventh in the nation by averaging 13.9 yards on 10 punt returns, while Shedro Louis is averaging 21.9 yards on nine kickoff returns. Kicker Alex Barbir’s career-long 51-yard field goal lifted the Flames to a thrilling win over Virginia Tech.
INTANGIBLES: Liberty
Liberty is playing its eighth game in a nine-week stretch. It’s safe to say the Flames are in game shape. The same can’t be said for Western Carolina, which is making its season debut. The Catamounts have practiced with pads on for about a month and are still figuring out what they will look like on both sides of the ball. The Flames already know their identity and have ridden that success to the best start in program history and a national ranking. Liberty also isn’t viewing this as a trap game with North Carolina State on the horizon.
The final thought
This is the type of game Liberty should dominate from start to finish and get literally the entire roster on the field because of the lopsided score. Though, I wrote the exact same thing when the Flames played North Alabama, their first game against an FCS opponent this season. That day, I said that matchup was “one of those contests in which the Flames need to leave no doubt and win convincingly.” Well, it didn’t play out that way. It’s fair to say Hugh Freeze hasn’t let the leadership of the team forget that, and it’s been ingrained in the group throughout the week. Let’s also remember Malik Willis did not play against UNA, so there were some things to iron out with Chris Ferguson behind center. Willis is starting against Western Carolina, and we’ll likely see a good bit of Ferguson and Johnathan Bennett as this game moves into the second half.
Prediction: Liberty 56, Western Carolina 3
