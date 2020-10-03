Breaking down Liberty's home matchup against North Alabama

The matchup to watch

Liberty cornerbacks versus North Alabama wide receivers: North Alabama’s deepest and best position is wide receiver with four players who combined for nearly 2,500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Dexter Boykin, Andre Little, Jakobi Byrd and Cortez Hall combined for 153 catches, 2,475 yards and 15 touchdowns in the Lions’ second transitional season from Division II to FCS. There is also the addition of Oklahoma State transfer Patrick McKaufman to an already deep position. Those five receivers will test a Liberty secondary that ranks 10th in the nation by allowing 158.5 passing yards per game. Defensive coordinator Scott Symons said his starting cornerbacks played well against FIU, highlighting Chris Megginson (Heritage High) and Emanuel Dabney. Megginson was called for a pass interference, which Symons said was because he did not turn his head while being in good position. Dabney’s performance, according to Symons, was his best yet in a Liberty uniform. True freshman Quinton Reese also played, which is similar to how the trio rotated in the opener at Western Kentucky. If Jimmy Faulks and Isaiah Avery are able to play, that will help in the Flames’ secondary rotation against one of the deepest wide receiver rotations the cornerbacks will likely see early in the season.