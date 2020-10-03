Breaking down Liberty's home matchup against North Alabama

The gameday preview returns after a one-week hiatus. To all the readers who reached out and expressed their condolences and offered their prayers to me and my family, I can’t tell you how grateful I was to read those messages and know I wasn’t alone during the past week. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to fully thank each and every one of you for the kind words.
Now, back to the action on the field. Liberty is continuing a three-game homestand by welcoming North Alabama for the programs’ first ever meeting. This game was scheduled in the middle of August after the Flames lost one of their two FCS games scheduled against North Carolina A&T.
The Lions are still in the transitional phase from Division II to Division I, and this game marks UNA’s first meeting with an FBS program since Oct. 11, 1997.
Most people in Lynchburg are familiar with North Alabama from the Lions’ matchups with Liberty at the Vines Center in volleyball and basketball over the past two years since both universities are full members of the ASUN Conference.
North Alabama is still developing depth to compete at the FCS level, while Liberty is also in the process of addressing its depth issues to be competitive in the FBS ranks. The difference will be noticeable when the teams line up at Williams Stadium.
North Alabama at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: 1 p.m.
- Online: ESPN3
- Records: North Alabama 0-0; Liberty 2-0
- Last time out: North Alabama is making its second debut; Liberty beat FIU 36-34.
- Series: First meeting
- Last meeting: N/A
- Latest line: Liberty by 30 1/2
- Weather Underground forecast: 63 degrees, sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 47 percent humidity, 3 mph winds ESE, sunset at 6:58 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty cornerbacks versus North Alabama wide receivers: North Alabama’s deepest and best position is wide receiver with four players who combined for nearly 2,500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Dexter Boykin, Andre Little, Jakobi Byrd and Cortez Hall combined for 153 catches, 2,475 yards and 15 touchdowns in the Lions’ second transitional season from Division II to FCS. There is also the addition of Oklahoma State transfer Patrick McKaufman to an already deep position. Those five receivers will test a Liberty secondary that ranks 10th in the nation by allowing 158.5 passing yards per game. Defensive coordinator Scott Symons said his starting cornerbacks played well against FIU, highlighting Chris Megginson (Heritage High) and Emanuel Dabney. Megginson was called for a pass interference, which Symons said was because he did not turn his head while being in good position. Dabney’s performance, according to Symons, was his best yet in a Liberty uniform. True freshman Quinton Reese also played, which is similar to how the trio rotated in the opener at Western Kentucky. If Jimmy Faulks and Isaiah Avery are able to play, that will help in the Flames’ secondary rotation against one of the deepest wide receiver rotations the cornerbacks will likely see early in the season.
Keep an eye on these Flames
Malik Willis, quarterback: All eyes will be on Willis and the brace supporting his left elbow if he plays against North Alabama. The dual-threat quarterback has breathed fresh air into the Liberty offense with his ability to make plays with his feet and his right arm. He leads the nation in rushing yards by a quarterback and ranks eighth nationally in total offense at more than 300 yards per game. That playmaking ability does come with some risk, as evident by the injury he suffered in the fourth quarter against FIU. Willis may be limited in the pocket against UNA so he doesn’t aggravate the injury. If Liberty races out to a big lead, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Chris Ferguson enter the game sooner rather than later so Willis has more time to recover for the Flames’ next three games against Louisiana-Monroe, Syracuse and Southern Miss before the first of two open weeks.
- Ralfs Rusins, nose guard: North Alabama’s biggest offensive lineman weighs 322 pounds, and most of them are in the 290 to 310-pound range. The 6-foot-6 Rusins weighs around 330 pounds and has been a disruptive force through two games for Liberty. He has racked up nine tackles and one sack and his presence up the middle could mean trouble for the North Alabama running game. The Lions averaged less than 85 rushing yards per game last season, and finished with less than 60 yards on the ground in six of the 11 games. Rusins proved last season he can wrap up running backs behind the line of scrimmage, and he’ll get the chance to do so again against UNA.
Keep an eye on these Lions
Blake Dever, quarterback: North Alabama is Dever’s fourth stop in five seasons (previously was at Savannah State, Arkansas State and Iowa Central Community College). The 6-foot-3, 257-pound Dever is more of a pocket passer and doesn’t run the ball much, which is a change of pace for the Liberty defense after facing mobile signal callers in the first two games. He started once last season in backing up Christian Lopez and has some familiarity with the Lions’ RPO scheme. Dever has a strong wide receiver corps and will need to make quick decisions as the Liberty defensive line will likely be bringing pressure to disrupt his rhythm. In his one start against Kennesaw State, he completed 23 of 32 passes for 261 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
- Wallace Cowins Jr., defensive end: The best chance for North Alabama to stay in the game is get a consistent push up front and record some negative plays. Cowins, who transferred from Coastal Carolina, is the Lions’ top returning defensive lineman after recording 66 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, two sacks and three quarterback hurries last season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Cowins has the speed off the edge to get to the quarterback, and his first step will be a challenge for Liberty tackles Tristan Schultz and Cooper McCaw.
Flames’ Keys to the Games
Score touchdowns in the red zone
Liberty has made 14 trips into the red zone through two weeks and finished seven of those drives with touchdowns. The other seven drives resulted in four field goals and three empty possessions. Flames coach Hugh Freeze said the mixed results are a combination of play calling and execution, and his hopes against an overmatched North Alabama program will be to finish those drives with touchdowns and gain confidence with the right play calls when the ball is inside the 5- and 10-yard lines. UNA allowed opponents to finish 36 of 52 drives into the red zone with touchdowns last season.
Record three-and-outs
The Liberty defense has forced seven three-and-outs on 20 total drives this season. (One of those includes coming up with a fourth-down stop against FIU.) Defensive coordinator Scott Symons wants to see that number improve against North Alabama. Symons’ defense recorded a three-and-out to open both games against Western Kentucky and FIU, and the offense followed each time by scoring touchdowns. The goal against UNA is to force three-and-outs as frequently as possible to get the offense back on the field.
Leave no doubt
Freeze said Thursday this game “will be a good test to see exactly what the leadership of our team is like and what they demand of each other.” Liberty is favored to win by more than four touchdowns against an overmatched FCS program. The last time the Flames lined up against an FCS team, they raced out to a massive lead before having to get the starters back in the game as Maine took a big chunk out of the deficit. This will be a game in which Liberty wants to get out to a big lead and maintain it, even when the bench is emptied.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Liberty
The Flames are averaging 507 yards per game and one of 13 teams in the nation racking up more than 500 yards. Liberty received a jolt of good news throughout the week with quarterback Malik Willis’ participation in practice after suffering a left-elbow injury in the win over FIU. Willis leads all FBS quarterbacks in rushing yards and ranks eighth in the nation in total offense at 335.5 yards per game. The Flames are the only team in the nation with two players averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game in Willis (126.5) and running back Joshua Mack (103.5).
DEFENSE: Liberty
Liberty ranks 13th nationally in total defense and is one of 13 teams allowing less than 300 yards per game. The Flames are 10th in the nation in passing defense. Defensive end Durrell Johnson is tied for 10th in the nation with 2.5 sacks. North Alabama is making its season debut. The Lions surrendered 207 rushing yards and 425 yards of offense per game last season. UNA has three new starters in the secondary and will face a Liberty offense that racked up 527 yards of offense one week ago.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Liberty
Flames place kicker Alex Barbir converted all three of his second-half field goal attempts last week and is 4 for 6 on the season. Shedro Louis, who is 10th in the nation averaging 27 yards per kickoff return, returned one kickoff for a touchdown against an FCS team last season when he brought a kickoff back 97 yards for a score against Maine. UNA allowed 20 yards per kickoff return and 13 yards per punt return last season.
INTANGIBLES: Liberty
The Flames have been able to work out the kinks and identify areas to address through two weeks. North Alabama is making its season debut on an abbreviated fall schedule with question marks surrounding both sides of the ball. Liberty has every advantage in this game from playing at home and having more scholarship players on the roster. The Flames have proven they can move the ball and score at will and also deliver on the defensive side. This is the game to put it all together against an FCS program.
The final thought
The steps the Liberty football program has taken forward since Hugh Freeze’s arrival have been noticeable. The offense is able to rack up yards and put up points at will. The defense, which carried the team early in 2019 as the offense found its footing, has made tremendous strides and is no longer a liability. There have been a handful of games in which both units have worked in unison and delivered performances that left little doubt in the outcome of the game. This is one of those contests in which the Flames need to leave no doubt and win convincingly. Freeze spoke about the leadership and how this game will serve as a test for how they’ve mentally prepared their teammates for approaching this matchup. How the Flames play will determine where this team stands heading into the next three games before the first of two open weeks.
Prediction: Liberty 56, North Alabama 10
