Breaking down Liberty's home opener against UAB

The fans who will steadily trickle in before the arrive-in-time-for-kickoff masses arrive at Williams Stadium will see the $7 million upgrades almost immediately. The west side features red and blue chairback seating. The east side upper deck has benchback seating for the first time. And the south colonnade has seating available in the berm, plus new cabanas around the concourse. Those seating upgrades arrive in time for what will be the most anticipated home schedule in Liberty football history. But first up on the docket is one of the nation’s top Group of Five programs, UAB, and the Blazers have revenge on their mind. Certainly you remember how UAB’s opening of Protective Stadium unfolded last season? Malik Willis dazzled. The Liberty defense flew around. It ended up being a lopsided triumph for the Flames. Guess what? The Blazers want to return the favor.

UAB at Liberty

Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg

UAB 1-0, 0-0 Conference USA. Liberty 1-0. Last time out: UAB blasted Alabama A&M 59-0; Liberty outlasted Southern Miss 29-27 in four overtimes.

50 Weather Underground forecast: 71 degrees, rain, 65 percent chance of precipitation, 88 percent humidity, 5 mph winds ENE, sunset at 7:34 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty’s linebackers and safeties versus UAB’s tight ends: The UAB running backs and wide receivers receive plenty of attention. Jermaine Brown Jr. and DeWayne McBride have proven they can run the ball and pick up yards at will. Trea Shropshire, Dexter Boykin, Tejhaun Palmer have proven they can make tough catches, whether it is at UAB or previous stops. What UAB does about as well as any other team in the country is utilizing the tight ends in the passing attack. Gerrit Prince got most of that attention last season (36 catches, 699 yards and 10 touchdowns), but he is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Terrell McDonald and Bryce Damous are not bad options to have in the passing attack. Sure, they only caught two passes against Alabama A&M last week, but two of those receptions went for touchdowns. The two are reliable options for quarterback Dylan Hopkins, especially in the red zone, and will need to be accounted for by the Liberty defense. This wouldn’t be a bad time to see Jerome Jolly Jr. get some run at linebacker for the Flames. The former safety has the speed, size and ball skills to match up with those physical tight ends, and will be able to take some of the coverage responsibility off the shoulders of safeties JaVon Scruggs and Quinton Reese. Reese will likely be asked to keep an eye on the tight end with UAB often lining up in 12 personnel. That means Reese needs to avoid being sucked in on play-action and keeping leverage in coverage. If the Flames can duplicate how they performed last season, that will mean Hopkins won’t be as efficient throwing the ball as he was last week against the FCS program (13 of 18 for 191 yards and a touchdown).

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

Dae Dae Hunter, running back: The Hawai’i transfer had some bright spots in the season opener. He trucked some Southern Miss defenders on a 28-yard run in the second half, and finished with 62 yards on 11 carries. Hunter’s 5.6-yards-per-carry average is what the Flames need on a consistent basis. Though, expect a bit more out of Hunter and Co. this Saturday evening as Liberty hopes to get more out of the traditional run game. Southern Miss gave the Flames the QB draw, which allowed Kaidon Salter and Johnathan Bennett to pick up chunks of yardage. UAB will try to keep either quarterback contained, which means there should be creases for Hunter and Shedro Louis to find to pick up yards. Hunter is good enough to get 20 to 25 carries in a game, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him utilized in that capacity so the Blazers are forced to send an extra man in the box and help whichever quarterback is in the game make easier decisions.

Tyren Dupree, linebacker: Dupree has turned into a do-everything type linebacker for Liberty. His ability to fit the run was on display twice in overtime at Southern Miss, with him, Ahmad Walker and Kendy Charles both combining on stops at the goal line to help the Flames escape Hattiesburg with a victory. Dupree, though, has improved tremendously in his pass coverage over his time at Liberty. His ability to recognize pass and not play too shallow or too deep will allow him to see the field quite a bit in an effort to keep the Blazers from picking up chunks of yards in the passing attack. Dupree had four tackles (three solo) in the opener, and he could see a similar amount of production as part of the rotation.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE BLAZERS

Dylan Hopkins, quarterback: This UAB offense starts and stops with Hopkins. His ability to sell play-action passes, get to the outside on bootlegs and be especially accurate with his passes ensures the offense functions like a well-oiled machine. When he is knocked out of a rhythm and has to rush his throws, that’s when things become a bit concerning. Hopkins was the eighth-most efficient passer last season and picked up right where he left off last week. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 191 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Hopkins was unable to fit that type of success against Liberty last season. He completed less than 50% of his passes (12 of 26), threw for 152 yards, didn’t have a touchdown pass, was intercepted once and was sacked five times.

Keondre Swoopes, star: Swoopes played the linebacker/safety hybrid position and had four solo tackles in last season’s game against Liberty. He will likely be responsible for making sure the slot receiver, a.k.a DeMario Douglas, isn’t able to get loose like he did last season. Douglas had four catches for 128 yards, highlighted by a 70-yard catch and run. Swoopes was able to get some rest in the season opener by finishing with an assisted tackle against Alabama A&M, and he will need to be at the top of his game to keep up with Douglas. Swoopes has been active defending passes in the past. He has a career-high three pass breakups in a 2019 matchup with UTEP.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Who’s behind center?

That was the question at the beginning of training camp. It is the question again heading into the second week of the regular season. Charlie Brewer didn’t even get a chance to get his feet wet before suffering a fracture in his right hand. That reopened the quarterback battle, which is still considered open heading into this matchup with UAB. Hugh Freeze did not announce a starter, stating there are game plans for Johnathan Bennett, Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton. Could all three see the field against the Blazers? It’s possible, especially if one or two signal callers are unable to get going consistently against the UAB defense.

2. Can the run game be established?

Hugh Freeze said Monday he wanted to see more production out of the traditional run game after quarterback runs made up 124 of the Flames’ 244 rushing yards against Southern Miss. It is a similar refrain, one he offered multiple times in 2021. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis combined for 117 yards on 24 attempts, which isn’t bad, but two runs of 20-plus yards were the highlights of their performances. That means Liberty will need to make a more concerted effort to get the run game going, and the retooled offensive line needs to create a better push and more creases in the trenches so the Flames can actually run the ball.

3. Will the tackling become secure?

Liberty’s defense flew around the field against Southern Miss. The speed, which players spoke of on a weekly basis during the preseason, showed up with multiple players being around the ball at all times. However, the effort ended with missed tackles. Twenty, to be exact. That allowed several Southern Miss drives to either continue or end in touchdowns. The tackling improved quite a bit, evident in the ability to secure tackles in the third and fourth overtimes to prevent the Golden Eagles from converting on the two-point attempts. UAB thrives on its running backs and tight ends breaking through tackles to turn minimal gains into explosive plays.

4. Can Liberty defend its home field?

Liberty had one of the nation’s longest home winning streaks entering the final two weeks of the 2021 regular season. The Flames had won 15 consecutive games at Williams Stadium, and they were a favorite against both Louisiana and Army to close the 2021 campaign. Liberty, though, lost both games for their first consecutive losses at home since 2017 when it suffered back-to-back setbacks to St. Francis (Pa.) and Kennesaw State. UAB enters Saturday’s contest as a 6.5-point favorite, marking the first time since Sept. 14 against Buffalo that the Flames are home underdogs. The Bulls were six-point favorites in that game, which Liberty won 35-17.

5. Will success against the C-USA continue?

Liberty is set to join Conference USA in 2023. The Flames have already made a home against the league’s members since joining the FBS ranks in 2018. Liberty is 8-1 against teams that either were in the league or are current members of the Group of Five conference. The matchup against UAB, which is joining the American Athletic Conference in 2023, is the only one against a C-USA team for Liberty in 2022. The Flames have won seven straight over C-USA members, including four straight at home over FIU and Southern Miss in 2020 and Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee in 2021. Liberty will look to continue that trend as it gears up for next season.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME

Take the ball away, not give it away

Tips and overthrows, got to get those. That motto was reiterated daily in Liberty’s training camp, with a renewed emphasis on creating takeaways. It paid off immediately with five takeaways (three interceptions and two fumble recoveries) in the season-opening win at Southern Miss. That is something Liberty will continue to focus on against UAB. The giveaways, on the other hand, will need to be reduced. The Flames’ three turnovers at Southern Miss turned into 14 fourth-quarter points for the Golden eagles. Whichever quarterback gets the call against UAB will need to make better decisions and manage the game so the Blazers don’t capitalize off miscues.

Limit the penalties

Laundry littered the field at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Liberty’s season opener. The Flames were penalized 12 times for 108 yards, with the offense and defense each getting whistled five times. The offensive penalties frequently took Liberty out of manageable down-and-distances. There were some defensive penalties that actually saved Southern Miss from converting on explosive plays, but poor technique put those defensive players in that situation. UAB has proven it can take advantage of miscues. The Blazers had 21 points off four Alabama A&M turnovers last week. UAB recorded three interceptions and recovered a fumble.

Contain the UAB passing attack

It is easier said than done. The Blazers have thrived through the air in recent seasons thanks to a potent running attack that leads to play-action passes and tight ends that can catch the ball. Gerrit Prince was a standout tight end who is currently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Blazers have already filled that starting void with a pair of tight ends who caught touchdown passes last week (Terrell McDonald and Bryce Damous). Quarterback Dylan Hopkins doesn’t throw many passes in the game plan, but his throws typically are safe and into open windows. Hopkins actually had one of his worst games last season against Liberty (12 of 26 with an interception).

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

It might not matter who is at quarterback for Liberty, especially with the weapons at running back and wide receiver. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis showed flashes against Southern Miss with each having a run of 20 yards or longer. DeMario Douglas, Caleb Snead and CJ Yarbrough combined for 11 receptions and 162 yards. While UAB was incredibly stout against Alabama A&M, the Bulldogs’ skill position players don’t come anywhere close to resembling what the Flames have at their disposal. Heck, Douglas was a one-man wrecking crew on the outside and averaged 32 yards per reception against the Blazers last season.

EDGE: Liberty

When the Blazers have the ball

It’s going to be tough for Liberty to duplicate its defensive performance from a season ago. But there is some hope if you look at how last season’s game played out and what the Flames were able to do in the season opener at Southern Miss. UAB’s lone touchdown last season came on a 59-yard run from Jermaine Brown Jr., a fourth-quarter score when the game was out of hand. The Blazers’ first two drives reached the red zone and netted them only three points. Liberty was stout in the red zone last week against Southern Miss. UAB will need to convert at the 80% rate it did against Alabama A&M if it wants to win this game.

EDGE: Push

Special teams

Matt Quinn was 8 of 8 on extra points and made a 51-yard field goal. UAB blocked a punt in the end zone that led to a touchdown. It was the type of special teams performance coordinators dream of before each game. Liberty will need Nick Brown to keep confidently kicking, especially inside the 40-yard line, and there may be chances for the Flames to get their hands on the ball when UAB punts it.

EDGE: UAB

Intangibles

Liberty was tested again and again and again in a four-overtime thriller at Southern Miss. That type of battle showcased the Flames’ mettle and ability to not crack under pressure. It will serve Liberty well against a team that has the fourth-best winning percentage among Group of Five programs since 2015 (UAB is 44-20 in that span). The Blazers played one of the worst teams in the SWAC, Alabama A&M, and showcased they were executing in all phases of the game. But that type of outcome didn’t test how the team will respond to adverse situations and when the game is on the line in the fourth quarter. That matters, especially early in the season when the teams are relatively equal.

EDGE: Liberty

The final thought

Those intangibles that give Liberty the edge are what has led me to this prediction. Sure, UAB’s numbers in Week 1 are impressive, and the Blazers did what they were supposed to do against an inferior FCS program. But the Flames faced a daunting challenge on the road and rallied to tie the game in the final minute and then found a way to win in four overtimes. Heck, Vegas set the line because of Charlie Brewer being out and the uncertainty at quarterback for Liberty. I’d wager the Flames would have been a slim favorite if Brewer were healthy and Liberty was coming off a win at Southern Miss. UAB had trouble tackling, much less containing, Malik Willis last season. Kaidon Salter won’t be asked to run as much as Willis did, but just that threat of Salter being able to take off is going to open avenues for his teammates to have some big plays.

Prediction: Liberty 31, UAB 28