Breaking down Liberty's home showdown with BYU

Several hundred flocked to Liberty Baseball Stadium to get a glimpse of the Flames and Hokies in a fall scrimmage Friday evening. About 100 feet away behind the first-base line, the stands at Osborne Stadium were fairly full to see an ASUN men’s soccer match between Liberty and Central Arkansas. Terry Falwell, like he does countless times throughout a week, led a tour from the Hancock Welcome Center as the sun began dipping behind the Blue Ridge Mountains. Many of the fans who were in attendance for the baseball scrimmage and the soccer match were in town for a long weekend on campus. The weekend’s main event comes Saturday afternoon. Fans have planned years in advance for this particular Saturday, even beginning the process of asking for the weekend off from work back in 2017 when this series was announced. Brigham Young, one of two prominent faith-based programs that are respected in the college football world, visits Lynchburg for the first time. It is a momentous visit from the Cougars and can be categorized as the biggest home game in Liberty history. No ifs, ands or buts about it. This game moves the needle. No disrespect to Syracuse in 2019 when the Orange became the first ACC team and first ranked team to play at Williams Stadium. This one is just bigger. Plus, it marks the third time BYU will play in the commonwealth. The other two times came in 2000 and 2013 when the Cougars played Virginia in Hooville.

BYU at Liberty

Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg

Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg When: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Records: BYU 4-3. Liberty 6-1.

BYU 4-3. Liberty 6-1. Last time out: BYU lost to Arkansas 52-35. Liberty defeated Gardner-Webb 21-20.

BYU lost to Arkansas 52-35. Liberty defeated Gardner-Webb 21-20. Series: BYU leads 1-0

BYU leads 1-0 Last meeting: BYU defeated Liberty 31-24 on Nov. 9, 2019, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

BYU defeated Liberty 31-24 on Nov. 9, 2019, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Latest line: BYU by 7

BYU by 7 Over/Under: 58

58 Weather Underground forecast: 70 degrees, sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 32 percent humidity, 3 mph winds SSE, sunset at 6:32 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty offensive line versus BYU defensive line: The Flames were unable to establish the run last weekend against Gardner-Webb. The Runnin’ Bulldogs put an extra hat in the box and dared the Flames to throw the ball, and it worked for three quarters. Then Dae Dae Hunter got loose, which allowed Liberty to finally get the ground game going. Here’s the thing: Liberty can’t wait until the fourth quarter to finally establish the run against BYU. The Flames have to get Hunter, T.J. Green and Shedro Louis going from the first snap if they want to have a chance to win this game. BYU has been susceptible to giving up yards in bunches on the ground. The Cougars are allowing teams to average 4.5 yards per carry and all seven opponents have topped 120 rushing yards. That could be a recipe for the likes of Naasir Watkins, Jonathan Graham, Cam Reddy, Brendan Schlittler and X’Zauvea Gadlin to get into a rhythm run blocking and pave the way for Hunter, Green and Louis. Also, Liberty could take a page out of Notre Dame’s playbook and simply keep the ball away from BYU. The Fighting Irish, in the Shamrock Series played in Las Vegas two weekends ago, held the ball for more than 40 minutes. It allowed the Irish to build an 18-6 halftime lead and claim a 28-20 triumph. Notre Dame had 234 rushing yards. BYU does shift between multiple looks up front, but the Cougars have primarily played three linemen this season. John Nelson plays on the strong defensive end side and leads the team with four tackles for a loss and two sacks. Tyler Batty lines up at defensive end and has 23 tackles, two TFLs, one sack and a team-best two quarterback hurries. Then nose guard Caden Haws has 25 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and one sack. BYU has a defense that spreads its tackles around, which is why those linemen have as many stops as they do through seven games. Those three also are having to make plays beyond the line of scrimmage as teams have found ways to pick up rushing yards.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

Noah Frith, wide receiver: All eyes will already be on DeMario Douglas when the Liberty quarterback drops back to pass, but don’t forget to look for Frith in the passing attack. The 6-foot-4 Frith has been one of two outside receivers who have remained healthy this season (Khaleb Coleman is the other), and he will be needed with the likes of CJ Yarbourgh (concussion) and Jaivian Lofton (foot) out. Frith has been reliable this season when he’s been thrown catchable balls (11 catches for 237 yards) and he came close to turning a deep pass into a touchdown last week against Gardner-Webb. Instead, it went for a 60-yard gain that led to a touchdown on the next play. Frith has shown the ability this season to get behind a defender and also run through defenders (his catch-and-run against UAB is still in the highlight reel). If he can provide an option on the outside, that can free up Douglas out of the slot.

Dennis Osagiede, nose guard: When was the last time an interior linemen led the Flames in sacks? Anyone? Bueller? Yeah, it’s actually a rare feat, and one the Stephen F. Austin transfer is accomplishing this season. Osagiede has quietly racked up six sacks to go with 8.5 tackles for a loss and 24 tackles (six solo). He has started six straight games after Jay Hardy got the call in the opener, and Osagiede hasn’t disappointed with his ability to disrupt any type of play with his pressure up the middle. Even when Osagiede isn’t getting to the quarterback, he is forcing either one or two offensive linemen to account for him, which opens up blitzing lanes for Mike Smith Jr. or Ahmad Walker.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE COUGARS

Chase Roberts, wide receiver: The 6-foot-4 freshman has kept up with the upperclassmen in the BYU wide receiver corps. Roberts was an Under Armour All-American in 2019 and is providing a target along with Kody Epps, Keanu Hill and Brayden Cooper. Roberts has 16 catches for 229 yards and one touchdown. His 16 catches are good for fourth on the team, while his 229 receiving yards are third. His ability to stretch the field does make him a big-play threat, and quarterback Jaren Hall will look his way on a deep shot at least once a game. Roberts’ 14.3 yards-per-catch average is second amongst the receivers. (Hill averages 18.8 yards per reception.)

Max Tooley, linebacker: Tooley plays the Flash linebacker position, a hybrid role built for players who have the skills of a safety and the build of a linebacker. That position fits the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Tooley on the nose. He leads the team with 50 tackles (28 solo) and has recorded three of the defense’s five interceptions. He is able to get to the quarterback on designed blitzes with two tackles for a loss and one sack. The redshirt junior has a knack for being around the ball, which makes him an ideal player to drop into the box in an effort to slow down Liberty’s running attack.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Who will start at quarterback?

The images of Charlie Brewer firing passes during a practice session earlier this week sparked the debate about whether the Utah transfer is ready to start again for Liberty. It has been seven weeks since Brewer fractured his right hand on the second offensive series of the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss, and he wanted to get back onto the field before the cast came off his surgically repaired hand. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze insists Brewer isn’t ready, but could bring him in if the offense is sputtering. Johnathan Bennett has been better coming off the bench once he sees how the game is flowing. It might be worth seeing if that plays out again.

2. What will Dae Dae’s workload be?

BYU has faced plenty of teams that know how to establish the run. Baylor, Oregon, Notre Dame and Arkansas immediately come to mind, and all six teams on the Cougars’ schedule have picked up at least 120 rushing yards. The Cougars are allowing teams to average 4.5 yards per rushing attempt. What does that mean for Liberty? It means Dae Dae Hunter could turn into All Day Dae Dae again. Hunter, who leads the team with 612 rushing yards, is averaging 6.2 yards per tote, and has proven he gets stronger as the game wears on. Hunter could get a bulk of the carries if the rushing lanes continue to be opened and be in line for a big game.

3. Can Liberty contain Hall?

The dual-threat quarterback is a natural athlete in the backfield. He served as an outfielder on the BYU baseball team in 2019 and has taken those talents into a starring role as the Cougars’ signal caller. Hall doesn’t run the ball much at all (45 attempts this season). What makes him dangerous is his ability to get out of the pocket, re-establish himself and deliver passes that are on point. Hall is completing nearly 68% of his passes for 1,914 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Another stat to keep an eye on is the number of times Liberty can get into the backfield. The BYU offensive line has allowed only nine sacks.

4. Is the magnitude of this game too much for Liberty?

Freeze didn’t hide the significance of this game to the Flames during the Monday morning team meeting. He called it the “biggest home game” in program history. There have been plenty of big home games in Liberty’s past. The 2015 games against Montana and Coastal Carolina come to mind, and both resulted in victories. On the flip side, there’s the lopsided home loss to Charleston Southern in 2016 that kept the Flames out of the FCS playoffs. How will this team respond to playing in front of a packed Williams Stadium? Liberty is 18-3 at home under Freeze and the leaders within the locker room will ensure the team is ready for the Cougars.

5. Will home-field advantage come into play?

The home record under Freeze is stellar. It includes a streak of 15 consecutive triumphs at Williams Stadium from early 2019 until late last season. Those 21 home games haven’t featured a sellout crowd. The crowds have been boisterous and the student section usually is loud enough to make a difference. The student section was packed to the brim in the 2015 home game against Montana, a top-10 team in the FCS polls, and it was loud, even with Williams Stadium not being closed off like it is now. What will it sound like when nearly 6,000 students are raucous in a closed-in stadium? It could be what Liberty needs to knock off BYU.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME

Start fast

It doesn’t matter if Brewer or Bennett is starting at quarterback, Liberty needs to score touchdowns at the beginning of the game. The Flames have been held scoreless in the first quarter four times and they have tallied 28 points in the first quarter when they are able to get onto the scoreboard. BYU has outscored its opponents 71-30 in the first quarter this season and used that early advantage to pick up its four victories. Liberty is a much better second-half team, but digging a hole against a team as talented as BYU is not ideal. BYU has outscored its opponents in the second half, so Liberty needs to take control early.

Get off the field

Liberty ranks 17th in the nation in third-down defense by getting teams off the field nearly 70% of the time. BYU, on the other hand, has found ways to keep its offense on the field in third-down situations, converting on 44% of those chances. The Flames can not afford for the Cougars to sustain drives and eat up clock. Liberty will need to do what no team really has done this season, and that is get to the quarterback. BYU has allowed teams to sack quarterback Jaren Hall only nine times. Liberty has racked up nine sacks in the last two weeks alone, which means the Flames will need to get Hall onto the turf, especially on third down.

Win line of scrimmage

The five behemoths who start on BYU’s offensive line average out to 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds. The smallest of those linemen is center Joe Tukuafu at 6-4 and 300 pounds. Liberty has not faced an offensive line that big since 2019 when the Flames traveled to Provo, Utah, to face the Cougars. BYU’s front five has paved the way for running backs to average 4.8 yards per carry, and Hall is averaging 8.4 yards per pass. Liberty’s defensive line, which rotates up to nine players, will have to win one-on-one battles and generate a push that gets BYU’s offense behind the chains. If that happens, Liberty has better chances of winning on third down.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

Liberty has picked up 2,831 yards of total offense, good for 404.4 yards per game. BYU has allowed 2,831 yards of total offense, or 404.4 yards per game. Let’s just go ahead and slot the Flames for cracking the 400-yard mark against the Cougars. Liberty has been relatively efficient this season in being balanced on offense. The Flames are averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 7.5 yards per pass. That equals out to 5.8 yards per play when the offense is able to move the ball down the field.

EDGE: Liberty

When the Cougars have the ball

Wake Forest was able to move the ball in the first half and the fourth quarter against Liberty. The Demon Deacons do not have the size on the offensive line that BYU has, which is going to present a challenge for a Liberty defensive line. BYU averages 426 yards per game and has only committed five turnovers this season (three interceptions and two lost fumbles). The Cougars live by the old football mantra of making sure drives end with a kick (extra point, field goal or punt). Liberty’s defense will try to force turnovers. The Flames lead the nation with 18 takeaways, and they are allowing nearly 341 yards per game. Only Old Dominion has picked up more than 400 yards of total offense against Liberty.

EDGE: BYU

Special teams

Both field goal kickers have had similar struggles this season. Liberty’s Nick Brown is 5 for 11 and hasn’t attempted a field goal since missing a 19-yarder against Old Dominion earlier this month. BYU’s Jacob Oldroyd is 5 for 10 on field goals with all of his misses coming from between 30 to 39 yards. Brown is 0 for 2 on field goal attempts at home. He is due to finally make one in front of the home crowd.

EDGE: Liberty

Intangibles

BYU has played in essentially two intense battles in back-to-back weeks. The Cougars traveled to Las Vegas to play Notre Dame in the Shamrock Series and then hosted Arkansas. Notre Dame kept the BYU defense on the field for more than 40 minutes. Arkansas put up 52 points last week. Now, BYU has to travel to Virginia for the first time since 2013. That type of wear does take its toll on college football players, who have to balance their studies with the grind that comes with weekly preparation. Liberty, meanwhile, is at home for a second straight week and should be getting some players back from injury in time for this matchup

EDGE: Liberty

The final thought

There were a few fans who spent their Friday evening posing for photos outside of Gate 1 at Williams Stadium. They took a look through the gate and pointed toward where they’ll be sitting for Saturday’s game. That doesn’t happen on a weekly basis at Liberty. A genuine excitement is in Lynchburg for the arrival of the BYU charter buses onto campus about two hours prior to kickoff. And best believe the Liberty players can feel it, and they will be amped up for what is the first sellout crowd to watch a game at Williams Stadium. In my limited time covering this program, the 2015 games against Montana and Coastal Carolina had plenty of fanfare. The 2019 opener against Syracuse was a big deal. Those three games don’t compare to what will be seen Saturday.

Prediction: Liberty 28, BYU 24