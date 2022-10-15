Breaking down Liberty's Homecoming game against Gardner-Webb

Liberty has played three Big South Conference opponents since moving to the FBS ranks. Hampton, North Alabama and Campbell have visited Williams Stadium since the 2019 season. Those three programs joined the league after the Flames left following the 2017 campaign, so there wasn’t a history that came from the year-in and year-out meetings. Liberty renews one of its rivalries from its FCS days when Gardner-Webb makes the familiar trek from Boiling Springs, North Carolina, to Lynchburg. It has been six seasons since the teams last met, and the Flames won on a blocked field goal in overtime the last time the teams met at Williams Stadium. The programs have moved in different directions since Liberty left the Big South, but longtime Liberty fans will appreciate seeing the red-and-black clad Gardner-Webb fans back in Lynchburg.

Gardner-Webb at Liberty

Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg

Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg When: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Records: Gardner-Webb 2-4, 1-0 Big South Conference. Liberty 5-1.

Gardner-Webb 2-4, 1-0 Big South Conference. Liberty 5-1. Last time out: Gardner-Webb won at Robert Morris 48-0. Liberty won at UMass 42-24.

Gardner-Webb won at Robert Morris 48-0. Liberty won at UMass 42-24. Series: Liberty leads 14-9-1

Liberty leads 14-9-1 Last meeting: Liberty defeated Gardner-Webb 33-17 on Oct. 28, 2017, at Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

Liberty defeated Gardner-Webb 33-17 on Oct. 28, 2017, at Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. Latest line: Liberty by 23.5

Liberty by 23.5 Over/Under: 55.5

55.5 Weather Underground forecast: 77 degrees, sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 33 percent humidity, 10 mph winds SSW, sunset at 6:41 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty defensive front versus Gardner-Webb offensive line: Liberty is without the services of defensive end TreShaun Clark for two to four weeks after he underwent surgery for a meniscus injury. Another defensive end, Marquise Brunson, could be out after being helped off the field in the fourth quarter at UMass last weekend. Injuries happen during the course of the season, and Liberty has loaded up with defensive line depth over the past few recruiting cycles, so setbacks don’t create issues. Freshmen CJ Bazile Jr. and Rashaud Pernell may likely see playing time this weekend behind starter Khrisitian Zachary. The defensive tackle rotation of Kendy Charles, Dennis Osagiede, Dre Butler and Jay Hardy remains intact, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Chris Boti get his second game under his belt. Plus, there’s Durrell Johnson and Stephen Sings V at bandit. Why is a healthy rotation important this weekend? Gardner-Webb’s starting offensive line of left tackle Travis Burke, left guard Kyle Schneider, center Gabe Thompson, right guard Clayton Frady and right tackle Travis Polson has surrendered 15 sacks and 43 tackles for a loss this season. Elon and Mercer, both top 15 teams in the STATS FCS poll, combined for 21 TFLs, while Coastal Carolina and Marshall combined for 16 TFLs and seven sacks. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have lost all four games in which they surrendered seven or more TFLs. The Flames will need to force the Runnin’ Bulldogs to become one-dimensional to take away running back Narii Gaither. Gaither has only played two full games and racked up more than 100 yards in both contests (Limestone and Robert Morris).

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

DeMario Douglas, wide receiver: There isn’t much the slot receiver can’t do in the Liberty offense. Douglas has been explosive ever since his redshirt season in 2019, and he continues to lead the way in the Flames’ attack. He leads the team with 26 receptions, 459 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In fact, the other wide receivers have a combined four touchdowns so far. Douglas, while being all of 5-foot-8, is a strong safety valve for whichever quarterback is in the backfield. He has the ability to find soft spots in the defense, and then turns those quick passes into big gains because the first defender usually doesn’t bring him down. Take into account what Douglas did this past week at UMass. He had four catches but turned those into 134 yards. In his three previous games against FCS opponents, Douglas has 12 catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Ahmad Walker, linebacker: Walker said earlier this week he has enjoyed moving to Will linebacker this season. It has allowed him to play in space more, which is similar to the position he played when he was in high school. That lets him play with a little more freedom and have the ability to make plays. It has paid dividends so far this season. He is second on the team with 37 tackles, third with five tackles for a loss and has added two sacks to go with a pass breakup, quarterback hurry, fumble recovery and forced fumble. Walker finds a way to stuff the stat sheet, and he also is growing at the position. He admitted he should have been in a better position to stop UMass’ long first-quarter touchdown run last week, instead he didn’t play with the proper depth and got too close to the line of scrimmage. Depth has been something Walker has needed to work on in both of his seasons at Liberty. There were instances he wasn’t in the right position on pass plays as a freshman, and he needed to use his sideline-to-sideline speed to recover.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE RUNNIN’ BULLDOGS

Narii Gaither, running back: Gaither looked like he didn’t miss a beat when he returned to the lineup last weekend at Robert Morris. He picked up 106 yards on 11 carries. Gaither suffered an injury early in the second week of the season at Coastal Carolina and missed the next three weeks against Mercer, Marshall and Robert Morris. His return was needed for an offense that relies on the Big South Conference preseason offensive player of the year. The senior had nearly 1,000 rushing yards last season and was named a preseason All-American in addition to being added to the Walter Payton Award watch list. He has topped 100 yards in each of his full games this season to back up those gaudy preseason expectations. Both times he’s done that, the Runnin’ Bulldogs have won.

Ty French, defensive end: When Josh Aldridge was the defensive line coach at Liberty, he had French high on his prospect list in the 2020 recruiting class. French, then at Colquitt County in Moultrie, Georgia, was in the Flames’ recruiting sweet spot, and the three-star prospect stood out with offers from FBS programs such as UAB and South Alabama. Things didn’t work out with French ultimately deciding to go to Gardner-Webb, and the Liberty staff is well aware of the type of pressure French can bring off the edge. He leads the team with 5.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries and seven tackles for a loss. He also has racked up 39 tackles (team-high 16 solo) to go along with a fumble recovery. French has racked up two sacks in back-to-back games at Marshall and at Robert Morris. He was a preseason FCS All-America choice by STATS and Phil Steele.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Can Bennett maintain consistency?

Johnathan Bennett, when he isn’t “chasing ghosts,” has been able to efficiently execute the offensive game plan. The fourth-year sophomore quarterback has completed 29 of 54 passes for 433 yards, five touchdowns and one interception over the past three games. He has drastically improved from the start of the season when he completed 7 of 21 passes for 37 yards and three interceptions. Bennett has benefitted from more practice and game reps with Charlie Brewer (right hand) and Kaidon Salter (groin) both sidelined for extended periods of time, and his ability to execute the game plan is the key to Liberty’s success.

2. Is the three-headed monster back?

The Liberty run game has been a whole lot of Dae Dae Hunter and a healthy dose of Shedro Louis through six weeks. Hunter has had 15 or more carries in four straight weeks, while Louis has only topped 10 carries once in the past four weeks. Their workload could get a bit of a breather if T.J. Green is able to get some touches early in the game and prove he can provide a spark. Green made his season debut last week after a PCL strain sidelined him for nearly two months. If Hunter and Louis can be fresher late in games because of Green’s effectiveness, that will help the Flames be able to put games away with an established running game.

3. Is it time for the defense to pin its ears back?

Liberty will be without defensive end TreShaun Clark and also could be down Marquise Brunson in the trenches. Sure, those are big losses, but the Flames still have the likes of Durrell Johnson, Kendy Charles, Dennis Osagiede, Dre Butler and Khristian Zachary that can get into the backfield and make plays. The defensive front should have its chances, like other teams have enjoyed, against Gardner-Webb. GWU has allowed at least one sack in five straight games. Elon and Mercer each racked up double-digit tackles for losses, and Mercer and Marshall used the pressure to force three interceptions in back-to-back weeks.

4. Will Flames be able to finish strong?

UMass became only the third team this season to score at least 14 points in the fourth quarter against Liberty. The touchdowns came on a scoop-and-score off a fumble recovery, and then a late score against the third- and fourth-string defense. Liberty has an opportunity to flex its muscles over the final 15 minutes against a Gardner-Webb team that simply hasn’t been able to score on a consistent basis in the fourth quarter. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have scored 21 fourth-quarter points this season, with 14 coming in last week’s rout of Robert Morris. GWU also has been held to less than 100 fourth-quarter yards in four of six games.

5. Will Liberty get to bowl eligibility?

The Flames needed a four-touchdown effort from Frankie Hickson to top New Mexico State in the 2019 regular-season finale and become bowl eligible. Bowl eligibility hasn’t been an issue for Liberty over the past two seasons. The Flames became bowl eligible in the sixth game in 2020 and in the eighth game of 2021. They can become bowl eligible yet again in this season’s seventh game if they can take care of business against Gardner-Webb. Liberty is 3-3 in games in which it can become bowl eligible, which includes losses to BYU and Virginia in 2019 before the win over NMSU.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME

Get off to a fast start

Those within the Liberty football program have described the Flames as a second-half team this season. The adjustments made on both sides of the ball at halftime back up that assertion. The Flames have outscored their opponents 113-78 in the second halves of games, with Southern Miss, Wake Forest and UMass being the only teams to score more than 10 points after intermission. Liberty, on the other hand, hasn’t gotten off to fast starts. It has been outscored 31-21 in the first quarter. That includes four scoreless opening 15 minutes (Southern Miss, UAB, Wake Forest and UMass). Gardner-Webb has allowed 44 first-quarter points this season.

Make Fisher uncomfortable

Quarterback Bailey Fisher is in his second season at Gardner-Webb after spending three seasons at Tennessee Tech. He has been steady in his time at Boiling Springs with 3,430 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 17 games. Fisher, though, has been prone to throwing interceptions when he is under pressure. He threw 10 interceptions in 2019 while at Tennessee Tech, and he has thrown six interceptions this season after throwing only five in all of 2021. GWU has surrendered 14 sacks, and that pressure in Fisher’s face has led to the veteran making mistakes on a more frequent basis through six games.

Turn takeaways into points

Kobe Singleton’s interception last weekend at UMass was converted into a touchdown, which was a welcomed sight for an offense that hadn’t taken advantage of the defense’s ability to create turnovers. Liberty has scored 27 points (four touchdowns, one field goal) off 15 takeaways through six games. The Flames will have plenty of opportunities against a Gardner-Webb team that has turned the ball over in five consecutive games. However, the Runnin’ Bulldogs have been stingy in quick-change situations. GWU has not allowed any points off turnovers in back-to-back weeks. That includes allowing zero points off four turnovers at Marshall.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

Liberty has gained 390 yards or more in five of six games this season. The offense, even with multiple quarterbacks seeing the field in each of the past two games, picked up an average of 465.5 yards in wins over Old Dominion and UMass. Dae Dae Hunter has tallied 199 rushing yards and four total touchdowns over the last two weeks, while quarterback Johnathan Bennett has thrown for three touchdowns and no interceptions in that span. Gardner-Webb is allowing an average of 405 yards of total offense in its four losses. In fact, Elon and Marshall each topped the 200-yard mark in rushing.

EDGE: Liberty

When the Runnin’ Bulldogs have the ball

Gardner-Webb needs to run the ball in order to stay in this game. It racked up 412 rushing yards in its season-opening win over Limestone and then added 306 yards on the ground in last week’s win at Robert Morris. The Runnin’ Bulldogs, in their four losses, racked up a grand total of 166 rushing yards and averaged 1.5 yards per carry. That meant having to throw the ball on a frequent basis, and the result is all eight interceptions GWU quarterbacks have thrown this season. Liberty has allowed 263 rushing yards over the past two weeks, which is a dramatic improvement for the unit. The Flames allowed an average of 246 rushing yards in the season’s first two weeks.

EDGE: Liberty

Special teams

Gardner-Webb’s Jay Billingsley has not made a field goal since converting from 44 yards on Sept. 17 at Elon. That’s right. He hasn’t seen a field goal go through the uprights in a game in nearly a full calendar month. Liberty’s Nick Brown did not attempt a field goal against UMass and is 5 for 11 this season. Brayden Beck has been participating in practices recently and could provide a boost for the Flames’ kicking game.

EDGE: Liberty

Intangibles

Gardner-Webb almost came close to beating Coastal Carolina, a team that is now receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll because the Chanticleers sport an unblemished record. The Runnin’ Bulldogs even had Marshall on the ropes at halftime, but saw a seven-point halftime deficit grow to a 21-point setback because the offense couldn’t muster anything in the second half. Then there are the losses to two ranked FCS teams, Elon and Mercer, with the 31-point loss to Mercer coming in Boiling Springs. GWU has been close to snagging a marquee win, but hasn’t been able to put together what’s needed to get the job done. Liberty, on the other hand, has gotten the job done, especially in those close games. The Flames have figured out how to put games away with back-to-back double-digit victories.

EDGE: Liberty

The final thought

It was only a matter of time before the likes of Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern began appearing on Liberty’s schedule. And, for those keeping track of the near yearly realignment changes going on at the FCS level, GWU and CSU are the only two teams in the Big South that were conference mates with the Flames. It’s like those two could be Will Smith at the end of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air looking around an empty room and wondering where everything went. That league has changed drastically since Liberty left following the 2017-18 athletic season, and getting GWU on the docket for this season and on future schedules needed to happen. There are enough Liberty fans who remember the early battles, the lengthy shutout streak the Flames had, the head-scratching loss in 2015, and the classic that unfolded in 2016 and ended with Dexter Robbins’ blocked field goal in overtime. As Liberty embarks on Conference USA and developing new rivalries, keeping some of these old ones on a semi-yearly basis needs to happen.

Prediction: Liberty 37, Gardner-Webb 13