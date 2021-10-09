Breaking down Liberty's Homecoming game against Middle Tennessee

One year after not having a Homecoming game at all, Liberty welcomes Middle Tennessee to Lynchburg for the first time as alumni flock to the Hill City for the return of the Homecoming game. It is the first time the Flames are hosting an FBS team on Homecoming (Idaho State in 2018 and Maine in 2019 served as the Homecoming games), and that hopefully means more fans will be in attendance this season. The Flames averaged 17,579 fans for its first two Homecoming games as FBS members.
Liberty is averaging 17,152 fans through two home games this season, significantly lower than what many were projecting for a program coming off a 10-win season that ended being ranked 17th in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.
This would be the weekend an expanded Williams Stadium finally sees a near-capacity crowd.
Middle Tennessee at Liberty
- Where: William Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: 3:30 p.m.
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Records: Middle Tennessee 2-3, 1-2 Conference USA. Liberty 4-1.
- Last time out: Middle Tennessee beat Marshall 34-28. Liberty won at UAB 36-12.
- Series: Middle Tennessee leads 1-0
- Last meeting: Middle Tennessee won 27-7 on Sept. 18, 1982, at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Latest line: Liberty by 19.5
- Weather Underground forecast: 69 degrees, showers, 45 percent chance of precipitation, 76 percent humidity, 7 mph winds NE, sunset at 6:49 p.m.
THE MATCHUP TO WATCH
Liberty linebackers versus Middle Tennessee’s tight ends and running backs: Liberty’s linebacker rotation has worked extremely well this season. Storey Jackson has become an instant tackling machine. Ahmad Walker is flying around sideline to sideline and making plays. Aaron Pierre is the steady leader of the group. Tyren Dupree has transformed from a run-stopper to a valuable piece on third down who can defend the pass and help contain the quarterback. What about Rashaad Harding, you ask? He’s been just what the Flames have needed in terms of veteran leadership, but he’s been dealing with an undisclosed injury that limited his production at UAB (he played two second-half series), and he may not be able to play much more against Middle Tennessee. For as good as the linebackers have been, there have been some growing pains with Walker as a true freshman and Jackson still learning the intricacies of the defense. Gaps have been missed. There have been times they have either been too shallow or too deep and allowed receivers to find lanes in the middle of the field for receptions. The group will need to be at the top of their game against an RPO-based offense that takes advantage when linebackers are not in their proper gaps and responsibilities. There has been a lot asked of the linebackers through five weeks, and the hope is they have learned from their mistakes and are ready to be in place to ensure the Blue Raiders aren’t able to move the ball down the field with ease.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES
CJ Daniels, wide receiver: The redshirt freshman, recruited as a taller slot receiver, has moved to the outside out of necessity and has flourished over the last three weeks. He has recorded 11 catches for 225 yards and four touchdowns against Old Dominion, Syracuse and UAB after posting two receptions for 21 yards in the first two weeks. Daniels is becoming more comfortable playing outside the numbers and creating separation, which he didn't need to do while working in the slot. Daniels’ rapport with Willis actually began not long after Daniels committed to Liberty. The two, along with Noah Frith, are from Georgia, and they have gotten together over the summer when they are back home to work on route running, timing, and everything else in between. That work is now blooming in Daniels’ second season in the offseason.
- Elijah James, defensive tackle: James and nose guard Ralfs Rusins will be tasked with playing more snaps than usual for the second straight week. James said earlier this week that it wasn’t a big deal, and he was right. The deep rotation through the first four weeks certainly helped keep James and Rusins fresher than in 2019 and 2020, so playing a few more snaps than normal doesn’t seem like a big deal at the moment. But it definitely can’t keep up for weeks on end, or James and Rusins will lose their effectiveness on first and second downs. James has 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks and two pass breakups through five games. Honestly, he should have had his first interception against UAB, but his big paws were unable to bring in the pick.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE BLUE RAIDERS
Amir Rasul, running back: The former Florida State running back will likely get overshadowed by Chaton Mobley, Brad Anderson and Chase Cunningham, but it would be wise to make sure Rasul can’t get loose into the secondary. The former four-star recruit never really caught on at FSU, with a shoulder injury derailing his freshman season, and then only attempting 43 rushes over the next two seasons. The 5-foot-10, 198-pound back has 108 yards on 42 attempts, which are less than stellar numbers on the surface, but he has the big-play potential if the Liberty defense sleeps on him.
- Jordan Ferguson, right end: The MTSU secondary has thrived by recording takeaway after takeaway this season, and that means the defensive front gets lost in its impact on the game. Take for instance Ferguson. He has been a terror off the edge with team bests of seven tackles for a loss and three sacks. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Ferguson has added seven quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His primary objective is to beat the left tackle and create havoc on the quarterback’s blind side. So far, Ferguson has capitalized more often than not, which has led to the success of this defense through five weeks.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. Will Liberty play with same intensity for second straight week?
The Liberty players said the loss to Syracuse was a wake-up call. Not just because the Flames lost for the first time since Nov. 21, 2020, but because a lack of quality preparation finally caught up with them. Defensive tackle Elijah James said the late September setback allowed the players to regroup, refocus and realize the key to dominating on Saturdays is the preparation in the week leading up to the game. Liberty held a potent UAB offense to three points until late in the fourth quarter, and the offense took off in the third quarter with a high level of execution. A similar week of preparation could yield the same results against Middle Tennessee.
2. What will Liberty’s pass rush look like?
Quarterbacks that are utilized in plus-one runs and showcase escapability present challenges with pass rushes. Get too far upfield and that creates running lanes. Liberty opted not to rush Campbell’s Hajj-Malik Williams in an effort to keep him contained, and the Flames did not record a sack. MTSU’s Chase Cunningham is third on the team with 93 rushing yards on 27 attempts, and his ability to present himself in the offense as a running threat poses a challenge for Liberty. Do the Flames bring pressure and get after Cunningham? Or do they play it safe and make sure Cunningham is contained and unable to break off long runs to extend drives?
3. What will we see out of Willis this time?
Malik Willis’ evolution at quarterback for Liberty this season has seen him become a darling of Pro Football Focus and ESPN. Both outlets have him listed as the top quarterback for the upcoming NFL Draft, and Willis has put up the statistics to back up their rankings. His 94.1 grade from PFF and QBR of 91.8 from ESPN are the highest of any FBS quarterback. He ranks 18th in the nation with an average of 304.6 yards per game of total offense, is tied for 16th with 11 touchdown passes, and ranks 15th in the nation at 14.54 yards per completion with a 13.3% big-time throw rate more than four percentage points higher than any other quarterback.
4. What type of momentum does MTSU bring into this one?
Middle Tennessee stunned Conference USA East Division preseason favorite Marshall last weekend, one week after falling three points short in a back-and-forth contest at Charlotte. The Blue Raiders have found their identity on offense with Cunningham at quarterback. He has thrown seven touchdown passes in the past two games to give MTSU a spark on offense. The defense, on the other hand, is hit or miss based on whether it can generate takeaways. The Blue Raiders rank third in the nation with 15 takeaways, but they surrender nearly 431 yards per game and are allowing opponents to convert on 43% of third-down chances and 78% on fourth down.
5. Can Liberty extend its home winning streak?
The Flames have been near unbeatable at home since Hugh Freeze took over the reins of the program. Liberty has won 13 straight at Williams Stadium, and the last loss came in the 2019 opener against Syracuse when Freeze was relegated to a hospital bed after undergoing back surgery for a staph infection. Liberty has made it a point of emphasis to defend its home field, especially against Group of Five and independent programs. The Flames have won their last eight games against those opponents and outscored those foes by an average score of 40.4 to 18.5. Three of those eight triumphs have come against Conference USA programs.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Get a tailback to lead the team in rushing
Willis has led the team in rushing in three out of five games this season. For all of his electrifying runs, he has taken just as many shots in the open field. Liberty needs one of its three tailbacks — Joshua Mack, T.J. Green and Shedro Louis — to establish themselves as go-to options. They are combining for 102.8 yards per game, which on the surface doesn't sound bad at all. However, the trio of Mack, Louis and Peytton Pickett averaged 192.4 yards and they had a combined five 100-yard outings over the first five games of 2020. (Mack, Green and Louis have zero 100-yard games this season.)
Start strong on defense
Liberty’s second-half defense has been stellar through five games. Rover JaVon Scruggs gives the group an A for the second-half play, compared to a B for how the Flames play defensively in the first half. Liberty has allowed 48 first-half points, with Troy and UAB seemingly taking their opening drives and finishing with scores relatively easily. Defensive coordinator Scott Symons said defending opening drives is one of the hardest things to do because offenses can present different looks than what is on film from previous games. So what does Liberty need to do to get off to a better start against MTSU? “Just bring more energy, bring more juice and focus more,” Scruggs said.
Win the turnover battle
Middle Tennessee owns one of the nation’s most opportunistic defenses. It recorded six takeaways last weekend in a win over Marshall and ranks third nationally with 15 takeaways. The Blue Raiders’ turnover margin of plus-10 also is one of the best in the nation. Liberty has only lost two turnovers on offense (three total when including a muffed punt), and Old Dominion and Syracuse have combined to score six points off those miscues. Liberty has made it a priority under Freeze to protect the ball at all cost, and ensuring Middle Tennessee isn’t able to capitalize on miscues will help the Flames extend their home winning streak to 14.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Flames have the ball
What else is there to be said about Willis that wasn’t already mentioned in the things to watch for in Saturday’s game? Oh, yeah, there’s this: his 21 runs of 10 yards or more is the most of any FBS player, regardless of position. When the electric quarterback is on the field, there is a high probability the Flames are going to get into the end zone. It also doesn’t hurt to be going up against a defense that is surrendering 174 rushing yards and 256 passing yards per game. If Liberty doesn’t turn the ball over, it should be able to move the ball consistently against the Blue Raiders.
EDGE: Liberty
When the Blue Raiders have the ball
Middle Tennessee averages 99 rushing yards per game. That just won’t get it done. Sure, the Blue Raiders were able to get some semblance of a running attack going against Marshall, but that was primarily due to having six extra possessions because of the turnovers created by the defense. Liberty has proven it can take away one element of an offensive attack this season (Troy couldn’t run the ball and Syracuse wasn’t able to get deep shots down the field), and that means the Flames can focus on chasing around Cunningham in the pocket and utilizing either Cover 3 or man coverage to keep the receivers in check.
EDGE: Liberty
Special teams
This might be the game in which Shedro Louis (kickoffs) and DeMario Douglas (punts) can finally break a long return. Middle Tennessee is allowing 19.4 yards per kick return and 12 yards per punt return. Douglas has come tantalisingly close to breaking through for a punt return score, while Louis hasn’t gotten many opportunities to break through on kick returns. Now, Liberty did show a wrinkle in its last home game by having Duron Lowe return a kickoff when Louis was going to start a drive on offense. Lowe has a pair of kickoff return touchdowns to his credit while at UTEP, so he could factor into this one.
EDGE: Liberty
Intangibles
Home-field advantage certainly plays a factor in college football, and Liberty has definitely taken advantage when it takes the Williams Stadium turf. Thirteen straight triumphs before the home crowd. Eight consecutive victories over Group of Five and independents at Williams Stadium. Liberty has figured out the recipe for ensuring it wins those games at home, especially as the newest FBS program on the block. Middle Tennessee, on the other hand, is 0-3 on the road this season. The Blue Raiders went 3-3 on the road last season, which included an overtime win at Rice and a three-point triumph at Troy.
EDGE: Liberty
The final thought
The talk this week has centered on how challenging Middle Tennessee’ RPO offense will be to defend. The fact of the matter is, Liberty has done extremely well taking away one element of an opposing team’s offense and making it one-dimensional. While MTSU is starting to find its niche on offense, it hasn’t faced a defense like Liberty’s, which ranks among the nation’s best in several major categories. Plus, the Flames have played stellar defense (we’ll temporarily forget about the FIU and Southern Miss games from last season) at home under Symons, so it’s safe to say what should be a rather large crowd ought to enjoy this Homecoming game.
Prediction: Liberty 42, Middle Tennessee 10