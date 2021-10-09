Breaking down Liberty's Homecoming game against Middle Tennessee

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty linebackers versus Middle Tennessee’s tight ends and running backs: Liberty’s linebacker rotation has worked extremely well this season. Storey Jackson has become an instant tackling machine. Ahmad Walker is flying around sideline to sideline and making plays. Aaron Pierre is the steady leader of the group. Tyren Dupree has transformed from a run-stopper to a valuable piece on third down who can defend the pass and help contain the quarterback. What about Rashaad Harding, you ask? He’s been just what the Flames have needed in terms of veteran leadership, but he’s been dealing with an undisclosed injury that limited his production at UAB (he played two second-half series), and he may not be able to play much more against Middle Tennessee. For as good as the linebackers have been, there have been some growing pains with Walker as a true freshman and Jackson still learning the intricacies of the defense. Gaps have been missed. There have been times they have either been too shallow or too deep and allowed receivers to find lanes in the middle of the field for receptions. The group will need to be at the top of their game against an RPO-based offense that takes advantage when linebackers are not in their proper gaps and responsibilities. There has been a lot asked of the linebackers through five weeks, and the hope is they have learned from their mistakes and are ready to be in place to ensure the Blue Raiders aren’t able to move the ball down the field with ease.