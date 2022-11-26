Breaking down Liberty's regular-season finale against New Mexico State

Liberty and New Mexico State are meeting on Thanksgiving weekend for the third time since 2018. The two institutions, separated by more than 1,800 miles, have become quite familiar with each other during what is described as Rivalry Week throughout college football, but don’t go so far as to call the future Conference USA foes as rivals. The programs don’t share recruiting footprints and have rivals that they face on a yearly basis (Old Dominion for Liberty, and UTEP and New Mexico for New Mexico State). While these teams will meet on a yearly basis moving forward in Conference USA, it likely won’t fall on this weekend as closer matchups will likely be featured on this weekend.

New Mexico State at Liberty

Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg

Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg When: Noon

Noon Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Records: New Mexico State 4-6. Liberty 8-3.

New Mexico State 4-6. Liberty 8-3. Last time out: New Mexico State lost at Missouri 45-14. Liberty lost to Virginia Tech 23-22.

New Mexico State lost at Missouri 45-14. Liberty lost to Virginia Tech 23-22. Series: Liberty leads 3-1

Liberty leads 3-1 Last meeting: Liberty defeated New Mexico State 49-28 on Nov. 30, 2019, at Williams Stadium.

Liberty defeated New Mexico State 49-28 on Nov. 30, 2019, at Williams Stadium. Latest line: Liberty by 24

Liberty by 24 Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 Weather Underground forecast: 59 degrees, mostly sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 31 percent humidity, 4 mph winds SSW, sunset at 5:01 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty front seven versus New Mexico State offensive line: New Mexico State does not have the most explosive offense by any means. The Aggies convert on only 33% of their third-down chances and average less than 285 yards of total offense per game. What they do well is keep the quarterback clean in the pocket (only 13 sacks allowed this season) and create running lanes for the tailbacks (4.1 yards per carry). NMSU has gone with the combination of left tackle Shiyazh Pete, left guard AJ Vaipulu, center Canaan Yarro, right guard Gabriel Preciado and right tackle Doro Omerhi over the last four games with improved results. The Aggies have rushed for more than 100 yards in each of those contests. Liberty’s defensive front has been one of the most disruptive in the nation with its ability to get into the backfield and force opposing offenses into third-and-long situations. Liberty has racked up 10 sacks over the past three weeks (including matching a season-high six sacks last week against Virginia Tech), and has totaled 29 tackles for a loss in that span. Liberty has three defensive linemen (Durrell Johnson, Dennis Osagiede and Kendy Charles) in the top four on the defense in tackles for a loss, and linebackers Ahmad Walker and Mike Smith Jr. also have a knack for getting into the backfield. The Flames will need to force NMSU into playing behind the chains. That will force the Aggies to abandon a running attack that has been consistent in recent weeks and be tasked with having to move the ball through the air.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

DeMario Douglas, Liberty: The fourth-year sophomore was recently added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list and continues to be the top target for whichever quarterback lines up behind center for the Flames. The slot receiver has led the team in catches in six straight games and has totaled 66 catches, 899 yards and six touchdowns this season. Douglas is utilized in screen and swing passes, and then he can turn short passes into big gains because of his ability to make the first defender miss. Liberty has found creative ways to get Douglas involved in the offensive attack (he even had 105 rushing yards on two carries against UConn) and expect the same as the Flames will want to loosen up the NMSU defense with short passes to Douglas. That will open up big plays to either Douglas, Noah Frith or Caleb Snead.

Ahmad Walker, linebacker: Walker made a game full of plays in only 30 minutes last week against Virginia Tech, and he’ll be able to play a full game against the Aggies. (He was ejected late in the third quarter at UConn and was forced to miss the first half against the Hokies.) Walker had a sack (and a TFL) to go along with four solo tackles against the Hokies. The sophomore has grown tremendously this season and looks more confident playing at the Will linebacker spot. He doesn’t have to stay in the box on every snap and can be utilized either as a blitzer, run stopper or coverage man. The experience he gained playing as a true freshman last season has allowed Walker to play more freely and confidently.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE AGGIES

Diego Pavia, quarterback: Pavia and Gavin Frakes are listed as the OR starters in NMSU’s depth chart, but Pavia has played well enough in back-to-back starts to get the nod against the Flames. Pavia and Frakes are both dual-threat options, but Pavia has done a better job of taking care of the ball and finding the end zone. He has thrown five interceptions (compared to seven for Frakes), and leads the team with 746 passing yards and is second with 289 rushing yards. Pavia averages 5.0 yards per carry and is able to keep plays alive when under duress. Liberty will likely bring pressure to force the junior to have to make quick decisions before he is set to make those. The Flames have forced eight of their 11 opponents to throw interceptions this season.

Chris Ojoh, Will linebacker: The senior has been a catalyst to the Aggies’ improved play on the defensive side. He leads the team with 85 tackles (52 solo), nine tackles for a loss and five sacks. He also has two pass breakups and three quarterback hurries. All it all up, and Ojoh is around the football. He is versatile enough to rush the quarterback, defend the run and drop into coverage. Ojoh needs to be active, especially against the run, to give NMSU its best chance of securing its second road victory of the season.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Is the quarterback debate settled?

There have only been two games this season in which only one quarterback has taken every snap for Liberty. Kaidon Salter was behind center for every play on Sept. 10 against UAB, and Johnathan Bennett took the snaps Nov. 5 at Arkansas. The other games have featured the signal callers either needing to come out to regain their composure or getting pulled because of inconsistent play. Hugh Freeze said he will go with one signal caller in the regular-season finale, opening the door for either Bennett, Salter or Charlie Brewer to take command. Whoever emerges will likely be the quarterback to lead the team into the bowl appearance in December.

2. Will the running backs be involved?

Running back Dae Dae Hunter commanded carries in the offense with his ability to pick up five to six yards per carry and not allow one defender to bring him down. His season-ending injury suffered earlier this month at Arkansas changed how defenses prepared for the Flames. Gone is an every down back who got better as the game progressed, and that led to a season-low 10 rushing attempts for running backs against Virginia Tech. Liberty has been balanced in its offensive attack this season. That means Shedro Louis and T.J. Green will need to be featured more in the rushing attack in order to open more passing lanes for whoever is at quarterback.

3. Can the defense deliver again?

Liberty has held nine of its 11 opponents to less than 30 points and only two teams (Old Dominion and Arkansas) have recorded more than 400 yards of total offense this season. The unit has kept the team in games while the offense has struggled with consistency. The Flames will need another strong performance from the defense to reach the nine-win mark. New Mexico State has allowed only 13 sacks and limits the opportunities for tackles for a loss through 10 games. Liberty’s strength has been getting into the backfield and forcing teams into long third-down situations. Continuing that trend is essential to snapping a two-game losing streak.

4. Will NMSU be able to throw the ball?

It hasn’t mattered whether Diego Pavia or Gavin Frakes has been at quarterback for the Aggies this season. Neither one has been able to consistently throw the ball. NMSU has recorded only three games with more than 200 passing yards this season (Nevada, UMass and Lamar), which has meant the running game has needed to shoulder the load. The Aggies have run the ball more than 30 times in eight straight games in an effort to control possession and keep their defense off the field. Pavia and Frakes both played this past weekend at Missouri, and they combined to throw for 115 yards and two interceptions on 8-of-21 passing.

5. Are bragging rights on the line?

Liberty and New Mexico State are two of the four programs that will join Conference USA on July 1, 2023. The Flames and Aggies became independents in the same season and have been on opposite ends of the spectrum (Liberty is 40-20 and NMSU is 12-36 since the beginning of the 2018 season). The teams haven’t met since 2019 when they concluded a four-game series that featured home-and-home series in both 2018 and 2019. Liberty went 3-1 in those games, won convincingly in the 2019, and the Flames can establish themselves as a team to beat in the new-look Conference USA with another win over their future conference mates.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME

Score early, get stops

The Flames used to be able to score on their opening possession at will during Freeze’s first two tenures. That hasn’t been the case recently, especially this season. Liberty has totaled 48 first-quarter points this season and have been held scoreless in four first quarters this season. That has allowed opponents to pounce in the first 15 minutes. New Mexico State has allowed only 44 first-quarter points this season. Liberty has been dominant in the second quarters this season, so a fast start could allow the Flames to enter halftime with a comfortable lead and the ability to build on it in the third quarter.

Don’t let NMSU stick around

New Mexico State has made things interesting in games in which it was not expected to be in contention. Nevada and UTEP couldn’t quite put away the Aggies in two of the first three weeks, and they finally put things together in low-scoring wins over New Mexico and UMass. There was a high-scoring win over Hawaii, but NMSU has been at its best when it can run the ball and play keepaway from the opposing team. The Aggies aren’t built to come back from big deficits. They trailed by no more than seven points in their wins against Hawaii, New Mexico and UMass, and they do not want to fall behind against Liberty when the Flames can go to their tempo attack.

Get a little breathing room

Games that come down to a final defensive stop or a late offensive rally have become commonplace for Liberty this season. The Flames lead the nation by playing in six games decided by three points or less, and they have been involved in seven games decided by at least one touchdown. Liberty is 4-3 in those contests, with the losses coming by a combined five points to Wake Forest, UConn and Virginia Tech. Each of Liberty’s last three games have been decided by three points or less. The Flames, as massive favorites, need to establish control early and not have to worry about the outcome in the fourth quarter of the regular-season finale.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

The Flames have been at their best when they have been balanced in the offensive attack. Liberty has failed to reach 100 rushing yards only twice this season (Gardner-Webb and Arkansas) and totaled 176 last week against Virginia Tech. The Flames average 185 rushing yards per game as part of an offense that averages more than 400 rushing yards per contest. New Mexico State allows 173 rushing yards per game and every team has topped the 100-yard mark. Minnesota and Wisconsin are the only two teams to crack 200 yards on the ground against the Aggies.

EDGE: Liberty

When the Aggies have the ball

New Mexico State has been able to run the ball effectively over the last eight games. The Aggies have topped the 100-yard mark seven times, and even racked up a season-high 357 yards in a win over Hawaii. The passing attack accounted for six touchdowns in a three-week stretch against New Mexico, UMass and Lamar, but the Aggies only have two passing touchdowns in their other seven games. Liberty has allowed six rushing touchdowns over the last two weeks after surrendering only nine in the first nine weeks, but they held the Hokies without a touchdown last week. The Flames have held four teams without a passing touchdown this season.

EDGE: Liberty

Special teams

Both teams’ kickers are on hot streaks. Liberty’s Nick Brown has made six consecutive field goals with a long of 47, while NMSU’s Ethan Albertson has made four straight with a trio of makes against UMass. It may come down to a special teams’ play deciding which team seizes momentum. Liberty’s Shedro Louis returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown last week against Virginia Tech. NMSU’s Jonathan Brady is averaging 20 yards on his eight kickoff returns.

EDGE: Liberty

Intangibles

Liberty has closed every season at home since it joined the FBS ranks in 2018. That has included wins over Norfolk State in 2018, New Mexico State in 2019 and UMass in 2020. There was a bad taste left in the Flames’ mouth after falling to Army to close the 2021 home slate. Liberty wants to end its home schedule with a victory and reach the nine-win mark for the sixth time in program history. NMSU has enjoyed a strong one-year turnaround under Jerry Kill (it’s not as impressive as UConn under Jim Mora Jr., but impressive nonetheless), yet will need to find a way to win in Lynchburg for the first time. The Aggies are 0-2 at Williams Stadium. Liberty is 8-1 all-time against teams that travel more than 1,000 miles to Lynchburg, and that mark includes five wins at the FBS level.

EDGE: Liberty

The final thought

The creative home-and-home series in 2018 and 2019 actually served both Liberty and New Mexico State well in filling out their respective independent schedules, and it allowed both programs to develop a disdain for playing each other twice in a season. Both rosters have turned over quite a bit in the three seasons since they last played, but both teams know the importance of this game. A win will carry bragging rights into the new-look Conference USA when these teams will meet on a yearly basis. For as much as these teams aren’t natural rivals, their common alliance as FBS independents for five seasons and moving together to Conference USA means they will be very familiar with the other. That means there could be bad blood in Williams Stadium.

Prediction: Liberty 31, New Mexico State 10