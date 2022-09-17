Breaking down Liberty's road contest against No. 19 Wake Forest

Liberty had multi-year series set with five programs from the Atlantic Coast Conference in late 2020. It was going to become familiar to see Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Virginia, North Carolina and Duke on the Flames’ schedule through 2030 as they aimed to play at least one of those Power Five conference programs on a yearly basis. That was before Liberty accepted an invitation to join Conference USA, which necessitated it needing to get games off the future schedules. Four future games with Virginia? Gone, at the Cavaliers’ request. Three-game series against UNC and Duke? Those dates have since been filled by other programs. A three-game series with Wake Forest seemed like a sure thing to continue, until Friday when Wake announced the 2025 game in Lynchburg and 2026 matchup in Winston-Salem were mutually canceled. Those Power Five clashes fans were looking forward to are suddenly falling off the future schedules. So it is best to enjoy this season as the Flames face the first of four P5 opponents (BYU, Arkansas and Virginia Tech are the others).

Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest

Where: Truist Field (31,500), Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field (31,500), Winston-Salem, North Carolina When: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Records: Liberty 2-0. Wake Forest 2-0, 0-0 ACC.

Liberty 2-0. Wake Forest 2-0, 0-0 ACC. Last time out: Liberty edged UAB 21-14; Wake Forest won at Vanderbilt 45-25.

Liberty edged UAB 21-14; Wake Forest won at Vanderbilt 45-25. Series: Wake Forest leads 2-0

Wake Forest leads 2-0 Last meeting: Wake Forest defeated Liberty 20-17 on Sept. 1, 2012 at BB&T FIeld in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Wake Forest defeated Liberty 20-17 on Sept. 1, 2012 at BB&T FIeld in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Latest line: Wake Forest by 16.5

Wake Forest by 16.5 Over/Under: 63.5

63.5 Weather Underground forecast: 80 degrees, sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 45 percent humidity, 6 mph winds E, sunset at 7:27 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty cornerbacks versus Wake Forest wide receivers: Quarterback Sam Hartman gets plenty of praise for his ability to sling the ball around and rack up yards and touchdowns in bunches. That type of production has landed Hartman on plenty of preseason watch lists for several major honors. His gaudy numbers are directly tied to receivers A.T. Perry, Donavon Greene and Taylor Morin getting open, and they do that quite frequently. Perry was one of the nation’s most prolific receivers in 2021 with 1,293 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Perry had some help on the outside with Jaquarii Roberson posting 1,078 receiving yards and eight scores. Roberson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys and is now on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. How would Hartman the Deacons replace the production of Roberson so Perry wouldn’t be double-teamed on every play? That is where Greene and Morin come into play. Greene has caught nine passes for 116 yards, while Morin has a team-best two touchdowns to go with 118 yards. Perry didn’t get into the act in the season opener against VMU, but broke out with five catches, 142 yards and a touchdown at Vanderbilt. Liberty rotates four cornerbacks, and the hope is Daijahn Anthony is back after missing the Flames’ win over UAB. His absence meant Amarian Williams started opposite Chris Megginson and Southern Utah transfer Kobe Singleton played quite a bit. If all four cornerbacks are healthy, they will be tasked with locking down both X and Z receivers (Perry and Greene). The Flames currently rank 10th nationally in passing defense at 125.5 yards per game, and the unit ranked sixth in that category one season ago. Southern Miss and UAB didn’t test Liberty’s passing defense, but Wake certainly will. The Deacons are averaging 297 yards through the air in the first two weeks.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

Noah Frith, wide receiver: The 6-foot-4 Frith doesn’t get the attention in the passing attack that slot receiver DeMario Douglas gets, and that’s because injuries have not allowed Frith to really take off in the passing attack. His health to open this season has allowed him to make an impact. Frith had a career-high 75 receiving yards on a pair of catches against UAB. One of his receptions, a 46-yarder, featured him making a catch down the sideline, breaking through tackles, bouncing off defenders and picking up extra yards. It was reminiscent of the type of catch-and-runs Antonio Gandy-Golden delivered during his time with the Flames. Frith doesn’t have the type of muscle mass that AGG had, but he has the speed and physicality to make plays. Frith also showed off his ability to make catches over the middle, as he turned a crossing route into a 29-yard gain earlier in the game. Teams will focus on containing Douglas, which means Frith needs to take advantage of potential one-on-one matchups on the outside.

Durrell Johnson, bandit: Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge admitted recently that no one expected Johnson to be back for the 2022 season. If Johnson had been healthy and produced in 2021 like he had in 2020, then there would have been considerable interest in his potential as a pro prospect. Through two games, Johnson is looking like a legit pro prospect. He has racked up team bests of eight solo tackles and five tackles for a loss to go with a sack, one interception, a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery. Johnson isn’t afraid to drop into coverage and get into passing lanes, and he is more than able to get into the backfield and wrap his hands around the quarterback.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE DEMON DEACONS

Sam Hartman, quarterback: Find a preseason watch list for offensive players, any one of them, and you’ll likely find Hartman’s name on it. He is on the Walter Camp, Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Award watch lists, and Athlon and Lindy’s named him preseason first-team all-ACC. Hartman’s breakout 2021 season certainly made him one of the top returning signal callers for 2022. The 6-foot-1 Hartman’s season started a week later after blood clots kept him out of the opener against VMI, but he returned and didn’t miss a beat at Vanderbilt. Hartman threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the win. It was on par with what he did over 14 games in 2021: 4,228 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. What makes Hartman stand out is his ability to run the slow mesh point in the RPO attack and then pick apart defenses that bite on the play action.

Kobie Turner, defensive tackle: Turner was nothing short of a beast in the middle during his time at the University of Richmond. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Turner was the CAA defensive player of the year in the spring 2021 season and was a first-team all-CAA selection in both the spring and fall 2021 campaigns. Turner has continued that trend in two games with Wake Forest. He has racked up eight tackles (four solo), 1.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry. The strength of the Wake Forest defensive line is the middle of the line, which Turner leads the way along with Dion Bergan Jr., Tyler Williams and Kevin Pointer. That rotation generates enough of a push that forces teams to send help that way, and it opens up more one-on-one opportunities for the edge rushers to get into the backfield.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Can Liberty stop the run?

Southern Miss and UAB both found creases and running lanes in the first two weeks against Liberty. Missed tackles didn’t help the Flames, either. Liberty has allowed 493 rushing yards and an average of more than 5 yards per carry so far this season, staggering numbers for a unit that has been stingy against the run in previous seasons. The first two teams on the Flames’ schedule both have run-heavy attacks, which could make the numbers skewed. An encouraging sign for Liberty heading into Week 3 at Wake Forest is how the second half unfolded against UAB: the Blazers had 13 rushing yards on 19 attempts.

2. Is Salter making improvements?

There has been a lot to like about what Kaidon Salter brings to the Liberty offense. There’s also some drawbacks to how the redshirt freshman has played. He elected to escape from a stable pocket multiple times against UAB, which prevented him from finding open receivers for first downs. There was one instance in which he pulled a handoff instead of letting the tailback take it. Those are issues that can be corrected. Salter has mentioned he is spending more time in the film room to study his mistakes and defense’s tendencies. He will need to show he has taken steps forward against a Wake Forest defense that is allowing less than 260 yards per game.

3. What will the Flames’ tempo look like?

Liberty’ lightning-fast tempo has taken a back seat at certain times when the game needs to be shortened. The 2020 season is the first that comes to mind when the Flames purposely slowed the game down to keep their defense off the field against teams with potent offenses, such as Virginia Tech and North Carolina State. What is the best defense against a Wake Forest offense that can put up points in bunches? It can be the Liberty offense eating chunks off the clock on each possession and limiting how many touches the Wake Forest offense gets. That will keep the Liberty defense fresher and able to attack quarterback Sam Hartman on every play.

4. Will Liberty keep making red-zone stops?

Liberty’s ability to create takeaways has been the most pleasant surprise through two weeks. The Flames are tied for first in fumbles recovered and tied for third in total takeaways. What has been overshadowed is the defense’s ability to make stops in the red zone. Southern Miss and UAB combined to go 2 for 8 when they reached the red zone. Liberty ranks third nationally in red-zone defense thanks to recovering three fumbles inside the 10-yard line and coming up with big fourth-down stops. The defense will be tested by a Wake Forest offense that scores when it gets into the red zone. The Demon Deacons are 9 for 10 in those scoring chances.

5. Is another upset in order?

The college football world has been rocked by upsets through the first two weeks. Sun Belt Conference teams Appalachian State, Marshall and Old Dominion have recorded wins over Power Five conference teams. Several Championship Subdivision programs have recorded road victories. Liberty has proven it can win on the road against ACC teams by picking up triumphs over Syracuse and Virginia Tech in 2020, in addition to its massive upset of Baylor in 2017. The Flames want to continue this season’s trend by becoming the next Group of Five program to take down one from a power conference.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME

Limit Wake to field goals

Wake Forest has been efficient when it gets into the red zone. Ten trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line have resulted in five touchdowns and four field goals. VMI actually did the best against Wake in the red zone despite allowing five scores in five trips. Three of those scores were field goals. Liberty will need to duplicate that effort and get some turnovers in order to stay close against the Demon Deacons. Wake, with Hartman at quarterback against Vanderbilt, went 4 for 5 in the red zone with three touchdowns and a field goal. The lone drive that didn’t end with points came when Wake was stopped at the 1-yard line on fourth down.

Keep getting takeaways

Liberty has made a focal point of punching the ball out and snagging interceptions this season. The results have been kind through two weeks with six fumble recoveries and three interceptions against Southern Miss and UAB. The Flames will need to keep up that type of production against a Wake Forest team that has taken care of the ball through two weeks. Wake lost a fumble against Vanderbilt for the Demon Deacons’ first turnover of the season. Wake isn’t immune to the turnover bug. The Deacons turned the ball over 20 times (15 interceptions and five lost fumbles), so Liberty will need to force Hartman into making bad decisions.

Score points — any points — in the first quarter

A staple of Liberty’s offense in Hugh Freeze’s first two seasons at the helm was getting off to fast starts. The Flames scored in the first quarter in 21 of 24 games and rarely had empty possessions in the opening 15 minutes. It has been drastically different over the course of the past 15 games. Liberty has failed to score points in the first quarter nine times since the start of the 2021 season, and the Flames have been held scoreless in the opening 15 minutes in seven of the last eight regular-season games. Points will need to be scored early. Wake Forest has scored in the first quarter in 15 of 16 games since the start of the 2021 season.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

It will be strength-on-strength as the Flames’ offensive line, which has gotten a significant push in the run game so far, faces off against a stingy Wake Forest defensive front. Liberty ranks 30th nationally by averaging 216 rushing yards per game. No one player has broken out to reach the century mark yet, but the combination of Dae Dae Hunter, Shedro Louis and Kaidon Salter are picking up yards on the ground. Wake, on the other hand, has allowed 196 rushing yards through two weeks. Yes, that’s right. Teams are averaging a measly 98 rushing yards per game. Oh, and VMI and Vanderbilt combined for one rushing touchdown in the first two weeks. Liberty will need to establish the run and make sure Wake’s big boys in the middle don’t turn the Flames’ offense into a one-dimensional attack.

EDGE: Push

When the Demon Deacons have the ball

Liberty’s secondary really hasn’t been tested much this season. Southern Miss’ Jason Brownlee was at times a matchup nightmare for the Flames’ cornerbacks, but his number of explosive catchers was limited. That will be a much taller task against a Wake Forest wide receiving corps led by A.T. Perry. The 6-foot-5 Perry is one of the nation’s most dynamic receiving threats, and he is coming off a 142-yard, one-touchdown performance at Vandy. Wake has thrown seven touchdowns to zero interceptions this season. Liberty has yet to allow a touchdown pass and has come up with a trio of interceptions. Something has to give. And usually quarterback Sam Hartman is good for a touchdown pass or two in any given game.

EDGE: Wake Forest

Special teams

There is no debate on who is handling field goals and extra points for Wake Forest. Matthew Dennis is 4 for 4 on field goals and has made all 10 extra points this season. All of his field goal attempts have come inside of 40 yards. Meanwhile, Liberty’s Nick Brown is 2 of 4 on field goals, and both misses have come inside of 40 yards. If this game is close in the fourth quarter, having a reliable kicker will definitely come into play.

EDGE: Wake Forest

Intangibles

Wake Forest has won 10 straight games at Truist Field. Sam Hartman has a lot to do with that success, but the Demon Deacons have seen a tremendous turnout from their student section in making the venue one of the tougher ones to play in the ACC. The game has already been announced as a sellout, so Liberty will be welcomed to a true hostile environment. This could very well be considered a trap game for Wake with a home matchup against Clemson on the horizon, but the Deacons know momentum is key to have heading into that showdown.

EDGE: Wake Forest

The final thought

As previously mentioned in the opening of this pregame reading, this is the first of four games against Power Five conference opponents for Liberty this season. This is the type of stage the Flames wanted to perform on when they moved to the FBS ranks five seasons ago, and they have four chances this season to make their mark against a quartet of college football’s best. Liberty isn’t unfamiliar with going into a hostile environment against a team with a better roster. We will excuse the 2020 season since the Carrier Dome and Lane Stadium either had no fans or 1,000 spectators, but many on this season’s roster went to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to play Ole Miss and didn’t let things get out of control. Even quarterback Kaidon Salter and cornerback Amarian Williams, teammates at Cedar Hill High School in Texas, were used to playing in the Cotton Bowl and AT&T Stadium in the high school playoffs. Those big venues don’t scare them. That means this Liberty team won’t fold under pressure, especially when Wake tries to deal an early knockout blow.

Prediction: No. 19 Wake Forest 31, Liberty 24