Breaking down Liberty's road game against N.C. State

Get off the field on third down

The lack of depth on the Liberty defense has been a concern throughout the season, and the coaching staff has made sure it puts the unit in the best position to force three-and-outs. It is a plan that has worked very well through eight games. The Flames rank 16th in the nation in third-down defense by limiting opponents to convert on 32% of their opportunities. The key for Liberty has been getting teams into third-and-long situations and bringing in a potent pass rush that allows defensive coordinator Scott Symons to drop seven into coverage.

Don’t give away possessions

Liberty has avoided turning the ball over much this season (eight lost fumbles and two interceptions), and that has limited its opponents being able to have extra opportunities to score. Opponents have scored 31 points off Liberty turnovers this season (10 came against Virginia Tech), and the Flames will need to limit the miscues against N.C. State. The Wolfpack have scored 37 points off the 10 turnovers they have forced. They were very opportunistic in a 38-21 win at Virginia on Oct. 10 by scoring 17 points off four takeaways.

Who has the edge?

OFFENSE: Liberty