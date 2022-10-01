Breaking down Liberty's road game against Old Dominion

Turner Gill and Bobby Wilder were the respective coaches for Liberty and Old Dominion when both programs moved to the Bowl Subdivision. Gill and Wilder were outspoken in wanting to see the Flames and Monarchs develop into a natural rivalry, which meant yearly matchups needed to be on the docket. Liberty, as it begins to move into Old Dominion’s old home of Conference USA, kept ODU on its future schedules. The teams will meet next season in Lynchburg before another tilt in Norfolk slated for 2025 and then back to the Hill City again in 2028. The hope is once 2029 and the subsequent seasons roll around, the Flames and Monarchs will appear on each other’s schedules. It is a rivalry that needs to be developed because it just makes sense. With Liberty traveling to multiple time zones in C-USA, having a three-hour trek to the 757 on the docket would be a reprieve from all of the flights needed in the new conference.

Liberty at Old Dominion

Where: S.B. Ballard Stadium (21,944), Norfolk

S.B. Ballard Stadium (21,944), Norfolk When: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Records: Liberty 3-1. Old Dominion 2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference.

Liberty 3-1. Old Dominion 2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference. Last time out: Liberty outlasted Akron 21-12. Old Dominion rallied from an early deficit to beat Arkansas State 29-26.

Liberty outlasted Akron 21-12. Old Dominion rallied from an early deficit to beat Arkansas State 29-26. Series: Liberty leads 2-1

Liberty leads 2-1 Last meeting: Liberty defeated Old Dominion 45-17 on Sept. 18, 2021 at Williams Stadium

Liberty defeated Old Dominion 45-17 on Sept. 18, 2021 at Williams Stadium Latest line: Liberty by 3.5

Liberty by 3.5 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Weather Underground forecast: 73 degrees, partly cloudy, 15 percent chance of precipitation, 69 percent humidity, 7 mph winds SSE, sunset at 6:50 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Old Dominion wide receiver Ali Jennings III versus Liberty cornerback Chris Megginson: Liberty fans probably don’t remember Jennings much from the 2021 contest at Williams Stadium. Heck, he barely made a dent in the outcome with one catch for four yards on three targets. That was with D.J. Mack Jr. at quarterback. Old Dominion has a new quarterback in Hayden Wolff, who is not afraid to throw Jennings’ way. The numbers reflect a Jennings that is much more dynamic than the one who played a little more than a year ago in Lynchburg. Jennings ranks second nationally in both receiving yards (559) and receiving yards per game (139.8), and he is fifth in the nation at an eye-popping 23.36 yards-per-catch average. The 6-foot-2 Jennings was instrumental in the Monarchs’ win over Virginia Tech with his deep-play ability, which resulted in either big pass plays or pass interference calls. That means the 6-foot Megginson will likely be tasked with keeping Jennings locked down. Megginson’s length and speed allows him to run step-for-step with Jennings, which will come into play on those deeper routes. Megginson hasn’t been targeted much so far this season, but he has made plays to break up deep passes. (For example, think of a pass breakup near the goal line against Southern Miss’ Jason Brownlee.) There is a high likelihood Jennings will line up on the boundary side and he’ll be met by the more physical corners on the Liberty roster — Daijahn Anthony and Amarian Williams. Those two can jam Jennings at the line of scrimmage and disrupt the timing of the routes.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

Dae Dae Hunter, running back: Hunter has more than proven his worth as the featured tailback in the Liberty offense. The Hawaii transfer leads the team with 337 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and 57 rushing attempts. Even with the heavy workload, Hunter is averaging a robust 5.9 yards per carry and tends to get stronger as the game goes on. His reliability has been needed as T.J. Green (left knee), Shedro Louis (ankle) and Malik Caper (ankle) are all battling ailments and either have not played (Green) or been limited (Louis and Caper). Hunter could be in line for a second straight 100-yard game if he gets a similar workload to his 18-carry performance against Akron. Old Dominion ranks 110th in the nation by allowing 184.5 yards per game. East Carolina and Virginia both topped the 200-yard mark on the ground.

Robert Rahimi, strong safety: There was a sigh of relief within the Liberty Football Center late Tuesday evening when Rahimi’s targeting call from the third quarter against Akron was overturned by the national coordinator of officials. That means the starting strong safety will be on the field for the Flames’ first defensive possession. Rahimi, though, needs to be more careful when he leads with the crown of his helmet in delivering tackles. Rahimi was ejected in the first half of the season opener at Southern Miss, and a second targeting call wouldn’t have been good for him. Rahimi’s importance is his ability to make plays as a split-field safety. Rahimi has recorded an interception in each of the past two games, has recovered a fumble and is tied for third on the team with 18 tackles (10 solo).

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE MONARCHS

Blake Watson, running back: Old Dominion doesn’t run the ball very well. At least that has been the case through four games this season. Watson, the team’s leading rusher from 2021, is again the team’s top tailback despite missing last week’s game against Arkansas State. He is the only player on the roster with more than 20 rushing attempts (45) and more than 65 rushing yards (175). Watson’s teammates have a combined 64 rushing yards on 60 attempts, which means Watson will need to do the heavy lifting if the Monarchs want to finally establish the ground game. ODU is averaging 59.8 rushing yards per game and will go against a Liberty defense that has allowed 153 rushing yards over the last 11 quarters. While Watson doesn’t post flashy numbers, he can pick up the gritty yards needed to keep drives alive. Go back and watch the season opener against Virginia Tech. There was a fourth-down run in which Watson was met in the backfield for what should have been a loss, but powered through and picked up the yards needed to keep the drive alive.

Tobias Harris, cornerback: The 5-foot-8 Harris frequently gets tested in the passing attack and leads the team with seven pass breakups to go with his one interception. Harris will again be tested by Liberty’s wide receiving corps as he gets utilized in a multitude of ways in the ODU defense. In addition to his pass breakups, Harris has one sack and can sneak into the backfield when opposing offenses aren’t expecting a cornerback blitz. Harris was matched up against Virginia’s Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks and, while he did have four pass breakups, those receivers combined for 13 catches for 203 yards.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. What type of elements will the teams play in?

The Tidewater region began to feel the effects of Hurricane Ian on Thursday and most forecasts have Norfolk getting drenched in rain until midday Saturday. The skies are predicted to clear up and create mostly cloudy conditions for the Flames and Monarchs at kickoff time. Though, with hurricanes, forecasts can easily change. Liberty has played in the rain in the season’s first two weeks against Southern Miss and UAB, and the Flames spent one period in each practice this week practicing with wet balls to get accustomed to the potential hazardous conditions at Old Dominion.

2. Which pass rush gets to the quarterback?

Liberty and Old Dominion have something in common heading into this in-state matchup. Both teams have generated strong pass rushes and are tied with power conference teams Louisville, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ole Miss for 13th in the nation with 13 sacks. The Flames and Monarchs each have talented edge rushers and interior linemen who are forces up the middle. Quarterback play will be a big factor. Flames signal caller Kaidon Salter has the ability to escape the pocket if it deteriorates and make plays with his feet. Hayden Wolff, ODU’s starting quarterback, has a quick release that is able to prevent rushes from getting to him.

3. Can Liberty establish the run?

Liberty has rushed for more than 150 yards in each of its four games this season and ranks 38th nationally by averaging 192.5 yards on the ground per contest. The Flames have made a concerted effort to establish the run game with running back Dae Dae Hunter leading the charge. Hunter could get some help this weekend with the return of T.J. Green (left knee), and it is possible Shedro Louis and Malik Caper are both fully recovered from ankle injuries. ODU hasn’t been able to consistently stop the run this season. The Monarchs rank 110th in the nation by allowing 184.5 yards per game. East Carolina and Virginia both topped the 200-yard mark on the ground.

4. Does Salter make an impact?

Salter missed last week’s game against Akron with an undisclosed injury. He was back at practice this week and moved around well during the brief open portion of practice earlier in the week. If he is a full go against the Monarchs, he will give the Flames’ a dual-threat option in the backfield that will keep ODU honest in how it delivers a pass rush. The four quarterbacks ODU has faced this season have combined to run for 80 yards and a score on 45 attempts. Virginia Tech’s Grant Wells and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong racked up a combined 99 yards. Salter may have some designed runs, but his escapability makes him different from the other two.

5. Will the last two meetings motivate ODU?

Liberty and Old Dominion have met twice since the Flames joined the Bowl Subdivision in 2018. Both meetings have been in Lynchburg, and the outcomes were remarkably one-sided. The Flames topped ODU in their FBS debut, 52-10, and then won last season, 45-17. The final scores do reflect how dominant Liberty was in those games. The Flames led for 114 minutes, 29 minutes of the 120 minutes of game time, and ODU never led and was outscored 14-3 in both first quarters. The series shifts to Norfolk, where ODU is 6-2 since the start of the 2021 season, and the Monarchs have frequently brought up how last season’s game unfolded.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAMES

Avoid getting behind the chains

First-down penalties have become far too common for Liberty through four weeks. The Flames have been flagged eight times on first down to set up first-and-long situations, with the penalties ranging from false starts, holding, delay of game, face mask and offensive pass interference. Each infraction has come on a different drive during the season. Six of those drives have ended in either a punt, turnover on downs and the end of a half. Liberty has ended two of the drives with touchdowns, one of which was the score that created breathing room against Akron. The Flames can’t afford to get behind the chains against an ODU defense that has 13 sacks so far.

Don’t give up explosive plays

Old Dominion doesn’t score a ton of points. In fact, the Monarchs rank 109th in the nation by averaging 21 points per game. They scored a season-high 29 points in a come-from-behind victory last week against Arkansas State. While ODU doesn’t put up a ton of points, it can flip field position with wide receiver Ali Jennings III. Jennings is quarterback Hayden Wolff’s primary target and has turned into a big-play threat. Jennings ranks second nationally in both receiving yards (559) and receiving yards per game (139.8). He doesn’t need many catches to pick up those yards, either. Jennings averages 23.36 yards per reception, good for fifth nationally.

Get another road win

Liberty’s two seasons transitioning to the Bowl Subdivision featured difficult challenges on the road. The Flames opened the 2017 season with a program-defining win at Baylor, but followed that triumph by going 2-8 on the road. Those setbacks included losses to Virginia and Auburn in back-to-back weeks in 2018. Liberty has done much better on the road since then by going 9-9 with wins at Syracuse and Virginia Tech in 2020. Even the losses have been more competitive. Since a 28-point loss at UVa in 2019, the Flames’ road losses have been by an average score of 4.2 points. Liberty is 2-2 in road games against teams from the Sun Belt Conference.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

Liberty has found balance on the offensive side this season by averaging nearly 204 passing yards and 193 rushing yards per game. With Dae Dae Hunter leading the charge in the run game, the passing attack has opened up with soft spots frequently being found by the likes of DeMario Douglas, Noah Frith, CJ Yarbrough and others. Old Dominion, meanwhile, has been susceptible to giving up yards in chunks. The Monarchs are allowing nearly 444 yards per game, with 259 coming through the air and another 185 coming on the ground. Virginia Tech and Virginia combined to score 33 points against ODU, but had no problem moving the ball down the field. It was red-zone turnovers that kept the Monarchs in the game.

EDGE: Liberty

When the Monarchs have the ball

Nearly half of Old Dominion’s 298 yards of total offense per game come through Ali Jennings III’s receptions. He averages nearly 140 receiving yards per contest and has scored five of the Monarchs’ nine offensive touchdowns. ODU’s weakness is establishing the run. Only three teams in the Bowl Subdivision average fewer rushing yards per game than the Monarchs, who pick up less than 60 yards on the ground per contest. Liberty’s run defense surrendered 413 yards through the first five quarters of the season (which also included four overtimes), but has since allowed a total of 153 rushing yards over the last 11 quarters.

EDGE: Liberty

Special teams

Teams have opted to kick away from Liberty’s Shedro Louis and DeMario Douglas and Old Dominion’s LaMareon James and Isiah Paige this season, which means the quartet have been limited in their returns. It could come down to the kicking game. Liberty’s Nick Brown is 4 of 9 on field goals with one being blocked, while ODU’s Ethan Sanchez hasn’t made a field goal since the opener against Virginia Tech. Both punters — Liberty’s Aidan Alves and ODU’s Ethan Duane — are averaging more than 40 yards per punt and have recorded eight or more punts being down inside the 20.

EDGE: Push

Intangibles

Old Dominion is a fourth-down, fourth-quarter stop shy of upsetting Virginia and entering this matchup with a 3-1 record. The Monarchs were competitive against the state’s Power Five programs and rallied to beat Arkansas State in their Sun Belt Conference debut. The blemish on their resume is an 18-point loss at East Carolina in Week 2, a game in which ECU scored 23 straight points to put the game away. Liberty, on the other hand, has been competitive in all four of its games, and should have beaten Wake Forest on the road in Week 3. The Flames haven’t allowed opponents to break away. Even when the Demon Deacons were ahead by multiple scores, Liberty didn’t panic and had a chance to take a 10-point lead in the third quarter after scoring two early touchdowns to rattle the Deacons.

EDGE: Liberty

The final thought

Liberty entered its matchup against Old Dominion one season ago as a 27-point home favorite and barely covered the wide spread. In one season, the venue has changed and the spread has dropped considerably. Sure, that can be attributed to how well ODU plays at home against in-state foes (see the last two times Virginia Tech visited S.B. Ballard Stadium), and how well Ricky Rahne has recruited to catch up with the other FBS programs in the commonwealth. This matchup had the potential of being the rivalry that competed with the Commonwealth Clash between the Hokies and Cavaliers (and will likely be ODU-JMU moving forward), and it can still be a strong rivalry with three future meetings on the docket. The teams haven’t met in Norfolk since Oct. 5, 2013, when ODU was in its first transitional season to the FBS and Liberty was just hoping to get an invitation to a Group of Five conference.

Prediction: Liberty 24, Old Dominion 17