Breaking down Liberty's road game against Syracuse

The matchup to watch

Liberty offensive line versus Syracuse defensive front: Syracuse shifted its defense to a 3-3-5 scheme during the offseason, and the results have been a mixed bag so far. The Orange have recorded eight sacks through four games and have allowed 638 rushing yards in the past two weeks against Georgia Tech and Duke. It has been a rocky start to the campaign for the defense, and winning battles in the trenches may bring a smile to the Liberty offensive linemen. It is a veteran group, led by seniors Tristan Schultz, Damian Bounds and Thomas Sargeant, and those three have spearheaded a rushing attack that is averaging better than 250 yards per game. Those three were starters last season when the Flames finished with minus-4 rushing yards against Syracuse, and they want to atone for the subpar performance by establishing the line of scrimmage and moving the Orange linemen backwards. An underrated key to the Flames’ rushing success has come on the right side of the line with Brendan Schlittler and Cooper McCaw proving why they were tabbed as starters in training camp. They have combined with the seniors to control the line of scrimmage through the first four weeks. Throw in Jonathan Graham, Jacob Bodden and the returning Bryce Mathews, and the Flames have a formidable offensive line rotation that rushed for more than 350 yards in the opener at Western Kentucky. The group will again be asked to win at the point of attack and ensure the run game gets going against a defense that hasn’t been able to stop the run so far.