Breaking down Liberty's road game at Louisiana-Monroe

Liberty embarks on a three-game stretch in which the Flames will be favored in every game. It is the type of stretch that can help shape the direction in which the season moves either forward or backward. Liberty can approach these three games against Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas and UMass with the same consistent tenacity it has shown in the leadup to victories over UAB and Middle Tennessee, or sink back into the inconsistent preparation that plagued the team in the first four weeks. How the Flames manage the first game of this stretch can speak volumes to where they stand heading into this stretch.
Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe
- Where: Malone Stadium (30,000), Monroe, Louisiana
- When: 7 p.m.
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Records: Liberty 5-1. Louisiana-Monroe 2-3, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference.
- Last time out: Liberty beat Middle Tennessee 41-13; Louisiana-Monroe lost to Georgia State 55-21.
- Series: Liberty leads 1-0
- Last meeting: Liberty won 40-7 on Oct. 10, 2020 at Williams Stadium
- Latest line: Liberty by 32.5
- Weather Underground forecast: 68 degrees, sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 36 percent humidity, 6 mph winds N, sunset at 6:35 p.m.
THE MATCHUP TO WATCH
Liberty offensive line versus Louisiana-Monroe defensive front: Eighteen. That’s the number of times quarterback Malik Willis has been sacked through six games. It’s not because Willis is scrambling around in the pocket and trying to make something out of nothing. There have been times the pocket has completely collapsed before the routes have developed for Willis to make the proper and accurate pass. Part of it is the product of the Flames dealing with injuries on the line. Left tackle Tristan Schultz, center Thomas Sargeant and right guard Brendan Schlittler are the only linemen to start every game, and left guard Jacob Bodden has played in every game without a setback. Damian Bounds, Cooper McCaw and Jonathan Graham are dealing with ankle injuries, and Bryce Mathews has been playing through a knee injury since the opener. Younger players like Chase Mitchell, Harrison Hayes and Carter Bradley could serve as viable backup options to give the Flames a legitimate two-deep for this road game. ULM does bring more pressure than most teams, but only has recorded 10 sacks and 25 tackles for a loss through five games. Defensive end Ty Shelby is responsible for most of that production with five sacks and six tackles for a loss.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES
Malik Willis, quarterback: Not exactly a surprise here. The quarterback remains the top-graded quarterback by Pro Football Focus, even after a three-interception performance last weekend against Middle Tennessee, and everyone is still raving about what he can do on the field. The biggest growth for Willis outside of his gaudy numbers and highlight-reel plays is what he does during the week before he takes the field Saturdays. He is an avid film studier and values preparation so he is able to shine. “Whatever happens, you’ve got a responsibility to own up to it,” he said earlier this week. “You’ve just got to take it, learn from it, that’s what it’s about.”
- Rashaad Harding, linebacker: The linebacker returns to the school where he played from 2017 through 2019. An ACL tear in the 2019 regular-season finale against Louisiana was likely going to keep Harding out all of the 2020 season, and he elected to sit out the season, citing COVID concerns, and entered the transfer portal. Harding has been a solid pickup for the Flames. He has started three of the six games and has posted 15 tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for a loss and 0.5 sacks. His experience will come in handy at Malone Stadium since this is Liberty’s first trip to Monroe, and he can give them the ins and outs of how to prepare for what could be a rowdy environment.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE WARHAWKS
Chandler Rogers, quarterback: Rhett Rodriguez’s freak injury opened the door for Rogers to help expand the Warhawks’ offense. Rodriguez’s father, Rich, serves as the offensive coordinator, and his name is one that should be familiar with football fans in the region. His teams at West Virginia were electric with the likes of Pat White at quarterback, and he has brought the same RPO system to ULM. Rogers is able to be used in the run game frequently (he leads the team in rushing attempts) and allows the RPO to be used in either the traditional pocket setting or in the sprint out. Rogers’ overall numbers aren’t great in his time filling in for Rhett Rodriguez, but he has the ability to have a breakout game if he is allowed to escape the pocket. “Chandler throws a good ball though, too. I don’t think he gets enough credit when you watch,” Flames defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “Obviously they’re running him a bunch, but you watch him, he hit Troy throwing vertical seam balls multiple times. He’s a guy that I think is a younger quarterback, so probably when they got him out there he is extremely athletic. There are a lot of things he can do from a plus-one run standpoint that was probably a natural maturation process.”
- Ty Shelby, defensive end: No defensive player has been as productive as Shelby through five games. He leads the team with five sacks and six tackles for a loss. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end also has 23 tackles, two quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. The sixth-year senior has the tools necessary to get into the backfield and cause a lot of havoc, and he will likely be lining up on both sides of the line to try to find the matchup that allows him to do just that. No other player on the roster has more than one sack or three tackles for a loss.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. Can Liberty get the shutout?
For as gaudy as Liberty’s defensive numbers have been since the beginning of the 2020 season, the Flames only have one shutout to their credit. That came in a dismantling of UMass in the 2020 regular-season finale. Three times Liberty has surrendered only one touchdown in convincing victories, and two of those scores (North Alabama and ULM last season) came in the final 6 minutes of the fourth quarter. The Flames have a chance to cement their status as one of the top defenses in the nation with another dominating performance against the Warkhaws. ULM finished with 198 yards of total offense and went 1 for 16 on third downs last season.
2. Will ULM defend the deep ball?
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis had a subpar passing performance against the Warhawks last season. In his first game back after dislocating his left (non-throwing) elbow two weeks prior against FIU, he completed 11 of 29 passes for 177 yards. There were several instances in which Willis completely overthrew receivers who were behind the secondary. Those passes in the games since that dreadful performance have been on target on a more consistent basis, and he could thrive against ULM’s secondary. The Warhawks are allowing nearly 297 passing yards per game this season, and they are surrendering an astonishing 8.8 yards per pass.
3. Can the Flames contain Rogers?
Rogers, playing in place of the injured Rhett Rodriguez, has helped give ULM a different dynamic at quarterback. He has the athleticism to fully utilize offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez’s RPO scheme either in the sprint out or in the pocket. Rogers leads the team with 52 rushing attempts and is second with 178 rushing yards. Liberty has kept mobile quarterbacks such as Campbell’s Hajj-Malik Williams and Middle Tennessee’s Chase Cunningham contained during this season, and they will need to do that again. MTSU had 20 rushing yards prior to its final possession last week, and Liberty will want to make ULM one-dimensional by taking away the run.
4. Can Liberty stop ULM’s pressure?
Louisiana-Monroe’s defensive statistics aren’t necessarily eye-popping. The Warhawks have 10 sacks and 25 tackles for a loss through five games. Those numbers are the result of ULM bringing pressure on a significant number of snaps to try to create losses or turnovers. Liberty has struggled at times this season with keeping a clean pocket for Willis with the quarterback being sacked 18 times so far. Some have been the result of Willis scrambling out of the pocket and looking for an open receiver. Many have come when the pocket collapses and Willis has nowhere to go. The line needs to give Willis time in the pocket to pick apart the ULM secondary.
5. Who will create edge pressure for Liberty?
Durrell Johnson posted a photo on Instagram late Thursday evening of his right kneecap heavily wrapped and the assistance of crutches to stand. The injury, which hasn’t been revealed by the football program, appears will keep the defensive end out of an extended period of time. Johnson hasn’t recorded a sack this season, which means players like Aakil Washington and Jayod Sanders will have an opportunity to create pressure from the Bandit position. Washington and Sanders have each recorded a sack this season, so they are more than capable of getting to the quarterback. That could open up TreShaun Clark and others to get freer runs to the backfield.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Establish dominance early
ULM ranks 124th in the nation in allowing 20.8 points in the first half of games this season, and the Warhawks have scored a total of 30 points in five first halves. That presents an opportunity for Liberty to seize control in the opening 30 minutes. Liberty is averaging 19.2 points and surrendering 9.2 points in the first half. The Flames’ second-half dominance (outscoring opponents 116-31 and allowing only 13 third-quarter points) is well-documented. The starts, on the other hand, haven’t been as dominant. ULM is a heavy underdog and has been blown out in two straight games. Liberty with a dominating start can add to the Warhawks’ misery.
Get the tailbacks involved
New week, same story for the Liberty offense. Willis has led the Flames in rushing in three of six games this season, and he has taken several shots while trying to pick up extra yards. Joshua Mack had his best game of the season last weekend with 91 rushing yards and a touchdown. Shedro Louis had a season-high three catches out of the backfield. T.J. Green reached the 30-yard mark for the fifth time in six games. Those three need to continue the trend of being able to produce and take the running load off of Willis. When Liberty was successful in 2020, the tailbacks shouldered the running burden. That needs to return to ensure Willis remains healthy.
Avoid the injury bug
The midway point of the season is when the injury report tends to lengthen quite a bit. Those knicks and bruises that lead to quick recoveries turn into sprains and tears that result in weeks on the sideline. That is where Liberty is at right now. Free safety Quinton Reese was lost for the season. Johnson is out for an unspecified length of time. Three offensive linemen (Cooper McCaw, Damian Bounds and Jonathan Graham) are dealing with ankle injuries. Liberty has four more games, including this one, before its open week, and keeping players off the injury list will undoubtedly help navigate this stretch of three road games in a four-week span.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Flames have the ball
Willis will be the best player on the field. There is no close second, either. The quarterback leads all players with 25 runs of 10 yards or more, and ranks 35th nationally with 498 rushing yards. The Liberty offense ranks in the top 35 in four of five major statistical categories, including scoring offense (35.3), total offense (443.7) and rushing offense (195.8), and the Flames have the firepower around Willis to overwhelm a ULM defense that allows more than 300 passing yards and more than 36 points per game.
EDGE: Liberty
When the Warhawks have the ball
Where do we start with ULM? The Warhawks have the fourth-worst scoring offense (15.6) and they are statistically the worst offense in the FBS (average of 239.2 yards per game). No matter who is at quarterback, the yards just aren’t there. Even in a win over Troy, ULM had 297 yards of total offense. Liberty ranks fifth in total and scoring defense, and the Flames have allowed only 31 second-half points through six games.
EDGE: Liberty
Special teams
Has Liberty found its answer in the kicking game? Brayden Beck is 2 of 2 on field goals (makes of 21 and 37 yards) and he has converted on 7 of 8 extra point tries. Max Morgan, who has filled in while Aidan Alves recovers from a crack in his clavicle, is averaging 46.7 yards per punt and has twice as many punts of 50-plus yards than Alves this season.
EDGE: Liberty
Intangibles
Since losing to Louisiana in the second game of the 2019 season, the Flames have only played three true road games against Group of Five conference teams. They have won each of those contests against Western Kentucky, Troy and UAB. Liberty has certainly proven it can play with and defeat the G5 teams in Conference USA, Sun Belt, Mid-American and Mountain West, and winning on the road looks just as impressive. The Flames are 3-0 against C-USA teams this season, and are favored to improve to 2-0 against Sun Belt teams in this campaign.
EDGE: Liberty
The final thought
This game on paper doesn’t look daunting at all for Liberty. But winning on the road doesn’t come easy. Just look at the two road games against G5 teams this season. Liberty wasn’t able to pull away from Troy despite dominating the game on defense, and the Flames needed a widely absurd third quarter from Willis to finally put away UAB. Liberty needs to come out strong, dominate early and suck the life out of ULM in front of its home crowd. That type of performance will likely help ease the burden of playing three road games in a four-week stretch.
Prediction: Liberty 49, Louisiana-Monroe 0