Breaking down Liberty's road game at Louisiana-Monroe

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE WARHAWKS

Chandler Rogers, quarterback: Rhett Rodriguez’s freak injury opened the door for Rogers to help expand the Warhawks’ offense. Rodriguez’s father, Rich, serves as the offensive coordinator, and his name is one that should be familiar with football fans in the region. His teams at West Virginia were electric with the likes of Pat White at quarterback, and he has brought the same RPO system to ULM. Rogers is able to be used in the run game frequently (he leads the team in rushing attempts) and allows the RPO to be used in either the traditional pocket setting or in the sprint out. Rogers’ overall numbers aren’t great in his time filling in for Rhett Rodriguez, but he has the ability to have a breakout game if he is allowed to escape the pocket. “Chandler throws a good ball though, too. I don’t think he gets enough credit when you watch,” Flames defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “Obviously they’re running him a bunch, but you watch him, he hit Troy throwing vertical seam balls multiple times. He’s a guy that I think is a younger quarterback, so probably when they got him out there he is extremely athletic. There are a lot of things he can do from a plus-one run standpoint that was probably a natural maturation process.”