Breaking down Liberty's road game at North Texas

Remember last week’s pregame reading and how it was mentioned Liberty needed to take care of business at Louisiana-Monroe to create momentum at the start of a three-game stretch that seemed favorable on paper? How did that go? For the Flames, not well.
Liberty learned through a lackluster performance at Malone Stadium it needed to prepare well each week and not play down to the level of competition. It was a lesson the players said frequently after the loss at Syracuse and had to repeat again following the disappointing setback at ULM.
Defensive coordinator Scott Symons said his group didn’t need any additional motivation heading into this matchup at North Texas. Though, it wouldn’t hurt to mention that North Texas just received an invitation to the American Athletic Conference earlier in the week, and spoiling the Mean Green’s first game since that announcement would be a good way to get back on track for the Flames.
Liberty at North Texas
- Where: Apogee Stadium (30,850), Denton, Texas
- When: 4 p.m.
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Records: Liberty 5-2. North Texas 1-5, 0-3 Conference USA.
- Last time out: Liberty lost at Louisiana-Monroe 31-28; North Texas lost to Marshall 49-21.
- Series: North Texas leads 1-0
- Last meeting: North Texas won 47-7 on Sept. 22, 2018 at Williams Stadium
- Latest line: Liberty by 21.5
- Weather Underground forecast: 85 degrees, sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 53 percent humidity, 15 mph winds S, sunset at 6:47 p.m.
THE MATCHUP TO WATCH
Liberty offensive tackles versus the Murphy twins: North Texas features a pair of identical 6-foot-3, 255-pound redshirt freshmen defensive ends. How can that be possible? Gabriel and Grayson Murphy are identical twins, all the way down to their looks and physical traits. They both have posted remarkably consistent stats through six games. Gabriel, who starts at the Devil position as a pass-rushing outside linebacker, has posted 21 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. Grayson starts at the one defensive end spot in the 3-4 scheme and has racked up 16 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble. Liberty right tackle Cooper McCaw compared the twins to UAB defensive ends Antonio Moultrie and Alex Wright, and McCaw will be essential to make sure the pocket is secure for Flames quarterback Malik Willis. Liberty has allowed as many sacks through seven games in 2021 as it did in the 11-game 2020 season (2), and it is up to the tackles to ensure Willis has the time in the pocket to pick apart the UNT defense. McCaw and left tackle Tristan Schultz have been stalwarts at their positions since the 2020 season, and backups Jonathan Graham and Bryce Mathews have received plenty of reps in the rotation in recent weeks. A solid rotation of those four should help keep Willis clean and out of the Murphy twins’ grasp.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES
Jerome Jackson, tight end: The tight end group hasn’t produced at the level it was accustomed to in the first two seasons of Hugh Freeze’s tenure. Jackson only has four catches, but two have resulted in touchdowns when the Flames get inside the tight red zone. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Jackson is a strong target for Willis in the red zone, and defenses tend to forget Jackson because of his penchant for being a blocking tight end. With the amount of attention being given to Liberty’s wide receivers, particularly DeMario Douglas in the slot, Jackson could be a valuable option for the passing attack. If Willis can find Jackson and the other tight ends, particularly Johnny Huntley, in the passing attack, that could open up more single-coverage opportunities for the wide receivers against the UNT defense. Plus, Jackson is a solid blocker and will be needed to help pave the way for the running backs to find traction.
- Aakil Washington, defensive end: Washington, starting in place of the injured Durrell Johnson at ULM, played every defensive snap and finished with six tackles, a half sack and a blocked field goal. It was an impressive showing from Washington, who flashed last season at North Carolina State to show what potential he has. He will again be asked to start at bandit with Johnson out for an extended period of time following surgery on his right knee, and Washington has the tools to shine in the Liberty defense. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound redshirt freshman has 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks this season with three starts in seven appearances. He doesn’t have the sheer length that Johnson possesses, but Washington has the strength and agility to get into the backfield and create havoc. Don’t expect Washington to play every snap again.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE MEAN GREEN
DeAndre Torrey, running back: The only consistent skill position player on offense for North Texas has been Torrey. The senior ranks seventh in the nation with 780 rushing yards, and the 5-foot-7, 199-pound running back is coming off a 179-yard, two-touchdown performance in last week’s loss to Marshall. He is the only active UNT offensive player to record stats in the 2018 meeting in Lynchburg when he racked up 51 of UNT’s 346 rushing yards. “Great all-around back. Patient, can catch the ball out of the backfield, physical, can make every cut, best all-around back we’ve seen,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said of Torrey. “Without a doubt, best all-around back we’ve seen. He can do literally everything for them. He’s fast, he’s physical, he’s good in pass pro, he can catch the ball out of the backfield, he can make you miss in space. He’s not just a quick guy, he’s not just a big guy, he can do everything.”
- KD Davis, linebacker: Davis posted one tackle in the 2018 matchup with Liberty. He has gotten considerably better since that early season meeting. Davis, through six games this season, has posted the sixth-most tackles for a loss in the nation with 10. Davis has posted three or more stops behind the line of scrimmage three times, including a career-high four TFLs in an Oct. 9 loss at Missouri. But Davis’ responsibilities at Mike linebacker is more than just getting into the backfield. He leads the team with 54 tackles (30 solo), has added two sacks, and contributes with a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. How will Liberty respond?
The Flames are coming off a dreadful showing at Louisiana-Monroe. They lost by three to a 32 1/2-point underdog and were significantly outplayed in all three phases. It was a stunning result that left every player and coach sick and angry. Liberty has spent the week’s practices re-energized, refocused and recommitted to preparation and the small details. The same thing happened after the Flames’ loss to Syracuse in late September, and they responded with a stellar week of practice that led to a 24-point win at UAB. Liberty hasn’t lost back-to-back road games since late in 2019 when it followed up a loss at BYU with a setback at Virginia.
2. Specifically, how will Willis bounce back?
Malik Willis hasn’t looked like one of the best players in the nation over the past two weeks, and he has freely admitted as much. The electric quarterback lost one fumble in the opening five weeks of the season and was deliberate with his decision-making process. That hasn’t been the case over the past two weeks. He has thrown six interceptions against Middle Tennessee and ULM (matching his total from last season’s 11-game slate) and looked frazzled in the pocket at times. What was Willis’ response after the loss to Syracuse? He threw for 287 yards, rushed for 144 and accounted for three touchdowns in the win at UAB’s Protective Stadium.
3. Is North Texas able to get on the winning track?
The Mean Green have been in a rut ever since a season-opening victory over FCS program Northwestern State. UNT has lost five straight games, including three in Conference USA play, and its struggles are linked to not being able to convert in the red zone (100th in FBS at a 76.9% conversion rate) and not maintaining possession with 12 total turnovers. No matter how many receivers Austin Aune targets in the passing game or how many yards running back DeAndre Torrey racks up, if the Mean Green can’t finish drives with scores, then any momentum gained through first downs immediately goes out the window for a team desperately needing things to go right.
4. Will Douglas play for Liberty?
Dynamic slot receiver DeMario Douglas did not play in the three-point loss at ULM with a left ankle injury, and his absence was obvious. Willis threw for 135 yards, his lowest output in a Liberty uniform, and the receivers had a hard time creating separation against the Warhawks’ Cover 3 Cloud scheme. Douglas’ speed, elusiveness and sure route running make a significant difference in this Liberty offense. Even without playing against ULM, Douglas still leads the team with 33 receptions and 526 receiving yards. When he is on the field, it forces defenses to account for him and allows his teammates to get more favorable matchups.
5. Can the Flames pressure Aune?
North Texas has allowed its quarterbacks to be sacked on only 6.7% of the pass plays this season (14 of 210), and that has allowed the Mean Green to utilize their up-tempo offense. UNT averages 81.5 offensive plays and controls the ball for more than 29 minutes per game. When the Mean Green aren’t turning the ball over or getting stopped in the red zone, they have the ability to put up points. One way to get UNT off the field is getting to Aune in the backfield. Liberty posted a season-high six sacks against ULM and is tied for sixth nationally by averaging 3.57 sacks per game. The Flames have posted five or more sacks four times in seven games.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Establish the line of scrimmage
Both Liberty and North Texas average more than 200 rushing yards and more than 400 yards of total offense per game. The offenses have no problem moving the ball up and down the field. Liberty’s defense, however, has been more stout and finds ways to get off the field. The Flames’ offensive and defensive lines need to establish themselves in the trenches. Liberty is 19-1 under Freeze when it outrushes its opponent and 16-1 when it wins the time of possession battle. Those statistics are the result of Liberty being able to establish the line of scrimmage and being more physical at the point of attack. That needs to happen for Liberty to avoid a second straight loss.
Get Willis into a rhythm
Willis was completing 71% of his passes and rarely made mistakes during the opening five weeks of the season. He got into rhythm early in games and maintained a high level of play throughout. That rhythm has been lacking over the past two weeks. Willis is completing 56.9% of his passes with two touchdowns to six interceptions in games against Middle Tennessee and Louisiana-Monroe. Four of those six interceptions were bad decisions by Willis (two in each game). His third interception against MTSU was described as a great play by linebacker DQ Thomas. Willis needs to get back to his strong decision-making tendencies that worked to open the season.
Limit UNT’s explosive plays
There were several instances against ULM that Liberty allowed the Warhawks to pick up chunks of yardage to keep drives alive, especially on third down. Liberty’s third-down defense was stingy through six games by allowing only 30% of those opportunities to be converted. ULM converted on 5 of 13 chances, and the Flames dropped to 20th in the nation in third-down defense at 31.9% conversion rate. Twelve of North Texas’ 17 touchdowns have come on plays of 20 yards or more. The Mean Green have the weapons, especially with Aune at quarterback and Torrey at running back, to be able to score from any point on the field.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Flames have the ball
For all the troubles Willis has had over the past two games, he still is a threat as a dual-threat quarterback. Willis ranks 16th in the nation by averaging 302.4 yards of total offense per game, and he could thrive against a UNT defense that ranks 103rd nationally by surrendering 433.5 yards per game. While Willis has been electric both running and throwing the ball, he could find more success throwing the ball. The Mean Green surrender more than 240 passing yards per game, and the Liberty receivers could finally get open one week after being blanketed by the ULM secondary.
EDGE: Liberty
When the Mean Green have the ball
North Texas allows more than six tackles for a loss a game, which ranks 106th in the 130-team FBS. That doesn’t bode well against a Liberty defense that has racked up five or more sacks in four of seven games this season and is tied for sixth in the nation with 3.57 sacks per game. Even with all of the yards Torrey has picked up this season, he isn’t immune for getting brought down in the backfield, and the Liberty defensive front has a chance to take over this game in the trenches.
EDGE: Liberty
Special teams
North Texas is allowing nearly 12 yards on 11 punt returns this season. That could bring a smile to Douglas’ face. (If he is allowed to return punts while recovering from an ankle injury he suffered on a fourth-quarter punt return against Middle Tennessee two weeks ago.) Douglas hasn’t broken one for a touchdown yet, but he has delivered several highlight-reel returns that have left many wondering how exactly he picked up positive yards on returns.
EDGE: Liberty
Intangibles
Liberty hasn’t lost two in a row since late in 2019. The Flames have found ways to bounce back following their two previous losses since the beginning of the 2020 campaign. Despite that stunning setback at ULM, Liberty has the leadership and playmakers to recover and get back on track. North Texas has dealt with “selfish penalties” and discipline on the field to prevent it from winning for the first time since the season opener. The longer the losing streak continues, the harder it will be to get over those mistakes.
EDGE: Liberty
The final thought
North Texas is riding a five-game losing streak. Even when things appear to be going right, the game turns quickly for the Mean Green. Liberty had a chance to seize momentum in the first quarter last week at ULM, pound a touchdown in from 2 yards out, and begin to make sure the Warhawks never had a chance. However, the Flames didn’t score on four chances from the 2, ULM felt confident, and the rest is history. Liberty, in this game at Apogee Stadium, needs to take control as early as possible and take the life out of North Texas. This is one of those games where the underdog, on a lengthy losing skid, could begin to falter as soon as adversity hits. The Flames need to capitalize and leave no doubt about the outcome of this one.