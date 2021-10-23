Breaking down Liberty's road game at North Texas

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty offensive tackles versus the Murphy twins: North Texas features a pair of identical 6-foot-3, 255-pound redshirt freshmen defensive ends. How can that be possible? Gabriel and Grayson Murphy are identical twins, all the way down to their looks and physical traits. They both have posted remarkably consistent stats through six games. Gabriel, who starts at the Devil position as a pass-rushing outside linebacker, has posted 21 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. Grayson starts at the one defensive end spot in the 3-4 scheme and has racked up 16 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble. Liberty right tackle Cooper McCaw compared the twins to UAB defensive ends Antonio Moultrie and Alex Wright, and McCaw will be essential to make sure the pocket is secure for Flames quarterback Malik Willis. Liberty has allowed as many sacks through seven games in 2021 as it did in the 11-game 2020 season (2), and it is up to the tackles to ensure Willis has the time in the pocket to pick apart the UNT defense. McCaw and left tackle Tristan Schultz have been stalwarts at their positions since the 2020 season, and backups Jonathan Graham and Bryce Mathews have received plenty of reps in the rotation in recent weeks. A solid rotation of those four should help keep Willis clean and out of the Murphy twins’ grasp.