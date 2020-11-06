Breaking down Liberty's road matchup against Virginia Tech

No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech

The matchup to watch

Liberty defensive line versus Virginia Tech offensive line: Third-and-long is a situation Liberty’s defense wants to be in multiple times against Virginia Tech. The Flames have a potent third-down pass rush led by TreShaun Clark and Durrell Johnson. Add in true freshmen Aakil Washington and Stephen Sings (who is out for the first half after being ejected for targeting late against Southern Miss), and the Flames have plenty of speed to be disruptive. However, the way to get there is by winning on first and second downs, and Virginia Tech’s offensive line has made sure the Hokies are either picking up first downs on those downs or facing third-and-short. Virginia Tech’s strength in the run game has been well-chronicled. While quarterback Hendon Hooker and running back Khalil Herbert receive most of the attention, the offensive line has delivered with a blue-collar, down-and-dirty mentality. Led by center Brock Hoffman (Coastal Carolina transfer), tackle Luke Tenuta and guard Doug Nester, this nasty, physical unit has pushed around opposing defensive lines and created new lines of scrimmage down the field. The Hokies’ size, strength and speed will test the Flames. Liberty’s defensive line is a bit smaller, but the group makes up for the lack of size with speed and length. Clark and Johnson have been strong off the edge, but the real battles will be won inside with nose guard Ralfs Rusins, defensive tackle Elijah James and others leading the way.Rusins and James have proven they can win battles inside, and players like Austin Lewis, Henry Chibueze, Kendy Charles and William Green will need to provide strong play off the bench to help with the depth. If Liberty can successfully rotate a strong number of linemen and generate a push up front, that will give the Flames the best chance to slowing down what has been one of the better offenses in the ACC.