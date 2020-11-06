Breaking down Liberty's road matchup against Virginia Tech

Liberty and Virginia Tech meet Saturday at Lane Stadium, and one of the teams enters the game ranked and is receiving plenty of national attention for its play in the season’s first month and a half.
Virginia Tech, based on history, would be the logical guess for the team being described.
But it’s not. It’s Liberty. The newcomer to the FBS world. The team still littered with FCS-caliber players. The program that had to apply for a waiver to move up subdivisions as an independent because no conference wanted it.
Yes, Liberty is ranked in an FBS poll for the first time in program history thanks to a 6-0 start and its first triumph over an ACC program (Syracuse).
Virginia Tech, on the other hand, was ranked to open the season and remained in the Top 25 until a couple of weekends ago following a loss at Wake Forest. The Hokies have been perennial figures in Top 25 polls and are considered the marquee program in the state.
This is the type of game that could be considered one of the biggest for Liberty in its program history. There are the 2014 FCS playoff games, 2017 triumph at Baylor and Cure Bowl victory that would be worth mentioning, but the first game as a Top 25 team at an in-state program moves to the top of the list.
It’s the game that could prove Liberty belongs or the Flames are merely overachieving with an underwhelming schedule.
No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech
- Where: Lane Stadium (66,233), Blacksburg
- When: Noon
- TV: ACC Network
- Records: Liberty 6-0; Virginia Tech 4-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference
- Last time out: Liberty beat Southern Miss 56-35; Virginia Tech won at Louisville 42-35
- Series: Virginia Tech leads 1-0
- Last meeting: Virginia Tech beat Liberty 36-13 on Sept. 3, 2016, in Blacksburg
- Latest line: Virginia Tech by 16 1/2
- Weather Underground forecast: 65 degrees, sunny, 1 percent chance of precipitation, 59 percent humidity, 1 mph wind S, sunset at 5:19 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty defensive line versus Virginia Tech offensive line: Third-and-long is a situation Liberty’s defense wants to be in multiple times against Virginia Tech. The Flames have a potent third-down pass rush led by TreShaun Clark and Durrell Johnson. Add in true freshmen Aakil Washington and Stephen Sings (who is out for the first half after being ejected for targeting late against Southern Miss), and the Flames have plenty of speed to be disruptive. However, the way to get there is by winning on first and second downs, and Virginia Tech’s offensive line has made sure the Hokies are either picking up first downs on those downs or facing third-and-short. Virginia Tech’s strength in the run game has been well-chronicled. While quarterback Hendon Hooker and running back Khalil Herbert receive most of the attention, the offensive line has delivered with a blue-collar, down-and-dirty mentality. Led by center Brock Hoffman (Coastal Carolina transfer), tackle Luke Tenuta and guard Doug Nester, this nasty, physical unit has pushed around opposing defensive lines and created new lines of scrimmage down the field. The Hokies’ size, strength and speed will test the Flames. Liberty’s defensive line is a bit smaller, but the group makes up for the lack of size with speed and length. Clark and Johnson have been strong off the edge, but the real battles will be won inside with nose guard Ralfs Rusins, defensive tackle Elijah James and others leading the way.Rusins and James have proven they can win battles inside, and players like Austin Lewis, Henry Chibueze, Kendy Charles and William Green will need to provide strong play off the bench to help with the depth. If Liberty can successfully rotate a strong number of linemen and generate a push up front, that will give the Flames the best chance to slowing down what has been one of the better offenses in the ACC.
Keep an eye on these Flames
Malik Willis, quarterback: Honestly, every eye will be on Willis, whether it’s from the 1,000 fans in the stands or those watching on television. The electric dual-threat quarterback has accounted for 1,617 yards of total offense — roughly 55% of the Flames’ offense — and 15 touchdowns (nine passing and six rushing). Willis was a former Virginia Tech pledge before decommitting and attending Auburn for two seasons. After backing up Jarrett Stidham for two seasons and then not winning the starting job, he transferred to Liberty and started his first collegiate game this season. Willis has proven he is a true dual threat, and this is the type of stage he envisioned playing on when he was at Auburn. It’s a marquee matchup against a Power Five opponent that gives Willis the platform to showcase his growth as a complete quarterback. Virginia Tech is facing a mobile quarterback yet again, and Willis has the tools that will make him a difficult challenge for the Hokies.
- Durrell Johnson, defensive end: Johnson has been the most explosive pass rusher off the edge for Liberty this season. He leads the team with eight tackles for a loss and six sacks. Johnson’s 6-foot-4, 237-pound frame allows him to use his speed and length to get around offensive tackles and get to the quarterback. What Johnson has improved on in the past two games is his ability to not just be a talented pass rusher but fit his run gaps and be reliable on first and second downs. That development in his game will help in defending Virginia Tech’s outside zone runs and put him in position to make tackles around the line of scrimmage. Johnson’s play on first and second downs could open up opportunities for him to be in his element on third down.
Keep an eye on these Hokies
Khalil Herbert, running back: By now, you’ve heard about Herbert’s skills running the football. He’s second in the nation in yards per carry (8.36), fourth in rushing yards per game (133.8) and has rushed for at least 100 yards in five of six games. Those eye-popping numbers have him in consideration for postseason honors as one of the nation’s top tailbacks. What gets lost in his ability to be an explosive running back is what he brings in the kickoff return game, which is why he is among the national leaders in all-purpose yards per game (nearly 206). Herbert is averaging 31.8 yards on 10 kickoff returns, and he’s been able to give the Hokies good starting field position when he’s able to return a kickoff. When Herbert is able to touch the ball, he has proven he can make something happen.
- Chamarri Conner, nickelback: The 6-foot junior is the only defensive back to play in every game this season and has been asked to play most every conceivable position in the secondary. That extended playing time has benefitted Conner, who has developed into a reliable option. He leads the team with 48 tackles and he’s the only player with more than 20 solo tackles (34). Conner has made plays in the passing game (two pass breakups and an interception) and when he’s needed to be around the line of scrimmage (2.5 tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble). That type of versatility will be needed against a Liberty offense that features a dual-threat quarterback, several quality running backs and an emerging wide receiver corps.
Flames’ keys to the game
Force Virginia Tech into third-and-longs
The Hokies have run the ball at will. It doesn’t matter the down or distance, they pick up yards in chunks. There is one weakness in Tech’s armor, and that is facing third-and-long when running the ball isn’t an option. That plays into Liberty’s strength. The Flames have recorded 11 of their 17 sacks when opponents have 7 or more yards to gain on third down. Tech has allowed only 12 sacks this season, and Liberty getting to Hendon Hooker and bringing him down behind the line of scrimmage is the best way to get the Tech offense off the field.
Running on the road
Liberty has played four of its first six games in the friendly confines of Williams Stadium. However, the Flames have been at their best running the ball in enemy territory. Liberty opened the season with 354 rushing yards at Western Kentucky, and then proved it could run the ball against an ACC program with 338 yards at Syracuse. Both games featured LU controlling time of possession and methodically wearing down its opponent. If the Flames want to win this one, controlling the game with a strong running attack is key.
Prove it belongs
Liberty achieved its first ranking in the AP Top 25 poll by beating six teams with a combined 4-28 record. Virginia Tech has four victories over ACC teams in six tries. This is the game many across the nation are watching to see if the Flames belong. A victory would validate Liberty’s standing in the Top 25. If the Flames lose in a nail-biter, they will prove their hot start to the season wasn’t a fluke. This is the litmus test to see if the program, the new kid on the FBS block, is ahead of schedule or merely overachieving against inferior competition.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Virginia Tech
The Hokies and Flames have run the ball very well this season. The teams are fourth and sixth, respectively, in rushing yards per game. But Virginia Tech has done it better against better competition this season. The Hokies have eclipsed the 250-yard mark five times and cleared the 300-yard hurdle in three games (N.C. State, Duke and Boston College), and they have rushed for at least four touchdowns in four games. Khalil Herbert has been one of the most electric running backs in the nation and leads the country with nearly 206 all-purpose yards per game. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has accounted for 55% of the Liberty offense and leads the team with six rushing touchdowns to go with his nine passing scores.
DEFENSE: Liberty
The Flames ranked 12th in the nation in total defense and have held five of six opponents to less than 400 yards of total offense. They also have recorded at least one interception in four straight games, and have racked up four sacks in the two road victories. The Hokies’ defensive stats are skewed after allowing 656 yards to North Carolina, but they have been equally as strong on that side of the ball. Tech has racked up 21 sacks and eight interceptions, stats that are a shade better than what Liberty has produced so far.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Virginia Tech
Brian Johnson is one of the nation’s more efficient field goal kickers. He is 12 for 15 with a long of 55 this season, and two of his three misses have come from beyond 50 yards. Herbert, in addition to his running ability, has been lethal in the kick return game. He is averaging nearly 32 yards on 10 kickoff returns, giving the Hokies good field position when he fields the kickoff. Liberty’s DeMario Douglas ranks fifth in the nation by averaging 15.6 yards on nine punt returns.
INTANGIBLES: Liberty
The Flames haven’t dealt with major COVID-related issues. Players who have missed time have been because of injuries suffered through play on the field. The Hokies, on the other hand, have dealt with a laundry list of COVID and injury related issues, and are finally starting to get a full roster back. Continuity is a big deal in college football, and Liberty has maintained that during a season in which nothing has been normal. That continuity will come in handy against the toughest opponent the Flames have faced this season.
The final thought
As mentioned in the opening and in the ‘Prove it belongs’ key to the game, this is a big game for Liberty. Arguably the biggest in program history. A victory would send the program into an upward trajectory that will validate its rapid ascension in the college football world. Liberty has plenty to gain with a triumph over arguably the state’s top program. What does it have to lose? Aside from its Top 25 ranking, not much else. All things considered, Liberty right now is ahead of schedule, and a road loss to a fringe Top 25 team from a Power Five conference wouldn’t set the program back at all. Remember, Liberty has only enjoyed three recruiting classes as an FBS program (2018 with Turner Gill, 2019 with a combination of Gill and Hugh Freeze players, and 2020 with Freeze), and the roster hasn’t completely been overhauled. This program will still go through growing pains as it continues its ascension. But a good showing against an in-state Power Five team will only aid in the recruiting efforts and player development that are essential in building Liberty into what Freeze envisions can be an elite Group of Five program.
Prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Liberty 27
