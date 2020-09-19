Breaking down Liberty's road matchup against Western Kentucky

It’s finally here. After so much uncertainty whether or not football would actually be played this season, Liberty’s season debut has arrived. The Flames safely made it through two weeks of testing three times and has the necessary roster to compete when other games scheduled for today have been canceled or postponed because of positive tests leading to position groups being quarantined for contact tracing.
It’s the world Liberty and the rest of the college football landscape has to navigate this season with so little margin for error. Western Kentucky, who hosts Liberty today, has already managed a game week by playing at Louisville last weekend.
“Excited about the opportunity to play a really good football team,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “Coach [Tyson] Helton has done a great job there in a short amount of time. It’s going to be a great challenge for us, and we’re excited to hopefully get kicked off in a matter of a few hours.”
Liberty at Western Kentucky
- Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium (22,113), Bowling Green, Kentucky
- When: 12:06 p.m.
- TV: ESPNU
- Records: Liberty 0-0; Western Kentucky 0-1, 0-0 Conference USA
- Last time out: Liberty did not play; Western Kentucky lost at Louisville 35-21.
- Series: Liberty leads 2-0
- Last meeting: Liberty beat Western Kentucky 23-14 on Oct. 19, 1996, in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Latest line: Western Kentucky by 14.5
- Weather Underground forecast: 67 degrees, sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 53 percent humidity, 8 mph winds NE, sunset at 6:48 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty tackles Tristan Schultz and Cooper McCaw versus WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone: Malone will arguably be the most explosive Group of Five defensive end the Flames will face this season. He is the reigning Conference USA defensive player of the year and was picked to repeat this season. Malone was a force against Louisville last week with eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble against the Cardinals. Liberty will need to be aware of where he’s lined up on every play. He could attack off the right edge and go up against left tackle Tristan Schultz, who is entering his third season as a starter (second on the left side), or line up on the opposite side and go up against right tackle Cooper McCaw. McCaw is projected to make his first start on the offensive line (he previously made starts as an extra offensive lineman lined up at tight end in 2018) and Malone will pose a strong test right out of the gate. It will be interesting to see if the Liberty coaching staff elects to allow its tackles to go one-on-one with Malone or bring blocking help with either a tight end (likely Jerome Jackson or Michael Bollinger) or a running back. Tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua has said the Flames will utilize multiple tight ends during games and we may see that unit get plenty of reps if the offensive line needs help.
Keep an eye on these Flames
JaVon Scruggs, strong safety: The Appomattox native has proven he is arguably the Flames’ most versatile safety with his ability to play all three positions (strong safety, rover and free safety). He’ll start at strong safety and will be tasked with keeping an eye on the quarterback, helping in the run game and defending slot receivers/tight ends and running backs in the passing game. WKU quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome has the ability to run the ball, so Scruggs’ sure-tackling ability will come into play if he is able to square up and attack near the line of scrimmage. Pigrome only completed passes to wide receivers against Louisville, so Scruggs’ coverage ability will help take away the other options and potentially force Pigrome to hold onto the ball too long and lead to sacks.
- DJ Stubbs, wide receiver: There is a lot of attention being paid to the Flames’ outside receivers in CJ Yarbrough, Noah Frith and Javian Lofton. But don’t overlook Stubbs in the slot against a defense that may have vulnerabilities covering inside receivers. Stubbs has been second on the team in receptions and receiving yards the past two seasons, and he could be in position to have a big performance. Also keep an eye on Stubbs’ backup, DeMario Douglas, who flashed his potential in limited showings last season while preserving his year of eligibility. He could be used in a similar fashion to how he was utilized against UMass and Georgia Southern.
Keep an eye on these Hilltoppers
Gaej Walker, running back: Walker has an interesting story. He was recruited to Western Kentucky as a defensive back and played at nickelback in the 2018 season. Helton, upon his arrival at WKU, moved the versatile Walker to running back, and the move has paid off. Walker rushed for 1,208 yards, eight touchdowns and seven 100-yard performances last season as the Hilltoppers’ workhorse. He was limited to 19 yards on nine carries last week at Louisville, and he is expecting to bounce back in the Hilltoppers’ home debut. "He's had a good career. It's early in the season and we'll need him down the stretch,” Helton said.
- Roger Cray, cornerback: The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Cray has the ability to take away one side of the field for WKU, but his shorter stature may be exploited against the Flames’ taller outside receivers. Clay has proven he can remain stride-for-stride with other outside receivers, so his ability to take away one side of the field could impact how the game plays out. “He’s a really good cover guy,” Flames co-offensive coordinator Kent Austin said.
Flames’ Keys to the Games
Avoid early three-and-outs on offense
The best way to build confidence in new starting quarterback Malik Willis will be to see success in the initial drives of the game. Incomplete passes and quick three-and-outs will only frustrate and likely make Willis try to take over the game with his legs in order to give a spark to the offense. If he can connect with CJ Yarbrough, Javian Lofton and DJ Stubbs early in the passing game and Joshua Mack can find some room running the ball, that will allow Willis to operate within the offense and get into a rhythm that is desperately needed for a quarterback who is making his first start since December 2016 when he was a high school senior.
Account for WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone
Flames coach Hugh Freeze calls Malone an NFL talent with his ability to impact the game off the edge. Malone is the reigning Conference USA defensive player of the year and was picked to repeat in the preseason awards. He was consistently in the backfield against Louisville with eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble, and Malone’s ability to create pressure will only help his teammates. If he can get to Willis, he could force fumbles or make the quarterback deliver throws that result in interceptions.
Work out the kinks
Liberty can’t get frustrated when things don’t go as planned throughout the course of this game. This isn’t a traditional opener in which both teams are making their season debuts. Western Kentucky played at Louisville last week while Liberty hasn’t played competitively since last December in the Cure Bowl. It will be important for the Flames to work out the kinks and make adjustments on the fly against a team that has already experienced those growing pains.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Western Kentucky
The Hilltoppers have a game under their belt and were able to begin working out the kinks with new quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome. Those 60 minutes of game action are invaluable in a season in which rhythm may not be easy to establish with the uncertain nature if games will be played each week. WKU running back Gaej Walker did not have two bad games in a row last season, and that could mean trouble for Liberty. Walker was limited to 19 rushing yards last week at Louisville. Liberty is debuting a new quarterback (Malik Willis), a new right side of the offensive line, and new go-to playmakers.
DEFENSE: Liberty
The Flames are deeper at every position (except linebacker) and that bodes well for a unit that took a major step forward last season under coordinator Scott Symons. A deep rotation at defense end with TreShaun Clark, Austin Lewis, Durrell Johnson, Stephen Sings and Aakil Washington should allow fresh bodies to attack Pigrome off the edge. While the Hilltoppers have DeAngelo Malone at one defensive end and Roger Cray at one cornerback, they are vulnerable at other positions that can be exploited.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Western Kentucky
WKU punter John Haggerty was named the Ray Guy punter of the week after his performance against Louisville, and the Conference USA preseason special teams player of the year provides the Hilltoppers with the ability to flip field position. The Flames are starting Penn State transfer Alex Barbir at place kicker, and he could attempt his first field goal attempt in the game. He only kicked off five times in his two seasons with the Nittany Lions.
INTANGIBLES: Western Kentucky
Coaches across the country have frequently stated the most improvement made during a season takes place between Weeks 1 and 2, and that is expected for Western Kentucky after the Hilltoppers fell to Louisville 35-21. WKU was able to work out the kinks and faced live tackling, something Liberty hasn’t been able to do following seven weeks of walk-throughs and practice. With so many new faces at key positions, the Flames will need to work through the growing pains throughout the matchup.
The final thought
Honestly, there’s no way to forecast what’s going to happen today with how topsy-turvy the road to get to this point has been. But let’s look at the recent trends, particularly last season. Western Kentucky struggled in its season opener against FCS Central Arkansas and then rebounded to edge FIU the following week. What happened this season? WKU struggled in its season opener at Louisville and has the chance to rebound against Liberty. The Flames, last season, displayed strong defense against Syracuse but failed to score on both trips to the red zone in a shutout loss. We won’t get to a second week yet since Liberty hasn’t even played the first game yet, but the Flames are 0-2 in Week 2 games since moving up to FBS (road losses to Army and Louisiana). Where am I going with this? Expect the Liberty defense to play better than expected and keep this game closer than the 14.5-point spread. Also, there will be a home run play or two or three made by the offense to showcase there is an explosive nature with Willis at quarterback.
Prediction: Western Kentucky 27, Liberty 24
