Breaking down Liberty's road matchup against Western Kentucky

The matchup to watch

Liberty tackles Tristan Schultz and Cooper McCaw versus WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone: Malone will arguably be the most explosive Group of Five defensive end the Flames will face this season. He is the reigning Conference USA defensive player of the year and was picked to repeat this season. Malone was a force against Louisville last week with eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble against the Cardinals. Liberty will need to be aware of where he’s lined up on every play. He could attack off the right edge and go up against left tackle Tristan Schultz, who is entering his third season as a starter (second on the left side), or line up on the opposite side and go up against right tackle Cooper McCaw. McCaw is projected to make his first start on the offensive line (he previously made starts as an extra offensive lineman lined up at tight end in 2018) and Malone will pose a strong test right out of the gate. It will be interesting to see if the Liberty coaching staff elects to allow its tackles to go one-on-one with Malone or bring blocking help with either a tight end (likely Jerome Jackson or Michael Bollinger) or a running back. Tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua has said the Flames will utilize multiple tight ends during games and we may see that unit get plenty of reps if the offensive line needs help.