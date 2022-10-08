Breaking down Liberty's road tilt against UMass

The downside of not being in a conference is the inability to cultivate rivalries. There aren’t the yearly matchups to look forward to and get excited to see. As Liberty prepares to leave the ranks of the independents and join Conference USA in 2023, there has been one team that has appeared on the Flames’ schedule each season since 2018. UMass, even during the pandemic-altered 2020 season, elected to get its season underway late and traveled to Lynchburg for a Black Friday tilt. The first game in this series was a thriller, a 62-59 triple-overtime slobberknocker, that the Minutemen won. It has been decidedly one-sided ever since Hugh Freeze took over. UMass has scored 38 total points in the three subsequent meetings, and the Flames have taken off offensively. This last matchup with both teams as independents won’t be the final one in the series. The teams are slated to play again in 2023 and in 2024, and three more games are on the docket (could change with Liberty’s move to C-USA).

Liberty at UMass

Where: McGuirk Stadium (17,000), Amherst, Massachusetts

McGuirk Stadium (17,000), Amherst, Massachusetts When: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Records: Liberty 4-1. UMass 1-4.

Liberty 4-1. UMass 1-4. Last time out: Liberty won at Old Dominion 38-24. UMass lost at Eastern Michigan 20-13.

Liberty won at Old Dominion 38-24. UMass lost at Eastern Michigan 20-13. Series: Liberty leads 3-1

Liberty leads 3-1 Last meeting: Liberty defeated UMass 62-17 on Oct. 30, 2021, at Williams Stadium.

Liberty defeated UMass 62-17 on Oct. 30, 2021, at Williams Stadium. Latest line: Liberty by 24

Liberty by 24 Over/Under: 47

47 Weather Underground forecast: 55 degrees, sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 40 percent humidity, 10 mph winds WNW, sunset at 6:21 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty offensive line versus UMass front seven: Liberty’s offensive line has shown drastic improvement since last season. In fact, the way the unit is blocking in the run game and generating gigantic running lanes harkens back to the 2020 season when the Flames averaged 250 rushing yards per game. The overwhelming advantage the unit has given the offense has overshadowed the three to four plays per game in which a lineman either gets beaten in a one-on-one matchup or makes the wrong move that leads to a disaster play. Those disaster plays have included quarterback sacks that led directly to a turnover (see Johnathan Bennett’s fumble against Akron and Kaidon Salter’s second interception at Old Dominion as the prime examples). Limiting those will be a challenge against a UMass front seven that loads the box and dares teams to pass the ball to win. There are creases to be found against the Minutemen with teams churning out more than 176 yards on the ground. But that will only come if whoever is at quarterback for Liberty can take advantage of one-on-one situations on the perimeter. That means making sure throws are catchable for the taller Liberty receivers (i.e., CJ Yarbrough, Noah Frith, Khaleb Coleman and Jaivian Lofton) to make plays and pick up yards after the catch. If the Flames can stretch the field vertically in the passing attack, that will force UMass to not bring blitzes as often and, in turn, create more running lanes for the Liberty tailbacks to get into the second and third levels.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

Shedro Louis, running back: Dae Dae Hunter has gotten all of the attention in the rushing attack through five weeks. Hunter has been the one that has stayed healthy and been featured prominently in the offensive attack. Louis, after battling a left-ankle injury early in the season, showed last week at Old Dominion what he could do when healthy. He posted a season-high 109 yards on 16 carries. Louis came close to breaking a long run if not for a late tackle, and he ripped off a 40-yard run in the third quarter that set up Hunter’s second of three touchdowns. If Louis is able to provide a spark backing up Hunter, that will help Liberty remain balanced and make defenses have to account for Louis when he is in the backfield or lined up out wide.

Aakil Washington, linebacker: Co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge likened UMass’ offense to facing an option team. That’s because the Minutemen will run the ball with the quarterback and running backs on any given play. Washington’s role will likely increase in this one with Liberty opting to play more heavy packages to stop the run. Washington will rotate between bandit and Will linebacker, and he will need to be able to help contain the run game and be alert for play-action passes. His versatility will allow the Flames to rotate all four linebackers and the entire defensive line to keep fresh bodies on the field. Washington is used to playing high snap counts, so keeping him on the field to make plays is not a bad option to have.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE MINUTEMEN

Gino Campiotti, quarterback: Campiotti took over for Brady Olson in the season’s second week and he hasn’t looked back. The transfer from Modesto Junior College isn’t exactly the prototypical quarterback, but that fits into what UMass wants to do on offense. The Minutemen want to control the ball and limit the number of snaps their defense is on the field. Campiotti leads the team with 79 rushing attempts and 360 rushing yards, which makes defenses have to account for him in the plus-one run. He is completing less than 50% of his pass attempts (32 of 67) for 252 yards and five interceptions. Campiotti does have one touchdown pass.

Jalen Mackie, linebacker: Mackie, a transfer from Dartmouth, was primarily a backup in his previous stop. UMass needed to revamp its defense, which is where Mackie fits right in. He has become a leader on this UMass defense and leads the team with 36 tackles. Mackie has added six tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception. While the unit is made up of Power Five transfers, the addition from the FCS ranks has made sure his teammates are in the right spots, and he has no issue flying into the line of scrimmage to make a stop.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Who is starting at quarterback?

Charlie Brewer had the cast removed from his right hand Wednesday, but he’ll still need to regain strength before he’s able to lead the offense. Kaidon Salter’s groin injury may not allow him to run around as much as he’d like. That means Johnathan Bennett likely makes his second start of the season. If the fourth-year sophomore is as accurate and precise in his execution as he was in the second half against Old Dominion, the offense will have a signal caller able to engineer scoring drives. Bennett has been in the system long enough to recognize defenses before the snap and know where the ball needs to go. It’ll be a matter of getting the ball there.

2. Can the offensive line be consistent?

Liberty’s offensive line has improved tremendously since the end of last season. A significant reason for that improvement has been a recommitment to the run game this season, with the Flames averaging 196 rushing yards per game and nearly five yards per carry. The run blocking tends to open wide creases for Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis to pick up yards in chunks. One area that needs to be cleaned up is pass protection. There are three to four instances each game in which a lineman has a missed assignment, which leads to sacks. The Flames are allowing three sacks per game and have surrendered at least two in every game this season.

3. Which receiver will top the list this week?

All eyes were on DeMario Douglas through the season’s first three weeks. He led the team with 15 receptions and 272 yards, and he was on the receiving end of all four of Liberty’s touchdown passes. Douglas hasn’t been on the receiving end of many passes over the past two weeks (seven for 53 yards), but his teammates have more than picked up the slack. Three other receivers have led the team in receiving yards in a game this season — Noah Frith (UAB), Jaivian Lofton (Akron) and CJ Yarbrough (Old Dominion) — and it has become a more balanced passing attack with the multitude of options at the quarterback’s disposal.

4. How long until Liberty gets another blocked punt?

Linebacker Jerome Jolly Jr. recorded Liberty’s first blocked punt of the season at Wake Forest when he blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety. It easily could have been the second blocked punt of the season and the Flames have come inches away from blocking more punts. Treon Sibley came close a couple of times against UAB and Akron, and A’Khori Jones nearly had a blocked punt last weekend at Old Dominion. Special teams coordinator Tanner Burns has tried to get a punt blocked each game to help flip momentum. UMass hasn’t had a punt blocked since the 2016 season.

5. Will recent trends continue?

The first matchup between Liberty and UMass in 2018 featured 121 total points and 1,265 yards of total offense. The Minutemen racked up 777 yards of offense and claimed a 62-59 win in triple overtime. It was UMass’ last win of that season, and it hasn’t found many wins since. The Minutemen are 3-32 since that win over Liberty on Nov. 3, 2018, and they are 2-29 against FBS teams in that span. Meanwhile, Liberty is 32-14 and has a trio of bowl victories under its belt since that setback. The Flames’ offense hasn’t missed a beat against UMass in the three subsequent meetings, winning by scores of 63-21 in 2019, 45-0 in 2020 and 62-17 in 2021.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAMES

Get points off turnovers

Lofton’s highlight-reel touchdown catch against Old Dominion came one play after Robert Rahimi secured an interception. It was a welcomed sight for Liberty. The Flames continue to rack up takeaways and are in a three-way tie for third in the nation with 14. However, the touchdown marked only the fourth time the offense has capitalized off a takeaway, and the Flames have scored only 20 points off those takeaways. Ten of those points have come over the past four games in which Liberty secured nine takeaways. Liberty, if it wants to make UMass pay for turning the ball over, has to take advantage when its defense creates turnover.

Run the ball

It won’t matter who starts at quarterback for Liberty if it can run the ball like it has this season. The Flames have racked up more than 180 rushing yards in four out of five games, and Hunter has increased his rushing total in all five games. He opened the season with 62 yards at Southern Miss, then had 64 yards against Akron, 93 at Wake Forest, 118 against Akron and then 121 at Old Dominion. Liberty has made a concerted effort to establish the run and make sure it stays ahead of the chains. UMass has allowed three teams to top 195 rushing yards this season (Tulane, Toledo and Eastern Michigan), and Liberty wants to become the fourth.

Don’t let UMass gain confidence

The Minutemen haven’t had much go right this season. They thrived in a 20-3 win over Stony Brook four weeks ago and even held Eastern Michigan scoreless in the first half last week. But, like the other three games against Bowl Subdivision teams, UMass struggled on offense and it carried over to the defense. While UMass ranks in the top 50 in total defense, it is still surrendering plenty of points. Tulane put up 42 in the opener and Toledo followed the next week with 55. Even Temple tallied 28 points in a shutout win. Liberty can’t let UMass hang around and play with confidence, because the Minutemen will play with a renewed emphasis to get into the win column.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

Liberty has found balance on offense this season. The Flames are averaging 196 rushing yards and nearly 217 passing yards per game, and they have topped 400 yards of total offense in three out of five games. Running back Dae Dae Hunter has increased his rushing total in each game and has moved up to 30th nationally in rushing yards per contest. UMass’ defense is balanced from a statistical perspective. The Minutemen are allowing 176.2 rushing yards per game and 176.8 passing yards per contest. The one downside to UMass’ defense is allowing drives to stay alive. It is allowing opposing offenses to pick up more than 20 first downs per game and score on nearly 90% of red zone trips.

EDGE: Liberty

When the Minutemen have the ball

UMass likes to eat up the clock. The Minutemen rank 23rd nationally in time of possession and average more than 32 minutes of possession each game. In fact, they have won the time of possession battle by more than 5 minutes in four out of five games. What has hurt the Minutemen so far is an inability to do anything with the ball on offense. UMass has averaged less than 4 yards per rush in every game, and it has picked up less than 4 yards per pass three times. The Minutemen also don’t help themselves by ranking fourth worst in the nation in penalty yards per game (81.6). Liberty ranks 61st in total defense and boasts the nation’s 37th-best pass efficiency defense.

EDGE: Liberty

Special teams

Liberty’s Nick Brown is 5 of 11 on field goals. UMass’ Cameron Carson is 6 for 9 with all of his misses coming from 30 yards and longer. This game could come down to whichever punter helps flip field position. Liberty’s Aidan Alves has had punts downed at the 1-yard line in back-to-back games and he is averaging better than 42 yards per punt. UMass’ CJ Kolodiziey averages less than 36 yards on his 30 punts.

EDGE: Liberty

Intangibles

UMass appeared as if it were turning the corner last week at Eastern Michigan. The Minutemen led 13-0 at halftime and had plenty of momentum on their side. However, that is when a stagnant offense became their worst friend. The inability to finish drives with points forced the defense to keep going back onto the field, and EMU took over in the second half. Liberty, on the other hand, has found ways to make second-half adjustments to either come back for victories, preserve leads or make the game entertaining over the final 30 minutes. That is where the difference lies with these programs. The Flames know what adjustments to make and how to best utilize their strengths after halftime. The Minutemen haven’t shown that yet.

EDGE: Liberty

The final thought

This rivalry between Liberty and UMass has practically been one-sided. It could be completely one-sided if the Flames made one, just one, measly defensive stand in the fourth quarter of the 2018 matchup in Amherst. While this series hasn’t produced nail biters over the past three seasons, it is a matchup both fans are able to look to on a yearly basis. Sure, there is more interest for UMass fans when the date with UConn comes rolling around, but for Liberty fans, this has been the only yearly staple on the independent schedule. That will undoubtedly change as the Flames move to Conference USA. So let’s take a moment to recognize this rivalry and the pride Liberty has taken in making it one-sided.

Prediction: Liberty 35, UMass 10