Breaking down Liberty's season opener against Campbell

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty cornerback Chris Megginson versus Campbell wide receiver Caleb Snead: Megginson and Snead will likely not be lined up opposite of each other on every play since Liberty’s cornerbacks are versatile enough to play on both the field and boundary sides. But when the two Heritage High School products are lined up against the other, expect the intensity level to pick up quite a bit. Snead is playing his first college football game since 2019 and is playing in his hometown for the first time since Nov. 25, 2016. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver has plenty of motivation to have a monster game with friends, family and former coaches and teammates in the stands. He ranks second in Campbell history with 1,364 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. Megginson, on the other hand, used the 2020 season to become a shutdown cornerback. The 6-foot, 190-pound Megginson has the size, speed, strength and talent to keep up with Snead and other taller receivers on the outside. Megginson finished last season with 30 tackles and his first career interception. Both will want to get the best of the other, which will make those instances they are lined up across from each other must-watch plays.