Breaking down Liberty's season opener against Campbell

Liberty’s 2021 season opener is proceeding on schedule, unlike last season when the Flames had to wait an additional two weeks to finally take the field at Western Kentucky. Liberty, unlike the entirety of last season, welcomes throngs of fans into Williams Stadium. The last time more than 1,000 people watched the Flames in action, it was the Saturday after Thanksgiving 2019.
Liberty opens its quest to back up its 2020 record against Campbell. It is the first meeting between the programs. Fans of both teams are familiar with the Flames and Camels facing off in other sports when the two were members of the Big South Conference.
Saturday’s matchup is between the newest FBS program and an FCS program that recently joined the scholarship ranks.
Campbell at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: 6 p.m.
- Online: ESPN3
- Records: Campbell 0-0, 0-0 Big South Conference; Liberty 0-0
- Last time out: Campbell lost to Wake Forest 66-14 on Oct. 2, 2020; Liberty defeated Coastal Carolina 37-34 in overtime at the Cure Bowl on Dec. 26, 2020
- Series: First meeting
- Last meeting: n/a
- Latest Line: Liberty by 34.5
- Weather Underground forecast: 82 degrees, mostly sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 42 percent humidity, 5 mph winds S, sunset at 7:43 p.m.
THE MATCHUP TO WATCH
Liberty cornerback Chris Megginson versus Campbell wide receiver Caleb Snead: Megginson and Snead will likely not be lined up opposite of each other on every play since Liberty’s cornerbacks are versatile enough to play on both the field and boundary sides. But when the two Heritage High School products are lined up against the other, expect the intensity level to pick up quite a bit. Snead is playing his first college football game since 2019 and is playing in his hometown for the first time since Nov. 25, 2016. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver has plenty of motivation to have a monster game with friends, family and former coaches and teammates in the stands. He ranks second in Campbell history with 1,364 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. Megginson, on the other hand, used the 2020 season to become a shutdown cornerback. The 6-foot, 190-pound Megginson has the size, speed, strength and talent to keep up with Snead and other taller receivers on the outside. Megginson finished last season with 30 tackles and his first career interception. Both will want to get the best of the other, which will make those instances they are lined up across from each other must-watch plays.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES
CJ Daniels, wide receiver: Daniels is in line for his third career start with Noah Frith recovering from surgery on his right hand. The 6-foot-2 Daniels enjoyed a stellar freshman campaign in 2020 with 11 catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He was originally projected to play in the slot and give the Flames a taller option at the position. Now he’s lining up on the boundary side where the Flames hope to use his size and speed to win one-on-one battles. Wide receivers coach Maurice Harris has said in the past that Daniels has the best hands in the receiver room, which gives quarterback Malik Willis the confidence to throw passes his way.
- Skyler Thomas, strong safety: The Washington State transfer brings a level of speed and athleticism the Flames have never seen in the secondary. He had 152 tackles and six interceptions in three seasons with the Cougars, and the coaching staff at Liberty said Thomas is easily the fastest player on defense. Thomas, at strong safety, is asked to play around the line of scrimmage and defend routes in coverage. He has the skillset to do that on all three downs while alternating with Juawan Treadwell.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE CAMELS
Hajj-Malik Williams, quarterback: The junior has been the key to the Campbell offense in each of his two seasons with the program. He has thrown for 2,704 yards, rushed for 862 and accounted for 35 touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback has led the team in rushing yards in each of the past two seasons and averages more than 4 yards per carry. Williams, in addition to what he does as a traditional dual-threat quarterback, also is a threat catching the ball. He has scored two receiving touchdowns on double passes, and his versatility forces defenses to respect his ability to be a threat in all three phases of the offense.
- Ridge Boykin, defensive tackle: Boykin has emerged at the top of the depth chart as he enters his seventh season in the college ranks. He spent the 2015 season at Louisburg College (a junior college) and transferred to Liberty where he redshirted in 2016. He transferred again, this time to Campbell, where he redshirted as the Camels transitioned to a scholarship program. He has played in 18 games over the past three seasons, and will be tasked with helping a run defense that allowed more than 290 rushing yards per game in 2020. Boykin has secured 28 tackles in his four seasons on the field.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Establish the run
Liberty was one of the nation’s best teams at running the ball in 2020. Campbell was one of the worst at stopping the run in an abbreviated four-game schedule. Liberty averaged more than 252 rushing yards per game with quarterback Malik Willis and running back Joshua Mack leading the way behind a veteran offensive line. The Camels, on the other hand, surrendered more than 296 rushing yards per contest. If Liberty wants to display its dominance against the FCS program, the Flames will need to win the battles in the trenches and open plenty of running lanes against an improved Campbell front that features three new additions in FBS transfers.
Contain Williams
Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams has started all 15 of Campbell’s games since his arrival on campus in 2019. He has accounted for 35 touchdowns in two seasons, and his freshman campaign in 2019 landed him on HERO Sports’ FCS freshman All-America team. Williams is a dual-threat quarterback with 2,704 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and a 55.9% completion percentage, and has rushed for 862 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has a pair of touchdown receptions under his belt on double passes. The Camels’ run-pass option attack excels when Williams is able to extend plays and take advantage when defenses break down.
Get into a rhythm early
There have been 13 FBS-FCS matchups through Friday. Jacksonville State and Houston Baptist hung around and gave brief scares to UAB and New Mexico, respectively, but the first upset of the season came Thursday night when UC Davis stunned Tulsa, 19-17. Liberty opens its fourth FBS season against an FCS program for the first time. The Flames are 6-0 against FCS teams, but two games have been closer than anticipated. Liberty was in a battle with Idaho State in 2018 and had to bring the starters back in to hold off Maine in 2019. The Flames need to get the offense rolling early and build a substantial lead to squash Campbell’s upset hopes.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. Can Liberty create pressure off the edge?
Liberty defensive ends Durrell Johnson and TreShaun Clark combined for 21.5 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks last season. The two speed rushers created havoc against any and all offensive tackles, no matter their size or skill. Campbell presents a challenge with its two behemoths in 6-foot-7, 355-pound left tackle Mike Edwards and 6-foot-8, 345-pound right tackle Tyler McLellan. Edwards began his college career at Wake Forest and McLellan has developed in his two seasons on the field with the Camels. If Johnson and Clark are neutralized, that could open things for quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams in the RPO attack.
2. Will Campbell be able to create pressure with its front four?
The focal point for Campbell coach Mike Minter in the past recruiting cycle was addressing the glaring weakness on the defensive line. The Camels allowed 296 rushing yards per game and recorded only two sacks in the four-game 2020 season. The defensive front, which shifts between three- and four-man looks, was upgraded in the offseason with the addition of three FBS transfers. Campbell now features four graduate students, three redshirt seniors and another senior along the defensive line in its two-deep depth chart. The transfers and experience across the line will be needed against a Liberty offensive line that will have eight of its top nine linemen available Saturday night.
3. Has Liberty addressed its inconsistencies on offense?
The offense, which returns 10 starters from last season’s incredibly successful performances, showed signs of inconsistency during training camp. Even with so many familiar faces, there were instances in which the offensive linemen weren’t in sync, receivers dropped passes, and the proper cuts weren’t being made. Things began turning the corner as prep for Campbell began and the offense’s tempo was being addressed. Thursday’s practice gave a glimpse to the coaching staff that the offense turned a corner and began showing the crisp, efficient nature expected from such a veteran unit.
4. What does Willis have in store for an encore?
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis enters his second season as a starter with plenty of hype. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter ranked Willis as the top Senior Bowl prospect to watch in 2021, adding to the plethora of preseason watch lists the Atlanta native has been included on over the past couple of months. Willis was electric in 2020 with his legs and his big passing plays. He has said he has spent the offseason working on improving every facet of his game. The one area of improvement scouts will be eyeing is his accuracy. Willis has a strong right arm and has proven he can throw deep passes on a rope. It is the intermediate and short passing attack that scouts want to see the necessary touch to help move the sticks.
5. Who will step up with Frith out?
Wide receiver Noah Frith was projected to have a breakout season after injuries derailed the starts of the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. However, a broken right hand will have him on the sidelines for at least the season opener. That means CJ Daniels and Javian Lofton will have more opportunities on the boundary, and they will be asked to win one-on-one matchups with their speed and size. Daniels was a consistent presence last season, while Lofton only played in five games in 2020 because of a lingering injury.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Flames have the ball
Liberty features star quarterback Malik Willis, veteran pieces at running back and wide receiver, and five veteran offensive linemen. The Flames’ offense ranked ninth in rushing offense and 16th in total offense last season, and the unit should be able to find success against a Campbell defense that struggled in a four-game 2020 season. The Camels surrendered nearly 300 rushing yards per game. In fact, Campbell has allowed an average of 490 yards in its last five games against FBS opponents (Troy in 2019 and Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Wake Forest in 2020).
EDGE: Liberty
When the Camels have the ball
The Flames showcased remarkable improvement against mobile quarterbacks in 2020, and they will be tested right off the bat with Campbell signal caller Hajj-Malik Williams leading the way. Williams has led the Camels in rushing yards in each of the past two seasons, and he has accounted for 35 touchdowns during that span. Liberty returns 10 starters from last season’s defense that ranked 11th in total defense and allowed a little more than 20 points per game. Running back C.J. Freeman is expected back after being injured against Appalachian State, and he has racked up 363 rushing yards and two scores in two seasons with the Camels.
EDGE: Liberty
Special teams
Liberty returns its top specialists from last season. Kicker Alex Barbir, with two game-winning field goals under his belt, is back. Returners DeMario Douglas (punt) and Shedro Louis (kickoff) each have a return touchdown, and punter Aidan Alves drastically improved last season. Campbell returns its punter and kickoff returner from last season. The Camels, in four games, did not record a punt return.
EDGE: Liberty
Intangibles
Both Liberty and Campbell return 20 starters from the 2020 season. The Flames and Camels have dual-threat quarterbacks, big targets at wide receiver, and veteran defenses. Liberty, though, has advantages at running back and playing in front of a capacity crowd at Williams Stadium. Liberty thrived last season against any and all opponents in mostly empty stadiums, and they Flames have an opportunity to thrive with a rowdy student section.
EDGE: Liberty
The final thought
Liberty’s players have been saying the right things throughout training camp and during the week leading until this season opening contest. They understand the overwhelming success from 2020 doesn’t give them a free pass to victories this season. The Flames, even those successful ones under Danny Rocco, have never experienced the type of hype and expectations surrounding a season they are projected to win double digit games and be among the top 25 teams in the nation. What Liberty needs to do in the opener is deliver a dominating performance and put to rest any doubts about whether the Flames deserve to be considered among the nation’s best.