Breaking down No. 19 Liberty's road finale against UConn

It’s been a while since Liberty made the trek to the Constitution State. Sure, there might have been a stop in Connecticut on the way to playing UMass in 2018, 2019 and earlier this season, but this marks the first time the Flames are playing in the state since the 2005 season. That was an unforgettable season and the one that ended Ken Karcher’s tenure with the program. The downhill fall began in the season’s second game at UConn. It resulted in a 59-0 loss that could have easily been a triple-figure setback if the Huskies didn’t take the foot off the gas. Liberty didn’t win the rest of the season, but the fortunes certainly flipped once the Flames left Rentschler Field. Liberty is 128-76 since the day. What is UConn’s record? 76-128. The tide certainly shifted, and the programs are meeting as FBS independents for the first time. Will this matchup be any different than the first? By all indications, it will.

No. 19 Liberty at UConn

Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium (40,000), East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium (40,000), East Hartford, Connecticut When: Noon

Noon TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Records: Liberty 8-1. UConn 5-5.

Liberty 8-1. UConn 5-5. Last time out: Liberty won at Arkansas 21-19. UConn defeated UMass 27-10.

Liberty won at Arkansas 21-19. UConn defeated UMass 27-10. Series: UConn leads 1-0

UConn leads 1-0 Last meeting: UConn defeated Liberty 59-0 on Sept. 10, 2005, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

UConn defeated Liberty 59-0 on Sept. 10, 2005, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Latest line: Liberty by 14

Liberty by 14 Over/Under: 45

45 Weather Underground forecast: 70 degrees, partly cloudy, 3 percent chance of precipitation, 70 percent humidity, 12 mph winds WNW, sunset at 4:34 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty front seven versus UConn offensive line: The Huskies want to run the football. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it. UConn has made a concerted effort to methodically wear down opposing defenses by simply handing the ball off to whichever running back is lined up in the backfield. The Huskies ripped off 274 yards on the ground last weekend against UMass. It was their fourth game this season topping the 200-yard mark. UConn also received a jolt in the running attack with the return of sophomore Devontae Houston to the lineup, and he had a 75-yard touchdown run on his first carry from scrimmage. He and freshman Victor Rosa have provided a potent 1-2 punch, with Houston racking up 434 yards and Rosa adding 387 yards and six touchdowns. UConn has started the same five offensive linemen in every game this season, which has led to the ability to get better in the rushing attack as the season has progressed. Left tackle Valentin Senn, left guard Noel Ofori-Nyadu, center Jake Guidone, right guard Christian Haynes and right tackle Chase Lundt are all taller than 6-foot-2, and the trio of Guidone, Haynes and Lundt combine to weigh an average of 305 pounds. Those five are not afraid to move the linemen in front of them, and don’t forget to add tight ends Brandon Niemenski, Rayonte Brown and Justin Joly to the blocking formation. Liberty has been stellar at stopping the run over the past 31 quarters. The highlight came last week in limiting Arkansas to a season-low 144 rushing yards. Dennis Osagiede, Kendy Charles, Dre Butler and Jay Hardy were hard to move in the middle, and Bryce Dixon arguably played his best in his six collegiate appearance. Those five have solidified themselves up the middle, which is allowing Durrell Johnson, TreShaun Clark, Khrisitan Zachary and Stephen Sings V to make plays off the edges. Sings was in on the two-point stop of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson that allowed the Flames to claim the victory, while Johnson is coming off a two-sack, 3.5-TFL performance against the Razorbacks. Clark should be getting closer to full health after undergoing meniscus surgery on his left knee, which will allow Zachary to play more in the reserve role and bring a different dynamic off the bench. CJ Bazile Jr. could very well play in his fifth game this weekend if he is needed, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see players like Rashaud Pernell and Miyon Conaway see the field with only three games left in the regular season.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

Johnathan Bennett, quarterback: What a difference confidence can make in a quarterback. The throws are more decisive. The reads are made instantly. It leads to success. That is what has been seen from Bennett over the last two games. He was throwing more interceptions than touchdowns prior to the start against BYU. But a switch flipped. The fourth-year sophomore has thrown six touchdowns to two interceptions and completed 72% of his passes. If he is able to stay confident and not make early mistakes, Bennett has a chance to get on a roll and lead touchdown drives.

Kendy Charles, defensive tackle: Charles, for a defensive tackle, is awfully active and finds a way to be around the ball quite a bit. He is fourth on the team with 43 tackles, fifth with seven tackles for a loss, tied for fourth with three sacks and leads the team with three quarterback hurries. Charles and nose guard Dennis Osagiede work extremely well in running twists and stunts, which makes it difficult for offensive linemen to know where they are rushing from. It has led to both racking up stellar stats from the middle of the defensive line. Charles doesn’t get enough credit for the work he has done in moving up to a starting role this season.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE HUSKIES

Zion Turner, quarterback: The Huskies, even though they run the ball quite a bit, still need a quarterback who isn’t afraid to spin it when needed. Turner has become that quarterback for them, who can do just enough and not hurt the team. Turner has thrown only one interception over the last eight games and has tallied five of his touchdown passes in that span. His completion percentage for the season isn’t great (59.7%), but when you don’t turn the ball over, that will give the team a chance to win. That is exactly what Turner has done. UConn has won four of its last five. The loss to Ball State featured a Turner interception.

Jackson Mitchell, linebacker: Mitchell has turned into a tackling machine over the past two seasons. He led the team with 120 tackles in 2021 and has 108 so far this season. He was named a Butkus Award semifinalist. The difference for Mitchell this season has been his ability to finish in the backfield, while also gobbling up takeaways. He has an interception and four fumble recoveries, both impressive stats. He is tied for the team lead with 6.5 tackles for a loss and is second with 4.5 sacks. Liberty will need to account for Mitchell on each snap.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Will Bennett continue stellar play?

Johnathan Bennett is building confidence with each passing week. The quarterback, who had to wait until Week 4 to finally crack the starting lineup, has cemented his place as the starter after the wins over BYU and Arkansas. He completed 72% of his passes for 471 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in those victories. That is a significant improvement from his two-touchdown, six-interception totals entering the BYU game. Bennett has proven he can lead the Flames’ offense in big games. Now he needs to repeat that high level of play against a five-win team that Liberty is expected to win, not fail to deliver like he did against Akron and Gardner-Webb.

2. Can Green regain 2021 form?

A PCL strain in his left knee forced running back T.J. Green to miss the first five games of the season. He’s gotten on the field in three games and carried the ball only nine times. That number will dramatically increase against the Huskies as Green ascends into the starting role. Dae Dae Hunter is out for the season with a torn LCL in his left knee and Shedro Louis is attending his father’s funeral. That means Green will get a chance to be the workhorse for the first time since the 2021 season when he was the primary tailback. Green led all Liberty running backs with 447 yards and four touchdowns on 75 carries last season.

3. Who will step up to catch the ball?

DeMario Douglas was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list earlier in the week after a seven-catch, 145-yard outing at Arkansas. The slot receiver is the only player on the Liberty roster with more than 20 receptions (49), more than 330 receiving yards (760) and his six touchdowns are nearly as many as the other wide receivers combined (seven). UConn will try to take away Douglas, which means other receivers will need to step up. Caleb Snead (Heritage) is back and healthy, and so is CJ Yarbrough. Those two, along with Noah Frith and Treon Sibley, can help take the pressure off Douglas and give Bennett multiple targets. Snead, who had two catches last week, was targeted twice in the end zone against the Razorbacks.

4. Is the defense ready to deliver again?

Defensive end Durrell Johnson said after the victory over Arkansas that the defense had no problem “putting it on our back” in order to win the game. That has happened frequently this season, with the unit needing to deliver four times in games in which Liberty has only scored 21 points. The Flames continue to put up gaudy numbers under co-defensive coordinators Josh Aldridge and Jack Curtis. They entered the weekend leading the nation in sacks and tackles for losses and ranked seventh in interceptions. UConn has shown weaknesses this season in losses to Syracuse, Michigan and North Carolina State, and Liberty wants to exploit those again.

5. Can Liberty avoid a letdown?

Liberty was certainly prepared for the biggest home game in program history Oct. 22 against BYU and had plenty of juice to win its first game against an SEC team last weekend at Arkansas. What about this matchup with UConn? Playing the Huskies certainly lacks the luster of matching up against the Cougars and Razorbacks, and players understandably wouldn’t be as amped to play this one. The players who spoke with the media this week said the right things, led by Bennett who is a member of the 12-player culture council. That group is making sure the Flames enter with the same preparation they had for the past two games.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME

Control tempo

Liberty has only won time of possession three times this season (Wake Forest, BYU and Arkansas). That is the nature of the up-tempo RPO offense the Flames run. Possessions may last only a minute or two before ending either with points or a punt. That is the exact opposite of how UConn approaches offensive possessions. The Huskies have won the time of possession battle in six of 10 games and are 5-1 in those contests. Utah State, Syracuse, Michigan and North Carolina State controlled the ball and won comfortably against UConn. All of those were road games for the Huskies, so Liberty will need to win that battle on UConn’s home turf.

Get UConn off the field

Wake Forest, Akron and Old Dominion are the only teams to convert more than five third downs against Liberty this season. The Flames have been able to get off the field and rank 11th in the nation in third-down defense. UConn has made sure its scoring drives take plenty of time off the clock. Nearly half of the Huskies’ scoring drives have lasted nine plays or more (15 of 33), and 13 of those drives have lasted longer than 4 ½ minutes. Liberty has allowed 12 scoring drives that have lasted more than nine plays, and those drives have featured teams being able to avoid third-and-long situations. UConn has converted on more than 50% of its third-down chances only once this season.

Don’t regress

Liberty has played at a high level over the past two games. The offensive consistency has matched the defensive intensity, which has led to monumental victories over BYU and Arkansas. Can that level of play last for another week? That will be important as the Flames hope to pad their resume to finally get into the College Football Playoff rankings. Those close wins over Akron and Gardner-Webb certainly don’t look good in the eyes of the committee. If Liberty can play to its potential and deliver the type of performance that it has put on the field the past two games, the committee may not be able to overlook the Flames any longer.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

Liberty may have to throw the ball a little bit more with both Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis out. T.J. Green is able to churn out yards on the ground, but this will be his first extended workload of the season. Bennett is averaging 235 passing yards over the last two games and is completing 72% of his passes. UConn is surrendering 244 passing yards per game, compared to 140 rushing yards. Liberty should be able to find success in its RPO attack and exploit weaknesses in the UConn secondary. However, the UConn defense does have 11 interceptions this season. Bennett, after throwing picks on a frequent basis, has only thrown two in wins over BYU and Arkansas.

EDGE: Liberty

When the Huskies have the ball

It will be strength on strength. Liberty’s rush defense has jumped to 37th in the nation after limiting Arkansas to a season-low 144 yards. The Flames are the national leaders in both team sacks and tackles for losses. There’s no question Liberty can generate penetration up the middle and off the edges. UConn, however, is steadily climbing the national ranks in rush offense. The Huskies rank 38th in the nation by averaging 187.6 yards per game on the ground, and they are coming off a 274-yard performance against UMass. It was their fourth 200-yard rushing performance. Can Zion Turner throw the ball enough to win? His season high is 173 yards in a win over Boston College. Liberty ranks seventh in the nation with 13 interceptions, led by Robert Rahimi’s nation-leading five picks.

EDGE: Liberty

Special teams

Liberty’s Nick Brown didn’t get a chance to attempt a field goal at Arkansas, and he may get the chance to do so against UConn. Brown is 7 of 13 with a long of 49. The key is Brown had his last two field goals against BYU from 22 and 37 yards. UConn’s Noe Ruelas, who took over the job at the beginning of the season, is 11 of 14 with a long of 54. One of the two placekickers will be tasked with making a big kick. Brown is trending in the direction of being able to make that kick.

EDGE: Liberty

Intangibles

Liberty has found ways to win low-scoring games this season. The Flames are 4-0 when scoring exactly 21 points, a stat that is hard-pressed to be matched by any other team in the nation. UConn has held four of its last five opponents to 14 points or less, and all of those instances have led to Huskies wins. Liberty is more than comfortable playing a drag-it-out, low-scoring contest. That is the difference between this season’s Liberty squad and previous ones under Hugh Freeze. The Flames are more than able to win when the offense isn’t able to find the end zone on a frequent basis.

EDGE: Liberty

The final thought

Quite a bit has changed since Liberty and UConn last met on the gridiron. The Flames, under Danny Rocco, began turning the corner and have become one of the top Group of Five programs since joining the FBS ranks. The Huskies, on the other hand, suffered through a second Randy Edsall tenure that likely set the program back. What Jim Mora has done in his first season with UConn is similar to what Freeze did in his first season with Liberty — become competitive almost immediately and get within striking distance of becoming bowl eligible. The Flames had to suffer through a losing streak before finally reaching the magic number to become bowl eligible, and this is the Huskies’ first chance to reach that mark. Liberty has plenty to play for despite not being in a conference. That won’t keep the Flames from wanting to reach the nine-win mark and remain in the Top 25 polls.

Prediction: Liberty 28, UConn 10