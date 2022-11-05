Breaking down No. 23 Liberty's road showdown at Arkansas

Liberty first cracked the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in program history back in 2020. The Flames, sitting at 6-0, did not play the Saturday before the poll’s release and came in at 25th. Awaiting them in the next game was a road matchup against a Power Five opponent that was favored by double digits. Everyone reading this should remember how that game unfolded. Two years later, to the exact weekend in the college football calendar, Liberty is back in the Top 25 poll coming off an open week and facing off against a Power Five opponent on the road. Can history repeat itself and another marquee victory be added to the Flames’ FBS resume? The opponent this season, from the mighty SEC, won’t be easy to take down. Liberty has proven in the last two-plus seasons that it can hang with and beat those teams from power conferences. This is just another chance to prove that on a national stage.

No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas

Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000), Fayetteville, Arkansas

Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000), Fayetteville, Arkansas When: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Records: Liberty 7-1. Arkansas 5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference.

Liberty 7-1. Arkansas 5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference. Last time out: Liberty defeated BYU 41-14 on Oct. 22. Arkansas won at Auburn 41-27.

Liberty defeated BYU 41-14 on Oct. 22. Arkansas won at Auburn 41-27. Series: first meeting

first meeting Last meeting: n/a

n/a Latest line: Arkansas by 14 1/2

Arkansas by 14 1/2 Over/Under: 61

61 Weather Underground forecast: 58 degrees, sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 40 percent humidity, 9 mph winds SW, sunset at 7:18 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty offensive line versus Arkansas defensive line: Arkansas’ pass rush was a force of nature through the first four weeks of the season. The Razorbacks racked up 20 sacks in that span, highlighted by an eight-sack performance in a comeback win over Missouri State. They were able to get pressure off the edge from ends Jordan Domineck (5.5 sacks) Zach Williams (three sacks) and Landon Jackson (2.5 sacks), and Mike linebacker Drew Sanders has been a terror on blitzes with a team-high 6.5 sacks. That pass rush hasn’t been as potent in recent weeks. The group had one sack against Alabama on Oct. 1, then went back-to-back games against Mississippi State and BYU without bringing the quarterback down in the backfield. Arkansas got back on track this past weekend at Auburn with three sacks and six tackles for a loss. It will be up to Liberty’s offensive line to make sure whoever is taking the snap from center — Johnathan Bennett, Charlie Brewer or Nate Hampton — stays clean in the pocket. The Flames are coming off their first game of the season in which they did not allow a sack, a drastic improvement over the 12 sacks allowed in wins over Old Dominion, UMass and Gardner-Webb. The off week should allow starters Naasir Watkins, Jonathan Graham, Cam Reddy, Brendan Schlittler and X’Zauvea Gadlin to be rested and ready for the types of speed rushes off the edge that BYU was unable to bring two weekends ago. Arkansas’ primary production has come off the edge in the form of those three pass rushers, plus Sanders is a force up the middle off a blitz when so much attention is paid to make sure those edge rushers can’t get into the backfield. It’ll be just as important for the quarterback to set the protection (maybe keep the running back in the backfield to pick up Sanders and the other blitzing linebackers) and read how Arkansas plans on playing the Flames.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

Dae Dae Hunter, running back: Hunter has been living up to his nickname of All Day Dae Dae this season. He’s coming off a career-high 213 yards in the win over BYU and has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the last five games. He has scored a touchdown in seven straight games and been a valuable piece in the Liberty running attack. What does he have in store for an encore on a national stage? If he does anything close to what he did in the Flames’ one-point loss at Wake Forest on Sept. 17 (18 carries for 93 yards), then he’ll provide the offense with a semblance of balance to keep the Arkansas defense honest. Liberty has been at its best this season when Hunter gets a healthy dose of carries and is able to wear down defenses, particularly in the second half. That will need to be the case again if Liberty wants a chance to claim its first win over an SEC team.

Mike Smith, linebacker: Liberty has filled the Mike linebacker position with graduate transfers in each of the past two seasons (Anthony Butler in 2020 and Rashaad Harding in 2021). The Flames struck gold in recruiting when it brought in Smith, a junior college transfer, with multiple seasons of eligibility remaining. He has been a spark from his very first start in the season opener and has a knack for finding himself around the ball. Smith is used in a multitude of ways through blitzes and coverages, and the staff isn’t afraid to let him fly around the field and make plays. He has posted a team-leading 52 tackles (27 solo) through eight games and has found a way to energize this defense.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE RAZORBACKS

Raheim Sanders, running back: The 6-foot-2, 227-pound sophomore has been a wrecking ball this season. Not only does Sanders lead the SEC with 1,041 rushing yards, he is the only FBS player with more than 1,000 rushing yards and more than 150 receiving yards. The recent off week seemed to do Sanders plenty of good as he tallied 171 yards on 16 carries in a win over Auburn. That came after he tallied 175 yards on 15 attempts in a win at BYU. He can break off big runs in the blink of an eye.

Bumper Pool, linebacker: Pool has arguably one of the best names in college football, and he has backed up how cool his name is with how he plays on the field. Pool is Arkansas’ all-time leader in tackles and has racked up 72 tackles through eight games (putting him on his way to a third-straight season with 100-plus stops). Pool has a way of being around the ball and being able to wrap up the ball carrier whether it’s at the line of scrimmage or at the second level. That type of play is invaluable for a defense that has given up some yards and points throughout the campaign.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Again, who will be at quarterback?

Just when the quarterback situation at Liberty was finally getting sorted out, a curveball is thrown days before the game. Johnathan Bennett developed flu-like symptoms Tuesday evening and is questionable to play. If Charlie Brewer (right hand) and Kaidon Salter (groin) are unable to go after their respective surgeries, that could open the door for Nate Hampton to make his first career start. Hampton has had limited snaps in game action this season, so Bennett’s recovery is imperative. Bennett, the starter in four of the past five games, was coming off his best performance in the win over BYU by completing 24 of 29 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

2. Will the receiving corps be at full strength?

Liberty has needed to piece together its wide receiver rotation for the past five games. Whether it has been Caleb Snead (right foot) or CJ Yarbrough (concussion) missing action, the Flames have needed to fill voids at outside receiver. Snead returned to practice Tuesday and could play for the first time since Sept. 17 at Wake Forest. Brody Brumm also was back at practice after undergoing surgery in early September. Snead’s return, in particular, gives Liberty a 6-foot-4 threat on the outside that can match up against Arkansas’ top three cornerbacks — Dwight McGlothern, Malik Chavis and Hudson Clark — who all are 6-foot-2.

3. Can Liberty stop Arkansas’ running attack?

The Flames’ ability to stymie the run game has been crucial to their success this season. Since the end of the first quarter against UAB, teams are averaging a meager 2.7 yards per carry and roughly 20 rushing yards per quarter. Arkansas can easily pick up 20 yards on one play with its electric backfield of Raheim Sanders and KJ Jefferson. Sanders leads the SEC with 1,041 rushing yards and has topped 150 yards in four games. The Razorbacks have had a 100-yard rusher in every game this season. Only one team has held them to less than 200 yards on the ground in a game: No. 6 Alabama. And that was 187 yards, a number most teams would love to get in a single game.

4. Can Liberty break through against an SEC team?

This will be Liberty’s third and final game against an SEC opponent for the foreseeable future. The Flames’ future schedules are relatively set through 2028, which means it’ll be a while before they make another trip to an SEC stadium. Liberty’s first trip into SEC territory in 2018 didn’t go as planned in a 53-0 loss to Auburn, but there were tremendous gains made last season in a 27-14 setback to then-No. 15 Ole Miss. The big stage doesn’t faze the Flames under Hugh Freeze with the team recording two wins over ACC teams in 2020 and coming close to adding a third in 2021 at Syracuse.

5. Can the Flames continue a certain trend?

Liberty, ranked 23rd in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, is the fourth team Arkansas has faced this season that enters the game ranked 23rd in the poll. The Razorbacks opened the season by hosting No. 23 Cincinnati; played No. 23 Texas A&M in a neutral-site contest in Arlington, Texas; and then played at No. 23 Mississippi State. Arkansas is 1-2 in those games with a 31-24 win over Cincinnati and losses to the Aggies (23-21) and Bulldogs (40-17). The Razorbacks, more importantly, are 1-0 in those games when playing a nonconference opponent, but the matchup against Cincinnati was in the opener as the Bearcats were replacing key pieces.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME

Control possession

The best defense to slowing down Arkansas’ potent offense is keeping the Liberty offense on the field. Liberty maintained possession for nearly 40 minutes in its win over BYU and finished sustained drives with points. The Flames waited until there were less than five seconds on the play clock before snapping the ball against Wake Forest. All those options should be on the table to ensure the Razorbacks have fewer opportunities to wear down Liberty’s defense. The Flames were on the field for 50 gradable snaps against BYU. That meant the group was fresh every time it stepped on the field and could be so if it does that same thing against Arkansas.

Avoid turning the ball over

All the talk through eight games has centered on Liberty being able to create takeaways. The Flames had 18 takeaways through seven games and ranked among the nation’s best in forcing turnovers. There is something that has developed that isn’t as appealing to a Liberty fan. The Flames have turned the ball over 18 times (12 interceptions and six lost fumbles) and opponents have scored at least six points off Liberty turnovers in every game this season. Teams have scored 69 points off Liberty’s 18 giveaways, versus the 27 points the Flames have scored off their 18 takeaways. The best way to change that is not to turn the ball over.

Don’t panic

Wake Forest enjoyed early success against the Flames and took a double-digit lead into halftime. However, Liberty never panicked and used an early onslaught in the third quarter to take a lead and appear in control of the Demon Deacons before eventually falling in a thriller. Arkansas will likely find a similar type of success early as Liberty gets adjusted to the Razorbacks’ style of play. If the Flames can make enough stops early and keep the game close (or even hold a lead), that will keep the home fans somewhat quiet and shift momentum over to the Liberty sideline. The Flames have proven in recent seasons they can hang around in tight games.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

The Flames continue to execute with a balanced attack this season. They are averaging nearly 196 rushing yards and more than 226 passing yards per contest. Opponents haven’t been able to take away one part of the offense so far. (Well, technically Gardner-Webb did, but if Hunter had played the entire game, that wouldn’t have been the case.) Arkansas’ run defense has been strong throughout the season, but the Razorbacks are surrendering nearly 312 yards per contest. Liberty is projected to get receivers Caleb Snead, Jaivian Lofton and Brody Brumm back this week to give weapons for the signal caller.

EDGE: Liberty

When the Razorbacks have the ball

For as balanced as Liberty has been, Arkansas has been even better at balancing how it attacks defense. There is plenty of talk about Arkansas’ run offense with nearly 245 yards per contest. What about the passing attack? Quarterback KJ Jefferson is throwing for 248 yards per game. That’s pretty dang balanced. Liberty is allowing 330 yards per game, which means something has got to give in this one.

EDGE: Arkansas

Special teams

Arkansas placekicker Cam Little is perfect on extra points and is 8 of 10 on field goals with a long of 51. Little hasn’t missed a field goal since the fourth game of the season with five of his makes in that span coming from 37 yards and in. Liberty’s Nick Brown is 7 of 13 on field goals, though he is coming off a game in which he made both of his attempts from 22 and 37 yards against BYU. Punter Aidan Alves could play a factor with his recent ability to pin opponents deep in their territory. Alves has posted a career-high 14 punts inside the 20.

EDGE: Arkansas

Intangibles

Liberty has actually played well against Power Five conference opponents since the start of the 2020 season. The 2-3 record is a bit deceiving. The loss at N.C. State in 2020 came by one point after the Wolfpack blocked an Alex Barbir field goal in the closing moments, and the Flames lost on a game-winning field goal at Syracuse and by 13 points at Ole Miss. This is a team, even with different faces on the program, that knows how to raise the level of its game and play competitively against these teams with four- and five-star recruits. Plus, there’s little doubt Hugh Freeze will tell his players that Liberty, despite being ranked, is the underdog and no one is projecting them to win. How about adding some more fuel to the fire?

EDGE: Liberty

The final thought

Most people felt Virginia Tech was going to roll over Liberty when the teams met in Blacksburg in 2020. The Flames hung around, never let the Hokies take control, and emerged with a win that highlighted a special season. There are a lot of the same feelings as Liberty prepares to meet Arkansas in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are double-digit favorites and most are projecting that they win. Liberty has proven it can hang around with Power Five teams. Aside from Auburn in 2018 and Virginia in 2019, the Flames get to the fourth quarter with a chance to either win or close an already tight deficit. Expect that to happen again, and maybe the miracle in Blacksburg will carry its magic over to Arkansas.

Prediction: Liberty 31, Arkansas 28