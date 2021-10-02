Breaking down Protective Stadium's debut as Liberty visits UAB

UAB’s football program was about one and half months away from returning to the gridiron in 2017 when it announced a two-game series with Liberty for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. At the time, no one knew how long it would take the Blazers to become relevant after a two-year hiatus, and certainly there were many who were skeptical of the Flames’ move from the FCS Big South Conference to an independent in the FBS ranks.
It has been a little more than 50 months since the contract was finalized for the two to play. Boy, have things changed for both programs. UAB is a perennial contender to win the Conference USA title. Liberty has won back-to-back Cure Bowls and was, until this past week, receiving votes in the AP Top 25 dating back to being ranked last season.
No one — and I mean no one — envisioned this first clash in Birmingham to be among two of the better Group of Five programs in the nation. Two programs mentioned as possible candidates to move to leagues such as the American Athletic Conference or the Sun Belt Conference.
This has the potential to be one of the best games in a loaded Saturday slate, especially with the hoopla surrounding UAB’s new digs.
Liberty at UAB
- Where: Protective Stadium (45,000), Birmingham, Alabama
- When: 7 p.m.
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Records: Liberty 3-1; UAB 3-1, 1-0 Conference USA
- Last time out: Liberty lost at Syracuse 24-21; UAB won at Tulane 28-21.
- Series: First meeting
- Latest line: UAB by 2
- Weather Underground forecast: 80 degrees, cloudy, 12 percent chance of precipitation, 63 percent humidity, 5 mph winds SSE, sunset at 6:31 p.m.
THE MATCHUP TO WATCH
Liberty offensive line versus UAB defensive front: How difficult has it been to run the ball on UAB through four weeks? Nearly impossible. How is that, you ask? Well, here are the facts. The Blazers are allowing 111 rushing yards per game, good for 35th in the nation. They have surrendered one meager rushing touchdown, which came on Georgia reserve running back James Cook’s 14-yard run midway through the third quarter of a 56-7 beatdown in Athens. Not many teams have fared well against the second-ranked Bulldogs this season, but the Blazers were able to slow down Georgia enough on the ground that forced Stetson Bennett to fling the ball around Sanford Stadium. (Bennett completed 10 of 12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns totaled 73, 89 and 61 yards.) Outside of that one score, UAB has been stingy at the point of attack. It doesn’t hurt, either, to have 6-foot-7, 270-pound Alex Wright at jack end and 6-foot-4, 265-pound Antonio Moultrie at sam end. Add in some serious beef in the middle, and no team has been able to successfully push around the Blazers’ front. That is where the experience of Liberty needs to come in and dominate. The front, which has featured a combination of Tristan Schultz, Jacob Bodden/Damian Bounds, Thomas Sargeant, Brendan Schlittler and Copper McCaw/Bryce Mathews, has to establish the line of scrimmage and create running room for the tailbacks. Liberty’s best chance at winning this game is wearing down that defensive line and getting blockers up to the second and third levels. When Tulane had to abandon the run last week, UAB was able to generate pressure and come up with four takeaways (two interceptions). When the Blazers are able to create havoc rushing four, the talented back end of the defense can thrive and jump passing lanes. The Flames have to win up front. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it. Liberty needs to get back to running the ball like it did last season.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES
T.J. Green, running back: Liberty’s running backs haven’t been producing at the level they did at this point last season. Green, though, has shown flashes of potential in limited carries through four weeks. He’s averaging eight carries per game, which is par for the course for a second-string tailback, but he is actually producing on those attempts. He leads the running backs with 5.1 yards per carry and is averaging 41 rushing yards per game. A key to beating UAB is having a running back who is able to find the creases at the line of scrimmage and have a burst to get to the second and third levels. That is the type of tailback Green is, and he could play a factor in the outcome of this matchup.
- Skyler Thomas, strong safety: Thomas has quietly been putting up solid stats through the first four weeks. He ranks third on the team with 18 tackles and he’s posted 2.5 tackles for a loss and two pass breakups. His role has the potential to be considerably more prominent against the Blazers. UAB tight end Gerrit Prince is a matchup nightmare. His five touchdowns are the most of any tight end in the nation, and he isn’t scoring on simple middle routes in the red zone. Prince is utilized out of multiple looks in every formation. He is a vertical threat, can turn underneath passes into big gains, and he is a more than capable route runner. Thomas is the Flames’ fastest player on defense, and he will need that speed to keep up with Prince.
KEEP AN EYE ON THESE BLAZERS
Dylan Hopkins, quarterback: The two-quarterback system UAB utilized through the opening three weeks is gone. This is Hopkins’ offense. He fired off six touchdown passes in wins at North Texas and Tulane, and he clearly has the hot hand for the Blazers. What makes Hopkins so capable is his ability to take advantage of play-action passes and find his receivers open behind the secondary. He is not much of a running threat with 5 yards on 21 carries (he does have a long of 18 yards), but does just enough to make defenses respect his ability to run if needed. The one drawback is Hopkins is prone to being sacked.
- Keondre Swoopes, cornerback: Swoopes is part of a secondary that has performed fairly well outside of the Georgia game. Two quarterbacks threw for six touchdowns in a 49-point rout. Take away that game, and Swoopes and UAB have allowed four passing touchdowns. The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback has recorded two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown against Georgia that accounted for the Blazers’ lone points. His interception on the first play against North Texas sparked UAB’s rout.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. What will the atmosphere be like inside Protective Stadium?
Legion Field has been a staple in Birmingham since 1927. The iconic stadium hosted the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn between 1948 and 1988, the SEC championship game in 1992 and 1993, and UAB home games since 1991. The Blazers have a new place to call home beginning Saturday night with the opening of Protective Stadium, a $200 million palace, and the 45,000-seat venue is expected to be packed when Liberty visits for the inaugural game. Liberty faced a hostile environment inside the Carrier Dome, and the crowd noise impacted the Flames’ offense in the first half. LU has prepared the same way in anticipation of 45,000 screaming fans.
2. What is the Flames’ response to last week’s loss?
Liberty hasn’t been used to losing over the past season and four games. The Flames lost only once in 2020 (a one-point setback at N.C. State) and rebounded with a rousing victory over UMass. There’s no question UAB will be a much more formidable opponent than the Minutemen, and the Flames acted this week like that was the case. “That loss, it hurt, but it was a humble piece of pie,” wide receiver DeMario Douglas said. “We actually needed that. We needed that. We didn’t need it, but we needed it for all of us to get our heads back into it. That loss, it hurt, but I see everybody in practice was good. Everybody was flowing.”
3. What kind of test does Liberty expect out of UAB?
Liberty and UAB have been considered two of the top Group of Five teams since the start of the 2020 season, thanks in part to the Blazers’ recent success in Conference USA and the Flames’ meteoric rise with Malik Willis at quarterback. This game, according to Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, will serve as a litmus test for where the Flames are standing this season. Liberty is coming off a three-point loss to Syracuse, and rebounding against a team favored to win the C-USA again will be tough. “This is a very good team,” Freeze said, “so it is one of the measuring units that you’ll use to see how our resolve is currently in the season.”
4. Is the offensive line getting back to full health?
Liberty’s offensive line went through a two-week period of being unable to avoid injuries of any sort. Left guard Damian Bounds, right tackle Cooper McCaw, and backup tackles Jonathan Graham and Bryce Mathews each suffered setbacks that either kept them out of games or limited their participation. McCaw is back and played the majority of the snaps against Syracuse, and Freeze said earlier this week he expects the other linemen to be back in the rotation to help block against UAB’s talented defensive front. Jacob Bodden has filled in admirably at left guard, and Bounds’ return gives the Flames more depth at the position.
5. Can Liberty prevent the big pass?
UAB’s offensive scheme heavily relies on establishing the run, lulling defenses to sleep and then hitting big passes over the top of drawn-in secondaries. Liberty’s secondary hasn’t been tested much this season and is allowing 151.3 passing yards per game. Cornerbacks Chris Megginson and Duron Lowe have limited the big plays over the top, and safeties JaVon Scruggs and Cedric Stone have rarely been caught out of their gaps. Strong safety Skyler Thomas may be asked to play a bigger role this week in making sure UAB tight end Gerrit Prince doesn’t get loose. Prince has benefitted the most with UAB’s play-action attack with five touchdown receptions.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Establish the run
Liberty has an unquestioned identity in 2020. The Flames average nearly 251 rushing yards per game through the first four weeks, and that number has dropped to 185.2 rushing yards through the opening four games of this season. Willis continues to lead the team in rushing yards (68.5 yards per game), but the production drops from the three running backs. T.J. Green, Joshua Mack and Shedro Louis combine to average 111.8 yards per game, and one of those three will need to get going against UAB. The Blazers rank 35th nationally in run defense, so the Flames need to win the battle in the trenches and get the tailbacks running room.
No turnovers
UAB has committed seven turnovers this season. Three came against No. 2 Georgia, which is understandable, but the Blazers were able to win despite two turnovers each against Jacksonville State and Tulane. The Blazers have turned the corner in being able to take the ball away with six takeaways over the past three weeks, including four against Tulane. Liberty’s lone offensive turnover came last week at Syracuse on a lost fumble and it led to the Orange’s game-winning field goal. Willis has not thrown an interception and, aside from his one lost fumble, hasn’t put the ball on the turf through four weeks after fumbling 11 times last season.
Cool down Hopkins
Dylan Hopkins emerged from a two-quarterback race into the frontrunner thanks to a pair of strong performances in back-to-back weeks. Hopkins, who shared duties with Tyler Johnston III in the first three weeks, threw for 240 yards and three scores against Tulane. That followed up an outing in which he tossed three scores and finished with 202 yards on 6-of-7 passing in a win at North Texas. Hopkins has the hot hand for the Blazers. Liberty has largely prevented the big pass play this season (Campbell and Troy each had one big pass play), and that will need to continue against UAB. The Flames understand UAB’s run-first offense opens up the pass game.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Flames have the ball
Malik Willis is the best player who will take the field Saturday night in Birmingham. The dynamic quarterback is among the nation’s leaders in total offense, and he has accounted for 14 touchdowns (10 passing, four rushing) through four weeks. Willis has found a way over the past two weeks to distribute the ball to different receivers after the two slot options, DeMario Douglas and DJ Stubbs, dominated the targets and catches through two weeks. Douglas, CJ Daniels and Noah Frith have come up with big catches over the past two weeks. Douglas has been one of the more dynamic slot options in the nation, while Daniels is starting to turn the corner at outside receiver after being recruited as a slot receiver.
EDGE: Liberty
When the Blazers have the ball
UAB’s offensive stats have been solid through four weeks — 160 rushing and 223 passing yards per game — but the Blazers were unable to produce against Georgia’s stellar unit. Liberty’s defense doesn’t have the same four- and five-star power as the Bulldogs, but the Flames have been stingy since the beginning of 2020. This season, Liberty is allowing 100 rushing yards and 151 passing yards per game. Take away what Syracuse’s Sean Tucker was able to do last week, and Liberty’s rush defense looks considerably better. UAB’s outside zone running will likely cause the Flames some problems, but Liberty has proven it can slow down run-heavy offenses (think Georgia Southern in the 2019 Cure Bowl). Linebacker Storey Jackson even hinted that UAB and Syracuse run similar principles in their zone schemes, so the Flames could have an idea of what’s coming their way.
EDGE: Liberty
Special teams
Liberty will send out freshman walk-on Brayden Beck for field goals. He has never attempted a kick of any kind at the college level. On the other hand, Matt Quinn has been solid for UAB this season. He is 13 of 14 on extra points and is 3 of 5 on field goals. His two misses have come from 38 (Tulane) and 52 (Jacksonville State). While making 60% of field goals isn’t something worth turning the tide in the game, Quinn has been sent out there to kick in game-like situations. That is something Beck will experience for the first time in what is expected to be a rabid environment in Birmingham.
EDGE: UAB
Intangibles
Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said UAB will certainly have more juice than normal when it opens Protective Stadium. The first game in the new $200 million stadium will certainly provide plenty of energy for the home team. Though, don’t expect Liberty to enter this one expecting to be overwhelmed. The Flames are still stinging from the three-point loss at Syracuse, and the players felt it was a game they should have won. But as Douglas pointed out, the loss probably did more for Liberty than anything. It allowed the players to reset after coming back down to earth. Those lofty expectations from the beginning of the season were gone, and all they had to focus on was not tasting defeat again.
EDGE: UAB
The final thought
These two teams have come such a long way in four-plus seasons. When the contract was signed in 2017, it didn’t draw the same type of attention from Liberty fans as the series with ACC programs and one-offs against Big Ten and SEC teams. That certainly is no longer the case with the Blazers’ resurgence since the program was reinstated and Liberty’s aspirations to eventually join one of the top Group of Five conferences. There are many who want UAB to join the American Athletic Conference because of the Birmingham market and UAB’s potential. Liberty is continually mentioned as a potential candidate to join a league, but won’t make a hasty move with independence treating the Flames well. Regardless of potential movement in the conference landscape, this game has the potential to come down to the wire and certainly draw plenty of attention across the nation as fans get a glimpse at two of the top G5 programs in the nation.