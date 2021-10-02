Breaking down Protective Stadium's debut as Liberty visits UAB

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty offensive line versus UAB defensive front: How difficult has it been to run the ball on UAB through four weeks? Nearly impossible. How is that, you ask? Well, here are the facts. The Blazers are allowing 111 rushing yards per game, good for 35th in the nation. They have surrendered one meager rushing touchdown, which came on Georgia reserve running back James Cook’s 14-yard run midway through the third quarter of a 56-7 beatdown in Athens. Not many teams have fared well against the second-ranked Bulldogs this season, but the Blazers were able to slow down Georgia enough on the ground that forced Stetson Bennett to fling the ball around Sanford Stadium. (Bennett completed 10 of 12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns totaled 73, 89 and 61 yards.) Outside of that one score, UAB has been stingy at the point of attack. It doesn’t hurt, either, to have 6-foot-7, 270-pound Alex Wright at jack end and 6-foot-4, 265-pound Antonio Moultrie at sam end. Add in some serious beef in the middle, and no team has been able to successfully push around the Blazers’ front. That is where the experience of Liberty needs to come in and dominate. The front, which has featured a combination of Tristan Schultz, Jacob Bodden/Damian Bounds, Thomas Sargeant, Brendan Schlittler and Copper McCaw/Bryce Mathews, has to establish the line of scrimmage and create running room for the tailbacks. Liberty’s best chance at winning this game is wearing down that defensive line and getting blockers up to the second and third levels. When Tulane had to abandon the run last week, UAB was able to generate pressure and come up with four takeaways (two interceptions). When the Blazers are able to create havoc rushing four, the talented back end of the defense can thrive and jump passing lanes. The Flames have to win up front. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it. Liberty needs to get back to running the ball like it did last season.