Breaking down the Boca Raton Bowl between Liberty and Toledo

The bowl season is an opportunity to reward a special campaign for many teams. Even if there are only six triumphs in that particular season, getting an opportunity to head to an attractive destination to play in the postseason is one that teams don’t pass up. There is a drawback to the celebration that many teams have felt in recent seasons, with Liberty finding out the hard way in recent weeks. Coaching changes leave programs in limbo with a bowl game on deck. An interim head coach is tasked with leading the program through the bowl game, before a new coach takes over the reins and begins putting his stamp on the program. It is a season of change that can overshadow the accomplishment of a special campaign. Liberty, with program-defining wins over BYU and Arkansas in the regular season, certainly had one of those special campaigns with triumphs that excited a fan base. It ultimately led to the Flames losing their coach to the mighty SEC and into the situation they face. Will the Flames find a way to rise above all the change to win their fourth straight bowl game, or will they end a season in the FBS ranks with a loss for the first time?

Boca Raton Bowl

Who: Liberty vs. Toledo

Liberty vs. Toledo Where: FAU Stadium (29,571), Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium (29,571), Boca Raton, Florida When: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV: ESPN

ESPN Records: Liberty 8-4. Toledo 8-5, 6-3 Mid-American Conference.

Liberty 8-4. Toledo 8-5, 6-3 Mid-American Conference. Last time out: Liberty lost to New Mexico State 49-14. Toledo defeated Ohio 17-7 in the MAC championship game.

Liberty lost to New Mexico State 49-14. Toledo defeated Ohio 17-7 in the MAC championship game. Series: Toledo leads 3-0

Toledo leads 3-0 Last meeting: Toledo defeated Liberty 35-34 on Nov. 6, 2007, at Glass Bowl Stadium in Toledo, Ohio

Toledo defeated Liberty 35-34 on Nov. 6, 2007, at Glass Bowl Stadium in Toledo, Ohio Latest line: Toledo by 4.5

Toledo by 4.5 Over/Under: 54

54 Weather Underground forecast: 74 degrees, thunderstorms, 67 percent chance of precipitation, 77 percent humidity, 9 mph winds ESE, sunset at 5:33 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty defensive front versus Toledo offensive line: Hugh Freeze’s legacy from his four seasons at Liberty will undoubtedly be tied to the ascension of the program in the FBS ranks. Sure, Malik Willis had a hand in that with two dazzling seasons at quarterback, but the central focus should be on how Liberty recruited on the defensive line and assembled the type of depth that was of the envy of many programs across the country. The Flames can roll out up to 10 linemen throughout the game and go with either an even or odd front. That flexibility has led to an outstanding 2022 in which Liberty racked up 109 tackles for a loss and 41 sacks. Liberty is guaranteed to have nine of the 10 linemen against the Rockets. Dre Butler’s status is up in the air with the defensive tackle currently in the transfer portal, and interim head coach Josh Aldridge said there will be some players in the portal who will play in the bowl game. Butler was with the second-string unit, so it would be logical to see Bryce Dixon get run with that group, which features Jay Hardy, Khrisitan Zachary and Stephen Sings V. Sings briefly entered the transfer portal before withdrawing his name, which means the second-string bandit will be backing up the nation’s leader in TFLs, Durrell Johnson. Johnson has enjoyed an All-American campaign with 22.5 TFLs and eight sacks. The Flames have found ways to ensure Johnson is in position to be able to make plays, and his teammates have pounced when attention is shifted to Johnson. Kendy Charles and Dennis Osagiede have been forces up the middle with a combined 22.5 tackles for a loss (12.5 for Osagiede and 10 for Charles), and they have combined for 11.5 sacks. And don’t forget about TreShaun Clark, who has totaled 5.5 TFLs and four sacks. CJ Bazile Jr., another talented freshman, played in six of the regular season’s final seven games and tallied 1.5 TFLs. The number of bodies Liberty can roll out will challenge a Toldeo offensive line that has allowed only 24 sacks in 13 games. Half of those sacks came in the last five games as the Rockets have gotten players back from injury and went back with a starting lineup that opened the season. Kelvin Ateman is back at left tackle, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see Mitchell Berg on the left side if he’s not starting at right tackle. Left guard Vinny Sciury is the only lineman who has started every game at the same position, while Nick Rosi has started every game at either right tackle or right guard. Devan Rogers and Kendall Major will see plenty of action in the middle, and Michael Bergen will be in the rotation. Toledo will need every body to be able to keep Liberty’s pass rush at bay.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

DeMario Douglas, slot receiver: The fourth-year sophomore could potentially be playing his final game in a Liberty uniform. He revealed he will announce what his future plans will be after the game, and most all eyes will be on how the dynamic Douglas can impact the game. He has been a matchup nightmare against every opponent and leads the team with 73 catches, 977 yards and six touchdowns. It likely won’t matter which quarterback is in the game for Liberty, every one of them will look Douglas’ way at some point. The offensive game plan will likely feature Douglas used in an assortment of ways, whether that’s in the slot, lined up on the outside or coming out of the backfield. Remember he has a 100-yard rushing game this season against UConn.

Durrell Johnson, bandit: Yes, there was chatter that Johnson could very easily opt out of the bowl game and begin his preparation for an upcoming professional career. That was quickly squashed when Johnson announced he was playing in the Boca Raton Bowl, which gives Liberty an elite pass rusher from the bandit position. Just how good has Johnson been this season? He leads all of Division I with 22.5 tackles for a loss, and has racked up eight sacks, four pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and an interception. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Johnson is a matchup nightmare with his length and ability to shed blockers. He made it perfectly clear that he wanted to end the season on the right note and with another bowl victory.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE ROCKETS

Dequan Finn, quarterback: Dual-threat quarterbacks have periodically given Liberty headaches this season. New Mexico State’s Diego Pavia had his way against the Flames in the regular-season finale, and Finn could be next in line. The redshirt sophomore has been electric when he hasn’t dealt with injuries (he’s missed 2 ½ contests because of injuries), and that has seen him follow up his breakout 2021 campaign with another stellar season in leading the Rockets to the MAC championship. Finn started seven games in 2021, and he’s been at the helm in 11 of Toledo’s 13 games this season. The second-team All-MAC selection threw for 2,127 yards, rushed for 608 yards and accounted for 30 touchdowns. The offense goes with Finn, and he’ll be needed to break through the Liberty defense.

Quinyon Mitchell, cornerback: The 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore could very well be tasked with shadowing DeMario Douglas given that Mitchell has the size, speed and cover skill to keep up with the speedy slot receiver. Mitchell enters the Boca Raton Bowl leading the nation by defending an average of 1.9 passes per game, and he set a program record with 20 pass breakups. Mitchell has secured five interceptions, four of them and two pick-6s came in an Oct. 8 win at Northern Illinois. He has the dynamic ability to take away an option in the opposing team’s passing attack, and being able to eliminate Douglas would take away a large portion of Liberty’s game plan. Mitchell has recorded 39 tackles. Don’t be surprised to see him used off the edge in blitzes since he also has racked up 3.5 tackles for a loss.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Will the quarterback carousel continue?

Interim head coach Josh Aldridge made sure Toledo didn’t know which quarterback to prepare for when he bluntly said: “I think there’s a good chance you’ll see all of them. I think there’s a good chance you’ll see all of them and we’ll play to their strengths and things like that.” Liberty has started three different quarterbacks this season (Johnathan Bennett, Charlie Brewer and Kaidon Salter) and a fourth (Nate Hampton) saw playing time. Liberty may very well play any and all of its quarterbacks, but it could have been gamesmanship on Aldridge’s part to ensure Toledo couldn’t focus its preparation on one specific quarterback.

2. What will Liberty’s offense look like?

The Flames have not listed who will call the plays against the Rockets, meaning the offense could have a different feel in this bowl game. Primary play callers Hugh Freeze and Kent Austin are both at Auburn, which narrows down who could be potentially calling the offensive plays to wide receivers coach Maurice Harris and offensive line coach Chris Klenakis. Harris has served as the co-offensive coordinator since he arrived at Liberty prior to the 2019 season, while Klenakis previously was an offensive coordinator at Nevada. His background includes coaching Louisville’s O-line during Lamar Jackson’s Heisman Trophy-winning season.

3. Who is going to run the ball for Liberty?

Dae Dae Hunter was the obvious answer through the season’s first eight games. The Hawaii transfer was on pace to become the first Liberty running back to top the 1,000-yard mark since Frankie Hickson in 2019, but a torn LCL and hip injury suffered in the first half against Arkansas derailed what was a promising season. T.J. Green had 24 carries for a career-high 119 yards against UConn, but he and Shedro Louis did not receive many carries at all in the season’s final two games. They combined for 30 carries and 165 yards in losses to Virginia Tech and New Mexico State. That number will need to increase so the Flames’ quarterbacks aren’t the primary runners.

4. Can the defense respond?

The last image fans saw of the Liberty defense was one of New Mexico State doing whatever it wanted in both the run and pass attacks. The Aggies racked up 428 yards of total offense, which matched the most the Flames allowed in the regular season (Arkansas also reached the mark), and scored 49 points against a Liberty defense that had only allowed more than 30 points twice in the previous 11 games. Liberty was able to bounce back from those two outings by limiting both the Akron and Virginia Tech offenses. This will be a different test as Toledo enters riding a wave of momentum. The Mid-American Conference champion has racked up at least 300 yards in every game this season.

5. Who is left on the defensive side?

Liberty’s defense has been hit the hardest since the 45-day transfer portal window opened Dec. 5. Linebacker Ahmad Walker has announced he is transferring to SMU, meaning the Flames will be without a starter and the team’s third-leading tackler (63 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, four sacks and one interception). There is the potential defensive tackle Dre Butler may not play after entering the portal, which would force talented freshman Bryce Dixon to shift into the second-team line. Aldridge said some players in the transfer portal will play, and those who will suit up need to be solely focused on the game and not on their next destination.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME

Start fast

What’s the best way to avoid all the lingering thoughts about what the future holds with the program? Take an early lead and assert dominance on both sides of the ball. The Liberty players don’t know which, if any, coaches will be retained on Jamey Chadwell’s staff, so taking an early lead and playing with confidence will definitely help wipe away any of those worries. The Flames have been notoriously slow at getting on the scoreboard this season with 55 first-quarter points. Toledo has been held scoreless in the first quarter in three of its past five games. Points from the offense and stingy defensive play early will be needed for the Flames.

Contain Finn

Liberty has been relatively stout against mobile quarterbacks this season. There have been instances in which a quarterback may break containment and pick up valuable yards to extend a drive, but for the most part those signal callers have been bottled up. There was a crack in that defense against New Mexico State that Diego Pavia exploited to the tune of 125 rushing yards, 214 passing yards and six total touchdowns. Akron’s Dequan Finn has been able to break contain more often than not this season with 608 rushing yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. If he can get going in the running attack, that will open his ability to throw (2,127 yards and 22 touchdowns) against what will undoubtedly be stacked boxes.

Control the ball

Throw out everything you know about Liberty’s offenses over the past four seasons under Freeze. The Flames may try to revert back to the tried-and-true method of establishing the run and keeping the ball away from a potent Toledo offense that has racked up at least 300 yards in every game this season. Liberty did that with great success in 2020 and was able to shorten the game at Arkansas earlier this season. With the potential of key defensive players not suiting up because of being in the transfer portal, keeping the defense off the field becomes paramount to the Flames attempting to win their fourth straight bowl game.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

Liberty hasn’t had a problem moving the ball between the 20s this season. The issue has been finishing drives with points. Liberty failed to score 30 points seven times during the campaign, and it finished with a 5-2 mark in those contests. The Flames’ potent rushing attack took a hit over the past two weeks and the season average dropped to 178.6 yards per game. Toledo’s strength is stopping the run game. The Rockets are allowing 146.4 yards per game on the ground, and they are surrendering 25.5 points per contest. Eight of Toledo’s opponents failed to reach the 30-point mark.

EDGE: Toledo

When the Rockets have the ball

Toledo hasn’t had issues scoring points this season with a season-scoring average of 32.1. It doesn’t hurt that the Rockets average nearly 406 yards of total offense per game with a balance of 30 passing touchdowns and 22 rushing touchdowns. Liberty, on the other hand, has been particularly stout on defense (even with the 49-14 loss against New Mexico State in the regular-season finale). Liberty has allowed 34 touchdowns and teams are being held to less than 350 yards per game on average. The Flames are among the nation’s leaders in tackles for a loss (109) and third-down defense (only 56 conversions on 175 attempts).

EDGE: Liberty

Special teams

Both of the team’s primary placekickers — Liberty’s Nick Brown and Toledo’s Thomas Cluckey — have each made 11 field goals. Field position in this game could be critical, which means Aidan Alves has the potential to impact a bowl game for the second straight season. The 2021 LendingTree Bowl special teams MVP has dropped nearly 38% of his punts inside the 20 this season, and only two of his 56 punts have resulted in touchbacks. Toledo’s Jonathon Batzke is averaging 39.4 yards on his 62 punts with 11 inside the 20.

EDGE: Liberty

Intangibles

Both of these teams have faced their fair share of one-possession games. Liberty has played in seven games decided by seven points or less with four triumphs; Toledo is 2-4 in such games. The Flames were able to win two of those games on the road (Southern Miss and Arkansas), while the Rockets were 1-3 in road games decided by one possession. Plus, Liberty’s players know what it’s like to win a bowl game with most of the roster winning three straight postseason games. Toledo, on the other hand, has lost four straight bowl games.

EDGE: Liberty

The final thought

Liberty enters this bowl game with quite a bit of uncertainty. How will the players respond to a coaching staff that looks considerably different than the one that led them onto Williams Stadium less than a month ago? Will the players who have entered the transfer portal (and still playing) be focused on the game or more so on where they will be suiting up next? Those questions can’t be overlooked as a roster made up of 18- to 24-year-olds takes the field against a Toledo team that comes in playing at a high level on both sides of the ball. Sure, there will be Liberty players who will undoubtedly play with a chip on their shoulder and want to prove they can win without their former head coach. What about the others? Can those distractions be mitigated to where everyone is on the same page and willing to play for the person next to them? Liberty hasn’t faced these circumstances before, and we’ll learn a lot about this group with how it handles business against the Rockets.

Prediction: Toledo 31, Liberty 28