Breaking down the Cure Bowl between No. 23 Liberty and No. 9 Coastal Carolina

Cure Bowl: No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 9 Coastal Carolina

The matchup to watch

Liberty front six versus Coastal Carolina offensive line: Liberty fans should be fairly familiar with Coastal Carolina’s spread option offensive attack. Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell utilized it with great success at Charleston Southern when he and Liberty were still in the Big South Conference, and the Buccaneers gave the Flames fit with the scheme. The key to the success back then is the same as it is now: a strong offensive line that doesn’t miss its assignments and consistently wins the battles in the trenches. The Chanticleers have proven this season they can be tough to handle when every facet of the offense is working from the traditional run game, the passing attack and even the triple option. Each alignment can produce a myriad of different play calls, and that has made it challenging for defensive coordinators to formulate gameplans to stymie Coastal. Liberty, if it wants to win its second straight Cure Bowl, needs to push the Coastal offensive line back and disrupt the plays before they get a chance to develop. That means Elijah James, Ralfs Rusins, Henry Chibueze and Austin Lewis need to be at their best in the middle because that is the most efficient way to slow down Coastal. If they can blow up the play from the get-go, it throws off the timing and means the Chanticleers could be playing behind the sticks. That is the scenario Liberty wants to frequently see so the likes of TreShaun Clark, Durrell Johnson, Stephen Sings and Aakil Washington can get after quarterback Grayson McCall. If McCall and Coastal are playing ahead of the chains and picking up positive yardage on first and second downs, that is when running back CJ Marable is at his best. Flames linebackers Anthony Butler and Aaron Pierre will be tasked with filling the lanes so Marable doesn’t get going. One other name to keep an eye on for Liberty: Tyren Dupree. He played arguably his best game in a Liberty uniform in last season’s Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern’s option attack, and the physical play needed at the line of scrimmage fits into Dupree’s style of play perfectly.