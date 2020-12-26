Breaking down the Cure Bowl between No. 23 Liberty and No. 9 Coastal Carolina

Liberty and Coastal Carolina announced five months ago the teams were going to meet in a regular season unlike any other. The coronavirus pandemic scrambled schedules for programs across the country, and the Flames and Chanticleers weren’t immune to the fallout.
No one expected the August announcement of the matchup to feature Group of Five programs that took the college football world by storm. The Flames and Chanticleers became the darlings of the season thanks to thrilling marquee triumphs, first-year starting quarterbacks coming into their own, and compelling storylines in a season in which there was so much uncertainty.
A COVID-19 outbreak on the Liberty roster prevented the anticipated renewal of the rivalry from being displayed on a national stage. ESPN’s College GameDay was heading to town and ESPNU was the station carrying the game.
The network, which runs the Cure Bowl through ESPN Events, saw an opportunity to ensure fans weren’t going to miss out on Liberty-Coastal in 2020. The two newest FBS programs were paired in the Cure Bowl, and now fans are going to be treated to the bowl matchup the college football world wants to see in primetime.
“Everything happens for a reason. God put us in this position. Nobody could have [written] this out any better,” Liberty quarterback Malik Willis said. “We missed an opportunity to play them with us having an outbreak of COVID. We were supposed to play these guys, then we didn’t know if we were going to get into any bowl games, and we end up in a bowl game with these guys. It’s just like, ‘I didn’t let y’all miss out.’ That’s what He was telling us, ‘I didn’t let y’all miss out.’”
Cure Bowl: No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 9 Coastal Carolina
- Where: Camping World Stadium (65,000), Orlando, Florida
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- TV: ESPN
- Records: Liberty 9-1. Coastal Carolina 11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt Conference
- Last time out: Liberty shutout UMass 45-0 on Nov. 27; Coastal Carolina won at Troy 42-38 on Dec. 12
- Series: Tied 7-7
- Last meeting: Coastal Carolina beat Liberty 42-7 on Nov. 17, 2016, at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
- Latest line: Coastal Carolina by 7
- Weather Underground forecast: 45 degrees, clear, 1 percent chance of precipitation, 49 percent humidity, 4 mph winds N, sunset at 5:37 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty front six versus Coastal Carolina offensive line: Liberty fans should be fairly familiar with Coastal Carolina’s spread option offensive attack. Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell utilized it with great success at Charleston Southern when he and Liberty were still in the Big South Conference, and the Buccaneers gave the Flames fit with the scheme. The key to the success back then is the same as it is now: a strong offensive line that doesn’t miss its assignments and consistently wins the battles in the trenches. The Chanticleers have proven this season they can be tough to handle when every facet of the offense is working from the traditional run game, the passing attack and even the triple option. Each alignment can produce a myriad of different play calls, and that has made it challenging for defensive coordinators to formulate gameplans to stymie Coastal. Liberty, if it wants to win its second straight Cure Bowl, needs to push the Coastal offensive line back and disrupt the plays before they get a chance to develop. That means Elijah James, Ralfs Rusins, Henry Chibueze and Austin Lewis need to be at their best in the middle because that is the most efficient way to slow down Coastal. If they can blow up the play from the get-go, it throws off the timing and means the Chanticleers could be playing behind the sticks. That is the scenario Liberty wants to frequently see so the likes of TreShaun Clark, Durrell Johnson, Stephen Sings and Aakil Washington can get after quarterback Grayson McCall. If McCall and Coastal are playing ahead of the chains and picking up positive yardage on first and second downs, that is when running back CJ Marable is at his best. Flames linebackers Anthony Butler and Aaron Pierre will be tasked with filling the lanes so Marable doesn’t get going. One other name to keep an eye on for Liberty: Tyren Dupree. He played arguably his best game in a Liberty uniform in last season’s Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern’s option attack, and the physical play needed at the line of scrimmage fits into Dupree’s style of play perfectly.
Keep an eye on these Flames
Malik Willis, quarterback: All eyes were going to be on Willis anyway, but pay careful attention to the electric dual-threat quarterback as the Cure Bowl progresses. The redshirt junior was the notable name to return a positive COVID test back in early December. Willis said he didn’t experience many symptoms at all, but it is still worth keeping an eye on him for two reasons. First, to see if he has worked his way back into game shape. Second, to make sure there are no lingering effects of a virus that we still don’t know much about. If he looks like on the field and plays like he did for most of the season, that is a good sign for Liberty fans. Willis has accounted for 30 touchdowns (20 passing and 10 rushing) and 2,847 yards of total offense. Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell has said his Chanticleers haven’t faced an athlete the caliber of Willis so far this season, and a healthy Willis will be tough to contain.
- TreShaun Clark, defensive end: The sophomore receives most of his accolades for his highlight-reel plays rushing the passer. What gets overlooked is Clark’s ability to be an every down defensive end. He routinely grades out as the Flames’ highest-rated linemen through being able to fit the run, making the right reads defending the RPO, and then being able to get after the quarterback. He will probably play the most snaps of all the defensive linemen and have to be at his best to slow down the Coastal spread option attack. If he can prevent Coastal’s offensive tackles from setting the edge on outside runs and funnel the running lanes inside toward the Flames’ defensive tackles, that will help Liberty’s chances.
Keep an eye on these Chanticleers
Grayson McCall, quarterback: The Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the year entered the season with only two appearances as a true freshman. He hasn’t played like a redshirt freshman in a complex offense like the spread option. He has completed 69% of his passes for 2,170 yards, 23 touchdowns and a meager two interceptions. He’s added 530 yards and six touchdowns on 96 rushing attempts. The key to making the spread option successful is having a quarterback who can make all the proper reads and keep the offense on schedule. McCall has done that in a fantastic first season as a starter, and he is playing with the type of confidence needed against a formidable defense like Liberty’s unit.
- Tarron Jackson, defensive end: The Sun Belt defensive player of the year has been the immovable object on the Coastal defensive line, even while facing double-teams on more than 60% of his snaps. The bulk of Jackson’s production has come in the backfield with his quick first move against opposing offensive tackles. He racked up 13.5 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hurries in 11 regular-season games. That doesn’t include three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Jackson has no problems getting up the field and after opposing quarterbacks. He will need to be disciplined and not get too far up the field and allow Willis to escape the pocket and pick up yards on broken plays.
Flames’ keys to the game
End red zone trips in end zone
Liberty has one of the nation’s highest scoring offenses thanks to explosive plays that pick up yards in bunches. Nineteen of the Flames’ 48 offensive touchdowns have come on plays that started outside of the red zone, and 10 of those came in victories over Western Carolina and UMass. However, Liberty’s numbers inside the red zone don’t look as impressive. The Flames rank 101st in the nation in red zone offense by scoring on 76.6% of their trips. They will need to score touchdowns since Coastal scores on more than 87% of its red zone trips, and the Chanticleers’ defense is allowing opponents to score on 88.9% of their red zone trips.
Avoid the turnover bug
A staple of a Hugh Freeze-led offense is the ability to maintain possession and not give the opponent extra possessions through turnovers. Liberty has done a good job of finishing drives with either scores or punts, but there have been instances where ball control hasn’t been great. The Flames have lost eight fumbles and thrown five interceptions. While those seem like high numbers, the defense has been strong and held those opponents to 37 points off the offense’s giveaways. If Liberty can hold onto the ball, it will give itself a better chance of beating Coastal.
Maintain the business trip mindset
Liberty’s first bowl experience last season was viewed as a business trip, and the Flames played arguably their most complete game in a 23-16 victory over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl. The returning players will likely make sure the newcomers understand this trip to Orlando isn’t an enjoyable Florida getaway. Liberty has a chance to reach 10 victories for the second time in program history and cap what Freeze has said is the greatest Liberty football season to date. Those achievements are something the players want to reach before 2020 concludes.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Liberty
The Flames have enjoyed a stellar offensive season. They rank 15th in the nation in total offense (483.5 yards per game), ninth in rushing offense (252.1) and 17th in scoring offense (38.3 points per game). Quarterback Malik Willis has helped fuel the offense’s success. He has thrown for 2,040 yards, rushed for 807 yards and accounted for 30 touchdowns (20 passing and 10 rushing). Coastal, though, isn’t far behind with its spread option offense, and the success has been aided with an efficient passing attack. The Chanticleers are eighth in the nation with a 178.21 team passing efficiency, and quarterback Grayson McCall has thrown for 23 touchdowns to two interceptions.
DEFENSE: Liberty
The Flames are putting up the type of numbers on defense that weren’t even seen during the height of their success at the FCS level. Liberty ranks seventh in the nation in total offense (allowing 301.2 yards per game), ninth in passing yards allowed (171.6), 17th in scoring defense (19.2 points), 14th in third-down defense (32.3%) and 16th in red zone defense (74.1%). Defensive end Durrell Johnson is tied for 10th in the nation with eight sacks. Coastal’s Tarron Jackson, the Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the year, has posted 8.5 sacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Liberty
The Flames rank 25th in the nation in punt returns and 60th in kickoff returns thanks to the production from DeMario Douglas and Shedro Louis at those respective facets of special teams. Douglas has a punt return touchdown this season, while Louis has come close to returning a kickoff for a touchdown. He returned one for a score last season. Kicker Alex Barbir has made field goals of 51 and 54 yards this season.
INTANGIBLES: Coastal Carolina
Coastal has been able to win games in many styles this season, whether it be defensive struggles, high-scoring thrillers or nail-biters that come down to the final possession. The common denominators in all of those victories are Coastal’s self-discipline and ability to remain within the gameplan. The Chanticleers lead the nation in fewest penalties per game at 3.36, are third in fewest penalty yards per game at 33.45, and rank fifth in time of possession at a little more than 34 minutes per game.
The final thought
The unpredictable nature of the 2020 college football season gave us the predictable success of Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State; schedules being altered on a near weekly basis; and the emergence of Group of Five programs that typically wouldn’t have been given the exposure in previous seasons. Liberty and Coastal Carolina took advantage and became darlings of the college football world. Both teams showed they can score points in bunches, create turnovers on defense, and win nail-biters with clutch plays in all three phases. The bulk of college football fans were privy to the classics these teams delivered in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The diehard fans will remember the 2013 double-overtime thriller, the 2014 nail-biter in Conway that produced Liberty’s only FCS playoff appearance, and the 2015 Thursday night matchup that came down to Josh Woodrum finding freshman B.J. Farrow for the go-ahead touchdown at a raucous Williams Stadium. Now, we won’t forget Liberty’s dub in 2016, but that Coastal team was transitioning to the FBS and Sun Belt and had a roster that was primed with talent (and the Flames were dealing with a rash of injuries on both the offensive and defensive lines that didn’t help matters). Both teams have dealt with COVID issues this month, and the hope is both teams can be at full strength to give fans of the sport the type of game we’re all expecting.
Prediction: Liberty 31, Coastal Carolina 27