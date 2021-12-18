Breaking down the LendingTree Bowl between Liberty and Eastern Michigan

The casual college football fan watching Friday night’s Cure Bowl was probably confused to not see Liberty as one of the teams on the field. The Flames had played in the previous two Cure Bowls and won both of them.

Alas, those fans only had to wait one more day to finally see Liberty in a bowl game. That day is here for the Flames with a matchup against Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl. The bowl game, traditionally played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, has moved to South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It is a new facility that is beautiful and will provide a great backdrop for this matchup.

A new thing for Liberty fans was the festivities held the night before the bowl game. The Mardi Gras parade down Government St. in downtown Mobile featured a sea of red with Liberty fans lining the road to catch beads, mini Moon Pies and various toys that were thrown from the float. There were stories told afterwards of catching the food while dodging the beads that were being thrown in waves. Plus, there were more fans lining the streets of Mobile than in the Exploria Stadium stands to watch Coastal Carolina outlast Northern Illinois.

Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium (25,450), Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium (25,450), Mobile, Alabama When: 5:45 p.m.

5:45 p.m. TV: ESPN

ESPN Records: Liberty 7-5. Eastern Michigan 7-5, 4-4 Mid-American Conference.

Liberty 7-5. Eastern Michigan 7-5, 4-4 Mid-American Conference. Last time out: Liberty lost to Army 31-16. Eastern Michigan lost at Central Michigan 31-10.

Liberty lost to Army 31-16. Eastern Michigan lost at Central Michigan 31-10. Series: Liberty leads 1-0

Liberty leads 1-0 Last meeting: Liberty defeated Eastern Michigan 25-24 on Oct. 14, 1989, at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Liberty defeated Eastern Michigan 25-24 on Oct. 14, 1989, at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Latest line: Liberty by 9.5

Liberty by 9.5 Weather Underground forecast: 70 degrees, scattered thunderstorms, 42 percent chance of precipitation, 95 percent humidity, 5 mph winds S, sunset at 4:55 p.m.

THE MATCHUP TO WATCH

Liberty offensive line versus Eastern Michigan defensive front: A lot of attention has been given to the number of sacks allowed this season. Sure, 50 is an eye-popping number that easily is the most Liberty has surrendered in a single season. But something Liberty has done well is run the ball, when it has committed to doing so. The Flames boasted one of the nation’s best run offenses last season, and they have shown glimpses of that when there has been a commitment to establishing the line of scrimmage and getting the tailbacks involved. A veteran offensive line of left tackle Tristan Schultz, left guards Jacob Bodden and Damian Bounds, center Thomas Sargeant, right guard Brendan Schlittler and right tackle Cooper McCaw has proven it can get up the field and create running lanes. Five times Liberty has cracked more than 200 rushing yards in a game, but it has only happened once in the past five games. Eastern Michigan is the type of opponent that has shown it has trouble stopping the run. The Eagles’ 4-2-5 scheme is allowing roughly 195 rushing yards per game, and that ought to give the Flames’ offensive linemen plenty of motivation to create running lanes for T.J. Green and Shedro Louis. Those two running backs each average 5.5 yards per carry or better, and their big-play ability should take advantage of the Eagles’ inability to slow down the rushing attack.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE FLAMES

Shedro Louis, running back: Speaking of Louis in the Liberty rushing attack, he has an ability to break some big runs against a poor run defense. The running back has only attempted 68 carries this season, but averages 5.5 yards per tote and has scored four touchdowns. Louis has the big-play ability and needs only a small crease to get to the second and third levels. Don’t expect Louis to get a ton of carries — that will likely go to Green and quarterback Malik Willis — but he ought to make the most of his attempts with explosive runs. He has 374 rushing yards this season.

Kendy Charles, defensive tackle: Remember there was a point earlier this season that Charles was among the NCAA sack leaders? He had a three-sack performance in the season’s third week against Old Dominion and had four total sacks. However, an ankle injury he suffered early in the Flames’ win at UAB limited his play for a majority of the second half of the season. Charles only had a half sack over the final nine games of the regular season. Charles started against Army and will likely get a considerable amount of snaps against Eastern Michigan with Ralfs Rusins not expected to play with a knee injury. Henry Chibueze likely gets the start, but Charles should see the field quite a bit and could see his production rise to the level it was earlier in the campaign.

KEEP AN EYE ON THESE EAGLES

Hassan Beydoun, wide receiver: Eastern Michigan doesn’t run the ball particularly well, which puts plenty of pressure on quarterback Ben Bryant in the passing attack. Bryant needs a reliable receiver, and Beydoun has been just that during the season. The second-team All-MAC selection has pulled in 78 receptions for 863 yards and four touchdowns. Consider this: Beydoun had one touchdown reception in 23 games prior to this season. He has become a viable target and owns the longest touchdown reception (64 yards) for the Eagles this season, and has five catches of longer than 30 yards.

Jose Ramirez, defensive end: Ramirez, a third-team All-MAC selection, is the Eagles’ most productive pass rusher from the BULL position. He leads the team with six sacks, and that number is nearly double that of Turan Rush’s 3.5 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Ramirez is the player Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has been worried about since watching the EMU film. “[He] is a heck of a pass rusher, and we’ve struggled with that all year,” Freeze said. Ramirez is third on the team with 59 tackles (31 solo), leads the team with 10.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles, and is second with 10 quarterback hurries.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Can Willis stay clean in the pocket?

The most glaring issue for Liberty this season has been keeping quarterback Malik Willis clean in the pocket. It hasn’t been simply a sack or two each game. An avalanche of pressure, missed assignments and Willis sometimes holding onto the ball too long have led to a staggering number of sacks allowed this season. Willis has been taken down 50 times in 12 games. No other team playing in a bowl game has allowed more, and only two-win Akron surrendered more sacks in the regular season (63). The Liberty offense could find a reprieve against an Eastern Michigan defensive front that has recorded 22 sacks this season, which ranks 87th nationally.

2. Can Liberty find the end zone in the first quarter?

Liberty routinely scored on its first offensive possession in the first 27 games of Hugh Freeze’s tenure. In fact, it was a rarity if the Flames went the opening 15 minutes without scoring. In those first 27 games, Liberty failed to score in the first quarter only three times (Syracuse in 2019 and North Alabama and North Carolina State in 2020). That number has ballooned to seven times in this season’s final nine games, highlighted by first-quarter shutouts in five road games and the final two home games. The slow offensive starts led to a 2-5 record that featured a head-scratching loss at ULM and an improbable second-half rally to win at North Texas.

3. Are the receivers ready to rebound?

Liberty’s receiving corps was credited with three dropped passes in the regular-season finale against Army. To be frank, that number should have been higher considering several passes from Willis were in their grasp and they weren’t able to complete the catch. A drop by DeMario Douglas would have resulted in a touchdown. Another by Kevin Shaa would have picked up a first down. Go back through the season and there have been similar instances in which either a first down or touchdown would have been picked up if not for a drop. Liberty’s receivers will get open against an Eastern Michigan defense that allows 233 passing yards per game. They just have to finish the catch.

4. Will Liberty’s defense get off the field?

Liberty has been particularly stout on third downs this season. The Flames are allowing opponents to convert on 33.7% of third-down chances and have been remarkably stellar on third-and-short situations. However, the third-down area that has been disappointing is long yardage to go situations. The Flames typically have tremendous pressure from their defensive line, but far too often the quarterback is able to break containment and pick up a first down with his feet. EMU quarterback Ben Bryant is third on the team with 75 rushing attempts. However, he has totaled 19 yards because of sacks. Liberty needs to get to him in the backfield.

5. Can Liberty stop Eastern Michigan in the red zone?

It is strength going up against strength. Eastern Michigan is one of the nation’s better teams at getting points when it gets in the red zone. The Eagles have converted on 46 of 53 trips (86.8%) with 34 touchdowns and 12 field goals. The seven failed trips have been the result of four turnovers on downs and three missed field goals. Liberty, on the other hand, ranks 20th in red-zone defense by holding teams to 27 scores on 36 trips (75%). The key is Liberty has allowed opponents to reach the red zone only 24.2% of the time this season (36 out of 149 drives), and preventing the Eagles from reaching the red zone will be critical.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME

Establish the running game

Hugh Freeze has admitted this season he has abandoned the run too quickly in quite a few games. That has allowed opponents to key-in on the Liberty passing attack and send blitzes to get Willis out of a passing rhythm. There really is no excuse to abandon the run against Eastern Michigan. The Eagles rank 110th in the nation by allowing 194.8 rushing yards per game, and that should be music to the ears of T.J. Green and Shedro Louis. The Liberty tailbacks are both averaging better than 5.5 yards per carry and have combined for seven touchdowns. Getting the running game established will give Willis the ability to fully thrive in Freeze’s RPO scheme.

Maintain defensive intensity

The common denominator in Liberty’s three-game losing streak is the intensity with which the defense has played. Ole Miss was held to less than 30 points, and that only happened three other times during the season. Louisiana and Army were held below their season average in yards per game. The Liberty defense has a chance to make Eastern Michigan one-dimensional (the Eagles average less than 4 yards per carry), and that could open up chances for its deep defensive line rotation to get into the backfield and create quarterback pressures. If the defense doesn’t let up, that could give the Flames’ offense the opportunity to find a rhythm and score.

Score in the red zone

For as good as Liberty’s red-zone defense has been this season, it’s offense has been less than stellar. The Flames rank 96th nationally by scoring on 78.6% of their trips inside the 20. They have been somewhat ineffective at scoring in the tight red zone, with several noticeable stops inside the 5 in losses to Syracuse and Louisiana-Monroe that could have changed the outcome of those games. Eastern Michigan has allowed its opponents to score on 32 of 36 (89%) of their trips to the red zone. If Liberty can make it into the red zone, it needs to finish those drives with points, especially touchdowns, to keep the pressure on EMU’s offense.

WHO HAS THE EDGE?

When the Flames have the ball

Liberty averages 428.6 yards per game. Eastern Michigan surrenders 430.3 yards per game. That doesn’t bode well for the Eagles, who gave up yards in bunches during the MAC schedule. Another thing to keep in mind: EMU has given up a meager 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns to quarterbacks this season. And only one signal caller has racked up more than 50 rushing yards in a game. Willis has rushed for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and he has five games of more than 100 rushing yards in his two seasons at Liberty.

EDGE: Liberty

When the Eagles have the ball

Eastern Michigan averages 381.6 yards per game. Liberty allows 315.3 yards per game. Something has to give, and Liberty’s defense has risen to the occasion nearly every week this season (third quarter at ULM withstanding). The Flames may take a page out of Central Michigan’s gameplan. CMU held EMU to 5 rushing yards and 226 yards total in a Nov. 26 win, and Liberty will likely try to take away EMU’s rushing attack to go after Bryant in the pocket. The loss to CMU ended EMU’s streak of picking up 385 yards or more in five straight games.

EDGE: Liberty

Special teams

Chad Ryland is 44 of 44 on extra points and hit 16 of 19 field goals. His long field goal is 55 yards. That could play a factor with Liberty on its second placekicker of the year. Walk-on freshman Brayden Beck has been solid since replacing Alex Barbir, but is 3 of 4 on field goals and 29 of 31 on extra points.

EDGE: Eastern Michigan

Intangibles

Liberty is aiming to improve to 3-0 in bowl games after winning back-to-back Cure Bowls in 2019 and 2020. The Flames would join Appalachian State as the only teams to win bowl games in their first three seasons of bowl eligibility after transitioning from the FCS to the FBS. Eastern Michigan, on the other hand, is looking for its second bowl win in program history. The Eagles’ lone bowl triumph came in the 1987 California Bowl, a 30-27 win over San Jose State. That season represents the Eagles’ lone Mid-American Conference championship. EMU is 0-3 in its other bowl appearances (2016 Bahamas Bowl, 2018 Camellia Bowl and 2019 Quick Lane Bowl). The Eagles lost those three bowl games by a combined 10 points.

EDGE: Liberty

The final thought

Liberty’s players have been loose, relaxed and focused in the team hotel (which is doubling as the media hotel this trip). They have been in this position two times prior and came out with victories. This stage isn’t new to them. It is newish to Eastern Michigan. It has been two years since the Eagles last played in a bowl game, and the players on the EMU roster who are seniors or super seniors have only experienced losses in bowl games. And those setbacks have come in excruciating fashion. While EMU has the goal of advancing to the MAC title game each season, Liberty’s goal is to get to a bowl game and win it. The Flames are halfway there to finishing that goal, and they have proven they know how to complete the goal.

Prediction: Liberty 35, Eastern Michigan 27

