Brewer feels he's a 'fit' for Liberty's RPO offense

Charlie Brewer enjoys the up-tempo pace of a run-pass option offense. He thrives making split-second decisions and picking apart the subtle weaknesses in defenses.

That attracted the veteran quarterback to Hugh Freeze’s RPO attack at Liberty. The offense had similar elements to what Brewer ran for four seasons at Baylor, and Freeze offered Brewer the opportunity to compete for the starting position following Malik Willis’ successful two-year stint.

Brewer, through 10 practices in a Liberty uniform, is acclimating to the offense. He isn’t hesitant to deliver quick passes and welcomes being able to tuck the ball and run after going through his progressions.

“I think that I fit the offense pretty well, I play fast. I feel that’s kind of when I’ve been at my best throughout my career is playing fast, and obviously all the different RPOs in this offense,” Brewer said after Wednesday’s practice. “Really what intrigued me too is coach Freeze’s track record with quarterbacks. I know some of those guys and there’s been a lot of success with him with quarterbacks.”

Brewer, unlike the other three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, has substantial experience at the FBS level. He completed 63.3% of his passes for 10,184 yards, 69 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, and added 1,055 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns during his time with Baylor and Utah.

He has appeared in 47 games. Johnathan Bennett, Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton have a combined 19 appearances.

“There’s no question that he’s elevated the competition in that room and I haven’t seen any signs that the other kids are backing down from that competition,” Freeze said.

“Obviously it’s all new on how he sets the protection here and the verbiage,” the coach added. “It’s definitely a learning curve, but he’s picking it up pretty fast.”

Bennett, classified as a redshirt sophomore, has the most appearances with 16. He has thrown for 387 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions on 21-of-43 passing.

“Competition is always good. We all bring out the best in each other. It’s fun. It’s not like unhealthy competition,” Bennett said. “ … It’s fun being around all the guys and we all get better each and every day.”

Brewer never redshirted during his time at Baylor and planned to use his extra season of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic at Utah. That changed early in the 2021 season.

He started the first three games, but was replaced by Cameron Rising in the third quarter of a Sept. 18 loss to San Diego State. Brewer elected to leave the program and utilize the 2021 campaign as a redshirt season.

That left him with a year of eligibility remaining.

“I don’t think I fit there very well. I don’t think I fit well in the offense,” Brewer said. “Kind of wanted to get something more like this. I feel more comfortable in this type of an offense. Liberty is perfect.”

While all four quarterbacks are splitting the reps during spring practice, Bennett and Brewer have the inside track to claiming the starting job when the Flames open the 2022 season at Southern Mississippi.

Brewer’s experience, especially in big games, will allow him to thrive in close situations. Bennett is entering his fourth season with the program and knows the playbook from cover to cover.

“It’s always good to have a guy that’s had experience, played in games like the ones we’re going to be asked to play in, and he had success in them,” Freeze said of Brewer. “I think it’s a positive all the way around.”

Brewer arrived on campus in January and immediately immersed himself into the playbook. His work with quarterbacks coach Kent Austin has focused on pre-snap reads and identifying ways to attack those looks. Brewer said that tutelage has “been great” and Austin “definitely taught me new stuff about quarterbacking the offense.”

Austin has repeatedly said, whether it was with Willis or Buckshot Calvert as the starter, that decision-making is a priority for Liberty’s quarterbacks.

That was a quality Brewer exhibited during his four seasons at Baylor. He completed more than 61% of his passes in each of those campaigns.

“I feel like I can get the ball out of my hands quick, which is a lot of what’s asked in this offense — get the ball out and be accurate,” Brewer said. “I kind of feel like I can do those two things pretty well.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.