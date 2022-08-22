Brewer named Liberty's starting quarterback

Charlie Brewer looked confident and poised during his reps in Saturday’s open scrimmage at Williams Stadium. He moved around in the pocket, allowed the receivers to get open and, more importantly, made the right decisions.

The transfer from Utah certainly looked like the best quarterback on the field. His spot as QB1 was made official Monday afternoon.

The sixth-year senior, who shined as a four-year starter at Baylor, was officially named Liberty’s starter by Flames coach Hugh Freeze. It was a decision that was expected ahead of the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss and when Freeze said he wanted to name a starter. It will give Brewer two weeks to get the first-team reps in practice after he split the reps with three other quarterbacks in training camp.

Liberty’s offense will have a different feel than the past two seasons when Malik Willis was taking the snaps. Willis’ dual-threat ability allowed Freeze to specialize the calls, and Freeze will again tailor the calls to Brewer’s skill set.

"If it’s Charlie, it’s probably more of my Bo Wallace-type plans,” Freeze said following the conclusion of spring practice. Wallace was a three-year starter at Ole Miss under Freeze and threw for more than 9,500 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Brewer’s previous work in RPO offenses at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, and at Baylor was the reason why he elected to transfer to Liberty. He said in the spring that the type of scheme run by Freeze was a fit for him, and he is beginning to feel more and more comfortable with each passing practice in training camp.

“Right now compared to the spring, I feel a lot more comfortable,” he said earlier in training camp. “Obviously I had all summer to keep studying that and learning that. I feel like I’m operating at a way higher level than I did in the spring.”

He added he is “lightyears” ahead of where he was in the spring with regards to the comprehension of the offense, and he has readjusted and become comfortable with guiding a spread offense.

That was evident in Saturday’s open scrimmage with Brewer’s ability to play confidently with either the first- or second-string units.

He also brings to the quarterback room something the other three in the competition lacked — college starts. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Brewer has started 42 games over his time at Baylor and Utah with career numbers of 10,184 passing yards, 1,055 rushing yards and 90 total touchdowns (68 passing and 22 rushing).

Fourth-year sophomore Johnathan Bennett and redshirt freshmen Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton have not started a college game.

Bennett was the second quarterback used in the scrimmage and received the second-most reps. He would likely serve as Brewer’s backup with his understanding of Freeze’s offense.

Salter, a former transfer from Tennessee, previously hinted he could be used in certain packages to utilize his mobility and give defenses a different look.

Brewer started the first three games of the 2021 season at Utah. He was benched at halftime of a game against San Diego State in favor of Cameron Rising, and that is when Brewer elected to enter the transfer portal since he had not utilized his redshirt season.

The 2021 campaign served as Brewer’s COVID season after the previous season played during the coronavirus pandemic did not count toward his eligibility.