Brewer's pocket presence, knowledge of defenses gave him edge in Liberty quarterback battle

One thing stood out during Liberty’s open scrimmage this past Saturday at Williams Stadium — Charlie Brewer got the ball out of his hands quickly. He was decisive and made sure to find receivers in soft spots of the defense.

The sixth-year quarterback has seen most every type of defense during his playing days at Baylor and Utah. Through the intensive film study and thousands of snaps taken in game action, Brewer knows when the ball needs to be delivered and how to remain comfortable in the pocket with bodies flying around him.

Those traits stood out to quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, and were what elevated Brewer among the four signal callers on the Liberty roster. It came as no surprise Brewer, with ample experience at the college level, was named Liberty’s starting quarterback for the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss.

“One thing, Charlie is going to stay in the pocket and throw the football. He’ll throw in a crowd. He’s really tough. He’s tough mentally; he’s tough physically,” Austin said. “He understands the RPO game, the RPO world. He did that a lot at Baylor. He’s learned to throw in tight spaces coming off ride-or-decide stuff with the tailbacks. We do that a lot in our offense. Charlie has an understanding of coverage, too, and the weaknesses of coverage.

“One of the other things that he showed was the ability to anticipate his throws and to make sure the ball was delivered when the defense is most out of position and not wait for the defense to mature their coverage and start to pattern read and coverage on our receivers. That was also something he demonstrated in camp.”

Brewer’s poise in the pocket is similar to that of Liberty’s last four-year starter, Buckshot Calvert, who thrived in his lone season under Austin and Flames coach Hugh Freeze in 2019. Calvert stayed in the pocket and moved around when needed while posting 3,663 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

Brewer’s success at Baylor came when he was comfortable in the pocket and easily finding receivers in the defense’s soft spots.

“I think just with experience you try to not leave the pocket when you don’t have to. It makes it easier on the offensive line,” Brewer said. “Obviously I feel like if I need to, I can get out and make a nice first down or something. I think that just staying in the pocket whenever I can is probably the way to go.”

Brewer is a drastically different quarterback than Malik Willis, the Flames’ starter for the past two seasons. Willis was a dual-threat signal caller who frequently was used on designed runs and kept the ball on run-pass options.

That won’t be Brewer’s forte. He will run if he reads the defensive end crashing down on the running back, but his priority is letting tailbacks keep the ball if they can pick up positive yardage or unleashing quick passes if receivers have gained leverage against the coverage.

“I feel pretty comfortable. Obviously having that time over the summer helped me a lot, but I’m still learning,” Brewer said. “Obviously kind of the base part of the offense I know, but I’ve got to learn a lot more whenever we put stuff in for game planning and stuff like that. I’m still learning every day.”

Brewer and Austin both admitted the signal caller struggled during spring practices as he acclimated himself to the offense. He turned the ball over at a high rate, which Austin linked to Brewer’s mechanics in the pocket.

Austin gave Brewer a detailed list of things to work on during the summer, focusing on improving Brewer’s lower-body mechanics. Austin said Brewer was “falling out of his throws a lot, pivoting back on his back foot; he didn’t drive his weight through his throws and finish his throws through the receiver with his weight transfer.”

Brewer spent every day in the summer working with the wide receivers. Each throw was aimed at correcting the flaws he had in the spring, and Austin gave his stamp of approval on Brewer’s improvement after the conclusion of training camp.

The turnovers drastically dropped, and Brewer’s confidence in the elements of the offense was sky high.

“Charlie is very coachable. He will work hard at what he knows is an area of his game that needs work,” Austin added. “He understands going into a game and going into an environment with live bullets that if he doesn’t have his fundamentals correct, the decision making isn’t really going to matter. They really are tied at the hip.”

Brewer said after Wednesday’s practice his goal for his final college season is getting back to having fun. He admitted he did not have fun over the past two seasons (the COVID-altered 2020 campaign and the 2021 season at Utah), and he wanted to get back to what allowed him to become Baylor’s second all-time leader in most every passing category behind Robert Griffin III.

That means he is embracing the starter’s role at Liberty and making sure he maintains the spot while enjoying the upcoming campaign.

“Just because you’re named a starter, you’ve got to keep it,” he said. “You obviously have to play well each week and just keep getting better and put your best foot forward and try to do everything you can to help the team.”

Notes: Liberty’s deep running back rotation has taken a hit in the past 11 days. Malik Caper, T.J. Green and Shedro Louis did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, leaving the Flames with only one healthy scholarship running back. Wide receiver Treon Sibley has taken reps at running back behind Hawai’i transfer Dae Dae Hunter. … Liberty’s Oct. 1 matchup at Old Dominion will kick off at 6 p.m. inside S.B. Ballard Stadium. … UConn announced its three-game series against Liberty has shifted to a home-and-home series with the Flames moving to Conference USA. The Huskies host the Flames this season on Nov. 12, and the return game in Lynchburg was moved from the 2025 season to Nov. 13, 2027. … Defensive end Durrell Johnson was named to the watch list for the Senior Bowl. The senior showcase event has Johnson projected as a linebacker.