Brown 'honored' to be named Liberty's starting kicker

The battle for Liberty’s starting placekicker went relatively overlooked in training camp. Most eyes were focused on who was going to become the starting quarterback, and there was interest in the depth at skill positions.

Nick Brown quietly kept his head down and worked on making every kick he attempted. Whether it was an extra point or field goals from various distances, Brown’s goal was to consistently put the ball through the uprights.

The diligent work paid off for the redshirt freshman. Brown, who shined during this past Friday’s mock game, was named the starting kicker and will handle extra points and field goals in Saturday’s season opener at Southern Miss (7 p.m. on ESPN+).

Flames coach Hugh Freeze announced the decision Monday, which came not long after special teams coordinator Tanner Burns told Brown he won the job.

“It was a good feeling, all the work that’s come up to this point,” Brown said after Tuesday’s practice. “Again, like all the kickers doing really good, I just feel kind of honored and proud to be the one he called on.”

Burns said during training camp he wanted to see a kicker emerge from the crowded competition to win the job. All four — Brown, Brayden Beck, Teagan Lenderink and Jason Stricker — were converting in the mid-80% on field goals, according to Burns.

The Flames went through two kickers last season. Alex Barbir, who made two game-winning kicks in 2020, opened 2021 as the starter but was replaced after he went 1 for 4 on field goals.

Beck entered this training camp as the projected starter after he went 4 for 5 on field goals in 2021, but an injury prevented him from being a full participant in camp. He did not go through the drills with the other kickers during Tuesday’s open portion of practice.

“The past two weeks I’ve been feeling a lot better,” Beck said last week. “At the start of camp, it was a little iffy. I’m feeling really good right now.”

Brown hasn’t kicked since the 2020 season as a senior at Centennial High School in Frisco, Texas. That state, unlike many others across the country, elected to play in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic, and Brown served as Centennial’s kicker and punter.

He was 39 of 42 on extra points, 4 of 6 on field goals with a long of 44, and recorded 56 kickoffs and 35 punts.

Brown and Beck arrived as walk-ons in 2021. That season gave Brown an opportunity to work on his consistency while learning behind Barbir and eventually Beck.

“It was nice. I think Barbir, at least in some aspects, really showed us how to take on games and stuff,” Brown said. "Brayden also did a great job, just looking at him and how he does things, taking notes and just trying to prepare even better.”

Brown said he’d feel comfortable attempting field goals over 50 yards, but added the most important thing he worked on was making as many kicks as possible within 40 yards.

That element has been a weakness for the Flames in recent seasons.

Barbir and Beck were a combined 4 for 7 from 20 to 39 yards, and Barbir was inconsistent on mid-range attempts in the 2020 season.

Barbir made field goals of 51 and 54 yards, but he was 5 for 11 on attempts from between 30 and 49 yards.

The Flames want a kicker who was as consistent from inside 40 yards as Alex Probert was in 2019, when he went 8 of 9 from that distance.

“Coach Burns has always talked about 40 and in being super accurate; we need to make those,” Brown said. “Anything past that, we still got to get those points. Every time we go out on the field, that’s always the goal, getting points for our team, especially in close games.”