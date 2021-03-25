Butler makes most of his chance to shine at Liberty's pro day

The butterflies were swirling in Anthony Butler’s gut Thursday afternoon. The former Liberty linebacker, who spent one season in the program after transferring from Charlotte, had a slew of workouts, drills and events lined up before him inside the Liberty Football Center and indoor practice facility.
His pro day, the one chance he had to impress NFL scouts during the coronavirus pandemic, was about to begin when his former teammate at Charlotte, Cameron Clark, offered some sage advice: Lock in, dial in, relax and do what got you to this moment. After all, it’s football, and it’s a sport Butler has played for most of his life.
Butler, along with former Liberty tailback Frankie Hickson, participated in Liberty’s pro day Thursday in front of what Butler said was four or five scouts in the Liberty Football Center’s weight room and in the adjacent indoor practice facility.
The pro day was closed to the media and no stats were provided.
“I think the impression that I wanted to leave is that I’m going to go hard at all times,” Butler said.
The pro days, usually held in tandem with the NFL Combine in previous years, hold more significance this season. The NFL in January informed its 32 teams there would be no in-person workouts at the combine, all interviews and psychological testing will be virtual, and in-person medical exams would be limited.
The in-person workouts instead would be held at the colleges’ pro days, giving each drill an added sense of significance with the scouts' evaluations carrying added weight.
“The experience, honestly, I looked at it as just a football game,” Butler said. “I’ve been performing all my life, and that’s kind of what I did today.”
Butler announced he was entering his name in the NFL Draft on Jan. 8, two weeks after he concluded his collegiate career with a Cure Bowl victory over Coastal Carolina.
The 6-foot-1 linebacker enjoyed a career season with the Flames. He posted 67 tackles, two interceptions, 4 tackles for a loss and played the most snaps in the linebacker corps.
His ability to play a significant number of snaps and maintain a high level of performance is what brought scouts from the likes of the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns to Lynchburg to see what he could do in the weight room and in individual drills.
“I feel like just playing the majority of the snaps, I think that helped me out a lot,” he said. “The game was constantly just slowing down and slowing down, and it just keeps getting slower and slower. It’s almost become second nature to you to do certain things. You go back on film and you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, I did that in the game?’ You don’t even remember doing it because it’s that easy.”
Butler felt he excelled in two drills in particular — the Pro-Agility Shuttle and the L drill, commonly known as the 3-cone drill — and said the reaction from the 60 to 70 people in attendance indicated his second attempt at the 40-yard dash was significantly better than his first try.
Butler’s listed playing weight during his one year at Liberty was 230 pounds; he weighed in at 222 pounds Thursday.
The weight loss came during the two months he spent training at Athlete Innovations in Tampa, Florida.
The organization posted a transformation photo of Butler from when he began working out in Tampa eight weeks ago to when he left for Lynchburg three days ago.
Butler arrived in Tampa weighing 223 pounds with 22% body fat, and left weighing 221 pounds with 17% body fat.
“I went into the process to try to lean up a little,” Butler said of his transformation. “For me personally, I’d like to gain the weight back, but I’d like to do it the right way and put it on as just muscle and not add any fat to it. If I could just gain five or six pounds right now of just muscle, I’d be perfectly fine right around there.
“I think I can play really fast at that size and still move good, especially going into my first year in the NFL. From there, every offseason you’ve got to evaluate what you should do different, what you should do better and things of that nature and just take it from there.”
Butler said he took the Wonderlic test but did not request his test results. He felt he performed well on the timed exam, adding the scouts echoed how much they liked his football IQ and how fast he played this past season.
He said he plans on either training in Tampa or his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, and spending the time between now and the NFL Draft eating the proper foods, increasing his flexibility and stride length, and working on his hips and glutes.
“For me, it’s going to be putting on that added size and keep working on my flexibility and just staying in shape,” he said.