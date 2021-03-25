Butler makes most of his chance to shine at Liberty's pro day

Butler felt he excelled in two drills in particular — the Pro-Agility Shuttle and the L drill, commonly known as the 3-cone drill — and said the reaction from the 60 to 70 people in attendance indicated his second attempt at the 40-yard dash was significantly better than his first try.

Butler’s listed playing weight during his one year at Liberty was 230 pounds; he weighed in at 222 pounds Thursday.

The weight loss came during the two months he spent training at Athlete Innovations in Tampa, Florida.

The organization posted a transformation photo of Butler from when he began working out in Tampa eight weeks ago to when he left for Lynchburg three days ago.

Butler arrived in Tampa weighing 223 pounds with 22% body fat, and left weighing 221 pounds with 17% body fat.

“I went into the process to try to lean up a little,” Butler said of his transformation. “For me personally, I’d like to gain the weight back, but I’d like to do it the right way and put it on as just muscle and not add any fat to it. If I could just gain five or six pounds right now of just muscle, I’d be perfectly fine right around there.