Byron locked in on challenge of the Roval

He has posted back-to-back sixth-place finishes and led a combined 50 laps.

“It’s tough to get all the corners right all the time,” Byron said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re in the right position and not over-abusing your car or using the curbs too much. Definitely want to try to do a good job of managing the car and make sure that we’re in the right spot.”

However, Byron’s performances have been overshadowed by teammate Chase Elliott’s dominance at the 2.28-mile layout.

Elliott has won the last two races at the track, and the reigning Cup Series champion has won six of the last 10 races on road courses.

Does Byron plan on using a similar setup to the one Elliott will employ Sunday at the Roval?

“Yeah, for sure. It’s kind of what we ran last year there, and just tweak on it a little bit and try to make it a little bit better,” Byron said. “I feel like we’re in a good position to do that this year. I’m looking forward to it.”

Byron is in the Round of 12 for the second straight season, and his hope is to advance to the penultimate round in his first season with Rudy Fugle as the crew chief of his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.