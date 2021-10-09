Byron locked in on challenge of the Roval

William Byron didn’t spend much time Saturday enjoying the Homecoming festivities at Liberty. He participated in the annual parade, chatted with fans in a pregame tailgate and then headed back to his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Liberty University online student was locked in on the race that will determine whether his quest for a NASCAR Cup Series championship will continue.
Byron sits 44 points below the cutline to advance to the Round of 8 entering Sunday’s cutoff race at the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The tricky road course that utilizes part of the track's 1.5-mile oval has created headaches for drivers in the past three seasons, but Byron’s objective is to get to Victory Lane to secure his spot in the next round.
“Honestly, we know what our objective is and what our goal is, so we’ve got to go out there and win,” Byron said Saturday. “I feel like we’re capable. The road courses, we’ve had a ton of speed, we just have to have the right strategy, put ourselves in a good position to hopefully win. You never know what can happen. I’m looking forward to it. I think we’re going to be in a good position to advance like we’ve talked about, and it’ll be really cool.”
Byron, now a senior at Liberty, has fared well at the Roval in the past two races.
He has posted back-to-back sixth-place finishes and led a combined 50 laps.
“It’s tough to get all the corners right all the time,” Byron said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re in the right position and not over-abusing your car or using the curbs too much. Definitely want to try to do a good job of managing the car and make sure that we’re in the right spot.”
However, Byron’s performances have been overshadowed by teammate Chase Elliott’s dominance at the 2.28-mile layout.
Elliott has won the last two races at the track, and the reigning Cup Series champion has won six of the last 10 races on road courses.
Does Byron plan on using a similar setup to the one Elliott will employ Sunday at the Roval?
“Yeah, for sure. It’s kind of what we ran last year there, and just tweak on it a little bit and try to make it a little bit better,” Byron said. “I feel like we’re in a good position to do that this year. I’m looking forward to it.”
Byron is in the Round of 12 for the second straight season, and his hope is to advance to the penultimate round in his first season with Rudy Fugle as the crew chief of his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Fugle was Byron’s crew chief for the 2016 Camping World Truck Series season when Bryon won seven times and failed to advance to the championship race because of a mechanical issue in the final race of the Round of 8.
The two reconnecting have allowed Byron to have his best Cup season to date. Byron has career bests of 10 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes through 31 races, and his 283 laps led have eclipsed the amount he led in 2019.
“It would be great with Rudy. We’ve definitely worked really hard all year to try to get ourselves in a good position,” Byron said. “Obviously, don’t have the points right now, but if we get through tomorrow, I think we’ll have a good shot to make it through to the championship.”
Byron had to win in the 2020 regular-season finale at Daytona to lock himself into the playoffs, and he secured his spot much earlier this season by winning at Homestead-Miami in the third race of the campaign.
That allowed Byron to remain high in the points standings for most of the season and try to gather as many playoff points as possible.
“I think it allowed us to relax a little bit over the summer just knowing that we’re into the playoffs,” Byron said. “We’ve constantly tried to get better all year. I think we’ve had a good year, but we definitely want to try to get another win and try to advance ourselves through.”