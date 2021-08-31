Campbell, with FBS transfers and 20 returning starters, presents 'nervous opener' for Liberty

Mike Minter spent much of the 2017 Big South Conference media days trying to find answers from fellow coaches on how to add scholarships at a judicious pace. He was tasked nine months prior, in November 2016, to help transition Campbell from an FCS non-scholarship program to one that sponsored 63 scholarships.
It was an arduous undertaking. Minter didn’t hear many ideas he liked until he met with Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan, who suggested Minter spread out his scholarships and ensure he could evenly distribute those scholarships over a four-year period so the classes weren’t disproportionate.
Campbell enters its 2021 opener at Liberty with a roster now at the FCS maximum for scholarships. Minter has utilized recruiting classes and 63 scholarships to build depth across the board, and the growth has been accelerated through the addition of FBS transfers.
“It’s a nervous opener for me. I mean that,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “I watched how athletic and big and physical they are.”
The Camels have 15 FBS transfers on a 2021 roster that returns 20 of 22 starters from an abbreviated four-game schedule last season.
“This is by far the best FCS team that we haven’t played since we’ve been here as a staff,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. The Flames have faced Hampton, Maine, North Alabama and Western Carolina since Freeze and his staff arrived prior to the 2019 season.
Minter said in 2017 he elected to redshirt the 21 incoming freshmen of that class to begin the scholarship-building process. The subsequent classes would be built between 12 and 15 scholarship players, and the process would be completed in a three-year window.
“Mike does a great job,” Freeze said. “He’s built that program … and has done a really, really nice job there. The sample size is pretty small for last year for them having to play only the FBS opponents, but I thought they competed extremely well.”
Campbell went 0-4 last season in matchups against Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Wake Forest.
Minter elected to play that aggressive slate over a 21-day span so his group could get the necessary experience in the fall and practice in the spring.
The spring and preseason camps allowed Minter to acclimate transfers from a trio of Power Five conference programs (Penn State, Wake Forest and Minnesota), FIU transfer Alexy Jean-Baptiste and others to the Camels’ offensive and defensive schemes.
Jean-Baptiste played against Liberty last season while at FIU and recorded a sack in the Flames’ victory.
“He’s a heck of a player,” Freeze said of Jean-Baptiste.
Minter hasn’t relied solely on transfers to build the roster. He’s landed some key pieces in recruiting — namely quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and a ferocious offensive line — to help the Camels compete in the Big South.
The average height of the five projected starters on offensive line for Campbell is 6-foot-5. They also weigh, on average, 322 pounds.
“This O-line is bigger than most Group of Five O-lines that we’ll play against this season,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said.
The offensive line’s success is key for Williams and the Campbell RPO offense to succeed.
Williams led the team with 662 passing yards, 209 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns (four rushing, three passing) last season.
He was named an FCS first-team All-American by HERO Sports in 2019 after racking up 2,695 yards of total offense, passing for 17 touchdowns and rushing for nine more.
“When you look over the last two seasons, you see that consistently with him on film when D-lines don’t contain him, can’t keep him in the pocket, he gets off script and makes stuff happen,” Symons said of Williams. “He’s definitely the key to their offense. Obviously everything goes through him.”
Minter, who played safety for the Carolina Panthers between 1997 and 2006, has history with Liberty. He served as the Flames’ special teams coordinator under Turner Gill in 2012 before taking over the Campbell program.
Minter, in 2017, was asked about potentially playing Liberty once the Flames completed their transition to FBS and the Camels were up to the maximum 63 allowed scholarships at FCS. He was excited about the prospect of playing Liberty and securing the guaranteed payout that comes with playing an FBS program.
“Give me some of that Liberty money. We need some of that,” Minter said to a round of laughter at his table in the Charlotte, North Carolina, hotel conference room. “That’s something that we definitely have been talking about, and hopefully we’ll get a chance to make that happen. It’ll be fun to come back to Liberty and play.”