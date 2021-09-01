Campbell's Snead 'couldn't ask for anything better' as he returns to the gridiron in his hometown

The third is more ambitious, but attainable: “I want to get back to where I was, and that’s to be a first-team All-American,” he said.

Snead didn’t just sit around while he was injured. He immersed himself in film study. He watched every game and practice his teammates competed in, then added more film review of other college and professional teams.

He wanted to learn every trick and gain every advantage so he could make an explosive return to the Camels’ lineup.

“The game actually slowed down for me, so now when I’m out there on the field, I’m not thinking about this [particular coverage],” he said. “I can read the coverage easily, so the mental part I think has gotten a lot better.”

The surgery to repair the torn labrum was actually a blessing in disguise. Snead said he was born with a natural impingement in his hip. The surgery created more range of motion, which has allowed him to become faster and more flexible.

That pain he endured while his teammates were playing hasn’t subsided. In fact, he said it was only fueled recently when the Big South released its preseason all-conference team, and Snead was not included among the wide receivers.

“The one thing that I think I just want people to see is that this monster, it ain’t done nothing but grow,” he said. “It ain’t went nowhere. It’s still here and it’s worse. I’m just ready to get on that field and kill it. That’s what I do. The people that are doubting me, I love it. It’s just fuel to the fire every day. I’m really just ready to show people that I’m one of the best in the nation.”

