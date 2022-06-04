Central Michigan's walk-off win ends Liberty's season in Gainesville Regional

Cade Hungate turned to his right and saw the ball find its way through the left side of the infield. The Liberty closer grabbed his glove with his right hand and threw it into the mound.

Hungate and his teammates dejectedly walked off the field. The Flames’ season was over in excruciating fashion.

Central Michigan first baseman Danny Wuestenfeld’s two-out, seeing-eye single into left field scored pinch runner Zach Lechnir for the walk-off run as the Chippewas edged Liberty, 3-2, in 12 innings in a Gainesville Regional elimination game Saturday afternoon at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.

“It’s hard to process, there is a lot to process right now. Our season has come to an end. That is the hardest moment for all of us,” Liberty coach Scott Jackson said. “More importantly the kids that have played their last game here. I’ve said the hardest part for me is to let go because of the relationships and the time that you get with these kids cause it’s not going to be the same. That’s what comes to mind first.”

The Flames (37-23) went 0-2 in regional play for the first time since the 2014 Charlottesville Regional. The setback also was their first extra-innings loss since a 6-5 loss in 10 innings to Tennessee in a 2019 Chapel Hill Regional elimination game.

Wuestenfeld’s walk-off single ended a pitchers’ duel that featured both starters pitching through the sixth inning. CMU used only one relief pitcher, while Liberty’s Mason Fluharty did not allow a hit or walk over five scoreless innings.

“Central Michigan did a heck of a job,” Jackson said. “They pitched well, we pitched well, something had to give and unfortunately it didn’t go our way.”

Hungate was greeted in the 12th inning by Garrett Navarra with a leadoff single to right-center field. Mario Camilletti was hit by a pitch to put two runners on with no outs.

Justin Simpson’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners into scoring position.

Hungate got Jakob Marsee to line out to second baseman Nate Keeter for the second out. Wuestenfeld (2 for 5) attacked on the first pitch of the at-bat and his ground ball found its way by third baseman Cameron Foster and shortstop Stephen Hill as Lechnir scored from third without a throw.

The Chippewas (43-18) kept their season alive and will play the loser of Florida and Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Adam Mrakitsch (7-1) picked up the victory in six innings of relief. He allowed one earned run on two hits, walked two and struck out three.

He inherited a 2-1 lead and surrendered that advantage in the top of the eighth.

Three Hillier, who went 2 for 5, led off the frame with a double to left field. Hill’s sacrifice bunt moved Hillier to third, and Hillier scored on Logan Mathieu’s sacrifice fly to center field.

Hillier and Gray Betts (2 for 5) accounted for four of the Flames’ five hits.

“I knew my team was going to play well enough to hopefully give us a chance to win the game because of the grit and character I know our guys have,” Jackson said. “They believe in each other. Again, this one didn’t go our way, but I am proud of the effort.”

CMU starter Jordan Patty surrendered a first-inning leadoff single to Gray Betts and worked into the sixth inning without allowing another hit.

Derek Orndorff’s one-out pop up into shallow right field fell for a “sun-ball” double when the ball was lost in the sun by two CMU infielders and an outfielder.

Orndorff advanced to third on Hillier’s sharply hit single to right field to represent only the Flames’ third runner in scoring position against Patty.

Patty attempted to pick off Hillier at first during Hill’s at-bat, but the throw was wild. It allowed Orndorff to trot home to tie the game at 1 and Hillier to race over to third base.

Patty allowed one unearned run on three hits, walked five and struck out seven over six innings. The right-hander threw 112 pitches.

He was matched by Liberty starter Joe Adametz III, who allowed two earned runs on five hits, walked four and struck out seven while throwing 96 pitches over six innings.

Nick Dardas answered Liberty’s first run in the bottom of the sixth by lacing a one-out single to left that scored Robby Morgan from second to put CMU ahead 2-1.

Fluharty was stellar in five innings of relief. He did not allow any hits or walks and struck out five. Two CMU batters reached on errors by Hill, but Fluharty was able to erase the first one on a double play and then stranded the second on third in the 11th inning.

“I thought Mason Fluharty and Joe Adametz were outstanding and gave us every chance to win this game,” Jackson said. “As good as they were on the mound, Central Michigan matched us. We come out on the wrong end of this one and our season is over, but I am proud to be the coach at Liberty. Proud of my guys.”

The loss was the last game for 13 Liberty players, including Adametz who is a draft-eligible junior. The Flames will have to replace everyday starters Aaron Anderson, Brady Gulakowski, Mathieu and Hill, as well as pitchers Dylan Cumming, David Erickson, Tyler Germanowski, Tim Miller and Landon Riley.

“They represent our program and that is the most important thing,” Jackson said. “When you come into the program, everybody wants to look at the performance but for me it’s about the character and the things that nobody sees, the type of teammates they are and the way that they show up every day. That’s one of my big things.

“You get to see your players every day and that’s the most wonderful part of the day as a coach. That’s going to be the hard part for me, to not have guys that I care about and that are a big part of your life there anymore when you look up.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.