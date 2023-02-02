January was a welcomed sight for Jamey Chadwell.

The four full weeks of December were hectic for the new Liberty football coach. He had to keep many of the Flames’ verbal commitments in the fold for the early signing period, put together an on-field coaching staff and keep an eye on the team in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Chadwell dived into the roster breakdown once January rolled around. That meant he and the new-look staff could focus on specific needs throughout the month heading into the traditional signing period.

The Flames filled most of those needs through nine additions from the transfer portal, four junior college transfers and one more signee from the high school ranks.

“We’ve got some good players in place,” Chadwell said Thursday. “ … I do feel like we were able to get some Liberty people in here that we believe fit our culture, what we’re about and that are able to go through spring.”

Liberty’s two new defensive linemen signed Wednesday after a vested recruitment from the coaching staff. Bryan Whitehead II joins the Flames from Pearl River Community College and is coming off a season in which he was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-America second team. Larry Jones III is a three-star prospect from Lakeland High School in Florida.

Whitehead and Jones had both been previously offered by Chadwell when he was still at Coastal Carolina, so Chadwell used those relationships to get both of them to Liberty.

“We’re never going to pass up great defensive linemen,” Chadwell said.

Chadwell said in December that an emphasis was going to be placed on adding depth in the secondary and at offensive line, wide receiver and running back. All three positions brought in multiple players, and most of those new faces have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining.

Safety Brandon Bishop has one season of eligibility remaining after transferring from Louisiana.

Cornerback Marquis Bell (Palomar Community College) and safety Jabin Ford (Coffeyville Community College) each have three seasons of eligibility remaining, and cornerback Elijah Hopkins (Coastal Carolina) has four years of eligibility left.

“It was good to get some secondary help,” Chadwell said. “ … Really, defensively, I feel really good about the haul we brought in.”

The offense needed more work, especially at running back and wide receiver.

The Flames added two players in each group and all came through the transfer portal, with a mix of three players with two years of eligibility and one who has four years left.

Wake Forest transfer Quinton Cooley and Arkansas transfer James Jointer bolster a running back corps that returns Malik Caper and Dae Dae Hunter. Chadwell said Thursday that Hunter will likely miss spring practice while recovering from a torn LCL in his left knee and a left hip injury suffered in the Flames' win over Arkansas.

Caper has limited game reps at running back after being the fourth-string option the past two seasons, which means Cooley and Jointer will see immediate playing time in the spring. Freshman Vaughn Blue, who signed in December, also enrolled in January and will participate in the spring practices.

“It was important for us to try to bring in some more people,” Chadwell said. “We obviously use two running backs typically quite a bit, so to bring three guys in and they’re all here midyear was big to be able to go through our system. Dae Dae’s obviously hurt so he’s not going to be able to go through the spring, so we need to develop some depth between Malik and all those guys there and really try to plan for the future as well and not just try to solely have to rely on the portal every year.”

Chadwell said the plan is to move Shedro Louis from running back to wide receiver. Chadwell brought in transfers Errol Rogers Jr. (Louisiana) and Reese Smith (West Virginia) to fill out the room, and both of them have two years of eligibility remaining.

Chadwell said he wants to add another young receiver. Redshirt freshman Markel Fortenberry is the only receiver on the roster who has four years of eligibility remaining.

“It was big for us to get some of those guys,” Chadwell said.

West Virginia transfer Jordan White was added on the offensive line to give the Flames eight players who have three and four years of eligibility remaining.

Chadwell said the plan is to add two more offensive linemen in an effort to limit the loss of five linemen (X’Zauvea Gadlin, Brendan Schlittler, Jonathan Graham, John Kourtis and Reggie Young) who are set to exhaust their eligibility following the upcoming season.

“That’s why we’re trying to continue to build that this year so we offset that a little bit,” Chadwell said.