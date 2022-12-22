Chadwell: Liberty football's early signees 'all good fits here'

Jamey Chadwell had a little more than two weeks to put together the early signees in his inaugural recruiting class at Liberty. He was able to keep seven verbal commits in the fold, landed three prospects during recruiting weekends and flipped a trio of Coastal Carolina pledges to get the 2023 class off to a strong start.

The 13-player class that signed Wednesday currently ranks in the top 100 by the three major recruiting services (83rd by Rivals, 89th by On3 and 99th by 247Sports), and the Rivals ranking would make this class the highest-ranked in program history.

“A majority of that is a credit to the previous staff and the success that they've had,” Chadwell said Thursday, crediting Hugh Freeze’s former staff. “They were able to get on some guys that they really felt good about and obviously we were able to hold onto them.

“Researching the players that we brought in, they’re all good fits here, and I think that’s important,” he added. “It’s about getting the right fit for our university and who we are and what we’re about. Our best recruits are going to be those fits that love being here and want to help us achieve the things we want to achieve in being a championship program.”

Liberty signed 12 high school seniors and one more from the junior college ranks. All 13 signees are three-star prospects by at least one of the three recruiting services.

The Flames’ highest-rated signee — quarterback Reese Mooney, a consensus three-star prospect — was one of seven players who signed Wednesday that had committed during Freeze’s tenure.

Chadwell kept offensive linemen Tajh Boyd and Cal Grubbs, defensive linemen Donovan Dozier and Eliyt Nairne, linebacker Olan Robinson and safety Christian Bodnar in the fold during the coaching transition.

“I was up front and honest with them. I wanted you to know what you’re getting into and what it’s about and if you’re choosing us, you don’t have a great relationship with me right now, I’ll work on that once you’re here and building that relationship,” Chadwell said. “If you’re choosing it, you’re choosing it because you believe in what Liberty’s about and the direction we’re heading. I think we were able to hold onto the majority of them with that approach.

“A couple decided to go to other places, and you wish them well. It’s not like I had a great relationship with them where I could really say, hey, give us an opportunity. Not that I didn’t try; I tried. If they weren’t sold on us in general and it was more about a person, it wasn’t going to work out anyway.”

Liberty did lose several previous commitments during the coaching transition but filled those vacancies with six more signees.

Running back Vaughn Blue and cornerback Jamal Miles both committed after making official visits after Chadwell’s hiring. The only JUCO product is defensive lineman Tysheik Galloway from Coffeyville Community College, who will help provide immediate depth to a position that took a hit with Dre Butler’s transfer to Michigan State.

Chadwell turned to a trio of previous pledges at Coastal Carolina to round out the early signing period. He flipped tight end Bo Burklow, defensive lineman TJ Bush and offensive lineman Aaron Fenimore to the Flames.

Liberty and Coastal often crossed paths on the recruiting trail in recent seasons.

“Running the program the way we’re going to run it, you did have some crossovers, so there’s an understanding of knowing, hey, we recruited this young man before, we didn’t get him maybe at the other place, but he chose here for reasons,” Chadwell said. “That did help the transition with some of the players that were already committed.”

The recruiting class is far from complete. Chadwell hopes to add more pieces, likely through the transfer portal, when classes resume in January, and then sign more high school players in February.

Two ACC players in the portal (Wake Forest running back Quinton Cooley and Boston College safety Jason Maitre) announced they were transferring to Liberty, and their transfers will be finalized when they join as midyear enrollees.

Chadwell estimated Liberty could bring in up to seven or eight players at various positions to join the team in January.

“We’re building for the long-term and so I’m not going to just rush and take players just to have guys,” he said. “If we don’t have the right ones, then we’ll hold [the scholarships] and we’ll figure it out. There are more opportunities; I’m not going to rush and take the wrong ones."

News & notes: Josh Aldridge, who served as the Flames’ interim coach for Tuesday’s Boca Raton Bowl, was announced as Auburn’s new linebackers coach Wednesday. He is the fourth on-field assistant who has officially joined Freeze’s staff in the SEC. Special teams coordinator Tanner Burns also is linked to Auburn in an analyst capacity. … Chadwell hopes to have his staff finalized by the new year. “Obviously some went with Coach [Freeze] and there’s others that have opportunities at other places,” Chadwell said. “Tried to get some to stay, but they obviously have better opportunities or perceived better opportunities, I guess, but we’ll have a good staff in place.” … Wide receiver DeMario Douglas announced he was entering the NFL Draft on Wednesday and accepted an invitation to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The all-star game is scheduled for Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.