Chadwell wants to build relationships with players in early days as Liberty's football coach

It didn’t take long for Jamey Chadwell to turn around the programs at North Greenville and Charleston Southern. He led North Greenville to a Victory Bowl triumph in his second season, and then guided CSU to a 10-win campaign in his first season at the helm.

Both programs were coming off losing seasons when Chadwell took over. Players quickly bought into his vision and improved results followed.

What about taking over a program with a winning tradition? That is a bit more challenging for Chadwell, who knows he has plenty of work to do between now and Liberty’s 2023 season opener against Bowling Green. His primary objective is to ensure a roster filled with players who have been to four consecutive bowl games have bought into his culture.

“I actually think it’s harder, not easier. I think it’s easy to go in where they stink; they’ll listen to you. When you’ve had success and you’re going to do it a little different way, it’s a different roadmap,” Chadwell said Sunday after he was introduced as Liberty’s newest football coach. “You’re still trying to get to the same spot, but the roadmap might go different. I think it’s more challenging because you’ve had some success and some guys might be … a little hesitant to do that because, ‘We did it this way and it worked.’

“It’s going to take us time to build those relationships with those players where they do know that we have their best interest. I believe once that happens, you’ll see us continue to climb and build on the foundation that’s here.”

Chadwell reiterated that point during a meeting with the team prior to his introductory press conference. Several Liberty football players — including quarterback Johnathan Bennett and offensive linemen Brendan Schlittler, John Kourtis and Cooper McCaw — attended the press conference and listened intently during Chadwell’s question-and-answer session with the local media.

“I think the main thing is being genuine. I can’t be somebody that I’m not. … I think players need to see that you’re sincere,” Chadwell said. “Any place that we’ve tried to be, to take over, to help improve, we’ve poured everything into it to be the last move that you’re ever going to make. I think players see that and they buy into that. Genuineness and sincerity and treating the players in the way they need to be treated.”

Bennett has a previous history with Chadwell during his days at Summerville High School outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Chadwell and Coastal Carolina recruited Bennett, who ultimately chose Liberty.

Defensive tackle Kendy Charles posted a photo of him with Chadwell during an official visit to Coastal Carolina and captioned it with “Crazy how things workout!!”

Those types of relationships can help Chadwell begin to win over the locker room.

“Anytime you have somebody you have a prior relationship to that might know you and know your heart, I think that helps tremendously. I told the team in our meeting today that I’ve got to do everything I can to earn their trust every day, and that’s being consistent, being who I am,” Chadwell said. “I’m not another coach. I’m Jamey and I’m going to be Jamey in the way that best fits me. Hopefully the players over time will see my heart and see what I have for them. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy all the time, but I think over time that they’ll buy into what we’re doing and believe in that.”

Part of Chadwell’s mission is keeping the roster intact so the Flames do not have to rely on the transfer portal and rebuild. The transfer portal opened Monday for a 45-day period, and six players from Liberty entered the portal.

On3 Sports reported linebackers Ahmad Walker and Jordan Norwood, defensive tackle Dre Butler and wide receiver Jaivian Lofton entered the transfer portal Monday. It is a potential blow for a defense that relied on Walker and Butler to get into the backfield and rack up sacks and tackles for a loss, and Lofton was the backup slot receiver to DeMario Douglas.

Walker is third on the team with 63 tackles and 11 tackles for a loss. Butler, one of four players who rotated on the interior of the defensive line, had 22 tackles, two tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

The fifth and sixth players, linebacker Carl Poole and defensive lineman Marquise Brunson, announced on social media they were entering the transfer portal with two and three years, respectively, of eligibility remaining. Poole was one of 20 players who were honored during the Flames’ Senior Day festivities.

Chadwell spent Sunday evaluating Liberty’s roster before turning his attention to the verbal commitments and needing to keep them in the fold.

“I have an idea of the current roster a little bit more so than the current commits. Some of the kids that are committed I might have recruited them out of high school anyway, so I have an understanding there,” he said. “From a portal standpoint, you know a lot people in the portal, but it’s got to be the ones that you have a need here for that.”