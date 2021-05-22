Channell's grand slam lifts Liberty to Knoxville Regional final

Ally Shipman’s triple down the right-field line scored Josie Willingham to cut the deficit to 5-3, and that is when Richardson turned to Megan Johnson to finish the game Karlie Keeney started.

Johnson, though hadn’t pitched since April 26 against Bellarmine, came in and got a sacrifice fly that cut the deficit to one run, but more importantly cleared the bases.

She worked around a two-out single to keep the Flames ahead by one.

“I was just thinking go in there and throw strikes. I knew my defense, they’d been great all year, so they were going to have my back,” said Johnson, who picked up her first save of the season. “So just go in there and throw strikes and good things will happen.”

Bishop-Riley clubbed her second homer of the regional with two outs in the seventh, and Johnson finished the victory by recording the final three outs — two fly balls and one grounder — on 11 pitches.

“She got it done,” Richardson said of Johnson.

“We needed to string together a few hits,” Shipman said of the Vols’ seventh-inning at-bats. “ … It was just about staying alive.”