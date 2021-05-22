Channell's grand slam lifts Liberty to Knoxville Regional final

The bases were loaded. Two outs were on the scoreboard. Liberty, trailing by two runs Saturday evening, had the fate of its appearance in the Knoxville Regional squarely sitting on the shoulders of Savannah Channell.
It was a big moment for the freshman against No. 9 national seed Tennessee. She admitted she was struggling at the plate during the weekend at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, which prompted Autumn Bishop to stop Channell before she left the on-deck circle. Bishop uttered two words before sending Channell to the plate: “Think Alabama.”
The memory flooded back to Channell. Three months prior, she got the Flames on the board with a solo home run against the No. 5 Crimson Tide. She got her pitch and drove it over the fence in that Feb. 19 matchup, and Saturday’s big moment suddenly became one in which her confidence, which never wavered, was renewed.
There was no reason she couldn’t repeat the feat against another powerhouse program from the Southeastern Conference.
One swing of the bat changed the trajectory of the Flames’ season.
The Liberty shortstop smacked the go-ahead grand slam five pitches later, Amber Bishop-Riley added an insurance run with a solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Flames advanced to the Knoxville Regional final with a 6-4 victory over the Volunteers in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The triumph came on the heels of Liberty’s 5-1 victory over Eastern Kentucky in the Flames’ first elimination game of the day.
“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I need to think Alabama,’” Channell said, adding coach Dot Richardson talked to her before the game about players going through slumps only to bust out in big moments. “I was just like, ‘I have nothing to lose.’”
Channell’s fourth homer of the season helped Liberty (44-14) advance to its second regional final in program history. It will have to beat James Madison twice to secure a spot in its first super regional.
The Dukes (36-1), which edged the Flames 4-3 in 10 innings Friday, topped Tennessee 3-1 earlier Saturday.
The Flames and Dukes meet at noon Sunday. The if-necessary game is slated for 2:30 p.m.
JMU ace Odicci Alexander, who has thrown two complete games in the Knoxville Regional, is the Dukes’ projected starter for the first game.
“The beauty is we’ve seen her, 10 innings worth, and we’re going to see her again, I’m sure,” Richardson said. “We have seen great pitching. Our team is tested and they have seen the best pitchers in the game, and she’s one of them.”
Channell’s grand slam gave the Flames a 4-2 lead they never surrendered, even when the Volunteers (42-15) threatened in the sixth.
Ally Shipman’s triple down the right-field line scored Josie Willingham to cut the deficit to 5-3, and that is when Richardson turned to Megan Johnson to finish the game Karlie Keeney started.
Johnson, though hadn’t pitched since April 26 against Bellarmine, came in and got a sacrifice fly that cut the deficit to one run, but more importantly cleared the bases.
She worked around a two-out single to keep the Flames ahead by one.
“I was just thinking go in there and throw strikes. I knew my defense, they’d been great all year, so they were going to have my back,” said Johnson, who picked up her first save of the season. “So just go in there and throw strikes and good things will happen.”
Bishop-Riley clubbed her second homer of the regional with two outs in the seventh, and Johnson finished the victory by recording the final three outs — two fly balls and one grounder — on 11 pitches.
“She got it done,” Richardson said of Johnson.
“We needed to string together a few hits,” Shipman said of the Vols’ seventh-inning at-bats. “ … It was just about staying alive.”
Keeney (17-5) picked up the victory by allowing four earned runs on six hits, walking three and striking out one. She also was triumphant in the circle against EKU in relief of Emily Kirby.
“Karlie Keeney did a fantastic job, but it was time. You could tell it was time to show something different,” Richardson said. “MJ has been waiting for this moment. She has been working very hard in the bullpen. Whenever we have needed her, she showed up.”
UT starter Ashley Rogers (26-10) was lifted after Bishop-Riley’s leadoff single in the fifth inning. She took the loss after surrendering five runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks, and she struck out five.
The Flames’ four-run fourth featured two walks and two hits, highlighted by Channell’s go-ahead blast.
“For her to hit off of Rogers a grand slam that really put the momentum in our favor to go up 4-2, I have to smile because hopefully she knows how special it was and how special she is,” Richardson said of Channell.