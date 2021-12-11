Charlie Brewer, former Baylor and Utah quarterback, commits to Liberty

Liberty’s quarterback room received a wealth of experience Saturday when former Baylor and Utah signal caller Charlie Brewer verbally committed to the program as a graduate transfer.
Brewer, the son of former Texas quarterback Robert Brewer, brings some gaudy credentials to Liberty. He has accounted for more than 11,000 yards of total offense and 90 touchdowns in his time with the Bears and the Utes, and he led Baylor to the 2020 Sugar Bowl.
Current Liberty starting quarterback Malik Willis has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and is projected to be a potential first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The top three candidates to replace Willis prior to Brewer’s transfer — Johnathan Bennett, Nate Hampton and Kaidon Salter — have a combined 17 appearances at the college level. Bennett, classified as a redshirt freshman, has the most appearances with 15. He has thrown for 323 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 20-of-41 passing.
Brewer’s transfer to Liberty would make him the second from his family to play in Virginia.
His older brother, Michael, was Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback in 2014 and 2015 after transferring from Texas Tech.
Charlie Brewer won the quarterback job at Utah and started the first three games of the 2021 season. However, Cameron Rising replaced Brewer in the third quarter of a Sept. 18 loss to San Diego State, and Brewer subsequently left the program.
Brewer completed 48 of 79 passes for 484 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions during his time at Utah.
As a four-year starter at Baylor, Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns. Both numbers are second all-time in program history. The Bears went 1-11 during his freshman season in 2017 and posted a 11-1 mark in the 2019 regular season, which resulted in Baylor playing for the Big 12 title and appearing in the Sugar Bowl.
Brewer has one season of eligibility remaining. He did not redshirt at Baylor and utilized the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic. Brewer elected to redshirt in 2021 by playing in less than four games.