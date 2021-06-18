 Skip to main content
Chelanga finishes eighth in men's 10K at Olympic Trials
Chelanga finishes eighth in men's 10K at Olympic Trials

Liberty alumnus Sam Chelanga finished eighth in the men’s 10,000-meter run and came up short in qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team in the track & field team trials Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Chelanga posted a time of 28:02.47. He finished 7 1/2 seconds behind the final qualifying time posted by Joe Klecker.

It marks Chelanga’s second straight top-10 finish in the event at the Olympic Trials.

Liberty junior Makenzy Mizera finished 23rd in the qualifying round of the women’s triple jump. The Maryville, Missouri, native posted a mark of 40 feet, 4 3/4 inches in her third and final attempt of the round.

