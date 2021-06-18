Chelanga finishes eighth in men's 10K at Olympic Trials

Liberty alumnus Sam Chelanga finished eighth in the men’s 10,000-meter run and came up short in qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team in the track & field team trials Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Chelanga posted a time of 28:02.47. He finished 7 1/2 seconds behind the final qualifying time posted by Joe Klecker.

It marks Chelanga’s second straight top-10 finish in the event at the Olympic Trials.

Liberty junior Makenzy Mizera finished 23rd in the qualifying round of the women’s triple jump. The Maryville, Missouri, native posted a mark of 40 feet, 4 3/4 inches in her third and final attempt of the round.