Chibueze becomes force on defensive line for Liberty

The new coaching staff for the 2019 season, led by Hugh Freeze, told Chibueze he needed to slim down to play on the offensive line.

Chibueze worked with strength and conditioning coach Dominic Studzinki and nutritionist Danielle Gillen to develop a plan to lose weight while maintaining his strength.

He was still overweight and not seeing playing time in 2019 when Freeze elected to move him to the defensive line for one practice.

Aldridge showed that day’s film to defensive coordinator Scott Symons.

“I remember Coach Aldridge showed me the first day on the sled and him hitting the sled and you see the twitch and the pop and the hands, the athletic ability,” Symons recalled.

Chibueze played in three games near the end of the 2019 season, and then flourished in 2020 with 17 tackles (11 solo) as the weight came off.

He maintained his weight loss and checked in this season at 305 pounds, a weight he wants to remain at while continuing to tone his body and gain more muscle.