Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell set to become new Liberty football coach

Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell was the top target for Liberty during its search for a new football coach. The Flames are getting their man signed, sealed and delivered.

Chadwell and Liberty are set to agree on a multi-year contract Sunday morning that makes the 45-year-old Caryville, Tennessee, native the 10th head coach in program history.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellinger first reported the contract is a five-year pact that will pay Chadwell $4 million annually. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the deal with for seven years.

It concluded a quick coaching search that Flames athletic director Ian McCaw promised five days prior. The athletic director worked swiftly to replace Hugh Freeze, who departed after a successful four-year stint to take over the Auburn football program.

Chadwell comes to Liberty with a 99-57 career record spanning head coaching stints at North Greenville, Delta State, Charleston Southern and Coastal.

His past three seasons with the Chanticleers cemented Chadwell’s place as a rising star in the industry.

CCU went 11-0 in the 2020 regular season and rose to as high as ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Liberty, ironically, ended the Chanticleers’ chances for an unbeaten season with a 37-34 overtime triumph in the Cure Bowl that dropped CCU to 14th in the final AP poll.

Coastal followed up the successful 2020 campaign with an 11-2 mark and a Cure Bowl win over Northern Illinois.

Chadwell’s team finished this past regular season with a 9-2 record and lost at Troy 45-26 in Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference championship game.

He concluded his time at Coastal with a 39-22 record.

Chadwell coached on the visiting sideline at Williams Stadium in the 2014 and 2016 seasons during his four-year stint at Charleston Southern. The Buccaneers became one of the FCS’ top teams under Chadwell and advanced to the playoffs in both the 2015 and ’16 seasons.

His CSU teams went 3-1 against Liberty and won both times in Lynchburg.