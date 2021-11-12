Conference USA commissioner: Liberty 'a great fit for us'

“It was definitely good news. I might have gotten a couple of hours of sleep that night,” MacLeod said. “We’re really excited about both of those programs. They kind of become our central point there in the conference. They’re both committed to getting better across the board, and both of them have really good programs already. It was a key for us and just going to help us build and improve.”

A major talking point through realignment regarding C-USA was the league’s current media rights deal. CBS Sports Network currently serves as the primary rights holder, with Stadium and Facebook carrying some of the league’s football and basketball games.

Schools receive between $400,000 and $500,000 annually.

Liberty has a deal with ESPN for its home football games through 2025, and the network could be involved in the next media rights deal with C-USA when negotiations begin.

“We believe it’s going to be very positive for us,” MacLeod said. “The timing really syncs up well. Our current deals expire at the end of next year and we’ll go to market in the spring and bring our new members in to participate in that process. We see it as a plus in a number of ways.”