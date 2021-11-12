Conference USA commissioner: Liberty 'a great fit for us'

The Conference USA logo was prominently displayed on a backdrop inside the LFSN television studios Friday afternoon. The familiar LU branding was stripped across the top with eight other institutions that are either remaining in the league or joining for the start of the 2023-24 season.
The image of seeing Liberty associated with a Football Bowl Subdivision conference was first presented in 2012 when former university president Jerry Falwell Jr. announced at commencement that the university was FBS ready.
It officially became reality Friday, one week after Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State accepted invitations to join the Group of Five conference.
Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod welcomed Liberty to C-USA during a Friday press conference, seven years after the league opted not to extend an invitation to the Flames when they were actively pursuing an FBS conference to call home.
“Over the years to see what they’ve done as they transitioned to FBS and what they’ve done in all their sports … have really just made it a great fit for us,” MacLeod said. “It’s going to be hard to wait until July of 2023 to be honest.”
Liberty is the jewel addition to C-USA in this wave of conference realignment. The Flames, with sparkling facilities and a robust athletic budget, helped stabilize a league that will drop from 14 current members to nine.
“It’s kind of neat to be a part of the culmination of Jerry Falwell Sr.’s vision, to have an opportunity to be a part of a G5 league, especially one that has the respect and reputation of Conference USA,” men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay said.
Fifteen of Liberty’s athletic programs are locks to move into C-USA. MacLeod said she will look into possibly adding affiliate members to sports that Liberty sponsors such as men’s soccer, men’s tennis and women’s swimming & diving to keep those under the C-USA umbrella.
Liberty’s field hockey team will remain in the Big East as an affiliate member. Women’s lacrosse isn’t sponsored by C-USA.
“If there’s not an opportunity in Conference USA, we will pursue a conference relationship for a sport in that situation,” athletic director Ian McCaw said. “Again, we’ll begin working with Conference USA to see what can be established, and that would be our preference if possible.”
Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Florida International, Louisiana Tech and Texas-El Paso are the only current members of C-USA that will remain in 2023, and the fate of WKU and MTSU wasn’t sealed until this past Wednesday when the Mid-American Conference announced it wasn’t expanding.
That kept C-USA at nine full members, one above the FBS minimum.
“It was definitely good news. I might have gotten a couple of hours of sleep that night,” MacLeod said. “We’re really excited about both of those programs. They kind of become our central point there in the conference. They’re both committed to getting better across the board, and both of them have really good programs already. It was a key for us and just going to help us build and improve.”
A major talking point through realignment regarding C-USA was the league’s current media rights deal. CBS Sports Network currently serves as the primary rights holder, with Stadium and Facebook carrying some of the league’s football and basketball games.
Schools receive between $400,000 and $500,000 annually.
Liberty has a deal with ESPN for its home football games through 2025, and the network could be involved in the next media rights deal with C-USA when negotiations begin.
“We believe it’s going to be very positive for us,” MacLeod said. “The timing really syncs up well. Our current deals expire at the end of next year and we’ll go to market in the spring and bring our new members in to participate in that process. We see it as a plus in a number of ways.”
Liberty has played as an independent in the football ranks since 2018, and most of its other athletic programs have called the ASUN Conference home.
McKay believes the new-look C-USA could be one of the best mid-major leagues with a chance to send multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament. Liberty has won three straight ASUN tournament titles, while New Mexico State, UTEP and Western Kentucky have made a combined 65 NCAA Tournament appearances.
UTEP won the 1966 national championship.
C-USA baseball posted the No. 6 RPI with Louisiana Tech hosting a regional this past season.
Western Kentucky is the reigning C-USA softball champion.
“This is an opportunity to seize moments to be great,” softball coach Dot Richardson said.